To settle my nerves, with help from one or two elves, I decorated the tree yesterday. All I want for Christmas is for Alabama and Troy to win today! (But I don’t have a good feeling about the Iron Bowl).

Today is one of the biggest college football Saturday’s in our state in my lifetime.

Since millions of state residents have a huge rooting interest in the Alabama and Auburn football programs, I’ll start today’s essay by sharing a few thoughts on why I think tonight’s showdown on the Plains is no normal Iron Bowl.

IMO, more than “bragging rights” for one year are a stake in tonight’s game. I think the trajectory of the entire Alabama football program - not just for a year, but maybe decades - could hinge on the game’s outcome.

The same is true for Auburn fans because if Alabama’s football fortunes start to plunge, this will (obviously) benefit Auburn’s football fortunes for coming years and decades as well.

The Good/Happy Scenario for Bama …

If Alabama wins, things will be looking up for the UA football “brand” and the post-Saban Alabama football program. (It doesn’t matter how “ugly” a victory or if Alabama pulls off its third consecutive “miracle” victory on the Plains; the key is just to win somehow.)

With a win, Alabama will be one win (against Georgia) away from winning an SEC title, which has never been harder to win. Alabama would still also be in the hunt for a national title and, if it wins the SEC title game, would probably get a first-round playoff bye.

Even if Alabama loses the SEC title game to a very strong Georgia team, Bama might (should) still make the playoffs. All things considered, Alabama going 10-2 in the regular season and 7-1 in the SEC would be a noteworthy accomplishment and probably show that Alabama can still be an elite program even without Nick Saban as its coach.

Coach DeBoer could build on what’s supposed to be a sterling recruiting season, grab some elite Transfer Portal players, and continue to put his signature on the Alabama program that would benefit from sufficient fan support. Many reasons could be identified for optimism about the future of the program.

Also, Alabama would have beaten its state rival six years in a row, equalling the number of wins Sen. Tommy Tuberville equalled in his “Fear-the-Thumb” era.

With a win tonight, Alabama would ensure Auburn finishes its season with another losing season and, again, doesn’t qualify for a Bowl Game. Alabama would probably be a heavy favorite to win seven straight Iron Bowls next year in Tuscaloosa. If nothing else, Alabama would still be the undisputed top pachyderm in the state of Alabama.

On the other side of the ledger, if Auburn wins tonight …

Alabama’s playoff hopes will be kaput. A season that for eight weeks had great promise, will suddenly be considered a major downer. Also, most football observers would not be surprised at all if a deflated Alabama team lost its bowl game in a few weeks, which would mean for the second consecutive year Alabama finished 9-4 and crashed and burned in November - when “winning” or proud programs are supposed to be playing their best football.

Two consecutive losses to Oklahoma and a loss to an Auburn team that had one conference victory and fired its coach would guarantee that the callers to (future U.S. senator?) Paul Finebaum’s show would instantly transition from ultra cocky and not showing their class to ultra irate and, still not showing their class.

While coaching searches have been the storyline of college football in recent weeks, I wouldn’t be terribly surprised if Coach DeBoer - reading the writing on the wall - bolted from Tuscaloosa and maybe took the open Penn State job?

If this happens, Alabama, on extremely short notice, would suddenly be looking for a new coach. DeBoer would probably take some of his best players to Penn State and Alabama might have a rash of 4 and 5-star prospects who suddenly de-commit.

(I’ve actually wondered if Alabama’s athletic director has also put a call into Lane Kiffin’s agent and told him, “Hold off on that announcement between staying at Ole Miss and going to LSU. Would Lane like to come back to Tuscaloosa?” Probably not or Bama missed the “Lane Train.”)

If Auburn wins, the boosters on the Plains will probably have to take a hard look at Coach Durkin and a coaching staff that quickly changed the stock of the AU football program and, against all odds, thumped Alabama.

My sources (including Allen Wood and my father-in-law) tell me Auburn is going all-in to get former Troy coach Jon Sumrall on the Plains. To me, Sumrall has a touch of Pat Dye to him in that he teaches hard-nose, physical football and his players almost always seem to respond to him … Plus, he’s from Alabama and he knows the state well.

(If Auburn sticks with the man who rallied the troops on the Plains, maybe Alabama can go after Coach Sumrall?)

Who’s going to win the game?

As for the game itself, I can see four scenarios: Alabama makes a statement and takes care of business on the road (just like Ole Miss did against Miss. State yesterday) or … Auburn, spurred on by an electric, rabid fan base - thumps Alabama like Florida State did in game one.

Much more likely is that the game comes down to the last possession (like it almost always does in Auburn) and either Alabama escapes with its third-consecutive miracle win in Auburn or, the law of averages kicks in, and Auburn wins this season’s “up-for-grabs,” white-knuckler game.

Per my Eight Ball, Auburn has the advantage in most operative scenarios as all the pressure is on Alabama.

Alabama’s best chance to win is for Ty Simpson to re-gain his mid-season Mojo and light up the Auburn secondary, using Alabama’s greatest weapon - an excellent receiver corps (although UA lost one of its most-important receiver weapons in tight end Josh Cueves and Bama’s receivers coach was just named the new head coach at Oregon State - a possible and dreaded “distraction.”)

However, Alabama’s pass blocking is suspect and Auburn has several excellent pass rushers and will be blitzing from every gap. In close games, it just takes a few key sacks, strip fumbles on sacks or hurried, errant passes to make the difference.

Also, If the game comes down to a field goal(s), Auburn’s kicker is probably more likely to make the key kicks.

While I think Auburn has more of the key cards in its hand, it’s also hard to write-off Ty Simpson and, for the meat of the season, Alabama did show it could win close games.

Instead of making a firm (bold and possibly silly) prediction, I’m going to simply … watch the game and see what happens!

Whatever happens, the outcome will likely have major ripple effects on my football-watching enjoyment for years to come.

Can Troy re-gain its Mojo?

The second huge game is kicking off shortly as our Troy Trojans try to cement a season that would exceed expectations by beating Southern Miss and winning the West Division championship in the Sun Belt Conference.

A win and Troy would finish Coach Gerad Parker’s second regular season at 8-4 and play for the Sunbelt Conference title against James Madison (where Troy or USM would be a 30-point underdog, but we can worry about that later).

As I wrote a couple of weeks ago, Troy has been a dizzying up-and-down, roller-coaster ride of a team that suddenly and inexplicably found its Mojo, then lost it.

The Good News is that Southern Miss did the same thing and lost two late-season conference games it wasn’t supposed to lose.

It’s amazing to me that Troy even has a chance to play for a Sunbelt title as the team’s offensive line has been decimated by injuries and we lost our starting quarterback (who is now back) and then lost Tucker, Goose’s back-up, to an injury.

I recently read the Troy Sports Information game notes and learned that Troy leads the nation in sacks given up (43)!

Whoever is Troy’s quarterback needs to get the ball out of his hand … very fast.

With the home-field advantage, USM should be a favorite but this Troy team is like a box of chocolates - you never know what you’ll get. I can see Troy either pulling off another heart-stopping victory or the Golden Eagles soaring to the victory.

I will say this. If Troy can find a way to win today on the road, this team would be one of the most improbable teams to put together a memorable season in Troy football history.

When Coach Parker gets all his pieces assembled and if the injury luck ever changes, Troy should be set-up to be the dominant team in the Sunbelt West and - who knows? - one day, like James Madison this year - put together a season where our Trojans could make the 12 or 16-team playoffs.

***

Anyone bolder than myself is welcome to post their game predictions in the Reader Comments … for all to see for posterity!

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

