Note: Troy plays West Virginia in the opening game of the World Series Friday at 1 p.m. CST. The game will be televised by ESPN. The winner will face the winner of the NC-Ole Miss game Sunday at 6 p.m. The loser of Game One will face the loser of the NC-Ole Miss game Sunday at 1 p.m.

Maxx Yehl might get the start against Troy. The 6-6, 235-pound lefty has a fast ball that tops out at 100 mph. He was the Big 12’s “Pitcher of the Year.”

Quick overview:

Like Troy, West Virginia (45-15), is making its first-ever appearance in the CWS. However, the Mountaineers have been close, making three straight Super Regionals, winning this year’s in lopsided fashion over Cal Poly.

This year’s team finished second in the Big 12 in the regular season and conference tournament. In the regular season, West Virginia had an impressive conference record of 21-9, finishing one game behind champion Kansas. West Virginia actually swept Kansas on the road in the regular season, but fell to the Jayhawks 9-0 in the finals of the Conference Tournament in Arizona.

The Mountaineers, who were seeded No. 16 in the nation, had to fight to win the Regional, which they hosted, dropping one game to Kentucky (11-9) before winning back-to-back thrillers over the Wildcats (11-9 and 6-5) to advance to the Super Regional.

Hosting the school’s first-ever Super Regional, West Virginia pummeled Cal Poly, outscoring the visitors 29-3 in a two-game sweep.

West Virginia has two starting pitchers as dominating as any in the nation and another pitcher who also made All Big-12.

The Mountaineers are also known for stealing multiple bases each game (they stole nine in the final game of the Super Regional). While the team hasn’t hit nearly as many home runs as Troy, (50 to Troy’s 93), the Mountaineers whacked seven dingers in the Super Regional and have an impressive .307 team batting average (compared to Troy’s team average of .291).

Quote from Coach Steve Sabins:

“Right now, it feels like anybody in that lineup could be the dude, including the nine hole that hit opposite field grand slam,” said Sabins, referencing Tyrus Hall, who added another round-tripper in WVU’s final Super Regional game. “I am excited about where we’re at. I don’t think there’s a lot of weaknesses …”

Talented hurlers …

West Virginia has two of the nation’s top starting pitchers in Maxx Yehl, the Big 12’s “Pitcher of the Year,” and Chansen Cole, who also made First Team All-Conference.

Yehl, a lefty, is 6-6, 235 and has a fast ball that tops out at 100 mph.

The redshirt junior from Porterville, NY, has a 9-2 record and an eye-opening ERA of 2.10. Opponents hit just .219 against him on the season.

In 90 innings of work, he gave up only 70 hits and recorded 105 strikeouts. He gave up seven home runs on the year.

As of a couple of weeks ago, Yehl was slated as a possible third or fourth round draft pick although his draft status might have risen in the post-season.

Yehl put together a sterling season after not playing in 2025 due to an injury.

It’s unknown who will start against Troy. One might think it would be Yehl, who started most big games this season. However, in the first game of the Super Regional Coach Sabins started ….

… Chansen Cole, a lanky 6-4, 185-pound right hander, who struck out 11 batters in seven innings against Cal Poly on Friday. Cole also gave up no walks in the victory.

A sophomore transfer from Newberry College, Cole is now 10-1 on the year with an ERA of 2.85. In 94.2 innings, he allowed only 75 hits and struck out 106 batters. Opposing batters hit only .215 against him.

In three appearances in the NCAA tourney, he has a 1.84 ERA. Cole did give up 11 home runs on the year.

(The starter might be decided by whether W. Va. coaches want to throw a left-hander, Yehl, or a right-hander, Cole, against Troy.)

If West Virginia goes to the bullpen, Troy might see Ian Korn, who started three games but usually comes on in relief. Korn (5-1) has a 3.07 ERA and was the third Mountaineer pitcher to make All-Conference in the Big 12.

For the season, West Virginia opponents hit only .230 against all West Virginia pitchers. (For comparison purposes, Troy’s pitching staff allowed opposing hitters to bat .277 on the season.)

West Virginia’s pitching staff has a cumulative ERA of 3.79 compared to Troy’s pitching staff having a team ERA of 5.59.

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West Virginia also doesn’t seem to have any weak spots in their batting lineup.

The Team batting average is .307 with four starters carrying batting averages of more than .300 into the World Series. Three starters are right below .300, hitting .298, .296 and .293.

By way of comparison, Troy has a team batting average of .291 through 68 games.

Mountaineers Troy pitchers will try to contain Friday

West Virginia infielder Brodie Kresser (12) heads for home as head coach Steve Sabins (22) watches. The Mountaineers crossed home plate 29 times in two Super Regional blowout victories.

