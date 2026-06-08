Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

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Bill Rice
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Kevin Scarbinsky column. Note: Kevin, a Troy grad, is the best sports writer in our state. This column shows why.

I appreciate a Facebook friend posting the entire column as it is behind a pay wall at al.com. Here it is:

Troy in the Super Regionals? Troy on the brink of the College World Series? Troy University? In Troy, Alabama? This I had to see. This was personal.

Long before Skylar Meade showed up as the pied piper and Jabe Boroff turned into Jabe Ruth, before the Trojan Wall reached for the sky in right field and the Doubles Alley diehards breathed new life into the old yard in left, before the Supers came to Troy and the Trojans continued their transformation into The Incredibles, a true freshman third baseman walked on that campus and tried to walk on that baseball team.

That freshman was me. Just turned 18. Just moved to Alabama. With just enough talent and confidence for a kid to believe he could play college baseball for a sporty Division II school called Troy State and a coach en route to legend status.

Walking into state-of-the-art Riddle-Pace Field on Friday afternoon was like watching the Wizard of Oz change from black and white to technicolor. Chase Riddle’s name wasn’t on the building during my college years. He was the head coach laying the foundation for the enduring tradition that gets your name on the building.

Imagine walking down memory lane watching your alma mater captivate the nation and doing it on national TV. It was all so unreal, so unbelievable, so unthinkable until it wasn’t.

Until Troy lined up down the third-base line and Little Rock, another little engine that could, stood at attention down the first-base line, and they played the national anthem and then punctuated another America’s pastime moment with a flyover.

Land of the free. Home of the Trojans. Play ball.

Little Rock scratched first, but that single run merely delayed the inevitable. Troy put up a five-spot in the bottom of the second, and the home team would play from ahead for the rest of Game 1 and all of Game 2. When Troy native Drew Nelson played hometown hero by tripling to tie and then scoring the go-ahead run, this Trojan War was all over but the shouting.

And with people everywhere you looked, including fans watching both in the adjacent football stadium on the video board and from that stadium’s upper lip a loud foul away, there was plenty of shouting.

They announced a record crowd of 6,426. Meade, the dynamic head coach, the force of nature primarily responsible for getting his players to believe and making the rest of us follow, suggested the true number may have been higher but no one wanted to upset the fire marshal.

Just as they’d done in coming out of the loser’s bracket in the Gainesville Regional to rock Miami like a hurricane and roll Florida twice, the Trojans looked like the true national championship contender Meade believes them to be. The bats slashed 12 hits, including a double, triple and four home runs. The glove of right-field magician Houston Markham, a Pike Road native, flashed twice on deep, death-defying catches in the corner.

The arms of Benjamin Stubbs, Zach Crotchfelt and Matt Dill popped and jaws all around dropped as a collective state of disbelief disappeared over the horizon faster than the setting sun.

Every pitch, hit, catch and ode to joy was a prelude to Boroff’s at-bat in the eighth with the bases loaded. Leading by six, Troy didn’t need any more runs. The NCAA Baseball Tournament doesn’t have a run-rule. There’s also no limit on fun.

Another kid from up the road in Pike Road, who played high school ball at Macon East Academy and spent two years launching long balls for Enterprise State Community College, Boroff didn’t have much fun or make much noise for most of his first Division I season.

When Troy earned one of the last at-large bids to the tournament, the DH had only five home runs for the year. He matched that total with four bombs in Gainesville, where he was the regional MVP, and his two-run blast in the sixth on Friday.

Anything more would’ve been too much to ask, but during an offensive timeout after two bad misses on breaking balls, Troy’s hitting coach did have one request of the rejuvenated slugger. Keep it simple. Don’t try to do too much. With the crowd standing, clapping and chanting his name as if the game were tied in the bottom of the ninth, Boroff faced a hanging breaker and found his sweet spot. Again.

Bat met ball. Ball and crowd went boom. The only thing missing from that moment of absolute cinema was a shattered light standard.

That’s why they now call him Jabe Ruth. That grand slam didn’t decide the game. It defined the moment. This was real, and it was spectacular.

“When I saw it go out, I’m looking out to Doubles Alley,” Boroff said. “There are people throwing I don’t know what beverages.”

Meade interjected: “I do.” Laughter ensued. Boroff continued.

“Their shirts are off, and they’re going crazy. It was awesome. It was an amazing feeling.”

Couldn’t have said it better myself. Couldn’t have imagined a better homecoming than watching my old school win its first Super Regional game 12-2, setting the stage for a 7-2 Saturday sweep, a new record crowd of 7,033 and a ticket to the first College World Series for the Trojans.

The first Division I World Series, that is. Riddle won two Division II national titles at Troy in 1986 and 1987 just a handful of years after I graduated.

After listening to Meade’s contagious matter-of-fact postgame confidence and the exuberance of Nelson and Boroff, I walked outside and sat in one of the third-base chairbacks. Watched players, coaches, staffers and families absorb the moment. Flashed back to the day nine walk-on hopefuls got to perform on that same field in front of Riddle after a week at Charles Henderson High School down the street tutored by an assistant coach.

Took some ground balls at third and some swings in the cage that fateful day and knew my playing days were done, but that’s the thing about baseball. It keeps bringing you back. As a dad. As a youth coach. As a fan and, if you’re lucky, an alum of what was then called Troy State, what is now one of eight teams that will travel to Omaha to compete for a national championship.

Alabama and Georgia will be there, too. The Trojans will not be intimidated by them or anyone else. They played two games each this season against the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs and split with each of them.

If you still don’t believe in miracles, let me walk you off with this true fact. The Omaha schedule won’t be official until today, but Troy expects to play the first game of the College World Series against another newbie in West Virginia on Friday afternoon.

Friday is the 15th anniversary of Chase Riddle’s passing. You just know, somewhere up there where old baseball heads gather, the silver fox will be watching. Down here, a lot of us will be along for the ride, some of us with reborn Trojan pride.

***

Kevin Scarbinsky, a member of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Hall of Fame, is a special contributor to The Birmingham News. Follow him on X @kevinscarbinsky. Watch his Scarbo Knows podcast on YouTube.

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Jeffrey W Massey's avatar
Jeffrey W Massey
4d

Good luck to Troy and Alabama. Would have been fantastic for Auburn to have made Omaha, but they could not get any hits against Ole Miss.

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