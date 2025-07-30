Bobby Marlow still holds records at Alabama that have not been broken in 74 years.

The late Bobby Marlow was the best football player to ever grow up in Troy. However, many local residents might not be familiar with Marlow’s athletic accomplishments, which were legendary when he was a star player at Troy High School in the late 1940s and then at Alabama in the early 1950s.

I was thus happy to see that al.com journalist Creg Stephenson published a fairly in-depth article about Marlow in yesterday’s edition.

(The website is running feature stories about former Alabama players who were famous for wearing certain numbers. Marlow is the player the author selected who wore No. 32 at Alabama.)

Stories I remember about Bobby Marlow …

Before publishing excerpts of the article, I’ll share anecdotes I already knew about Marlow.

Bobby Marlow was the star player on the Troy High team of 1948. That team was undoubtedly the most dominant high school team ever produced by Troy athletes. The team, which included many future college players, went undefeated and, if memory serves, won almost every game by lopsided margins. (This was before sanctioned playoffs, but I think this team would have beat all-comers in Alabama that year).

Marlow, who weighed 190 pounds (very big for a running back at the time) was apparently almost untackable in high school.

He was fast, tough and very physical.

In high school and then at Alabama he might have been compared to an earlier version of, say, Bo Jackson. (The article notes Marlow wore No. 32 at Alabama, which is the number made famous by Jim Brown, another player with the same physical running style.)

At Alabama, Marlow was known as the “Orphan Boy from Troy” as he grew up at the Alabama Baptist Children’s home. (The story that follows said he lost both parents at an early age).

The story says he lived at the Children’s Home for 10 years and was also a foster child after that. However, from what I’ve been told, Marlow lived with and was adopted by the late Robert McGehee, perhaps before his senior year of high school. Mr. McGehee was the long-time owner of Troy’s best-known funeral home.

The article confirms that Marlow averaged 7.5 yards per carry his sophomore season at Alabama (the first year players were eligible). Seventy-four years later, this average per carry is still the single-season record for an Alabama running back.

Marlow ranks second all-time at Alabama for average yards per carry over a career.

He once rushed for 233 yards in a game against Auburn, a one-game Iron Bowl record that stood for decades until Derek Henry surpassed it. (Marlow averaged 9.32 yards per carry against Auburn).

Marlow was a two-way player and also excelled as a linebacker.

The story mentions Alf Van Hoose, the long-time sports editor of The Birmingham News. The story doesn’t mention that Van Hoose once wrote a column saying that Marlow was the best Alabama running back he ever saw carry a football.

Marlow would have perhaps been much-better known if he’d played in the NFL. However, although he was the 8th overall pick of the 1953 NFL draft (by the New York Giants), he was offered a larger signing bonus ($10,000) to play in the Canadian Football League, where he had an 8-year-career and made All-CFL several times.

It’s interesting to think of what would have happened if Marlow had played for the Giants. (Frank Gifford probably wouldn’t have become that team’s best-known running back of that era).

The article notes that Marlow struggled with alcoholism much of his adult life.

I should add that Marlow was my father’s football hero growing up and Dad got to know him since Dad later played at Alabama like Marlow had.

Marlow was posthumously inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1986 (a year after Marlow died at the age of 55.)

I remember that Dad attended the ASHOF ceremony with a member of the McGehee family. (Marlow is also the only Troy native who is in our state’s college sports Hall of Fame. Numerous former Troy State/Troy University players and coaches are members).

The things you remember …

One evening right before the induction ceremony I remember that my late father was grilling steaks on the patio. I quizzed Dad about Marlow and how good a player he was.

This was one of the very few times I ever saw my dad break down and start crying.

I think Dad became overcome with emotion while thinking about how great a player Marlow was, how few people realized this and the sad chapters that followed Marlow’s playing career.

Some local residents will remember that the former CHHS football weight room was named in Marlow’s Honor. Dad helped spearhead the fund-raising effort to renovate the annex building that formerly housed the school’s “shop department.”

I also learned that for some period of time, Marlow opened and ran a bowling alley in Troy.

In the years before Coach Bryant came to Alabama, Bobby Marlow was the most dominant and physically imposing player to ever play at Alabama.

I’ve met men who told me they played against Marlow in high school and all said they dreaded playing Troy, or more specifically, having to try to tackle Bobby Marlow.

