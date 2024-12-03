Bobby Bowden told me that when he was hired as FSU football coach in 1976 the school had a 41,000-seat football stadium and sold only 17,000 tickets for some games. Bowden, who passed away three years ago at the age of 91, knew Troy, Alabama very well.

Bobby Bowden: Troy made smart move going to Division I

Excerpts By BILL RICE, JR.

Count legendary head football coach Bobby Bowden among pigskin observers impressed by how far the TSU football program has travelled in recent decades.

In 1961 Bowden was the head coach of Howard University (now Samford) when the Bulldogs handed the Trojans their worst defeat in school history, an 80-0 shellacking in Troy in Memorial Stadium!

A week ago, Bowden, in town for his annual Bowden Academy Football Camp, was again a short spiral from the same stadium, which looks a little different these days.

“The stadium is beautiful,” said Bowden, as gracious with a small-town reporter as he is with media stars from outlets such as ESPN (which had a reporter in Troy last Thursday).

“It’s really a beautiful layout in general,” said the famous coach, speaking in a golf cart on the TSU practice fields during a break break in the camp.

Bowden offered encouragement and praise to the TSU football program.

“It’s a tough move (to Division I) and they’re doing a fantastic job of it,” he said. “I’ve seen Troy State play a lot on film because we’ve shared several common opponents. It seems like the games I’ve seen they’re always in the lead at some point in the game. Coach Blakeney and his staff are doing a great job.”

(Update: Troy actually played Bowden’s Florida state team three years later and had a chance to win that game, before losing 24-17.)

Marketing through athletics …

Bowden said he understands the rationale for Troy State’s move into the biggest arena of college sports.

“Sports can provide a window to showcase your school,” he said. “If a school doesn’t have a (big-time) athletic program, chances are nobody’s going to have heard of you.”

When Bowden was hired at FSU in 1976, the Seminoles had a 41,000-seat stadium and “we were averaging 17,000 fans. We couldn’t even fill up our stadium.”

Twenty-three years later, FSU has an 80,000-seat stadium that is sold out for almost every game. As FSU’s football stock soared, so too did enrollment.

“In our fourth year at FSU, we went undefeated and played in the Orange Bowl. The next year we had 5,000 applicants for the freshmen class with only 2,500 vacancies. Today, we have four times as many applicants as we do vacancies.”

“… One school I think about is Georgia Southern,” continued Coach Bowden. “Their enrollment took off after they started football,” he said.

Coach Bowden hits bulls-eye with his predictions …

… On the topic of scheduling, Bowden said he favors expanding the ACC to add Syracuse, Miami and one other Big East team.

“We’ve got to play Miami anyway. It might as well be a conference game,” he said, adding that he predicts college football is heading toward several “super conferences” with each conference playing a championship game for financial reasons.

“There’s going to be a domino effect when teams leave one conference and join another. That will open up slots for some of the other (smaller-tier) conferences,” he said, agreeing that this could provide schools like Troy State an opportunity to move up the conference ladder.

… Bowden said he and his family (including Clemson coach Tommy Bowden and former Auburn coach Terry Bowden, have enjoyed their annual weeks together in Troy.

This year’s camp attracted 155 high school quarterbacks and receivers from throughout the region and nation.

The camp is a small boon to the economy as parents spend money in town when they drop off and pick up their kids. Many even stay in town to watch their sons.

Media from throughout the state and nation also routinely drop by as do high school coaches.

One long-time high school coach dropping by for a visit last Thursday was former Goshen head coach Julius Head, now at Ariton. Head played for Bowden at Howard and has remained close to his old coach as he’s become the second winningest coach in Division I history.

But as famous as he’s become, Bobby Bowden is still as approachable and generous with his time as he no doubt was as a high school quarterback in Birmingham following in the footsteps of Hall of Famer Harry Gilmer and as a small-school coach at Howard.

“He’s a fine man,” said Coach Head. “It’s always great to see see him and it’s great that he’s brought this camp to Troy.”

Of course, Coach Bowden’s happy memories of Troy date back to 1961!

How Hank Jones, by accident or a fluke, became a Troy Trojan … .

Hank Jones was driving to North Alabama when he decided to stop and visit a friend who was attending Troy State. He never made it to Florence.

Excerpts from a feature story By Bill Rice, Jr.

For Hank Jones one pit stop turned the course of his life round.

Jones, who will retire as superintendent of Troy City Schools effective July 1, has made Troy home since 1969 when he enrolled at Troy State University.

But it was through an accident of fate that Jones and Troy found each other.

An Accidental Trojan

The native of Fort Myers, Florida had originally planned on attending Florence State University (now North Alabama).

“I had a cousin who was attending North Alabama,” Jones explained. “I was driving to Florence to enroll in school when I stopped to visit a friend who was attending Troy State.”

One day was all it took for Jones to change his plans.

“I was really taken with the beauty of the campus, especially the quadrangle in front of Bibb Graves Hall,” said Jones.

A tour of the campus and conversations with his friend prompted Jones to make a spur-of-the- moment decision that altered the course of his life.

“I started thinking, it’s already a long drive from Fort Myers. Why do I want to drive that much further (to North Alabama) when I like everything I saw in Troy?”

A few days later, Jones was a freshman at Troy State and he and his family haven’t left since.

A conversation with the assistant principal of his high school also changed the career path of Jones, who had planned on becoming a biological horticulturist.

“A struggle with some biology courses made me reconsider,” joked Jones.

His former assistant principal told him he ought to give elementary education a try. Jones did and has since devoted 31 years to educating the children of Troy.

