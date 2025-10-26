Players of the Game on offense would be quarterback Tucker Kilcrease (10) and reserve tailback Jordan Lovett, who rushed for more than 100 yards as the Trojans’ leading rusher Tae Meadows was out with an injury.

I’ll start today’s dispatch with key plays from the game proper and then transition to high-level sports punditry one might not get from my beat writer colleagues.

Down … set … hike!

The key storyline from Saturday night’s game is that Troy won (35-23), which in the big picture (small picture too) is all that really matters.

Troy (6-2, 4-0 in the Sunbelt) has won four straight. Particularly satisfying is that Troy has now avenged four Sunbelt defeats from last season (USA, Texas State, La-Mo & La-La). If Troy wins Saturday against Arkansas State that would be five straight on the Trojans’ Revenge Tour.

“Wow. Now this is impressive …”

When Troy beat Louisiana (formerly known as Louisiana-Lafayette), it did so without four offensive linemen, one tailback and one quarterback who started the first game of the season.

Just on offense, that’s six Game-One starters who were out for the game … and Troy still scored 35 points. Troy also lost several starters to the transfer portal and old-fashion eligibility expiration. (South Carolina’s starting center is a former Troy starter. A back-up Alabama tight end who has barely played this season would have also started at Troy this year).

The game flipped when Troy got a pick-six in the second quarter and two plays later nabbed another interception, a play that resulted in another Troy TD. Two of three consecutive La-La plays were turnovers. Last week against La-Mo, Troy nabbed turnovers on 3 of 5 consecutive plays, including another Pick Six. In football, things can change in a hurry and this is usually because of turnovers.

Jaquez White’s 30-yard Pick Six flipped the game. Troy has scored four defensive touchdowns this year and 18 since 2020 - second most in the country in both categories.

This stat is cool …

Troy has now recorded four defensive touchdowns on the season and has scored 18 defensive TDs since 2020. Both stats rank second best in the nation in the very-important category of “defensive scores.”

Take-away: If your team loses six offensive starters, you can try to make up some production with defensive scores.

Tucker is still Terrific …

The Pride of Brantley had another solid night, passing for 180 yards and rushing for 25 (net yards after a couple of sacks) and two scores. Tucker did throw one interception, but it wasn’t his fault as the receiver bobbled the ball on a perfectly-thrown slant route, which La-La almost returned for their own Pick Six.

One interesting play in the game:

Tucker - or the coaches - called a QB sneak on first-and-goal from the 4 and somehow Tucker made it into the end zone.

La-La made fans a little nervous when the Ragin’ Cajuns cut Troy’s lead to 28-23 with a field goal after an 80-yard drive that took up half of the 4th quarter.

Alas, like a champion, Troy answered with its own 75 yard, time-consuming TD drive that sealed the win.

Troy’s Secret Weapon isn’t so secret anymore …

I’m not a voter, but eight games into the season, Troy punter Evan Crenshaw should be the national leader for any Ray Guy Award given to the best college punter.

On Saturday, Crenshaw had only two punts - one for 45 and one for 55 (with negative three on the return).

Crenshaw now has 16 punts on the season of 50 or more yards. Opponents might drive down the field and score against Troy, but because of Crenshaw’s bionic leg, they are usually going to have to drive a long distance. Troy’s best weapon in 2025 might be the team’s punter.

This thought occurs to me …

Troy has two defeats this year - on the road against Clemson and at home against Memphis.

Troy could have upset Clemson as the Trojans were leading 16-7 at halftime. If Troy won that game and ran the table after the loss to Memphis, Troy would actually be in the conversation to make the one playoff spot that is allotted to “Group of Five” Conference champions.

One day - it wouldn’t be that shocking - Troy could make the Division I football playoffs. All our Trojans have to do is win every conference game and pull off one upset against one of the “Group of Four” teams our Trojans play every year. If and when this happens, that’s going to be $20 million in free advertising for our college.

Coastal Carolina, which won several years ago and finished as national runner-up this past season, has already proven a Sunbelt team can win a national title in baseball.

Troy is now bowl eligible for the third time in four seasons and Coach Parker has now evened his record to 10-10, winning 9 of his last 12 games.

***

Non-game observations …

I took my spiral-bound notebook to the press box and jotted down several peripheral observations from my perch five stories high from the 45-yard line.

I’ve never heard a ref say this before:

On one play, Troy’s center forgot to snap the ball, prompting the lead official to announce to the crowd:

“False start, Offense - everybody but the center.”

***

Partial summary of “Fan Engagement” activities …

The pearl was in the middle oyster, which a Troy co-ed got right, winning a platter of oysters (or maybe a cheeseburger and fries) from the Half Shell. (I never guess right, but almost everyone who plays this popular game does correctly follow that pearl.)

Like most Sumo Wrestling matches, the Sumo Wrestling Match was decided in less than five seconds.

This Sumo fan took care of business in 3 seconds. (Photo by Bill Rice.)

The Conecuh Sausuage T-shirt Cannon is more powerful than Evan Crenshaw’s right leg.

One student got three chances to make a 43-yard field goal and win a brand new car (or a scholarship or something) and came up only about 38 yards short each time. (Friendly suggestion: Maybe move that kick up to the 10-yard line?)

Another fan competition allowed a lucky fan to punt the ball three times from around midfield. Apparently the object of this new fan challenge is to get the ball to stop inside the 5-yard line, which the student did on his third try.

“Dance Cam” remains my favorite fan extracurricular game experience activity. Many fans do dance like they think nobody is watching … but - the thing is - everybody is actually watching.

I love our Jumbo Trons.

T-Roy has a “juke box” and plays some upbeat rock and rap songs in between plays. Saturday night, fans got to hear about 20 seconds of “Free Bird” (Good job, T-Roy)— but not the last five minutes of the quadruple guitar solo.

Alabama is famous for playing “Dixie Land Delight.” Troy ought to play the guitar solo part of “Free Bird” after a big victory. (Or Let Bill play selections from his juke box?)

Things you once did not see …

One of the Jumbotron advertisers is a medical clinic in Dothan, which advertises: “Before you amputate, call Dr. X.”

This is a medical advertising message I don’t remember seeing when I was growing up.

***

I chuckled when La-La lined up for two field goals. On the Vet’s two jumbo screens, our scoreboard operation inserted a looming close-up of T-Roy in a effort to jinx the field goal kicker. T-Roy’s face gets bigger and bigger. Alas, the kicker had ice in his veins and made the kicks anyway.

From my primo seat high on the 45-yard line, I had an excellent view of the entire stadium, which is one of the prettiest in college football in my opinion (which is surely not biased.)

Looking to my left, I had a view of the end zone Terrace addition, a view that now allows one to see about 50 yards of the lit-up new Indoor Practice Facility.

At halftime, I went out into the Doug Hawkins Press Box hallway and mingled with fans who watch the game from one of Memorial Stadium’s dozen or so luxury suites.

TV screens, couches, recliners and over-sized Troy football art work are everywhere. Patrons have their own refrigerator filled with soft drinks and I enjoyed a box dinner compliments of Chik-Fil-A and a desert of an ice cream sandwich.

From the hallway, a big window provides a pretty view of Riddle-Pace Field, which was also lit up and includes another outfield Jumbotron that was also turned on and streaming sports marketing messages.

“That’s a pretty baseball field” said one man.

I told him I remember when it was all wooden bleachers. Coach Chase Riddle still attracted some of the best college baseball players in the country and won national championships on that field. Great and winning tradition can and did beget facility improvements everywhere I looked.

***

Troy Sports Information Director Adam Prendergast approved my press box pass via a Friday email, which Adam facilitated from Toronto, Canada.

As I learned Saturday night, Adam was born in Canada and is a huge fan of the Toronto Blue Jays (another thing you don’t see every day in the Wiregrass). Adam attended Game One of the World Series between the Blue Jays and Dodgers, which Toronto won.

By 1 p.m. Saturday, Adam was back in Troy and leading the Troy SID staff, which compiles all the stats and Game Notes I use in my stories.

While there’s supposed to be “no cheering in the press box,” as a rebel sports scribe I’ve always ignored this dictum. When Troy scores I’m going to blurt out, “Yeah!” When Troy makes a bonehead play, I’m going to exclaim something like “dadgummit.”

So far in 2025 - or at least in the past six weeks - there’s been plenty to cheer about with the Troy Trojans football team.

Next Saturday is homecoming against Arkansas State in a game that will be televised nationally by ESPNU.

If I score another press pass, I’m not going to be shy about showing my team allegiance.

If Troy wins again and if Dance Cam pans on The Troy Citizen correspondent in the press box, I’m going to bust out into some of my best moves and dance like nobody’s watching.

