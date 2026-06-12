Reader Comments about Baseball Team Welcome!
I've always thought The Troy Citizen could be a one-stop-shot for community posting ... on any and every topic - like Troy baseball today!
Community Posting Welcome!
Anyone that is a Citizen subscriber (paid or free) can make any post they want during and after the game and everyone will see it. To me, this is a neat way for fans to share in an experience - all at one site (instead of being scattered across 5,,000 Facebook sites.
You can also edit your posts if needed and reply to other posters in one easy-to-follow thread.
Those who are not yet subscribers can quickly subscribe (in about 10 to 30 seconds) at no charge and immediately begin making posts. (You can post with your own name or a “Posting handle.”) Veteran users of Substack love the Reader Comments feature of this media platform and many articles produce hundreds or even thousands of comments. (I often go straight to the Reader Comments and skip the article proper!)
You can also add any interesting link(s) that your fellow community members might not have seen. Who knows? Maybe the CWS will make The Troy Citizen Reader Comments Section a one-stop-shop for reader comments.
(For the first 18 months of this site, I make 90 percent of the Reader Comments … which is another way of adding “Bonus Content.”)
Okay, I’m off to Baumhower’s to watch the game and take some photos at the Watch Party. I’ll be adding content at this site throughout the day and night so check back later and after the game. I might even add some quotes … from the Reader Comments!
How many people will see my comments? This varies according to the story and the number of times my articles are shared. Generally speaking, I've been averaging about 500 unique "Page views" per Citizen story. However, one story was read by about 5,000 people and more than 25 articles have reached more than 1,000 people. My Photo Collage Spread after the first Super Regional Game had approximately 700 readers (and those numbers grow over time as the articles are archived forever).
So the numbers aren't terrible. Of course, my marketing goal here is to increase "traffic" to the site ... not by my content, but by the content readers provide in a lively and interesting Reader Comments section.
Here is an example of a poster, Bill Rice, adding a germane link that people might want to read.
This is ESPN's main CWS from today. I have learned that you can also follow games via the ESPN website.
https://www.espn.com/college-sports/story/_/id/49020898/2026-mens-college-world-series-omaha-storylines-players-predictions