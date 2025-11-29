Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice's avatar
Bill Rice
7d

I'll be the first to broach a prediction. I think Texas will rally to beat Texas A&M. It probably won't be pretty, but Georgia will get by Georgia Tech.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Bill Rice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture