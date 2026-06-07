Coach Meade climbed the left-field fence to thank the 7,033 fans who attended Saturday’s historic game; thousands of the fans watched the game from “Doubles Alley. ” (Photo by Troy University Photography)

They did it. After sweeping Arkansas Little Rock in two games in the Super Regional held in Troy, Troy University is headed to Omaha to compete in the NCAA Division I College World Series.

Only eight of 300 NCAA Division I baseball programs advance to the double-elimination tournament. Coach Skylar Meade’s Trojans have now made three pieces of history by becoming the first Trojan team since the program moved to Division I in 1994 to win a regional; the first team to win (and host) a Super Regional and the first Division I team to play in the prestigious World Series.

Troy University Athletics has never lifted a Super Regional Championship Trophy before. (All photos by Bill Rice, Jr. unless specified otherwise)

Playing in front of a record Riddle-Pace crowd of 7,033 Saturday afternoon, Troy eliminated Arkansas Little Rock of the Ohio Valley Conference by a score of 7-2.

Troy has been one of the nation’s hottest teams since early May, winning 15 of its last 20 games and six straight, including victories over highly-ranked programs Southern Miss, Miami, Florida (twice) and now Little Rock, which swept the Hattiesburg Regional as a No. 4 seed.

Offensive prowess has been a hallmark of the late-season tear, but in Troy’s last three games Troy’s pitching staff has allowed only two runs in each victory.

A nifty game-ending double play led to a nifty dog pile in the middle of the infield.

(Just found this great clip: Troy fans run out to thank the throngs of fans in Double Alley - another excellent video clip (see link here.)

Sunday, Tommy Egan, a transfer from Illinois-Chicago, allowed only two earned runs before being relieved with one out in the bottom of the eight inning. Noah Thigpen recorded the game’s final five outs, giving up no runs, with the dog-pile producing outs coming on a nifty double play executed by second baseman Sean Darnell and shortstop Aaron Piasecki.

In the Super Regional, Troy’s five pitchers walked only two batters while striking out 15 in 18 innings. In the Super Regional, Troy held a lead for all but the first inning of the first game. (The closest Arkansas Little Rock got Saturday was 5-2 in the bottom of the eight, but Troy immediately answered with two key insurance runs in the top of the ninth).

Tommy Egan fires the first pitch of the second Super Regional Game. He threw 95 more before being relieved (with a big ovation from the crowd) in the 8th inning.

When he transferred to Troy, Egan joined 13 highly-regarded returning players on a team that won 39 games the prior year and finished third in the Sunbelt Conference.

“When I came to Troy, I thought this team had the talent to make it to Omaha,” said Eagan in the post-game press conference. He said he felt the same way after fall practices and at the start of this year.

However, Troy endured just as many losses as victories for much of the season, prompting Eagan to say, “two or three months ago, I wasn’t so sure.”

However, he now thinks Troy can beat any team it might face in Omaha “because our offense is as good as any team in the country.”

If the pitching staff can keep avoiding walks and perform like it has recently, he thinks more wins might come in Omaha as the team’s batters can “fill it up.”

Meade, now 6-5 on the year, was in full control on the mound after a recent “rough outing.” Around the fifth inning, he said he felt a little fatigue, but he caught his second wind in part because of “juice” provided by the crowd.

Post-game press conference with pitcher Tommy Egan, Coach Skylar Meade and right fielder Houston Markham.

Coach Meade knew this could happen …

Now in his fifth year as Troy skipper, head coach Skylar Meade is also not surprised Troy has made history and advanced to where no Division I Trojan team ever has.

“We have elite players,” said Meade, adding that Troy also has “elite” pitchers.

Meade has always said Troy’s “culture” can produce hot streaks and consistent victories just like it has in the past four weeks.

Coming out of the loser’s bracket to win four straight games in Gainesville and avoiding any kind of letdown in the Super Regional “proves” that his system and the team’s culture (and character) is also elite.

In the press conference, Meade said his players showed their grit and character in the Sunbelt Conference Tournament after losing to Southern Miss in the tourney’s second game when the Eagles hit a two-out grand slam to rally from a five run deficit, a loss which could have “ripped the heart out” of his team, he said.

