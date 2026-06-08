Troy and West Virginia are the only two teams who have never played in the College World Series. Both teams open the Series with first pitch Friday at 1 p.m.

Note: Exactly 300 universities field NCAA Division I baseball programs with only eight of these teams still playing.

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The 79th MCWS will take place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, June 12-21/22. All games will be televised by the world-wide leader in sports, ESPN (with one game in the Finals on ABC).

Troy and West Virginia will play the Series’ first game on Friday, June 12 at 1 p.m. Central time.

Friday’s second game features North Carolina against Ole Miss and is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Central time.

If Troy wins Friday, the Trojans will play again in prime time on ESPN on Sunday at 6 p.m. against the UNC-Ole Miss winner. If Troy drops the opener, it will try to fight out of the loser’s bracket with a game against the UNC-Ole Miss loser on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Next stop … Omaha. (Left-over photo by Bill Rice, Jr.)

The Field ….

Troy (38-30) - Won six straight, 15 of last 20. First-ever appearance as member of NCAA Division I. Troy advanced after sweeping Little Rock and is the third Sun Belt school to reach the MCWS, following Coastal Carolina (2025) and Louisiana (2000).

Note: Coastal Carolina won the College World Series in 2016, but the Chanticleers were not members of the Sunbelt at the time. (Coastal joined the SBC the very next day).

Coastal Carolina was the first team since Minnesota in 1956 to win the entire tournament in their very first appearance (so there you go; it can be done!)

West Virginia - (45-15). No. 16 seed West Virginia crushed Cal Poly 17-1 to earn the school’s first trip to the MCWS. (See in-depth scouting report in tomorrow’s dispatch. Four-word summary: These guys are good. Caveat: But everybody in the field is good and playing with great confidence right now.)

West Virginia annihilated Cal Poly in their Super Regional in Morgantown. The Mountaineers have been to three straight Super Regionals, but this is the first time they have hosted and won. The team is best-known for two “big-time pitching aces” and for stealing bases. But this past weekend they were blasting home runs and grandslams all over the park just like Troy in the past two weeks.

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Ole Miss (41-21) punched its CWS ticket after two close victories over No. 4 Auburn in a Super Regional in Auburn. If Auburn had won, the state of Alabama would have had three of the eight CWS teams. Ole Miss won the school’s first baseball national title in 2022.

North Carolina (50-12-1). This is the second time in three seasons NC, the No. 5 national seed, has advanced to the CWS and the Tar Heels’ 13th overall appearance.

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Georgia (51-12). The Bulldogs are now 5-0 in extra-inning games in the NCAA Tournament, matching Pepperdine for the most such wins without a loss in NCAA Tourney. Georgia will be in Omaha for the first time since reaching the CWS finals in 2008. Georgia won a 10-inning thriller over Miss. State to advance to Omaha.

Texas (45-13) seems to make the post-season in every sport and just won the women’s softball College World Series. The Longhorns are making their 39th appearance at the CWS.

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Oklahoma (38-22) - The Sooners swept Kansas, which won the Big 12 regular season and conference tourneys, to earn a trip to Omaha. (West Virginia was runner-up to Kansas in the Big 12 regular season and conference tourney).

Alabama (42-19). The Crimson Tide was the No. 7 seed entering post-season and swept through the Tuscaloosa Regional and Super Regional, beating St. John’s this weekend to earn its first trip to Omaha since the 1999 season when Jim Wells’ teams routinely made the Final 8. Alabama has never won a College World Series, but has finished as runner-up twice.

Alabama, just like it did in football, faces Oklahoma to open its bid for a national title.

Miscellaneous notes …

Five of eight teams in the field are from the SEC.

No team in CWS history has advanced to the Final 8 with 30 losses … until Troy this year.

Troy and West Virginia are both making their first-ever appearances at the CWS.

The winners of the two brackets will play a best-of-three Men’s College World Series Finals, with the first game set for 7 p.m. Central time Saturday, June 20 on ESPN. The second game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Central time Sunday, June 21 on ABC with game three (if necessary) scheduled for 6 p.m. Central time Monday, June 22 on ESPN.

Troy victories over top 10 to 15 teams …

Note: Troy beat four teams that were ranked in the Top 10 during the regular season or entering the post-season. Troy beat two teams who are also in the CWS (Georgia and Alabama). Troy played five SEC teams in 2026 - Alabama (twice), Georgia (twice), Florida (twice), Mississippi State and Vanderbilt (eight games against SEC competition).

