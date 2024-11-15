The Tropolitan’s editor Emily Mosier has shown that the campus newspaper can produce high-quality and important journalism that makes a difference.

By BILL RICE, JR.

Serious and persistent issues with water leaks at Troy University’s Malone Hall are being addressed with greater urgency by University leaders after al.com reported this morning that the University will spend at least $1.6 million to make repairs to the home of the University’s fine arts and theater departments.

The campus newspaperThe Tropolitan has published a series of articles documenting numerous “safety and health concerns” involving the building, which was built in 1962 and is located next to the campus student center (long known as the Adams Center).

(Previous Tropolitan articles, dating to September 26th, can be read here, here, here, and here.)

The Tropolitan’s editor Emily Mosier had previously reported all students and faculty using the building will be relocated to other campus buildings with the start of the January semester.

Dr. Jim Bookout, senior vice chancellor for financial affairs, and Dr. Kerry Palmer, senior vice chancellor for academic affairs were quoted in al.com's story.

According to the article, the building’s roof and HVAC systems will be replaced.

According to Dr. Bookout, “about 90% of the building’s ceiling tiles need to be replaced, 75% of the walls need to be repainted and most of the flooring needs to be redone.”

Late this afternoon, the University released a further statement on the repair project:

“Troy University Physical Plant staff have been working to make immediate repairs inside Malone Hall and improve conditions for students, faculty, and staff. A roofing contractor has made multiple repairs to the roof to address leaks.

“In addition, University Physical Plant staff have been engaged in clean up and repair throughout the building, including replacing numerous ceiling tiles which have been damaged by moisture.

“All classes will be relocated from Malone Hall effective in January for the Spring 2025 semester. Faculty requested to remain in the building through the end of the current semester to not disrupt classes. Faculty recently toured several potential locations at the Troy Campus, including Wright Hall and the University Park annex. Relocation plans are expected to be finalized soon.

“Once classes are moved, the University will move forward with an extensive $1.6 million project to renovate and repair Malone Hall, including repairs and upgrades to roofing, HVAC, flooring, ceiling tiles and more.

“Troy University’s fine arts, theater and dance programs are a vital part of TROY’s history and culture. University leaders are fully committed to providing facilities that support the growth and development of these program and help our arts students reach their full potential.”

Previous Tropolitan stories had expressed concerns the building may be infected with mold, which can cause respiratory issues.

However, in the al.com story, Bookout said, “tests of the mold indicated no danger to students or staff.”

Revelations are ‘very embarrassing’ …

Bookout said the numerous issues identified by the Trop’s editor are “very embarrassing.”

“We own that. If the service person went over to fix a leak and put that same tile back up after the leak was fixed, well, shame on us for allowing that to remain in place, especially visible to students and faculty and staff,” said Bookout as quoted by al.com.

According to The Tropolitan, persistent flooding from the (flat) roof area of Malone Hall explains many of the areas of concern, maintenance issues that date back to at least the summer of 2022.

In an email acquired by Tropolitan reporters from 2022, Dr. Bookout referenced Malone Hall’s “history of deterioration.”

Dr. Bookout emphasized the “need for (a) short-term solution” and said “as we start the annex to the IAC (International Arts Center, the former Stewart Dining Hall) “the plan is to demolish Malone.”

It’s unclear whether tearing down the building and constructing either a new home for the fine arts and theater department or re-locating these programs to other buildings remain a possibility.

In another interview with a campus journalist, Greg Skaggs, chairman of the Department of Art and Design, said the ideal resolution would be a new facility, although he acknowledges the process would be complicated.

“Honestly, the biggest improvement would be a nice new building. There’s just no place to put us with all of our equipment,” Skaggs was recently quoted as saying

However, the al.com story suggests the “short-term” plan is to commission extensive repairs, including replacing the roof, which should make the building safe to use for at least several more years.

Kerry Palmer, senior vice chancellor for academic affairs, told al.com, “We’ll have an orderly move as we wrap this semester up and relocate those students into other classes on campus … (which) will free the building up for our facilities, maintenance personnel, and anyone else that needs to get in there and work.”

That’s a Big Fish

That’s no 1-pound Bream.

David Helms, a long-time local football coach, principal and now a local contractor, must have had the day off yesterday as he caught this large fish at Lake Lanier in the Gainesville, GA area.

David’s wife, Sherry Helms, owner of the Home Gallery furniture store, posted this photo on Facebook.

The Citizen is always happy to post Big Fish photos!

Community loses one of its friendliest, most positive leaders

Jimmy Renfroe, with his wife Marian, loved Alabama football and supported all local sports teams. He will be greatly missed.

The Troy Citizen joins our many neighbors who are mourning the passing of Jimmy Renfroe, who died yesterday at the age of 71.

According to his obituary from Green Hills Funeral Home, Jimmy was born on July 16, 1953, in Troy to Max B. and Mildred Renfroe. He was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Dr. and Mrs. J. Allen Jones; and nephews, Sam Jones and Will Jones.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 49 years Marian, his son Al (Laura) Renfroe and daughter Fran (Zach) Spann; his 8 grandchildren Scott Taylor Renfroe, Cade Renfroe, Addie Renfroe, Caroline Renfroe, Harper Renfroe, Jones Spann, John David Spann and Jasper Spann.

He is also survived by his brother, Don (Susan) Renfroe and sister, Ann Barbaree, as well as his brother-in-law Allen Jones, along with many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jimmy grew up in Josie. He graduated from Pike County High School, ABAC, earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Auburn University along with a second master’s degree from Auburn University Montgomery.

He taught agriculture at Pike County High School and served as a Guidance Counselor at Goshen High School. He later retired from education at the Pike County Center for Technology.

Jimmy loved the Lord and his family. He was an active member of Troy Church and previously served First Baptist Church of Troy as a deacon and in other leadership roles.

He spent many hours coaching and attending sporting events wherever his children and grandchildren were participating. His grandchildren were his pride and joy, and he was their biggest fan. He was a Godly influence over all his family and former students.

A celebration of his life will be on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 3 p.m. at Green Hills Funeral Home with Pastor Zach Spann officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. with burial to follow in Green Hills Memorial Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers are Scott Taylor Renfroe, Cade Renfroe, Ben Jones, Chris Barbaree, Sam Johnson, and Tony Weaver.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Troy Church, PO Box 84, Troy, 36081, or the charity of your choice.

The family would like to extend their gratitude for the kindness of DaySpring Hospice, especially Amy Hixon and Ashlee Stephens, as well as the care and concern of Dr. Eric Law and his staff, Clemmie Seymore, Karen Williams, and many other special friends and family.

***

