Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice's avatar
Bill Rice
Nov 13

Troy Football Notes, courtesy of Troy's excellent SID staff ...

• Troy has won seven of its last nine Sun Belt Conference games and nine of its last 13 games overall

• Troy controls its own destiny to appear in the Sun Belt Championship Game for the third time in the last four seasons ... if the Trojans win their remaining three games, it will earn the West Division spot in the game

• Troy is bowl eligible for the third time in the last four years and for the 13th time in the program's 25-year FBS history; it's the sixth time over the 10 seasons that Troy has become bowl eligible (2016, 17, 18, 22, 23, 25)

• Troy has forced nine turnovers in its last three games (six of the nine came over an 11-possession span) ... the Trojans had forced just four turnovers all season prior • Troy became just the 40th team since 1995 and ninth since the start of the 2019 season to win (Texas State) when allowing 40 points, 300 rushing yards and 550 total yards ... the Trojans were just the 19th team to do so on the road

• Troy leads the Sun Belt and ranks 16th nationally, averaging 2.67 sacks per game

• Troy has forced a three-and-out on 31.3 percent of its opponent's possessions (31-of-99) • On Troy's fourth offensive snap against Arkansas State, Eli Russ hit the 2,000-snap mark for his career (Oklahoma State and Troy)

• Troy leads the Sun Belt, averaging just 5.67 penalties per game

• Troy is currently second in the SBC in yards per game allowed and third in points per game allowed ... the Trojans have ranked in the top four in scoring defense in four of the last five seasons and in the top four in total defense in each of the last five seasons (including 2025) • Troy has held opponents to a 51.7 percent touchdown rate in the red zone, the 23rd best in the country

• Troy has held seven of its nine opponents to 375 yards or fewer this season, the 12th most games nationally

• Troy's 53 plays of 10-plus yards in the month of October tied for the 28th most in the country, while the 20 plays of 20-plus yards tied for 12th

• Tray Taylor is fifth nationally, averaging 20.1 yards per catch

• Following Thursday's game, Troy will have played against 70 of the other 135 FBS schools

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
Nov 13

I see that Old Dominion is a 9 1/2 point favorite in the game. The game won't be played in as frigid weather as I thought earlier this week. Kickoff temperature in Virginia is going to be around 54 degrees, dropping to 48 degrees by 8 p.m. Wind gusts were supposed to be 13 mph at kickoff, but not as windy later on in the game.

Another Sunbelt Virginia School, James Madison, is the current No. 2 team in the "Group of 5" mid-major conferences with a chance to make the 12-team College Football Playoffs (behind South Florida. )Tulane, coached by former Troy head Coach Jon Sumrall, is still in the running to perhaps make the playoffs even though the Green Wave have two losses.

If Troy wins out in the regular season, it would probably play James Madison in the Sunbelt Conference championship game. Troy would also have to beat Southern Miss, the current leader of the Western Division of the league. Troy does play USM at home.

Tonight's game is Troy's last road contest.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bill Rice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture