Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

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Carrie Rice's avatar
Carrie Rice
2d

Let’s go!!!!

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Bill Rice's avatar
Bill Rice
2d

West Virginia has a "Troy Connection" - their football coach until recently was former Troy head coach Neal Brown.

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