… Jones taught fifth grade social studies for seven years before becoming an assistant principal and then principal at three different local elementary schools. (This was before the elementary school was consolidated into one facility).

… In 1990, Jones was selected to be the principal of the then brand-new Troy Elementary School.

“Our kindergarten students that first year just graduated from high school this year,” says Jones who is still a fan of the state-of-the-art facility.

“It is an absolutely wonderful piece of (architectural) work,” says Jones. “… It’s a great campus with big classrooms. Although the campus is large, the way the school is designed we can keep the students in the different grade levels together as a unit. The cafetorium with the stage and sound system allows us to do a lot of things four our children and the community as well.”

Jones served as principal at TES until 1996 when the superintendent’s position came open and Jones was hired.

For the past seven years, Jones has been responsible for managing a school system which today has a budget of $16 million, employs approximately 220 people and is responsible for the education of 2,300 children.

Jones retired when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and also had another medical setback.

He said his illness has only reinforced what a great decision he made when he decided to attend Troy State.

“Besides marrying my wife (Eulane), it was the best decision I ever made,” he said. “Troy is such a great place to live. So many people in our school family and in the community in general have asked about me and taken an interest in me. It really humbles you. We have a lot of caring people in Troy, Alabama.”

Looking back on his education career, Jones said that “I’ve made my share of mistakes, but because I made those mistakes I think I started to do things differently. I hope people will say about me that in everything I do or was a part of, I tried to put the children first.

“The children are the only reason we have our jobs. I just tried to give our children as many opportunities to develop and grow as citizens as possible, and everything we did, we tried to do in a quality way.”

Mission accomplished, Mr. Hank Jones, and happy retirement!

Note: Mr. Jones passed away at age 67 in November 2016. He was survived by his wife Eulane, three children (Rhon, Beth Barnes and Jennifer Davis) and nine grandchildren. The kindergarten/Early Education Center next door to Troy Elementary School is named in Mr. Jones’ honor.

Remembering Gussie Gibson …

In the August edition of Pike’s Peek, my father also wrote a sweet tribute to life of Gussie Gibson, who had recently passed away after a short battle with cancer.

Gussie’s “foremost job was with the Alabama Beverage Control Board as an investigator and enforcement officer in our region,” wrote Bill Rice, Sr.

“He did this job in his early days with the ABC Board at a time when it was a dangerous activity, but the chances he had to take may have been worth it due to all the stories he secured about his adventurous work. Actually, Gussie could have written an entertaining book about his exploits as a revenuer.

“But it was as a historical preservationist that most of us will remember Gussie. He had the finest collection of antique cars and general antiques I ever saw. And he had a sense of history.

“… Gussie’s interest in history would serve his well when he was appointed curator for the (then) Pike Pioneer Museum after its founder, Curren Farmer, retired.

“Of course, Curren only retired in name only, so it was quite a testament to Gussie when he learned to work with with and around Curren and make him his friend.

“Gussie was perfect for this job as he could do phenomenal things with his hands, knew the history of our county and had a talent for raising money and getting others to help him with the work of developing the museum.

Gussie’s family served county in political positions for more than a century …

As Dad notes, “Gussie Gibson belonged to one of the most politically influential families in Pike County’s history.

“The Gibsons controlled our taxes for 100 years as his great-grandfather, grandfather, father and brother were our tax assessors that long.

“Gussie was named for his grandfather, Van Buren Augustus Gibson, who held the office from 1896 until Gussie’s father assumed it many years later.

“His father, Russell Gibson, was the only man in our history to defeat Ben Reeves in a an election when he secured the Democratic nomination for probate judge in 1958. This was tantamount to election in those days.

“Before the general election, Russell Gibson died, and Ben Reeves eventually was elected to the office in a special election.

“Gussie’s brother Billy served Troy with distinction as a city commissioner and Pike County magnificently as a probate judge. (As noted, Gussie’s brother, Russell, also served as long-time tax assessor).

“… The Gibsons are an exceptionally tight family. Gussie was loved completely by his dedicated wife Barbara. They will mourn his passing hard. I hope it will be some comfort for them to know that Pike County mourns Gussie too. And. later, they can reflect upon what an unforgettable character he really was.”

Note: Gussie’s niece, Charlotte Gibson, became director of the Pioneer Museum of Alabama, which is now led by Barbara Tatom. The former Pike Pioneer Museum changed its name to Pioneer Museum of Alabama in 2001.

The Carnage of the Civil War …

In the same edition, my late father wrote a column on Pike County residents’ participation in the Civil War.

Excerpt:

“During the war, 2,650 of the male white population of Pike County served served in the war that is now called The Civil War, but whose official name is the War Between the States.

“Exactly 816 of the names we see (on the Confederate Memorial on the Square) died as a result of their participation. These deaths comprised over 30 percent of Pike County’s combatants.

“This figure is more than the combined deaths incurred by Pike County residents in all other American wars and conflicts.”

Things that Geezers Have Learned

My late mother, Marcia Chapman Rice, had a talent for composing pithy but always entertaining columns. In this edition of Pike’s Peek, Mom didn’t pen many words, but they were sage words …

“Sharing some of my off-the-wall emails …”

Growing old is mandatory; growing up is an option. Forget the health food; we need all the preservatives we can get. When you fall down, you wonder what else you can do while you’re down there. You’re getting old when you get the same sensation from a rocking chair that you once got from a roller coaster. It’s frustrating when you know all the answers, but nobody bothers to ask the questions. Time might be a great healer … but it’s a lousy beautician. Wisdom comes with age, but sometimes age comes alone. - Compiled by Marcia Rice (July 2003 edition of Pike’s Peek).

