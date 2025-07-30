Troy Citizen

Bill Rice
2d

At the original Troy Citizen I once wrote a story about the 1948 Troy High football team (which might have been the 1947 football season).

I can't find the story, but I interviewed several team members (like Johnny Kreis, who became Troy's State Farm Insurance agent and, I think was a sophomore on that team). I looked at the scores from that season and they were all like 50 to 0 or 45 to 7. Nobody even came close to beating Troy that year.

The 1980 CHHS state championship team is probably considered the best in town history, but, although I was a scrub on that team, I don't think our team was anywhere close to being as dominant as that Bobby Marlow team.

I think there were about six players on that team who ended up playing college football, including several in the SEC. I think Bobby Marlow could single-handedly beat most teams.

That team was coached by Bill Clipson, who later became the head coach at Troy State and then the long-time director of the physical education program at Alabama.

