Sean Darnell celebrates two-run blast in Monday’s elimination game against Ole Miss, which was Troy’s fifth win against an SEC opponent this season . (Photo by Ethan Prendergast).

TROY has made it to the Final Six teams at the College World Series with today’s goal to make it to the Final Four, which the underdog Mid-Major Trojans can do if they get past West Virginia this afternoon in a rematch of the Series’ opening game played on Friday.

First pitch is set for 1 p.m. in Omaha with ESPN against telecasting the game to a national audience. Georgia and Texas will play in the late game, also a re-match and also an elimination game.

West Virginia (46 - 16 ) won the first meeting with Troy 7-5 in a back-and-forth contest that was tied 5-5 entering the bottom of the 8th.

Troy (39-31) staved off elimination Sunday with a come-from-behind 12-8 victory over Ole Miss.

Hurt by two uncharacteristic fielding errors, West Virginia fell 5-2 to North Carolina in a game that was knotted at two in the 7th inning.

At this writing, it is unknown who will start on the mound for WVU, although Sports Illustrated projected that Chansen Cole (who lasted only 2.2 innings against Troy but was all Big-12 in the regular season) will again start for West Virginia.

Ian Korn, the third Mountaineer pitcher who made All-Big 12, could also return against Troy on three days’ rest. Korn pitched six innings against Troy Friday, allowing just one run (a Jimmy Janicki solo home run) and two Troy hits in six innings of work.

According to al.com, Troy announced that junior right-hander Cooper Ellingworth will start against West Virginia.

Ellingworth is a junior transfer from USC Upstate. He has appeared in 29 games this season, all but two as a relief pitcher. He has pitched 52.2 innings, allowing 62 hits with 57 strikeouts and 17 walks. Ellingworth, a native of Orlando, has a 2-4 record and 6.15 ERA on the season.

According to al.com, Junior left-hander Hayden Smith could also return after throwing 34 pitches on Sunday. He has the best ERA on the team at 3.24.

The two pitchers least likely to return are long relievers Zach Crotchfelt and Noah Thigpen. Crotchfelt threw 60 pitches on Friday and returned to throw 15 pitches on Sunday, while Thigpen threw 85 pitches in five innings on Sunday.

Coach Sykar Meade Quote after Monday’s win, Troy’s first ever victory in a Division I CWS game:

“Losers stop when it gets tough, and that’s not what our guys do,” Meade said. “And that’s why they’re getting everything they deserve right now and hopefully a lot more.”

Jabe Boroff quote (from ESPN preview article):

“I know the city of Troy is absolutely loving this,” said Boroff, among seven Alabama natives on the team. “What really means the most is everybody’s got our back, and everybody wants to see us win.”

Troy’s projected starting lineup:

SS Aaron Piasecki — .339

2. 3B Josh Pyne — .285

3. 1B Blake Cavill — .276

4. C Jimmy Janicki — .344

5. CF Steven Meier — .312

6. LF Drew Nelson — .310

7. 2B Sean Darnell — .264

8. DH Jabe Boroff — .276

9. RF Houston Markham — .325

P - Cooper Ellingworth

Game notes:

Troy centerfielder Steven Meier left Monday’s game after suffering a leg injury earlier in the game on a running catch near the warning track. While Coach Meade said Monday that Meier will start, he might not be 100 percent and will be replaced if needed if the injury is too difficult to manage.

Meier was replaced in center field by Drew Nelson , who moved over from left field (the first time in his college career Drew has played center field).

Troy’s win Monday was the squad’s 16th come-from behind victory on the season and its fifth straight victory in an “elimination game.”

West Virginia won three straight elimination games in its Regional after falling in Game 2 to Kentucky.

Both teams won in convincing fashion in two-game sweeps during the Super Regionals.

Troy entered the CWS averaging 10.6 runs per game in the NCAA tournament. Troy has scored 17 runs in two games in Omaha.

The Troy-Ole Miss game featured six home runs (three by each team), the first time since 2001 at Rosenblatt Stadium that each team went deep three times.

Jade Boroff recorded two more RBI in Monday’s game, giving him 21 in the tournament, the most in NCAA post-season play. Boroff has hit 10 home runs since May 8th, but has yet to “go yard” in Omaha.

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Deja vu in Omaha?

Entering its third game of the CWS Tournament, Troy’s results have been almost identical to what transpired in the Gainesville Regional. (Each side of the CWS bracket is essentially a four-team, double-elimination tournament just like Regional play.)

In Gainesville, Troy lost its first-game against a favored, highly-regarded Power 4 team (Miami). In that game, like the first game of the CWS, the score was tied entering the 8th inning.

After suffering a tough loss, Troy then won its first of four “elimination” games, coming from behind to defeat Rider, just like Troy came from behind to defeat Ole Miss in Sunday’s elimination game.

The Rider win set up a re-match with Miami (just like Troy is playing a re-match with West Virginia today). Troy, of course, won the rematch with Miami (9- 6).

Troy then had to beat a heavily-favored Florida two times, which Troy would have to do again if it gets by West Virginia today (this time against North Carolina).

In the Finals of the CWS, the Final 2 teams start with a clean slate at 0-0 with a best-2-out-of-3 series determining the national champion (either next Monday or Tuesday).

Only one game matters, but if Troy pulls this off, they are going to become baseball legends …

If Troy makes it to the Finals, it will have won eight straight elimination games. FWIW, the statistical probability (if each game is a 50/50 proposition) of this occurring is approximately 1-in-256 … or even greater as Troy was, and will be, the underdog in at least seven of these eight hypothetical games.

However, statistical probabilities are misleading because the only probability that matters is the odds a team wins its next game. Troy players and fans must know, if Troy plays its best, it can certainly beat a very good West Virginia squad … so instead of the probability of a thrilling outcome being one third of one percent, the odds that matter might be closer to 50/50.

If Troy finds a way to get past the Mountaineers, Troy would face a rested, undefeated North Carolina team tomorrow with the mission then becoming upsetting the Tar Heels on back-to-back days.

But, even then, Troy would only be concerned with beating the favorites one time - just like it did against heavily-favored Florida in Gainesville.

FWIW, in its last four elimination games against heavy favorites, Troy prevailed by scores of 9-6, 16-11, 10-2 and 12-8.

As third baseman Josh Pyne said earlier in the week, “college baseball is a funny game.” All that matters is who is playing the best baseball in late May and June.

All that matters today is who plays the best, makes the biggest plays in clutch time - or gets the key breaks - between 1 and 4 p.m.

Good luck, Troy. May the best team win and the best team be the Troy Trojans!

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Check back later this evening for what we all hope is another victory story!

Two Bonus Photos …

Troy’s all-around sports program got some love when this jumbotron graphic was shown to fans at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

Troy fans are savoring the CWS experience (Photo by Ethan Prendergast).

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