Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

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Bill Rice
Jun 20

Strange cycles of weather we've been having ....

I actually remember last summer (the summer of 2025) having as many rainy days as I can ever recall. Unless my recall is incorrect, I seem to remember doing some research that showed that we had rain (maybe in August) in 28 or 29 of that month's 31 days.

This followed a record month for rain in May 2025 (See post elsewhere in this thread).

However, before May 2025, Alabama suffered through several months of an "extreme drought."

Then we had a mini-drought from March 1st through May 7th of this year with only nine days in this 68-day period getting any rain and most of those days only getting a "trace" (like 0.01 inches or 0.02 inches).

Then last month, in May 2026, that drought broke and we got a little over 3 inches.

Now, in 2 1/2 days we get 3 to 5X the average rainfall for the month of June. It seems almost certain that this month will produce more rain in many Alabama cities than the "record" amount of rain in May 2025.

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Bill Rice
Jun 20

BONUS CONTENT: In my research, I was surprised to learn Alabama experienced lower than average rainfall in 2025. However, a closer examination reveals this is because Alabama had an "extreme" drought for many months before May 2025.

However, May 2025 broke the drought as many Alabama cities had record amounts of rainfall 13 months ago.

It looks to me that Troy will probably beat some of these records this month in June 2026:

Excerpts from Google AI query:

Alabama experienced historic, record-breaking rainfall in May 2025, with many cities seeing double or triple their typical monthly averages. The severe deluge caused widespread localized flooding and damaged crops, but successfully helped pull the state out of a severe drought.

* Tuscaloosa: Received up to 14.45 inches (quadrupling its average), making it the wettest May on record for the city.

* Birmingham: Received 11.15 inches, significantly higher than its 4.94-inch average.

* Huntsville: Recorded 10.88 inches, ranking as the second all-time rainiest May.

* Montgomery: Saw 8.62 inches of rain compared to the standard 3.98-inch average

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