Notable games for Troy this year …

Florida - Troy beat the Gators twice in the Gainesville Regional (quite convincingly as it turned out). The Gators were No. 8 national seed and ranked No. 9 in Baseball America’s final poll and 11th via the RPI metric/ranking. Florida was national runner-ups two years ago and won two games at the CWS last season.

Alabama was the No. 7. National 7 seed entering regional play. Troy split two games with Alabama in the regular season, including a 6-1 victory on May 5th at Riddle-Pace Field. Alabama is also playing in the CWS, the Tide’s first trip to Omaha since 1999.

Georgia was the No. 3 National seed entering the Regional tourneys. Troy and Georgia split two games in the regular season, including a memorable 6-5 Troy win in 12 innings on Feb. 25th in Athens. Georgia is also playing in the CWS and is no doubt one of the favorites.

Southern Miss was ranked in the Top 10 or near the Top 10 for much of the latter part of the season. The Eagles won the regular season and Sunbelt Conference Tourney titles. Troy went 2-4 against USM during the season (three of Troy’s losses were by one run). The Eagles were ranked as high as No. 6 and No. 7 in three different polls at the end of the year. The Eagles were the No. 9 national seed entering the regional tournaments.

Other teams Troy played this year who made the NCAA Tournament …

Miami - was ranked No. 26 or 27 in the nation entering regional play and had a high ranking of No. 17 in the country early in the season. Troy lost 10-5 to the Hurricanes in the opening game of the Florida Regional (the game was tied at 5 in the bottom of the 8th) and then beat Miami 9-6 to advance to the 2-game finals against host-team Florida.

Rider - Troy won 15-7 over the No. 4 seed of the Gainesville Regional in Troy’s second game of the regional.

Arkansas Little Rock - Troy beat the Arkansas Trojans twice in the Super Regionals (12-2 and 7-2) after Little Rock stunned everyone by sweeping the Hattiesburg Regional in three games.

Mississippi State - The Bulldogs lost 11-9 in extra innings in the finals of the Super Regional Finals to Georgia. Troy lost to MSU in Starkville 13-7 on Feb. 17.

Jacksonville State - The Gamecocks lost twice to Arkansas Little Rock after upsetting Virginia in the first game of the Hattiesburg Regional. Troy fell 5-4 to JSU in Troy on April 21.

Louisiana - Troy beat Louisiana twice; The Rajin’ Cajuns made it to Regional Finals.

Texas State - Troy beat the Bobcats two times. Texas State upset USC in the first game of the Texas A&M Regional before dropping their next two games.

Alabama State - Troy beat the Hornets twice in convincing fashion. The Hornets, champions of the SWAC, were the No. 4 seed at the Tuscaloosa Regional.

Lost to East Carolina 5-2 in Greenville, NC on Feb. 28th. East Carolina, which won the American Conference Tournament, advanced to the Regional Finals where the Pirates fell to North Carolina.

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Summary:

Troy played 13 teams that made it to the NCAA Field of 64 , beating 10 of these 13 teams.

Five Sunbelt teams made the Regional Field - Southern Miss, Coastal Carolina, Troy, Louisiana and Texas State. Records of SBC teams in post-season:

Troy - 6-1

USM - 0-2 (Lost 7-4 to Little Rock and 15-11 to Virginia in 10 innings)

Coastal Carolina - 0-2 (Lost 12-10 to N. Illinois and 2-1 to FSU)

Louisiana - 2-2 (Was eliminated by host team Miss. State)

Texas State - 1-2

Post-season record for Sunbelt teams: 9-9

Troy’s other games against well-known programs this season …

Beat Rutgers 2-1 in Greenville, NC on March 1.

Beat Maryland 5-2 (but Troy lost two games to the Terps.)

Lost to Vandy 4-1 on March 4th in Nashville. Vandy has been a baseball power in recent years, including winning a national title several years ago. This year Vandy was one of the “first four” out - like Troy was last year when the Trojans didn’t make the field despite finishing third in the Sunbelt and finishing with a 39-21 record.

Beat UAB 14-5 in Birmingham on May 12th.

