According to my source material, the Normal School begins using Kilby Hall on the site of the new campus in Troy in 1924. However, the school officially moved to its new campus in 1930. Kilby Hall was the “Lab School” for certain elementary school students (including my late mother) for many decades.

I recently wrote a brief history of the Troy University Appreciation Day Parade, which began in 1954. I was curious to learn how many presidents have presided at the 70 parades since the first one (no parade was held in 2020 due to Covid).

I learned that four presidents have served at Troy since the first parade. Amazingly, current president and chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. has presided at half (35) of these parades!

Dr. Hawkins’ predecessor, Dr. Ralph Adams, presided at 25 parades between 1964 and 1989. This means that just two presidents presided at 60 parades!

Presidents who served Troy State and Troy University since 1954 are:

Charles Bunyon Smith - 1954-1961.

Frank Ross Stewart - 1961-1964.

Ralph Adams - 1964 to 1989 - 25 parades.

Jack Hawkins, Jr. - 1989 to 2025 - 35 parades.

The great “town-gown” relationship ….

While working on this research project, I found a great website that lists “historic milestones” in Troy University history. I culled several events from this list and added a few others from other sources. I thought many readers might be interested in these red-letter dates in the history of our local university.

Since the Homecoming Parade is actually called the Troy Appreciation Day Parade and celebrates the excellent “town-gown” relationship between university administrators and community leaders, the following tidbit might be worth noting as it shows how important civic support has been for the growth of the college.

The first building for the original Troy Normal campus was funded and provided by the City of Troy (circa 1887).

First c ampus building - located in downtown Troy.

The City also purchased the land for the current campus (circa 1922) and helped fund - via a bond issue - the Memorial Stadium expansion and renovation that increased stadium capacity from approximately 10,000 to 17,500 in the late 1990s - a project that made Division I sports possible.

As my father recounts in his history book Troy, the City of Troy also largely paid for the construction of the original football stadium in 1949-1950 - not long after Bobby Marlow had been a star on a great Troy High School team in 1948. (Two local contractors - Joe Frank Walters and Sam Murphree - volunteered to do the excavation work and pour the concrete for the stadium at no cost to the university.)

Trojan Trivia: The first game at Memorial Stadium - named in honor of local citizens who lost their lives in World War II - was played in September 1950. (Troy lost to SE Louisiana 18-7. The leading rusher for the Red Wave was … Chase Riddle!)

Key Dates in Troy University History ….

1887 - College is established as “Troy State Normal School.”

College Street gets its name because it used to run into the College.

1912 - First school yearbook, The Palladium, is published

1922 - The “old Hilliard Place is purchased from W.B. Folmar through a $35,000 city bond issue,” land that will become the school’s new campus.

1924 - The Normal School begins using Kilby Hall on the site of the new campus in Troy.

1929 - Ground is broken on Bibb Graves Hall and the legislature approves name change from Troy Normal to “Troy State Teacher’s College.” (Shackelford Hall was also dedicated in 1929).

Bibb Graves Hall under construction in 1929. The building - almost 100 years old - is now known as John Lewis Hall.

1930 - According to a historic marker on campus, this was the year the college officially moved to its current location. (Thus, for the first 43 or so years of its existence, the college was located in downtown Troy).

1931 - The Tropolitan, the campus newspaper, publishes its first edition.

The Paper (I can’t read the date) looks great to me. Note that Spring Attendance was 700.

1937 - Charles Bunyan Smith is appointed president

1938 - The campus Lagoon is constructed “by a crew of students” in 1938. (Eighty-seven years later a more ambitious Lagoon Project is commissioned and should soon be completed).

The Lagoon as it looked for many decades. It’s going to look different in a couple of months - and be much bigger.

1939 - The Marching Band is formally organized; Sherrill Busy is named Troy’s first football All-American

Red Wave Majorettes - Circa 1939.

1941-1945 - Due to WWII, enrollment drops to an all-time low of 119.

1948 - Construction begins on the new football stadium; the band marches in uniforms for the first time in a game. (Trojan Trivia: Troy was the first State “Normal College” to have a marching band.)

1951 - Troy establishes its first “extension course” at Camp Rucker, the college’s first formal military partnership. Troy continued to offer more courses on other military bases around the world, which led to the (true) saying, “The sun never sets on Troy University.”

1957 - State BoE drops “Teachers” from Troy State College’s name.

Historic Marker signifying Troy’s new name, circa 1957.

1961 - Frank Ross Stewart appointed as president, enrollment passes 2,000 for the first time.

1964 - Ralph Adams is appointed as president; Troy University Greek System is developed.

