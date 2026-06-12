Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice's avatar
Bill Rice
Jun 12

How many people will see my comments? This varies according to the story and the number of times my articles are shared. Generally speaking, I've been averaging about 500 unique "Page views" per Citizen story. However, one story was read by about 5,000 people and more than 25 articles have reached more than 1,000 people. My Photo Collage Spread after the first Super Regional Game had approximately 700 readers (and those numbers grow over time as the articles are archived forever).

So the numbers aren't terrible. Of course, my marketing goal here is to increase "traffic" to the site ... not by my content, but by the content readers provide in a lively and interesting Reader Comments section.

Reply
Share
Bill Rice's avatar
Bill Rice
Jun 12

Here is an example of a poster, Bill Rice, adding a germane link that people might want to read.

This is ESPN's main CWS from today. I have learned that you can also follow games via the ESPN website.

https://www.espn.com/college-sports/story/_/id/49020898/2026-mens-college-world-series-omaha-storylines-players-predictions

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bill Rice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture