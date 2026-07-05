Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

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Margaret P's avatar
Margaret P
1h

Nice article!

My grandson has been helping me with my USA 250th scrapbook. He points out anything patriotic he thinks I should include. I even have a picture of him in front of the beer display at the grocery store because he pointed it out as worthy to be in the scrapbook (he's 5).

Someday I hope at the 300th he'll show his grandkids the scrapbook his grandmother made.

I'm printing out your article & pictures and including it in my scrapbook.

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1 reply by Bill Rice
Bill Rice's avatar
Bill Rice
12h

As always, readers are welcome to use the comment section to add their thoughts about today's event or anything that readers think their neighbors might be interested in reading.

I also encourage new readers of The Troy Citizen Substack to scroll through the story archives. All content - and readers posting - is free to anyone. I think this is the only Substack in Alabama devoted to local feature stories, history stories, sports stories, commentary and - many other photo collages of local events like the recent 3-day flood and the College World Series and Super Regional.

Readers can also post links to other stories or Facebook sites they think Troy citizens might be interested in seeing.

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