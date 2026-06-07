Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

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Bill Rice
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At this writing (11:41 p.m. Saturday) only three teams are set for the College World Series - Troy, West Virginia and Ole Miss, which swept Auburn in two close games. Alabama won the first game of its Super Regional against St. John's 8-0.

I think the last time Alabama made it to a College World Series was 1999 - 27 years ago.

Alabama had a record crowd of 7,530 at its first Super Regional - which is 500 more fans than in Troy. Of course, Tuscaloosa is much bigger than Troy and the UA campus has 37,000 more students.

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SteelJ's avatar
SteelJ
28m

That's really something! Good luck in Omaha. Planning to go?

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