Troy to Host NCAA Selection Show Watch Party at Baumhower's Sunday

Troy Athletics is hosting an NCAA Selection Show Watch Party on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at Baumhower's Victory Grille to celebrate the Sun Belt champion men's basketball team. The Trojans are heading to March Madness for the first time since 2017 after winning both the Sun Belt regular season and tournament titles.

"We are so thankful for our amazing fans and their support all season," head coach Scott Cross said. "We certainly felt their energy Monday night in Pensacola, and they played a critical part in our victory. Getting to the NCAA Tournament is not easy, and we need all of Trojan Nation to come out on Sunday and get behind our guys to celebrate this historic achievement."

Troy Athletics and the entire men's basketball team will be on hand beginning at 4 p.m. ahead of the 5 p.m. television broadcast on CBS.

Free Sun Belt Championship mini posters will be available for fans to get autographs from their favorite Trojans. Both of Troy's Sun Belt trophies will be at the restaurant for fans to pose with, and Troy Cheer and T-Roy will also be in attendance to help celebrate the evening.

The men's basketball team will take over the area located right inside the front doors of Baumhower's (Trojan Talk broadcasts location) so fans can easily access their favorite players and coaches for photos and autographs.

Baumhower's features more than 60 TVs throughout the restaurant for easy viewing of the Selection Show.

Troy used a huge final 10 minutes of the game to overcome an eight-point deficit and clinch its third trip to the tournament in program history.

Troy will open play in the NCAA Tournament next Thursday and Friday at one of eight regional locations – Lexington, Providence, R.I., Seattle, Wichita, Kan., Cleveland, Denver, Milwaukee, or Raleigh, N.C.

Oh No … We have to watch the weather tomorrow …

From WSFA meteorologist Josh Johnson, I learned very severe weather could affect most of Alabama and Pike County tomorrow. Tornadoes and, in some parts of the state, heavy hail could produce serious damage.

As a relative of mine posted on Facebook: ‘Make sure your vehicles are parked in a carport or garage if you can.”

According to Josh, this in the time periods that things will get hairy:

2 PM - 6 PM SATURDAY: Supercells and clusters of storms move out of Mississippi and into west and west-central Alabama. These could produce tornadoes - some strong or violent - and damaging wind in spots. The risk level is a 4 out of 5.

6 PM SATURDAY - 4 AM SUNDAY: Clusters of storms and a supercell or two push eastward across all of Alabama. Tornadoes, some strong or violent - and damaging wind are likely in spots. The risk level is a 4 out of 5.

The meteorologists are on high alert on Facebook. Another weather expert (Jeff Castle) posted: “The atmospheric set-up favors the potential for long-track, strong tornadoes, not the brief spin-ups that we often see. “

I’ve always listened to Rich Thomas. Here’s what Rich said via his Facebook post:

“The Level 5 High risk is along and north of a line from Gadsden to Prattville, and it includes Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. If you live in a manufactured home, make plans to GET OUT and go to a substantial structure when a Tornado Watch is issued.”

Rich provided this map, which shows things might be even worse north of us.

Let’s hope all the weather men are wrong … but they were right about the Big Snow.

Best Facebook Photo of the Week!

Kasee Carter Mann said she’d been “waiting a long time for this exact moment.”

Kasee, the daughter of the late Kenneth Carter and Deedie Carter, posted this photo of their grandchild and a large, sweet equine friend on March 8th.

On the course at Ponte Vedra, reporting for NBC Sports!

McCrary is spotting for NBC at The Players Championship

My friend Collin McCrary, a former third-team All-American for the Troy State golf team, has been working many years for NBC Sports, serving as a “spotter” for the network’s TV announcers and directors at The Players Championship (and sometimes other tournaments).

Collin walks around with different groups and tells the broadcasters, off air, what’s happening on the course.

This afternoon, Collin is following the group of McNealy, Harmon and Finau.

As Collin told me once, “These guys are really good.”

The Players - which takes place in Ponte Vedra, Fla. (famous for its island green) - is now considered golf’s “fifth major.”

Coach Chanda Rigby’s Trojans put together another 20-win season.

Lady Trojans going back to NIT …

The Troy women's basketball program will continue its 2024-2025 after the Lady Trojans officially received the Sun Belt Conference's WNIT automatic qualifier bid Thursday morning. Team members will now await the bracket announcement on Sunday to accept a postseason offer.

"We are thrilled at the opportunity to continue our season and to represent Troy University well on a national stage," head coach Chanda Rigby said.

Last year, the Trojans received a first-round bye in the WNIT and raced into the Fab 4, where their historic run ended to Minnesota, 74-69.

Troy opened the tournament with a 92-62 onslaught over FIU for the program's first-ever postseason victory before beating North Carolina A&T, 89-75, and ULM, 89-75.

The Trojans ended their Sun Belt Conference run in the semifinals to the eventual tournament champions, No. 2 Arkansas State.

Troy currently sits at 20-13 (13-5 in the SBC) and entered the SBC Tournament as a top 4 seed for the 10th straight season. The Trojans recorded 20 or more wins for the 9th time in Coach Rigby’s tenure.

And … They are off … only 128 miles to go!

Troy ATO’s are hiking to PC Beach to benefit wounded warriors …

Friday morning 35 hikers from Troy University’s chapter of Alpha Tau Omega began the fraternity’s philanthropic Spring Break trek from TROY’s Quad to Panama City Beach’s Pier Park, a 128-plus mile, six-day hike that raises money to support a Christian wounded warrior mission, Bonifay, FL-based Jeep Sullivan’s Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures.

Today, the hikers will cover the distance between Troy and Enterprise, via Alabama Highway 167. Their full route is:

March 14: Troy to Outside of Enterprise, staying at First United Methodist in Enterprise

March 15: Outside of Enterprise to Hartford, staying at Hartford Baptist

March 16: Hartford to Bonifay, staying at the National Guard Armory in Bonifay

March 17: Bonifay to Vernon, staying at Camp Sonrise

March 18: Vernon to Ebro- staying at the State Park Campsite

March 19: Ebro to Pier Park, stopping at the PCB Visitor Center before the final stretch into Pier Park. The group will depart for Pier Park about 3:30 p.m. and arrive about 4 p.m.

Members are still taking on-line donations to support this deserving charity and one of Troy’s most unique Greek traditions.

