Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice's avatar
Bill Rice
Jun 19

Expounding on the Six Degrees of Separation Theory:

As I pointed out at my "national" newsletter version of this story, I am actually just THREE degrees of separation from President Donald Trump.

* I know (and have visited with and exchange emails with) Mary Holland, who is the director of Children's Health Defense, the non-profit started by Robert Kennedy, Jr. (one degree of separation)

* Mary, of course, is very close to Mr. Kennedy (two degrees of separation from me).

* RFK, Jr., now the Secretary of HHS, is, of course, very close to President Trump and is part of the President's Cabinet. Thus, I am three degrees of separation away from the most powerful man in the world.

* If I ever needed to talk to the President (and I actually want to put a bug in his ear), I could start the process by asking Mary to set up a phone conversation with RFK, Jr., who I would then ask to get me in touch with the president.

It's not impossible I could talk to RFK, Jr., who might be aware of my "Early Spread" research. I am also friends with Richard Hirschman, a trade embalmer from Ozark. Richard told me that RFK, Jr. once called him and they had a 30-minute phone conversation on the "embalmer's clots" phenomena.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Bill Rice's avatar
Bill Rice
Jun 19

Correction: The maiden name of my grandmother "Kaka" was Rushton not Rushmore. My older brother Louis Rushton (Rush) Rice was named for KaKa. Rush, 6-6, has a widely-used nickname, Big Lou.

Yes, there is another Rush besides Rush Limbaugh. Actually, I've heard of three - Troy also produced Rush Hixon.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bill Rice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture