Sgt. Brett Walden, who spent much of his early years in Troy, perished in Iraq in 2005. Note the medals and Ranger/Green Beret and Special Forces insignia. Walden was serving his fourth tour in Iraq and had also served a tour in Afghanistan.

Earlier today, American Legion Post 70 hosted a remembrance ceremony at Bicentennial Park where the names of every Troy resident who died in a military action were read aloud.

However, the name of one former Troy resident who died in Iraq in 2005 was not called out because his family moved from Troy when he was a freshman or sophomore at Charles Henderson High School in 1980 or 1981.

As I learned this morning in a Facebook post from my classmate Ray Horn, Brett Walden was a member of our graduating class (The Class of 1983). Until this morning and reading Ray’s post, I didn’t know Brett had been killed in Iraq in August of 2005.

I called Ray, who told me he had been a good friend with Brett, but even Ray didn’t know until several years ago that Brett - who became one of the elite soldiers in the U.S. military and posthumously received the Bronze Star - had died in Iraq.

Wrote Ray in his Facebook post:

“I very seldom post anything, anywhere, but this has been on my mind lately and is too important for me not to post, at this time especially.

“Brett Walden was a good, kind, and brave soul, who should be remembered for his friendships and his sacrifice. Most of us in Troy only remember him as a classmate who disappeared from us at Charles Henderson HS before graduation, as he and his family moved to Ft. Walton Beach, Florida.

“I was fortunate enough to get a chance to keep up with him due to me being stationed at Eglin AFB, Florida. However, I lost contact with him after he joined the Army. The posted article will tell you the rest. You are remembered my brother. May GOD bless your family.”

From taking to Ray and researching the details of Brett’s death on the Internet, I learned that Special Forces Sgt. Brett Walden, 40, was just six months away from retirement when he and one other soldier died in a Humvee that collided with a civilian gas truck in Iraq on August 6, 2005 (three other soldiers were injured in what was probably a suicide attack).

Brett, whose family moved to Fort Walton Beach when he was a sophomore or freshman in high school, was serving his fourth combat tour in Iraq and had also served one tour in Afghanistan. His Special Forces unit was based out of Ft. Campbell, Kentucky.

According to Ray, he met Brett at CHMS in sixth grade. Ray’s not sure if Brett lived in Troy before that as he might have attended a different elementary school. (In this time span, Troy had two elementary schools which fed into CHMS).

Thus, Brett Walden was a resident of Troy for at least five years from 1976 to 1980/81.

Ray described Brett as a student who was nondescript, somewhat shy, and as someone who probably never felt a part of a prominent social group.

“We were kind of in the nerd group,” said Ray, mentioning that Brett was in a group that loved the game Dungeons and Dragons.

Brett was “super nice and a great guy, but I don’t think he ever found one group where he would stand-out. It seems to me he really found himself in the military after he moved from Troy.”

Ray Horn always wondered what became of Brett and the two old friends had a reunion when Ray, a retired sergeant in the Air Force, spent time with him at Eglin Air Force Base, where Brett was assigned for a few years in the1990s.

The two former CHHS classmates then lost touch with each other, but Ray kept wondering where he was and, perhaps four or five years ago, did an Internet search on him … only to be shocked to learn Brett had died in Iraq in 2005.

“I was stunned,” said Ray, mentioning that it’s gnawed at him ever since that a friend who gave the ultimate sacrifice for his country had never received any local news coverage … or that almost all of his former classmates were unaware of the tragic end to his life … or what an impressive and distinguished soldier Brett had become.

I was also stunned to learn that a classmate of mine had died in Iraq and, frankly, was disturbed and ashamed that I couldn’t place the name of a former classmate (I moved to Troy in 7th grade and thought I knew everyone in my class of 135 students).

However, when Ray texted me a yearbook photo of Brett from our freshman year (the 1980 yearbook), I immediately recognized Brett and definitely remember him.

Brett Walden - bottom row, center - as pictured in the 1980 CHHS yearbook (which was the freshman year of Brett, Ray Horn and myself).

In addition to being stunned by Brett’s death, I was moved by Ray’s accounts of Brett’s life in Troy, anecdotes which depict someone who might have felt like he didn’t fit in with the “in crowd.”

Still, Brett was part of an eclectic and tight-knit group of friends who looked after each other. Ray also said Brett might have been in the Blue Machine band, but he’s not certain.

(Ray told me he’d talked to our classmate Pam Pope Leverett about Brett. Pam told Ray that Brett was the first boy she ever went out on a date with and Pam still has fond memories of Brett as a kind and warm-hearted person.)

I found many newspaper articles and memorial tributes that referenced Brett’s death. One article said Brett had been on the football team at Choctawatchee High School in Fort Walton Beach and was also in the Junior ROTC.

Brett Walden left behind a wife and a beautiful daughter who was only 12 when her father passed away. In the military, he’d achieved ranks and positions that only the elite service members can achieve.

Sgt. Walden with his daughter, who was 12 when he lost his life.

Next year and in future years, I hope Troy can add Brett’s name to the list of hometown citizens who lost their lives serving our country.

Remembering Private Johnny Brown, 21 …

Private Brown had excelled in the Army. (Photo from Bill Rice, Sr.’s history book on Troy).

Like Sgt. Brett Walden, Troy resident Private John (Johnny) Brown, just 21, was in an Army unit from Fort Campbell, Kentucky when he died in Iraq on April 14, 2003.

The news of Private Brown’s death struck everyone in Pike County in the heart.

While researching American troops who lost their lives in Iraq, I found this feature story on Johnny’s death written by The Tuscaloosa News three years after Brown’s death.

On Memorial Day, it is fitting to remember Private Brown, the only other Troy soldier to have died in Iraq or Afghanistan.

Note: Private Brown was the first Troy resident to have died in a war since the Vietnam Conflict, a span of approximately 33 years.

Excerpts:

“On April 14, 2003, PFC John Brown and another soldier were killed in Iraq when an unidentified device that they were examining exploded in the humvee as they sat having lunch. He was five weeks shy of turning 22 and had been in Iraq about six weeks with the 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, out of Fort Campbell, Ky.

“Pike County was wonderful," (John’s mother) Bonnie Brown said. “They really honored him from all over Pike County, lining the road, filling the church, flags flying at half-staff.

“As the funeral procession passed by a small preschool, all the little kids stood outside saluting Pfc. Brown.

“He would have been proud. I said 'We knew you were somebody; you didn’t have to die to show people,’ " Bonnie Brown said.

“… Her son was especially proud of being part of the Screaming Eagle 101st Airborne, she said. And his family was equally proud of him.

“He had gone through the air assault school, a real rigorous physical thing, and he was real proud he had made it through that," she said. “He got his wings right before he was deployed."

“Johnny was the sweetest little thing – curly hair, always had a big grin," his mother said.

(My text: Like Sgt. Walden, Johnny Brown seemed to have thrived in the Army and had outgrown any youthful habits that might have kept him from reaching his full potential.)

According to the Tuscaloosa News’ article, “despite the fact that Pfc. Brown loved to party as a teenager and dropped out of high school, he quickly turned himself around.

“He got with the wrong crowd as a teenager," Bonnie Brown said. “But he had pulled himself up by his bootstraps, gotten his GED [General Education Development] and become a fine young man. He joined the military to straighten himself out. His hopes and dreams were to be a career man in the military -- that was his big thing.”

“His mother said he did just that …”

“Johnny was the sweetest little thing – curly hair, always had a big grin," his mother said.

“…. Johnny’s sister, Jessica Brown Tatum, said her little brother had an uncanny way of managing to stay out of trouble when he was young. And he obviously took that talent to Iraq with him. She said that several people told the family that Johnny kept giving the Iraqi kids candy, although the soldiers were not supposed to do that.

