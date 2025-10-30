You say you want to play college basketball? Get ready to do a lot of this.

The last time I watched a full practice of a Troy University basketball team was probably 1990 or 1991 when Coaches Don Maestri and David Felix were leading team drills.

After watching another practice session Tuesday morning, my first thought was … these guys are in unbelievable shape. I knew any college basketball player was going to have to do a lot of running. I didn’t know some squads did as many push-ups as U.S. Marines in Boot Camp.

A college basketball game is fun to watch, but most fans probably don’t think about the hours of grueling practices that allow these players to show off their skills on game nights.

As one might imagine from a coach who coined the slogan “Take the Stairs,” standing around is not an option at a Coach Scott Cross practice.

On Tuesday, intermingled between half-court and full-court mini-scrimmages, were periods of running full-court sprints - the dreaded “suicides” I remember from being a “key reserve” (ha!) on the CHMS basketball team circa 1979.

As I discovered, the Troy basketball team must also lead the nation in number of push-ups done per practice.

A common sight at a Troy basketball practice. ( Photo by Bill Rice, Jr.)

If a drill isn’t going well, Coach Cross orders players to do five or 10 push-ups. Every time a player takes a 3-point shot - if he makes the shot or misses it - he does one push-up.

I asked sophomore Kerrington Kiel “what’s up with that?” And he explained it to me.

The real goal, he said, was to make one team in a scrimmage have to (briefly) play with four players against five, which is a tougher challenge.

To be fair, the players weren’t asked to do 30 or 40 push-ups and they do get regular water breaks. (One also assumes a regular regimen of push-ups can’t hurt the old “upper body strength.”)

As Kiel confirmed to me, Troy practice sessions are “tough.”

I also learned that in June the team held a week of basketball workouts where no player touched a basketball. It was a week of physical fitness - a sports Boot Camp designed to improve player stamina, which should translate into a few wins over the course of a season.

In leading drills, Coach Cross does not come across as sadistic and is definitely not cut from the Bob Knight school of coaching. Except for maybe one humorous utterance, I can’t remember him letting loose with any profanities.

His push-up commands are not issued with the crazed tone of the proverbial drill sergeant, but as matter-of-fact, perfunctory commands.

For every occasion he corrects a player, he seems to find just as many reasons to compliment a player for doing something well.

I also learned that, just like good football coaches, basketball coaches go over every possible situation that can occur in a game.

For example, at the end of Tuesday’s practice, the team practiced missing a free throw in a way that a teammate could get the offensive rebound and put the ball back up in a few seconds (simulating the late-game situation where your team needs two points to tie or win a game).

(BTW, the “play” - miss the shot, get a quick rebound, shoot an instant jump-hook … worked.)

Different players also shot free throws when they are winded or gassed after sprints.

Anyone, even me, can hit a free throw when he is rested and feels no pressure. The player who can hit clutch free throws when he’s dead tired and the outcome of the game is on the line is definitely worth any full ride he received.

In these drills, to add a little pressure, the whole team had to run full-court sprints if the shooter missed his shot(s).

Analytics have changed sports …

Coach Cross, like Coach Chanda Rigby and all good coaches, are experts at identifying the key metrics that determine the outcome of games.

One of basketball’s key metrics or analytics is “free throws attempted” (and made or missed).

To attempt more free throws than an opponent, a team usually has to run plays that get the offensive player into the paint or near the glass, where a foul is more likely to be called. Coach Cross charts this.

He later pointed out that in the exhibition loss to Georgia, one positive from the game was that Troy shot 10 more free throws than Georgia. Take-away: Troy was running plays that got Troy players to the free throw line, which = the opportunity to earn “free” points.

Players who stood out in one practice session …

The best 3-point shooter on Tuesday morning seemed to be sophomore Cooper Campbell. Surprisingly, his older brother Cobi (who hit four of five trifectas against Georgia) didn’t take many three-point shots.

As noted in yesterday’s season preview article, Texas Tech transfer Corbin Green made the most plays that would make the crowd gasp (for example, one block and one highlight-reel dunk).

Freshman Javen Colbert, a very slender (155 pounds) guard, averaged 30 points a game his senior season at a Texas high school. I’m not sure how much Colbert will play this year, but he looked like the quickest player on the team and did hit a couple of 3-pointers in practice drills.

In basketball, quick players jump out at you just like an explosive receiver does in football.

“Pass the ball!”

A point of coaching emphasis from Coach Cross was “pass the ball; don’t dribble it.”

Now a days in basketball, a coach might reprimand a player for passing up an open shot. However, when a player does fire up a shot, it’s good to have a few players underneath the basket or in the lane who might get a rebound.

As Coach Rigby knows (see yesterday’s preview story), the team that gets the most rebounds has a much better chance of winning. (Troy’s women have led the nation in rebounding … five years in a row!)

At one point Tuesday, Coach Cross’s son Austin shot a three-pointer from the top of the key after a teammate drove into the lane and then dished the ball back to Cross. However, Austin - per his father - wasn’t ready to shoot when he got the ball and, thus, missed the shot.

Troy players missed several (make-able) shots when they took the ball to the rim and were challenged near the goal. I noted that no coach ever scolded the players for these missed shots. Indeed, the coaches complimented the players for getting a higher-percentage shot.

The team worked for about 20 minutes on a form of pressing defense in a drill that reminded me of a football team working on a zone defense.

Per Troy assistants, when the other team, facing a little full-court pressure, tries to pass the ball to a shooter in the corner, Troy should have a defender in position to intercept this pass. If the player doesn’t intercept or deflect the pass, another defender should run out and get in the face of the potential shooter.

I learned that things that seem to “just happen” in a game … don’t just happen. Every player has somewhere he should be and the defenders are adjusting their “coverages” at a non-stop pace.

