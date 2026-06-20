River water levels will continue to rise in coming days. Here is the Conecuh River at about 2:45 p.m. Friday.

Elm Street in front of CHMS was briefly under water earlier today . ( Photo courtesy of Emilee Sanders).

Some water-logged trees and large branches fell … like this one across from the Vocational Center on Gibbs Ave.

How much rain did we get today? Enough to fill up this boat by the bridge at Lake Lagoon on the Troy campus.

Text and photos by Bill Rice, Jr.

After enduring two months of drought conditions in March and April, some parts of Troy received from 10 to 16 inches of rainfall in approximately 48 hours Thursday and Friday, creating flash flood conditions that closed many roads and brought down many large limbs and trees.

According to meteorologists, the “torrential” rainfall was produced by the remnants of an atypical former tropical storm that moved west to east and began as a weather system in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

Troy had intermittent rainfall on Wednesday (0.49 inches), but the bottom fell out all day and night on Thursday and got even worse early Friday morning with the skies finally beginning to clear around 1 p.m. today (although it is drizzling as I finish this story at 7 p.m.)

“Torrential downpours continue in spots across south Central Alabama. Many counties are dealing with flooding issues,” wrote on-line meteorologist Rich Thomas Friday morning at 10:30. Thomas was busy this morning, posting at 4:30 a.m. that “Some towns are seeing prolific, rainfall amounts and localized flooding.”

Pike County was under a flash flood warning for most of Friday morning, with the Flash Flood Advisory ending at 2:15 p.m.

According to an advisory issued by Sheriff Russel Thomas, at least 12 County Roads were closed and “impassable” for many hours today. Thomas noted that water levels will continue to rise in coming days in creeks and Pike County’s two rivers, the Conecuh and Pea.

In Troy, water from the creek that crosses between Gibbs Street near CHMS and the Troy University golf course covered one section of Elm Street for a period of time Friday.

Swimming pools and small ponds either over-flowed or came close to overflowing. Front and back yards, dirt roads and any low-lying areas resembled swamps for hours as, at times, the rain was falling at a clip of to 2 to 3 inches per hour.

Some of the over-flowing water of the Conecuh River - photographed from the South-Bound lane of Hwy 231.

Another part of the normally still river that is now raging.

Scary and continuous lightning, creating brief power outages and scaring countless pets with the loud thunder, were also part of Friday’s weather drama.

The flooding occurred across south, southwest and south central parts of Alabama with residents using social media to report the precipitation recorded by myriad rain gauges.

At noon today (Friday), Justin Stephens of Troy reported on Rich Thomas’s Facebook page that “we have got just under 16 (inches) since this started and 3 1/4” in the last 2 hours.”

Samantha Earnest said that, as of noon Friday, “We had over five inches in our gauge here in Troy during the (previous) 24-hour period. (We’ve had) almost three more so far today.”

In Greenville, one of Thomas’s followers reported that “we’ve had 10 inches since Monday in Greenville.”

According to Amanda Curran of WSFA, Troy’s airport had recorded 4.57” so far this month (most of it falling in the last few days, but not including today’s rain).”

According to the “Rain Drop App,” several spots in north Troy had recorded more than six inches of rain “in the last 24 hours.”

Verlener Cargill reported on Facebook that “it’s pouring rain in my neck of the woods.Two plus inches since 6 am.”

Kendra Wood of Troy said, “our yard is now swamp.”

A flooded creek near Hwy 231 on Trojan Way/Trojan Terrace.

According to The Precip website, Troy (zip code 36079) received

8.25 inches of rain in a 28-hour period from (Thursday at 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today), including 5.68 inches in the last 24 hours.

Dianne Stuckey lives in Logan, near Fort Deposit.

“We have had over 7 inches not counting last night and today has been nonstop (rain).”

Synthesizing all the different rain reports, it seems clear that many areas in Troy and Pike County received far more than the 6 to 8 inches that had been predicted for the area on Thursday morning.

For context, Troy historically averages 4.9 inches of rain in the month of June and seems to have received two to four times this amount in a period of 2 1/2 days. (June could be a record month for rainfall for the city).

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Flood definitely ends drought …

The 2-day torrential rainfall is even more noteworthy as in the entire months of March and April, Troy received only 1.21 inches of rain in 61 days. (Troy recorded just 0.20 inches of rain in April).

Over a period of 55 days from March 13th through May 7th, Troy received only 0.23 inches of rain. (Source: my research based on monthly rain totals at the Troy Airport).

In March, Troy recorded no rainfall on 26 days, followed by 26 days without any rain in April. In May, it didn’t rain for the first seven days of the month. (Troy did get more than 3 inches of rain in the final 23 days of May).

According to weather experts, the deluge of rainfall was the result of a tropical storm that was born in the Pacific Ocean, not like almost all tropical storms and hurricanes that affect our region of the country, a storm that develops off the west coast of Africa.

The storm had peak winds of 40 mph, but wind velocity had already dropped below this figure by the time the storm made landfall early Thursday morning near Matagorda, Texas.

While the storm produced little wind damage, some areas of southeast Louisiana received from 17 to 29 inches of rain, causing extensive flood damage. Some areas of Louisiana were experiencing three inches of rain every hour.

Strange or atypical origins …

According to another report, Tropical Storm Arthur, which formed off the coast of Texas, was born in part from the remnants of Tropical Storm Christina, which had a brief and erratic existence in the eastern Pacific. Those remnants migrated over Central America, emerging over the Gulf of Mexico, where they combined with another atmospheric disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico.

“I think a westward-moving tropical wave was probably the primary seed for this system, with a boost from Christina’s remnants,” said Phil Klotzbach, an atmospheric scientist at Colorado State University.

Arthur and Christina aren’t technically considered the same storm, but there have been previous events where storms have survived crossing over Central America somewhat intact, if weakened.

Usually, however, these crossings progress from the opposite direction as this one. Some 21 previous storms are recognized as crossing from the Atlantic to the Pacific, or vice versa. Of these, only five crossed from the Pacific to the Atlantic and none in the past four years.

This year the Pacific Ocean is on its third storm and the Atlantic is only on its first, which according to one meteorologist, “is not unusual because the beginning of the Pacific season is in mid-May versus the Atlantic season’s June 1 start date. And this year’s El Niño will likely amplify Pacific storms, whereas the phenomenon tends to quash development in the Atlantic.”

Flooding Video Clips …

James Spann video clip - flooding in Troy - Video from Jacey Brown

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1399296435746837

***

More Video by Misty Cousins from James Spann’s Facebook Page

https://www.facebook.com/misty.cousins/videos/4450412621952962/

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Bottom wetlands at Butter & Egg Adventures look like a great home for alligators. My son spent the past 2 days at a day camp and the counselors did a remarkable job of finding indoor, safe activities for the kids.

The new bridge at Lake Lagoon and waterfalls rode out the storm just fine.

BONUS PHOTOS …

If the Good Lord’s willing and the creeks don’t rise …. Trojan Golf practice facility at about 2:45 p.m. Friday.

The Lagoon is pretty even after a flood event.

The water turned brown but that will go away.

After the water got back in the banks of the creek in front of the CHMS football field.

Limb down at Butter & Egg Adventures.

I think the weather is supposed to be sunny tomorrow. Let’s hope so!

Be sure to check out the Bonus Content in Today’s Reader Comments section. I think I added some interesting data and info …

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