“… Even though Army Pfc. John E. Brown of Troy was the youngest of three children, he took on the role of the protector for his family.

“And like his father (Ed Brown, a captain with the Troy Fire Department) before him who had served in the first Gulf War, he wanted to protect his country.”

“He also intended to prove to his community that just because he had dropped out of high school, he wasn’t stupid,” Tatum said. He told his family that he wanted to come back to Pike County and show everybody that he was somebody …”

Iraq War left a tragic toll …

While doing research on the late Sgt. Walden and Private Brown, I found several websites which document the cost of America’s wars.

While the death figures from America’s wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are small compared to earlier wars, these figures are still large and sobering to reflect upon.

The following mortality figures don’t reflect the tens of thousands of service members who suffered severe injuries, but each of these figures represent someone who was dearly loved and is still missed terribly by those they left behind.

By the Numbers …

7,000+ - Number of U.S. soldiers who were killed in the war on terror in the 20 years after 9-11, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. The numbers do not include contractors. (Source: al.com)

140 - Number of service members who were from Alabama who died in “the war on terror since the 9-1-1 terrorists attacks” (source: al.com in a story on the 20th anniversary of 9-1-1).

Note: The 140 decedents includes at least four service members from Alabama who died at the attack on the Pentagon on 9-11.

Military bases ranked by lost soldiers, Marines …

One website memorialized those who had died (through November 2nd, 2006) as broken down by the military base where the soldiers and Marines had served before being activated to duty in Iraq. (The following list does not include casualties from Afghanistan).

Fort Campbell, Kentucky - where both Sgt. Walden and Private Brown had last served - produced the second largest number of deaths of Army military bases.

Deaths at Army and Marine Military Bases - Through Nov. 2, 2006

Total service men listed: 2,624

Marines: Camp Pendleton (CA): 294

Marines: Camp Lejeune (NC): 205

Marines: Twentynine Palms (CA): 94

Army bases with fatality numbers:

Fort Hood (Texas): 223

Fort Campbell (Ky): 166

Fort Carson (Co): 110

Fort Stewart (Ga): 103

Fort Bragg (NC): 86

Fort Riley (Ka): 67

Fort Benning (Ga): 43

Other: 969

Note: At the time of his death, Private Brown was the seventh resident of Alabama to die in Iraq or Afghanistan.

War’s victims are often under age 25 ….

The most common age of service members in the Army or Marines who lost their lives in Iraq was 21. The most deaths occurred with service members between the ages of 19 and 25.

Age: Number of deaths - through Nov. 2, 2006

18: 22

19: 151

20: 277

21: 326

22: 264

23: 182

24: 168

25: 151

26: 133

27: 110

28: 97

29: 79

30: 73

31: 78

32: 58

33: 49

34: 50

35: 43

36: 50

37: 38

38: 34

39:31

40: 23

Over 40: 137

Senior Brantley Scott from Rehobeth finished 36th in the individual competition, which included more than 150 golfers.

Troy Men’s Golf Finishes Historic Season at NCAA Championship

CARLSBAD, Calif. – The Troy men’s golf team closed out its best season in the program’s Division I history with its third and final round at the NCAA Championship on Sunday. Troy qualified for the premier NCAA event after finishing fourth at the Urbana Regional a week ago; the Trojans closed out play at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa North Course in 29th place.

Troy opened the week in a tie for 12th place after shooting 4-over in Friday’s opening round; however, the 7,480-yard course forced the Trojans into rounds of 20-over and 18-over in the two subsequent rounds.

Note: Troy had moved up the leader board two spots in the early part of Sunday’s round (advancing from 24th to 22nd) and the team had a combined score of 2-over par with golfers on holes 5 through 9. However, after the solid early start, bogies started to happen.

“Playing in the NCAA Championship means everything to the program,” head coach Clay Bounds said. “The guys earned it. It’s not the outcome that we wanted, but I’m proud of the way we fought. It’s a very difficult golf course, and we’ll continue to work hard and try and get back here next year.