Tidbits:

Troy has three international players this year - Victor Valdez from Mexico, Javier Gilegous-Glasgow from Canada and Hikaru Awata , a 5-7 guard - from Japan!

Seven players on the 15-man roster are from Alabama; two are from Coach Cross’s native Texas, which has been a recruiting pipeline for Cross in years past.

In my research, I learned Coach Cross averaged 11.9 points a game his senior season at Texas Arlington and shot 41 percent from the 3-point line. I also learned Coach Cross had a 4.0 GPA in his 4 years in college. (This suggests he is smart.)

I was surprised to learn that Troy’s men’s team usually practices from 9 a.m. to about 11:15 a.m. (That is, all the players obviously have afternoon classes.)

New associate head coach Kaleb Canales started his basketball coaching career as a manager for Texas-Arlington. Canales later became the interim head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers and has been an assistant for five NBA teams.

The Campbell family back-story …

New assistant coach Scott Campbell is the father of Troy guards Cooper and Cobi Campbell. (I learned that Coach Campbell also has a daughter, Caia, who is a talented player.)

The Campbell family has a Basketball Jones.

Per Coach Cross, he discovered Cooper Campbell two years ago while scouting and recruiting a high school player from Birmingham who was playing in a high school tourney in Las Vegas.

The highly-touted team from Alabama was thrashed by the team from from a prep school in Arizona where Campbell played.

Cooper’s father, Scott Campbell, a long-time high school coach from Washington, was at the tournament and actually knew who Coach Cross was (because of social media and Coach Cross’s semi-famous slogan “Take the Stairs.”)

“What do you think of my son?” asked Coach Campbell after he’d introduced himself. Coach Cross replied, “He’s good. He can play.”

Pause.

“Well, would you consider recruiting him?”

Coach Cross admitted he hadn’t thought about this, assuming a kid from Puyallup, Washington wouldn’t want to travel across the country and play basketball in a small college town in Southeast Alabama.

But, as they say, always check your assumptions.

“Yes, he would,” replied Coach Campbell, who was a fan - from afar - of Coach Cross’s program.

Coach Cross, who said he felt somewhat guilty spending a couple of thousand dollars to travel to Las Vegas to recruit one state prospect, called an audible and started recruiting Cooper Campbell who, to be candid, doesn’t look like your typical college basketball player. (He looks like a thicker version of Opie Taylor).

It was only later that Coach Cross learned Cooper had an older brother, Cobi, who was playing college basketball at North Idaho (Junior) College.

Coach Cross got some film of Cobi and discovered the older brother “was a clone” of his younger brother. (In his freshman year at Northern Idaho, Cobi was the “Freshman of the Year” in his Region, averaging 17 ppg and shot 52.4 percent from beyond the arc.)

Cobi is a lefty who was a junior college standout in Idaho.

Since he liked many aspects of Cooper’s game, he asked himself why wouldn’t he also like the same skillset of a player whose game was almost identical?

His answer: He should offer scholarships to both brothers.

And that’s how the Campbell brothers (aka “The Red Mamba’s”) ended up in Troy, Alabama and Trojan arena.

The epilogue to the story is that Coach Cross had two openings on his staff this year - and he hired the father of the Campbell brothers, a proven coach, albeit at the high school level where he’d coached girls and boys basketball.

As Troy fans know, Cobi Campbell sat out last season due to a season-ending injury. However, he’s playing this year where, with his younger brother, he’s starting. In his Troy debut, Cobi Campbell scored 21 points against Georgia. (Cooper Campbell averaged 5.4 ppg as a freshman at Troy last year.)

I found this very impressive highlight footage of Cobi, who is left-handed. (Scroll down to the post from July 23, 2023.) Another clip shows the 6-2 guard has some hops and can make some impressive dunks.

This is why I love college sports ….

To me, this sidebar vignette illustrates the compelling back stories that make college sports much more interesting than the final scores from a given game.

Question: What other team in America has two brothers starting in Division I basketball, players now coached by their father, a former high school coach?

Troy has another player (Austin Cross) who is also coached by his father.

Last season, Troy’s roster included two brothers (Myles Rigsby, Jr. and Marcus Rigsby) who also both started. (The Rigsby brothers were part of the Texas pipeline to Troy, Alabama. Marcus transferred to … Texas Arlington, Coach Cross’s former school and alma mater. His brother Myles, probably Troy’s most athletic player last year, transferred to Tulsa).

As noted yesterday, Troy’s coaching staff includes a coach who was once the head coach at the NBA Portland Trail Blazers (the first Mexican-American to become an NBA head coach) … and Scott Campbell, a well-known high school coach from Washington who also coached at a prep school in Arizona.

The Eddie McCarter connection …

Coach Cross became an ultra-successful coach after a solid career as a player at Texas Arlington - where he played for Eddie McCarter, who coached at CHHS in Troy for nine years in the 1980s.

Eddie McCarter as head coach at Texas-Arlington (Coach Cross’s college coach). Coach McCarter was the head coach at UT-Arlington for more than 12 years.

(Coach McCarter was the quarterback coach on the 1980 CHHS state championship football team - where he coached … me!)

This looks like a Yearbook Picture from when Coach McCarter coached basketball at CHHS. He also coached the quarterbacks on the 1980 State Championship football team. The late Jay Jefcoat hired Coach McCarter, who had many great basketball teams at Chuck High.

… BTW, I learned in my research that Coach McCarter, after four decades of coaching, is now a pastor.

Coach Canales was once a team manager for Texas-Arlington and got his start in the Trail Blazers’ organization as a “video intern.”

As I’ve written before on other subjects …

… It’s a crazy world … Someone ought to sell tickets!