To this day, Bobby Marlow is the most famous football player Troy ever produced - although many people reading this might not know many details of his life.

Marlow was also one of countless exceptional athletes who grew up at The Alabama Baptist Children’s Home.

I was thrilled that al.com and Mr. Stephenson ran a feature story (see link here) reminding today’s sports fans of the great Bobby Marlow, “The Orphan Boy from Troy.”

Excerpts from al.com article … Alabama’s No. 32 was all-time great, never played in NFL

EDITOR’S NOTE: Every day until Aug. 29, Creg Stephenson is counting down significant numbers in Alabama football history .. The number could be attached to a year, a uniform number or even a football-specific statistic …

Marlow and Jim Brown, who had similar running styles, wore the same number.

By Creg Stephenson

There is a tendency sometimes for Alabama football players who did not play during the Paul “Bear” Bryant or Nick Saban eras — or on various Crimson Tide national championship teams through the years — to get overshadowed by those who did.

More obscure still are those who, for whatever reason, did not enjoy long or notable careers in the NFL. They tend to slip through the cracks of history.

But by any measure, halfback Bobby Marlow was one of Alabama’s all-time greats. Marlow — who wore No. 32 — was an All-American for the Crimson Tide in 1952; he held just about every program rushing record by the time his career ended.

“Bobby would have been a great running back in any era,” former Alabama teammate Harry Lee once said. “He was such a powerful runner. Bobby was tremendously strong and that was way before any strength training programs.”

A native of Athens, Ala., who grew up in Troy, Marlow totaled 2,560 yards and 27 touchdowns in an Alabama varsity career that spanned 1950-52. He helped coach Harold “Red” Drew’s Crimson Tide to a 10-2 record his senior year, a season capped by a record-setting 61-6 annihilation of Syracuse in the Orange Bowl.

Alabama has had many outstanding running backs over the years, but Marlow’s name is still peppered throughout the Crimson Tide’s football record book. His 7.5 yards per carry in 1950 is the highest ever for a back with a minimum of 100 carries, while his 6.27 career yards per attempt is second-most, behind only Damien Harris’ 6.44.

Marlow’s 92-yard touchdown run vs. Georgia Tech his senior year is still third-longest in program history. He ran for 180 yards and four touchdowns that day, prompting legendary Yellow Jackets coach Bobby Dodd to proclaim, “Bobby Marlow is the best back that I have ever coached against.”

The 6-foot, 190-pound Marlow ran the ball 25 times for 233 yards and three touchdowns in the 1951 Iron Bowl, a 25-7 Alabama victory. The yardage total is second-most for an Alabama player vs. Auburn, behind only Derrick Henry’s 271 in 2015, which was accomplished in 21 more carries.

“He ran over and around Auburn tacklers like a bull in a China factory,” Sam Adams wrote in the following day’s Alabama Journal.

Marlow was named an All-American and SEC Player of the Year in 1952 and was honored with “Bobby Marlow Day” in Troy that December. His final game at Alabama was that blowout win over Syracuse in Miami, a game in which he carried the ball only 10 times before the score got out of hand.

***

The final 30 or so years of Marlow’s life were far from glorious, however. He was drafted No. 8 overall by the NFL’s New York Giants in 1953 but instead chose the quick cash of a $10,000 bonus from the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Marlow spent eight years in Canada, rushing for 4,291 yards, and was a five-time CFL All-Star. He never played a down of professional football in his native country.

Marlow had endured a troubled childhood, losing both of his parents at a young age. He spent roughly 10 years at the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home in Troy, then lived in foster care until heading to Alabama.

Somewhere along the way, Marlow developed a drinking problem. Friends, former teammates and even Gov. George Wallace tried to help Marlow by giving him jobs in his post-football life, but he was unable to overcome his demons.

Marlow died following a heart attack on June 5, 1985, in Texas, where he had been working for a construction company owned by a former Alabama teammate. He was just 55 years old.

As Alf Van Hoose wrote in the Birmingham News upon Marlow’s death, “the crew-cut, easy-smiling, blockhouse bundle of muscle and guts never could run a straight line for long.”

“Marlow was appreciative,” Van Hoose continued. “He meant well. Alcohol proved tougher for him to conquer than Alabama and Canadian Football League foes.”

The Alabama Sports Hall of Fame inducted Marlow as part of its Class of 1986, a year too late for him to enjoy the honor.

