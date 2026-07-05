J uly 4, 2026 - America Celebrates its 250th Birthday!

The Grand Finale Commences.

Photographers never get too old to not be wowed by pictures like this.

Troy’s Bicentennial Park is now a local landmark that was dedicated 50 years ago. On every patriotic holiday scores of flags are displayed for tens of thousands of motorists to see.

Many local residents, including these Trojans on College Street, commemorated today’s Special Birthday. (That’s Buc-ee. Maybe by our country’s Tricentennial Troy will have one of these mega convenience stores.)

Two hundred fifty years ago, 13 British Colonies declared their independence from their mother country, creating a nation known as the United States of America. The Declaration of Independence was ratified on July 4, 1776 and every year since Americans have celebrated this special and world-changing event on this date.

Today and tonight’s celebration was particularly significant as it was the country’s Semiquincentennial … 250 years later, America is still rocking in the free world.

While it’s late, I wanted to post 18 or so photos I took today to commemorate the special event, which, as always, was highlighted by the City of Troy’s Annual Fireworks Display. The Fireworks Display - made possible by the Parks and Recreation Department - is one of the largest and best attended anywhere in South Alabama.

Many years ago, our family discovered what we think is one of the best viewing spots - a grassy knoll tucked between the George Wallace Avenue Fire Station and the 100 Building of Charles Henderson High School.

At this location, the Fireworks are fired right above your heads. The pyrotechnics are launched from an athletic field at the bottom of the campus, which was the Blue Machine practice field when I attended this school, beginning in 1979 - just three years after America’s Bicentennial Celebration.

All photos and text by Bill Rice, Jr. Feel free to share!

Share

That’s Carrie Rice at our special Fireworks-Viewing Spot. Carrie checked on her pet-sitting clientele after the festivities. Many pets, like our Annie, might not like the loud thunder bursts of pyrotechnics.

And the rockets’ red glare …

A bluer sky in this shot. (CHHS colors are orange and blue).

Red, White and Blue Strawberry (and blackberry) shortcake, compliments of my mother-in-law, Liz Fryer.

Jack Rice, 10, enjoys his own fireworks - sparklers.

Per my watch, the fireworks lasted about 23 minutes.

And a few more photos …

Bicentennial Park on America’s 250th. The daily traffic count at this intersection on Hwy 231/87 is at least 40,000 cars.

The Grand Finale was accompanied by P.A. music from Memorial Stadium, including two of my favorite songs “American Girl” by Tom Petty and “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Point and shoot.

There’s gold in that there sky.

And this will do until Big No. 251 365 days from now.

(Subscriptions to the Substack Troy Citizen are available for free. Readers will receive dispatches via email and/or Substack’s handy dandy app. Paid subscriptions - $5/month or $55/year are also available for anyone one who would like to support this venture with a financial donation.)

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.

Thanks for sharing!

Thanks for reading Troy Citizen! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

One Addendum Photo … I didn’t take this one, but was curious how many people watched the fireworks from inside the football stadium ….

These viewers also got to listen to the Sound Track played on the P.A. System.

James Shirley posted this photo on Facebook, saying, “My Mom and I always enjoy the fourth of July fireworks at Troy University.”

I followed up with James, asking him how many people would he estimate watched the fireworks from inside Veterans Memorial Stadium. James told me he thought about 800.

People actually watch from viewing points all around CHHS/Troy University/CHMS. I bet many people come from outside of Troy to watch as well. My guess, perhaps conservative, is that at least 12,000 to 15,000 people go outside (somewhere) and watch these fireworks from different viewing points. Every year, one small airplane flies around the fireworks detonation grid. Maybe next year, that pilot will let me view the Fireworks from 750 feet.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++