I interviewed several Troy State Trojans about the upcoming historic game between little old Troy State and Mighty Nebraska. One Trojan I interviewed was talented offensive lineman Rodney Jordan from Goshen. See story below.

UPDATE: 6:52 P.M. on Tueday: I have now added a photo and text about CHMS honoring its football team, which went undefeated for the third year in row!

****

Editor’s note: On days where I haven’t written an original Troy Citizen article, I don’t panic … I just go into the archives of the original Troy Citizen and Pike’s Peek and start browsing.

Today, it took me five minutes to find a great column from my late mother Marcia Rice and my late father, Bill Rice, Jr.

Although written in November 2001, Both pieces stand the “test of time.” I’m particularly happy to recycle one of Mom’s “Minute Rice” columns. I always thought her writing was clever enough to be syndicated … but, then again, I’m biased since she was my mother!

Stumbling Down Memory Lane with friends from ‘Off’

By Marcia Rice (November 2001)

It’s always fun to regale friends from “Off” with tales of how it used to be in Pike County.

“Off” is a place far away, say, Montgomery or Oregon.

Like many natives, I consider anyone who didn’t draw their first breath here to be from “Off.” Poor babies.

(My very own mother was from Covington Country. She married my Trojan daddy during The Great Depression and lived in Troy over 50 years. If you asked her where was was from, she would still say, “Andalusia.” She knew.)

The other night we dined out with another couple … one from Troy, the other from “Off.”

On the way home, something was mentioned about Pilly’s Crossing.

“What!?” Exclaimed the wife from Jersey. “Not ‘what’, ‘where,’ “ answered her husband.

My husband, appalled at her lack of local lore, made a screeching u-turn and headed straight for what is left of Pilly’s Crossing.

Upon arrival at what was left of the late great Pilly’s Crossing, we tried to tell her how you used to get there.

It involved erasing the 231 Bypass and the old railroad crossing. It involved explaining the joining of Murphree and Montgomery Streets. Then it involved the building of “the bypass.”

It went on and on. She was bombarded with three differing memories. She asked to be taken home.

The Great Search for Jim Ballard’s Place …

Another trek into the past had occurred months earlier we we got into it about Jim Ballard’s Place. Do you remember it?

To call it a road house would be kind. It was between Troy and Brundidge and wild stories about it abound … big fights and wild, wild women.

My husband insisted we show our guest where it was. She was, of course, thrilled. On he went.

“There!” I pointed at the entrance to Swindall’s RV Park. “It was there!”

Her husband agreed. My husband kept driving. “It was closer to Brundidge,” he maintained.

“NO, NO!” we shouted.

He drove on almost to the city limits and declared something as having been Jim Ballard’s. It clearly wasn’t, and my friend asked to be taken home.

I talked to Lawrence Bowden shortly after that and he informed me that I was right. There is a church there now! Go figure.

Remember the Baby Pool at Murphree Park? That’s why my children have such a great immune system. They were exposed to every germ known to man at a very tender age.

The times, they do change. The memories must, too.

Is it age, pray tell? I find that I like my memories best of all, right or wrong. I think I’ll keep them to myself from now on though … or risk boring a friend from Off to death.

Next time we go out we could show her where the Poor House was. No, better not.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Dad’s List of Troy’s Most ‘Interesting’ Citizens

Note: I found this column by my father two pages after my mother’s column …

By BILL RICE, SR.

Interesting person - Someone original, a person who broke the mold, someone you would like to talk to, a person who will be remembered well past his or her time for intangible qualities and traits.

The most interesting people in the history of Pike County that I have known are:

Wiley Sanders is inventive, innovative and mysterious.

Robert Dunn was fun, driven, adventurous and innovative.

T Babcock was a gad about town, great conversationalist, natty dresser and knew a little about everything, except work.

Dago Dozier was a risk taker, politician and sportsman.

Jeff Sorrell was a landowner unparalleled, sportsman, philanthropist, exquisite representation of local royalty and everybody’s common man.

Sarah Faulk is the best story teller who ever lived.

Dr. O. N. Edge made a fortune in medicine as he traded medical services for … poultry. The interesting thing here is how did he do this?

Teen Coleman is nutty, charming and outspoken.

Ralph Adams was tighter than Ned’s hat band, tough, fun, wise, approachable and a workaholic.

Margaret Pace Farmer knows more than the rest of us combined.

Jim Ballard was as tough as nails and drove too fast.

Billy Gibson enjoyed WWII. He became a unique politician when he traded power for what he thought was the best course for the community.