After the late-night loss where the team couldn’t sleep from the disappointment, the players picked themselves up and beat rival South Alabama early the next morning and then beat the same highly-ranked Southern Miss team, two victories that probably locked up a spot in the NCAA 64-team field.

“There’s not many teams that could do what our guys did,” said Meade.

I hung out with these group of boisterous Troy students in the bleachers next to the first base dugout. I hope some of them can figure out a way to make it to Omaha, which would be a Bucket List experience.

Troy then did the same thing in Gainesville, bouncing back from a 10-5 loss to Miami in the first game of the Regional in a contest that had been tied 5-5 heading into the bottom of the eighth.

Over the next four games, Troy’s hitters emulated the Bronx Bombers and Troy’s pitching staff held the Gators to just two runs in a winner-take-all match that wasn’t even close.

Against Little Rock, Troy (38-30) won by 10 and five runs, impressing back-to-back record-setting crowds.

“It seems unreal,” said sophomore right fielder Houston Markham. “This means the world to me. I’m blessed to play with these teammates and blessed to be led by our coaches.”

Markham, who has stayed hot at the plate and made several athletic, running catches in foul territory in the Super Regional, is one of the team’s two star sophomores who were recruited out of high school (the other is catcher, Jimmy Janicki, the Sunbelt Conference Player of the Year.)

Most of the team’s other starters in the field and in the pitching rotation are seniors, meaning Troy has a veteran team with every player having competed against quality competition over and over in their careers.

In the press conference, Coach Meade said all the right things, thanking Troy’s fans, Mayor Reeves, Chancellor Hawkins, leaders in athletic administration and support staff as well as previous players and coaches who built Troy’s rich baseball tradition.

Everyone should enjoy this weekend’s historic accomplishment because they all helped make it possible, Coach Meade said.

As to whether Troy can win one game in Omaha - or maybe even five or six games and a national title, Meade isn’t making any predictions, but said his team is “capable” of making even bigger national sports headlines.

“That might depend on fate,” he said. “I know we have the talent and intangibles where we could do that. I know (after this weekend) only eight teams will be left and we are one of them.”

Meade made reporters laugh when he said that he was going to enjoy and celebrate this victory and wanted his players to do the same thing.

Looking at his watch, he said, “It’s now 5:30. I know I am not going to do anything productive until 5:30 tomorrow.”

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“Omaha! Omaha!” chanted the crowd in the post-game celebration.

Jerry Miller of Troy Radio interviews Jabe Boroff, who now has a new nickname, “Jabe Ruth.” Jabe didn’t hit a home run Saturday, but he did draw two walks.

Third baseman Josh Pyne celebrates with a teammate.

PLAS grad Drew Nelson, who is the team’s left fielder and also a spot pitcher, got another hit and 2 RBI Saturday.

BONUS PHOTOS!

A close-up shot of the Historic Trophy ( TROY photography ).

Mrs. Meade was just as happy as Coach Meade.

All-Star catcher Jimmy Janicki, one of the team’s few underclassman, got one hit Saturday and hit the ball hard but right at Little Rock players on several other plate appearances. He also threw out a runner attempting to steal.

Troy infielders huddle up before starting pitcher Tommy Egan (No. 15) hands the ball over to reliever Noah Thigpen. Troy’s pitchers have allowed just two runs in the Trojans’ last three victories.

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In yesterday’s dispatch, I ran many photos of fans in the Tailgate Terrace (and watching from The Vet/Memorial Stadium. However, Troy actually has a very nice stadium, which was expanded and renovated by Whaley Construction several years ago.

I didn’t get her name, but the young lady who sang the National Anthem knocked it out of the park Update: My wife tells me that Grace Wagstaff sang the National Anthem.

I spoke to Coach Riddle’s grandson, Wes, at the game and saw probably a dozen of his former players. Troy’s rich baseball tradition traces back to Coach Riddle. Coach Meade made a point of thanking all past players and coaches for helping build the program before he arrived.

That’s it until tomorrow when I will try to provide readers more post-regional coverage and pre-World Series coverage. One suspects Troy is getting ready to get copious amounts of national and state attention.

(Bonus Content has also been added in the Reader Comment section. Feel free to add your own comments.)

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