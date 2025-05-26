Troy Citizen

Links of possible interest to those wanting to read more about Brett’s life and impressive military career:

https://thefallen.militarytimes.com/army-sgt-1st-class-brett-e-walden/1020349

https://greenberetfoundation.org/memorial/brett-e-walden/

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/2008/03/20/floridas-fallen-2/

Also, a story that list 140 Alabamians who died in the “War on Terror.”

https://www.al.com/news/birmingham/2021/09/911-20th-anniversary-remembering-140-of-alabamas-fallen-soldiers.html

I'll add a few more source links later.