“I’m always proud of the guys, no matter how they play,” Bounds said. “To get this far is truly a great accomplishment for the guys. We’ve worked hard all year, and I couldn’t be more proud of this team.”

Brantley Scott, a senior from Rehobeth, led the Trojans, shooting 3-over for the tournament to finish in a tie for 36th place and just one shot out of making the cut for Monday’s final round. He was two shots inside the number heading to his final two holes but bogeyed both the 17th and 18th.

Jake Springer turned in Troy’s best round of the day with a 2-over 74 after closing his day with a birdie on the par-5, 557-yard 18th to go along with a birdie on the fifth as well. Springer tied with Lee Poppell for 116th place at 13-over for the tournament, while Nick Fowlkes tied for 130th and Pablo Gracia tied for 147th.

Good news for local golf fans who pull for Auburn is that the Tigers blistered the field on Sunday, moving into first place by four strokes.

Auburn, the defending national championships, seems to be in excellent position for a repeat. The tournament will go to match play with the final eight teams on Tuesday.

Team Standings:

Note: The top 15 teams advanced to today’s final stroke-play round.

1. Auburn 286-282-286—854, 2. Arizona State 286-277-295—858, 3. Oklahoma 280-286-295—861, 4. Florida 285-286-292—863, T5. Oklahoma State 293-285-291—869, T5. Texas 285-291-293—869, 7. Florida State 285-290-298—873, T8. Texas Tech 292-298-286—876, T8. Ole Miss 293-287-296—876, 11. Virginia 299-287-291—877, 12. BYU 289-300-289—878, T13. Pepperdine 293-294-292—879, T13. Vanderbilt 294-294-291—879, T15. Georgia Tech 293-294-294—881, T15. Wake Forest 296-292-293—881, 17. California 289-295-300—884, 18. Illinois 286-297-304—887, 19. South Carolina 302-293-295—890, 20. Tennessee 304-296-293—893, 21. UCLA 301-297-296—894, 22. Georgia 291-306-298—895, T23. UNLV 299-300-297—896, T23. Colorado 289-298-309—896, 25. South Florida 293-309-295—897, 26. New Mexico 297-305-298—900, 27. Purdue 307-294-300—901, 28. Augusta 295-310-298—903, 29. Troy 292-308-306—906, 30. San Diego 294-316-309—919

Troy Individuals:

T36. Brantley Scott 72-71-76—219, T116. Lee Poppell 74-79-79—229, T116. Jake Springer 78-77-74—229, T130. Nick Fowlkes 71-81-80—232, T147. Pablo Gracia 75-83-81—239

Baseball team, in shocker, doesn’t make regional field …

From al.com:

Troy was left out of the NCAA Baseball Regionals on Monday, ending its season.

The Trojans finished 39-21 overall and 18-12 in the Sun Belt Conference, then reached the conference tournament semifinals. The top two finishers in the Sun Belt, Coastal Carolina and Southern Miss, will both host NCAA Regionals.

Troy was 47th in the country in RPI, and listed among the “First Four Out” according to the NCAA Selection Committee along with Southeastern Louisiana, Connecticut and Virginia.

“… The three big conferences — the SEC, ACC, Big Ten — the SEC with 13 teams, the ACC with nine, Big 12 with eight, that only leaves eight at-large spots,” NCAA Selection Committee chairman Jay Artigues said on the ESPN Selection Show broadcast. “That makes it so challenging.”

Troy won every regular-season series except its last, when it was swept at home by Southern Miss. Included in the Trojans’ regular-season resume was a series win over Sun Belt regular-season and tournament champion Coastal Carolina, the No. 13 national seed.

However, Troy lost its final four regular-season games, then its Sun Belt tournament opener vs. Old Dominion. The Trojans then beat Texas State and ODU before falling 2-1 to Southern Miss in the semifinals.

Troy has played in eight NCAA Regionals as a Division I program, most recently in 2023.