Ralph Adams was a close friend of 4-time governor George C. Wallace. He was also a general in the Air National Guard. Many of the key developments at Troy State happened under his leadership. (He and his wife are buried on campus).

1965 - Sound of the South starts under the direction of Dr. John M. Long with 35 members. Troy also creates an annex college or extension courses at Maxwell AFB, an initiative which would become Troy-Montgomery, a stand-alone campus catering to adult learners in downtown Montgomery.

1967 - Third name change: Troy State College becomes “Troy State University.”

1968 - The Troy State football team wins NAIA National Title - The first of 11 national titles Troy has won in four sports.

The team that started Troy’s Championship Sports Tradition - Note the small number of team members in the official team photo.

1971 - Troy State accepts its first-ever foreign exchange student. (Note: Recruiting international students became more important in the 1990s after Georgia and Florida introduced Lottery Scholarship programs for students in those states - states which had previously accounted for approximately 30 percent of Troy’s undergraduate students).

1973 - Troy changes it sports nickname from the Red Wave to Trojans.

1977 - WTSU begins broadcasting as an NPR affiliate.

1980 - Construction begins on Pell Avenue Greek Housing.

1984 - Trojan football team wins NCAA Division II National Championship with an 18-17 victory over North Dakota State. Also, the men’s and women’s golf teams won Division II national titles the same year. (This was also the year T-Roy made his debut as Troy’s mascot).

1986 - Trojan baseball team under Coach Chase Riddle wins NCAA Division II national title (and repeats in 1987).

1986 National Champs.

1989 - On Sept. 1, Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. succeeds Dr. Adams as Troy University president and chancellor.

1990 - Chase Riddle retires as baseball coach and Larry Blakeney is hired as head football coach. (Troy transitions from Division II football to I-AA football the next season.)

One of Troy’s legendary coaches, who once was a star football player at Troy.

1992 - Troy men’s basketball team scores 258 points against DeVry Institute, which is still an all-time scoring record at any level of basketball.

1997 - Troy acquires 12-acre campus of Alabama Baptist Children’s Home, which becomes home to sorority houses and other campus departments.

2001 - Troy officially moves to Division I-A in sports. The inaugural season is highlighted by a victory over Mississippi State.

2004 - Troy drops “State” from its name and is now known as “Troy University.” As my late father wrote in his history of Troy, “This is the name Trojans have been looking for all along.”

2012 - Troy cuts the ribbon on Trojan Arena and celebrates its 125th birthday.

Talk about a great addition. Nothing against Sartain Hall, but it was no Trojan Arena.

2016 - The Janice Hawkins Cultural Park opens. Two hundred replica terracotta warriors by the artist Huo Boo Zhu are displayed around the grounds of the park and amphitheater.

No other town or college has replicas of the Terracotta Warriors. Whaley Construction installed the statues.

2025 - Acting sensation Jack Rice, 9, plays Winthrop in the Troy Theater Department’s production of “The Music Man” … held at the Janice Hawkins Cultural Park.

Ronny Howard once played the same role so the sky is the limit for young acting prodigy Jack Rice.

One University … Five School Names:

Troy State Normal School - 1887 to 1922.

Troy State Teachers College - 1922 to 1957.

Troy State College - 1957 to 1967.

Troy State University -1967 to 2004.

Troy University - 2004 to present.

Extra reading and viewing: Picture Collage from this year’s Troy Appreciation Day Parade.

New shoes for everyone!

Every student at Troy Elementary School from pre-K through sixth grade (more than 1,200 students) was given the present of a pair of brand new tennis shoes and a hat Monday morning.

The philanthropic give-away was made possible by The Lids Foundation, in partnership with Shoes That Fit. Troy Football head coach Gerad Parker, members of Troy football team, Troy cheerleaders and T-Roy assisted with the giveaway.

On Sunday afternoon, PTO volunteers organized the giant shoe and hat store, providing shoes “that fit” for every student.

As I picked up my kids from school today, I noticed plenty of kids walking home, proudly displaying their Lids bags with their shoes and caps.

Coach Parker, Troy Trojans and T-Roy with happy TES students!

Troy football coach Gerad Parker makes sure this student gets shoes that fit. (Note all the shoe boxes on the table behind him).

Troy safety David Daniel-Sisavanh loads up another sack of shoes and caps.

Jack Rice, a 4th grader at TES, shows off his new tennis shoes. Jack left his hat in his cubby, but said it is very nice.

TES 4th-6th graders wait for their rides home after school - all with special gifts of brand new shoes and caps. (Photo by Bill Rice, Jr.)

