This smiling Troy University witch told us to turn to the left, which we did while touring “Haunted Hall” produced by 35 creative Troy University art, theater and dance students. (Photos by Bill Rice, Jr.)

Driving home last night, Jack Rabbit Rice (aka “Pickle Jack McCoy”) opined, “It’s fun to live in Troy.”

It sure is, Young Master Jack and I might add this is largely because Troy is a college town - definitely not too big, but not too small either.

To support this TES 4th grader’s point, we had just partook of a harrowing Haunted Hall experience put on by Troy University art, dance and theater students at Malone Hall on Troy’s campus.

After surviving the haunted hall, we saw and heard activity at the Troy University track and field stadium, where it turns out that the Troy women’s soccer team was playing a match.

“I’ve never been to a college soccer match,” I told Jack and Carrie. “Let’s go!”

While Troy’s team was no match for the Lady Ragin’ Cajuns, it was fun to watch soccer beyond the Rec League level.

Tonight, the Trojans’ football team will try to get revenge against Lousiana-Lafayette in the Vet.

Also, on Friday night Troy’s women’s volleyball team played Arkansas State in a match at Trojan Arena.

Tomorrow, Troy’s men’s basketball team opens the season on the road with an exhibition against the University of Georgia of the SEC in Athens.

On Thursday night, CHHS played in the Vet against region rival Eufaula, winning a thrilling come-from-behind contest 21-20.

I took my fancy phone device and snapped a few photos and also got some professional photos from the Troy University Sports Info Department and one CHHS football photo from Dan Smith. These photos should provide a couple of snapshots capturing a few of the benefits of living in a college town.

Haunted Hall admission was $5 - a donation we were happy to make

The girl next door?

We made it this far, but maybe we should have turned back. (The “surgery” room was the scariest IMO).

The Sanders’ siblings and Maggie Rice weren’t afraid of any Haunted Hall!

++++++++++++++++++++++++

Moving up the road …

I think in soccer this is called dribbling.

Redshirt freshman Megan Hamm had three of Troy’s “shots on goal” (a soccer stat I’ve learned). The Trojans close out the season next Wednesday against South Alabama at the Troy Soccer Complex.

We missed this match a little further up the road …

A kill!

The TROY Volleyball team lost in four sets to Arkansas State Friday night in Trojan Arena. Ella Broadhead had three kills in the first set, which Troy won 25-17.

These guys do NOT take the elevator; they take the stairs ..

Following-up a memorable season …

Coach Scott Cross’s men’s basketball plays will open the year Sunday afternoon at 2 against Georgia in Athens. Troy returns seven letterwinners from last season’s memorable team, which won the Sun Belt Conference regular season and conference tourney titles and made it to the NCAA Big Dance.

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team selection Thomas Dowd looks to take on a larger role after averaging 9.6 points and a team-high 6.9 rebounds per game last season. Brothers Cooper and Cobi Campbell headline the Trojan backcourt, with Cooper coming off an impressive freshman year and Cobi set to make his Troy debut after missing last season due to injury.

All in their third season as Trojans, Kerrington Kiel, Jerrell Bellamy, Theo Seng,and Victor Valdes are each expected to step into an expanded role in 2025–26. Troy also welcomes four newcomers to Troy this season - two transfers and two freshmen.

Georgia fell to Gonzaga in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Troy’s regular-season schedule begins Monday, Nov. 3 when the Trojans travel to Ohio to take on Kent State. It will be the first of two MAC-SBC Challenge games for Troy this season, with Troy hosting a to-be-determined MAC opponent on Feb. 7.

Congrats CHHS Trojans …

Ready to Rumble!

The football weekend got started early with CHHS playing a Thursday night home game against Region rival Eufaula, a game Troy won in thrilling fashion 21-20.

This photo from Dan Smith’s Facebook page shows the Trojans ready to run out onto the field. Note the size and height of No. 77, right offensive tackle, Braylon Eutsey - who is only in 9th grade!

Give Braylon a couple more years in the weight room and assuming he continues to fill out and grow, he is going to look like an NFL tackle by the time he’s a senior in high school.

CHHS, now 5-3, closes out the regular season and will seek to secure its third straight victory Friday night against Pike Road. CHHS has already qualified for the 5A playoffs.

***

See you tonight at the Vet … Hope to see everyone at the Vet for the big football game this evening. Kickoff is 6 p.m as Coach Parker’s Trojans try to extend their win streak to five games.