Excerpts from my research …

“Armani Guzman looks like a future major league outfielder, but he spent almost two full years on the bench before becoming a postseason star and tying the school’s stolen base record …”

In the NCAA tournament so far, Guzman has gone 12-for-32 for a .375 mark with his first homer of the year, 10 RBI and seven steals as he tied the school record for the season with 38. Guzman was caught stealing just three times on the season.

WVU’s version of Jabe Boroff …

Ben Lumsden, who was inserted in the starting lineup as the post-season began, has had an “astounding” NCAA tourney so far, going 12-for-23 in the past six games, with three home runs and 12 RBI. He also has 10 walks in this stretch.

Indeed, Lumsden’s late season tear and season story is very similar to Troy’s Jabe Boroff.

Lumsden started 50 games for West Virginia after transferring from UT Arlington in 2024. However, in his second year in the program, he was beaten out and started only 17 games.

He played very little for most of this season with his batting average falling to .212 at one point. However, the outfielder’s batting average is now .280 and his slugging percentage in the post-season is an eye-popping .870.

The team’s top hitter on the year is sophomore Gavin Kelly, who went 12-for-29, .413, with four home runs and 9 RBI in the NCAA tourney so far. For the season, Kelly, who can play multiple positions, is hitting .384 and leads the team with 17 home runs.

In 60 games, West Virginia has hit 50 home runs, but has stroked seven in the last two games. By way of comparison, Troy has hit 93 home runs in 68 games (including four in the first game of the Super Regional).

Paul Schoenfeld, the hero of the thrilling 6-5 victory over Kentucky, has hit 9-for-31 recently with seven RBI and three steals. He is hitting .342 on the year.

Sean Smith is hitting .320 for West Virginia.

Against Cal Poly, West Virginia scored 29 runs on 33 hits in 18 innings - plus seven home runs.

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Troy catcher Jimmy Janicki better get ready …

West Virginia swipes far more bases than most college baseball teams.

For the year, the Mountaineers have stolen 115 bases on 141 attempts (81.6 percent success rate). As noted, the team had nine stolen bases in its last game.

By way of comparison, Troy base runners stole only 55 bases on the year on 77 attempts (a 71.4 percent success rate.)

For the season, Troy’s catchers threw out 21.9 percent of base runners who attempted to steal a base. Only 64 runners tried to steal against Troy, which is 77 fewer swipe attempts than West Virginia had on the year (141).

Common opponents …

Troy and West Virginia played at least three common opponents on the season.

West Virginia swept Troy’s Sunbelt rival Ga. Southern in three games to open regular season play (11-10, 5-2, 12-0). Troy went 1-2 against Georgia Southern in games played in Statesboro.

West Virginia beat Maryland 10-3 while Troy went 1-2 against the Terps in a 3-game series early in the year.

West Virginia beat their state rival Marshall two times (3-0 at Marshall and 7-2 in Morgantown on May 5th). Troy went 2-1 against Marshall in a 3-game set played in Huntingdon, WV in late April.

Miscellaneous …

Troy and West Virginia both played in front of record crowds in the Super Regional. Troy’s announced crowd of 7,033 on Saturday was larger than West Virginia’s announced paid crowd of 4,675. However, just like in Troy, “thousands” of fans watched the game from beyond the outfield fence and were not included in West Virginia’s attendance figures.

In the past week or so, video of West Virginia players and fans singing the state’s unofficial anthem, John Denver’s “Country Roads,” has gone semi-viral on the Internet.

Said Coach Sabins:

“When you’re belting ‘Country Roads’ at the top of your lungs and you see the excitement in their faces. After the regional, I saw grown men crying in the stands. You’re thinking this is impacting somebody. You never want anything more than to have an impact on someone else’s life and for what you do to be meaningful.”

One surprising tidbit I found in my research about West Virginia baseball is that, apparently, the program was almost “disbanded” 14 years ago. (see Coach Sabins talk about this in this post-game press conference).

But, as the coach noted, the program is clearly now one of the most-successful in the nation with impressive fan interest and attendance and multiple post-season berths in the past decade. (West Virginia has advanced to NCAA play 14 times compared to nine for Troy as a D-I member.)

Come Friday afternoon, either West Virginia or Troy will make more program history by winning the school’s first Division I World Series game.

If Coach Skylar Meade’s Trojans prevail, they will have beaten yet another outstanding team.

Bonus Photos & Info …

Charles Schwab Field has a seating capacity of 24,000. Opened in 2011, the city-owned stadium replaced the historic Johnny Rosenblatt Stadium. It had previously hosted a AAA Minor League team, but no longer does.

Charles Schwab, like most venues these days, is a “cash-free” stadium.

Home of the College World Series - pictured in 2019.

For those car-pooling or driving …

By highway, Troy is 1,011 miles from Omaha (approximately 15.5 hours of driving time).

By highway, Morgantown, W. Virginia is 981 miles from Omaha (approximately 14.5 hours of driving time. Looking at Google Maps, Omaha is almost a straight line west of Morgantown.)

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Bonus column …

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