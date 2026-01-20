Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice's avatar
Bill Rice
8d

In today's article, I reference that I got to take a few photos of legendary FSU coach Bobby Bowden. As this Troy Citizen story recounts, Coach Bowden and I were actually already good budddies.

https://thetroycitizen.substack.com/p/remembering-bobby-bowdens-football

Coach Bowden was one of the most down-to-earth, friendly celebrities that I think has ever lived.

Reply
Share
Bill Rice's avatar
Bill Rice
8d

One of my friends - who was also part of the "working press" - who went to the Bama-FSU game with Rush's group was John Longshore, my old Sigma Nu pledge brother but more famous as John of the "John and Barry Show." I don't want to talk out of school, but I bet John also had an adult beverage or two in that Caboose before we walked over to the press box to cover the game.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bill Rice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture