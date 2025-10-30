Troy Citizen

Bill Rice
5h

Coach Eddie McCarter coached high school basketball in Troy before coaching future Troy University head coach Scott Cross at UT-Arlington. McCarter also gave Kaleb Conales his first big break in the sport of basketball when he let Colales be the team manager, which led to him being a team assistant several years later.

McCarter coached a Who's Who of great basketball players at CHHS, including current CHHS coach Tim Fayson. Fayson later played college basketball at Troy State, where he was a member of the Don Maestri team that scored 258 points in one basketball game.

Coach McCarter coached several of my friends and classmates at CHHS including L.K. Hooten, Benny Thomas, Rico Coleman, Adam Richards, Scott Rainey, Chuck Norris, Bill O'Rourke, Doug Kitchens, Fox Johnston, etc.

After he left UT-Arlington, he coached as an assistant at UAB and North Alabama among other college coaching jobs. He's now a minister (I think in Alabama).

As noted, he coached Barry Tucker, John Clark and Bill Rice, Jr. - the 3 QBs on the 1980 State Championship football team. Coach McCarter used to call me "Snake" Rice, a nickname that never took off.

Anyway, Coach Scott Cross, Tim Fayson Bill Rice, Jr. are all former players coached by Eddie McCarter. His former manager became an NBA head coach. Coach McCarter ought to write a book!

Paul Black
4h

Am UK based, no interest in basketball but really enjoyed this article. Bravo

