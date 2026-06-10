Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

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Bill Rice
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This story talks about W. Virginia's offensive prowess in the last two games, but the Mountaineers haven't been at prolific as Troy when it comes to scoring runs in the post season.

Since the start of the Sunbelt Conference Tourney - 12 games ago - Troy has scored 113 runs, which is an average of 9.4 runs per game.

In those 12 games, Troy has scored 10 or more runs in six of them.

Troy's pitchers might be peaking at the perfect time too as Troy's pitching staff has allowed two runs in each of the last three games. I don't need a calculator to know that is an ERA of 2.0, far lower than the season average of about 5.6.

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Bill Rice
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My earlier column laying out the case that no other local sporting event in Troy history is as significant as the one that's playing out right now.

This is about my fifth Troy baseball story of recent days. All stories are saved in the archives, which can be accessed at any time.

All comments are appreciated.

https://thetroycitizen.substack.com/p/yes-this-is-the-greatest-sports-story

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