Picture Collage - America Celebrates 250!
As usual, Troy residents enjoyed one of the area's more impressive fireworks displays.
July 4, 2026 - America Celebrates its 250th Birthday!
Two hundred fifty years ago, 13 British Colonies declared their independence from their mother country, creating a nation known as the United States of America. The Declaration of Independence was ratified on July 4, 1776 and every year since Americans have celebrated this special and world-changing event on this date.
Today and tonight’s celebration was particularly significant as it was the country’s Semiquincentennial … 250 years later, America is still rocking in the free world.
While it’s late, I wanted to post 18 or so photos I took today to commemorate the special event, which, as always, was highlighted by the City of Troy’s Annual Fireworks Display. The Fireworks Display - made possible by the Parks and Recreation Department - is one of the largest and best attended anywhere in South Alabama.
Many years ago, our family discovered what we think is one of the best viewing spots - a grassy knoll tucked between the George Wallace Avenue Fire Station and the 100 Building of Charles Henderson High School.
At this location, the Fireworks are fired right above your heads. The pyrotechnics are launched from an athletic field at the bottom of the campus, which was the Blue Machine practice field when I attended this school, beginning in 1979 - just three years after America’s Bicentennial Celebration.
All photos and text by Bill Rice, Jr. Feel free to share!
And a few more photos …
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Thanks for sharing!
One Addendum Photo … I didn’t take this one, but was curious how many people watched the fireworks from inside the football stadium ….
James Shirley posted this photo on Facebook, saying, “My Mom and I always enjoy the fourth of July fireworks at Troy University.”
I followed up with James, asking him how many people would he estimate watched the fireworks from inside Veterans Memorial Stadium. James told me he thought about 800.
People actually watch from viewing points all around CHHS/Troy University/CHMS. I bet many people come from outside of Troy to watch as well. My guess, perhaps conservative, is that at least 12,000 to 15,000 people go outside (somewhere) and watch these fireworks from different viewing points. Every year, one small airplane flies around the fireworks detonation grid. Maybe next year, that pilot will let me view the Fireworks from 750 feet.
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Nice article!
My grandson has been helping me with my USA 250th scrapbook. He points out anything patriotic he thinks I should include. I even have a picture of him in front of the beer display at the grocery store because he pointed it out as worthy to be in the scrapbook (he's 5).
Someday I hope at the 300th he'll show his grandkids the scrapbook his grandmother made.
I'm printing out your article & pictures and including it in my scrapbook.
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