Jimmy Lunsford, although educated, is mostly self taught. He has remembered and profited from every lesson and life experience.

Dr. Jack Brantley may be the most revered man in Troy.

Ben Reeves was the last of the old-time pols from Pike County. In his prime, nobody in Pike County politics ever had more power.

Simmie Graham loved to brag about his third-grade education and the wealth he acquired with it.

Bob Booth did what he said would do when he was a youth.

Martha Gibbs knows and loves Alabama football. She is an adopted member of the Coach Bryant family. The truth can be trusted with her, as she can keep a secret.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

The 12 Most Significant Events in Pike County History …

Note: In another column, Dad listed the “12 Most Significant Events in Pike County history” (as of November 2001).

These events are listed in chronological order …

Pike County is formed in 1821.

County seat moves from Monticello to Troy (in 1843).

Urban Jones brings the Mobile and Girard Railroad to Troy.

Troy Normal School is established in 1887.

Alabama Midland Railroad is routed through Pike County in 1890.

Troy and Brundidge go into the electricity business.

Charles Henderson dies and leaves a trust.

The development of U.S. Highway 231.

Ralph Adams is appointed president of Troy State College (later Troy State University).

Schools are integrated in 1970-71 and the Civil Rights era dawns on Pike County.

The Sanders Companies are developed in Troy.

City of Troy sells Edge Hospital.

Editor’s Note: Dad might not include this in his list today as The City of Troy later bought back the same hospital. I’m also sure, with the passage of time, Dad would have added “Jack Hawkins, Jr. is named Dr. Adams successor in 1989.”

Troy State University makes move to Division I-A in sports and the world waits to see what will happen next.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Troy prepares for historic football game with Nebraska …

In the September Pike’s Peek, I wrote a feature story on the big sports news of that month - Troy State’s football team was actually getting ready to play mighty Nebraska.

Troy linebacker Jimmy McClain told me:

“Our goal is to shock the world. The way we look at it we’ve got nothing to lose. We know everybody expects us to get creamed. Personally, I think everybody is underestimating us.”

One of the key offensive lineman for Troy was 6-4, 287-pound guard Rodney Jordan, who started for three years and had been a standout at Goshen High before moving up the road to Troy.

I always watched Rodney Jordan play since he was from Goshen. He was VERY good.

I asked Rodney how Troy would do Saturday against Nebraska.

“I’ll tell you after Saturday,” joked Jordan, adding he was “excited to be playing in front of so many people.”

Troy ended up being a 53-point underdog for the first game where there was ever a betting line in a Troy State game.

“Man, that’s insulting,” linebacker McClain told me.

Before the game Troy Coach Larry Blakeney was interviewed by Dan Patrick of ESPN fame on Patrick’s syndicated radio show.

Paul Finebaum also interviewed Coach Blakeney about the novelty of a long-time Division II program playing the team that dominated college football for many years.

As all Trojans remember, Troy scored the first points of the game and led 7-0 before losing only by 28 points - not 53. The final score was Nebraska 42, Troy 14.

In 2018, Troy upset Nebraska in Lincoln 24-19.

So when my father wrote that “Troy waits to see what happens next” in Division I athletics, one of the things that happened is little old Troy beat Mighty Nebraska.

I wish Dad had lived to see that.

+++++++++++++++++++++

CHMS Football Trojans honored for ‘3-Peat’ with ring ceremony

Some of the CHMS Trojan football players who received special awards at a ceremony held at the school gym last Friday. Congratulations, Trojans. (Note: I watched several games this year. These kids are really good. Coach Burden has done a tremendous job leading them.



Charles Henderson Middle School held a special ceremony and awards program for their football team in the gym at CHMS on Friday, Dec. 6th. Players were recognized for their outstanding UNDEFEATED season and given rings to commemorate the event.



Special recognition was given to various MVPs and outstanding players who exemplified grit, determination, success, & true "Trojan Character" in their role on the team.



Coach Debbie Smartt was thanked for her dedication to the CHMS Athletic Program and the countless hours spent organizing, working, and scheduling athletics for Charles Henderson Middle School.



Coach Fred Burden was recognized as an outstanding coach for bringing his CHMS Football Teams through three consecutive UNDEFEATED SEASONS - a "Threepeat."

Editorial Comment: Going undefeated three seasons in row is quite an accomplishment. Whoever coaches these Trojans at the high school level in coming years is not going to be lacking for talent.

Here’s hoping the players stick together and keep working hard - even more exciting things could be in store for these Trojans!



