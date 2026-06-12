Community Posting Welcome!

Anyone that is a Citizen subscriber (paid or free) can make any post they want during and after the game and everyone will see it. To me, this is a neat way for fans to share in an experience - all at one site (instead of being scattered across 5,,000 Facebook sites.

You can also edit your posts if needed and reply to other posters in one easy-to-follow thread.

Those who are not yet subscribers can quickly subscribe (in about 10 to 30 seconds) at no charge and immediately begin making posts. (You can post with your own name or a “Posting handle.”) Veteran users of Substack love the Reader Comments feature of this media platform and many articles produce hundreds or even thousands of comments. (I often go straight to the Reader Comments and skip the article proper!)

You can also add any interesting link(s) that your fellow community members might not have seen. Who knows? Maybe the CWS will make The Troy Citizen Reader Comments Section a one-stop-shop for reader comments.

(For the first 18 months of this site, I make 90 percent of the Reader Comments … which is another way of adding “Bonus Content.”)

The Men of Troy in Omaha.

The former Jenny Laliberte has a reunion with Chancellor Hawkins at the Pre-Game Party in Omaha.

Heritage 1843 on the Square shows its Troy spirit by honoring the contributions of Drew Nelson.

Okay, I’m off to Baumhower’s to watch the game and take some photos at the Watch Party. I’ll be adding content at this site throughout the day and night so check back later and after the game. I might even add some quotes … from the Reader Comments!

Share