Strength of Schedule punched Troy’s ticket to baseball’s Big Dance …

Troy ranked No. 8 in the nation (out of 300 teams) in “Strength of Schedule.” Troy’s opponents won 60.4 percent of their games. Note: the Top 7 teams in the Strength of Schedule metric are all SEC teams.

The Trojans became the first mid-major team since 2018 South Florida to finish with a top-10 strength of schedule. Just as importantly, the committee this year appeared particularly inclined to reward strong RPI-driven profiles. Troy fit that mold.

What a difference a year makes …

Last year Troy finished the season 39-21 with two wins over league champion Coastal Carolina (which went on to finish as national runner-ups at the CWS). Troy made the field this year with a season record of 32-29 at the time (now 38-30).

Unfortunately last year Troy was swept by league runner-up Southern Miss in the final regular season series. Troy did win two games in the conference tournament, but this wasn’t enough to make the Final 64. Troy finished the season with an RPI of No. 47 (compared to an RPI of 35 this season). Arizona State, which did make the field last year, had an RPI of 49 and the Sun Devils lost the final four games of the regular season.

Troy was once a staple at College World Series, but at the Division II level …

While this is Troy’s first-ever appearance at a College World Series in Division I, as all Trojan fans know, Troy once routinely advanced to World Series in Division II (some years in Bakersfield, CA and later in Montgomery at Patterson Field).

Troy Division II World Series Appearances

Note: Troy played in seven College World Series in Division II, winning two in 1986 and 1987. Troy made it to the College World Series in six out of seven seasons from 1980 to 1987.

Note: The first six appearances were coached by Chase Riddle.

1980 - 1-2

1981 - 1-2

1984 - 2-2

1985 - 0-2

1986 - 4-0 (National Champions)

1987 - 4-0 (National Champions)

1993 - 2-2 (John Mayotte, Troy’s last year in Division II.)

World Series Record: 14-10 with two national titles in seven appearances.

Note: Troy has now advanced to nine post-season appearances as a Division I program, but has never advanced to a Super Regional or College World Series until this season.

In a classy Facebook Post former Troy great player, assistant coach and head coach Mark Smartt noted that he saw more than 100 former Troy players in town for this weekend’s Super Regional.

Wendell Stephens hit the most memorable home run in school history at a late-night game in the 1986 Division II CWS. Wendell, who made Troy his home, was one of more than 100 former Trojans players in town for the Super Regional. (Photo from the Wall of Fame inside the stadium).

I saw Jimmy Messick this morning and we were talking about the 2026 team and all the former Troy baseball players who were back in town. Jimmy told me he once asked Coach Riddle what he learned from his very first College World Series. Replied Coach Riddle: “That you need two or three great pitchers.” Well, Coach Riddle got those pitchers, including Mike Perez who was almost unhittable in 1986. Perez later had a long career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Troy’s main campus has, by far, the smallest enrollment of the eight schools in Omaha …

Ranked by on-campus enrollment (undergrad and grad students), the programs are …

University of Texas - 55,000

University of Georgia - 43,700

University of Alabama - 42,300

University of Oklahoma - 36,510

University of North Carolina - 32,680

University of Mississippi - 25,200

University of West Virginia- 23,500

Troy University (main campus) - 6,000

Note: TROY has 13,600 students across all campuses and if on-line students are counted.

Note 2: Except for TROY, all 7 other schools are the State University in their respective states.

Source: Google AI - Figures are approximate.

Population of college towns in World Series …

Austin, Texas - 1.02 milion

Norman, OK. - 133,000

Athens, Ga. - 129,100

Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 116,477

Chapel Hill, NC - 65,149 (MSA population: 632,364)

Morgantown, WV - 30,400 (MSA population: 142,000)

Oxford, Miss. - 27,100

Troy, Ala. - 18,042

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It would also be interesting to rank the schools by the size of their annual athletic budgets. Somehow I think Troy would also rank 8th in this category - also by a country mile.

So what we have here is a David vs. Goliath situation; the Little Program (and town) that Could against the proverbial “Big Boys” of the College Sports World. If Troy can pull off a couple of wins, one suspects most of the nation will be pulling for Little Troy.

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Thanks for sharing Troy Citizen original stories! I’ll be cranking out baseball copy every day for hopefully two more weeks.

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Be sure to read Kevin Scarbinsky’s column in the Reader Comments.

Kevin, a Troy grad, is a Hall of Fame writer - this piece shows why.