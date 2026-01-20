Yep. This is the same guy that once shot me an evil eye - which I returned in kind.

In 2007 I was managing editor of the weekly newspaper The Montgomery Independent. This was the first year Nick Saban led the Crimson Tide and that year, in late September, Alabama played Florida State in a neutral-site game in Jacksonville, Florida. As this memory column will show, Curt Cignetti was an assistant on Saban’s first coaching staff.

That same week, my older brother Rush and a group of about eight of his golf-loving buddies decided to drive down from Montgomery and go to the game. Rush and his buddies rented a big house on the beach at Ponte Vedra, Florida, which is a golf Mecca and home of the TPC Sawgrass tournament. Rush invited me to join the group, saying we could enjoy some good fellowship and play a couple of rounds of golf before the game.

Since I was a member of the working press, I decided to contact Alabama’s Sports Information director and see if I could score a sideline pass and take some pictures at the game.

Since The Independent never covered Alabama football, it required some persuasive lobbying on my part to score a press pass, but the SID did assign me a press pass, which he left for me at the stadium Will-Call window. (As I recall, I told the SID several Bama players were from Montgomery and I was going to do a big photo spread on those local players - which I ended up doing … so I wasn’t lying.)

First story aside - red tide strikes …

(As a story aside, I remember that a terrible outbreak of “red tide” had infected the Atlantic Ocean coastline that week. Since Alabama’s nickname is the red (or crimson) Tide, I thought this was an interesting coincidence. I can also report that “red tide” is a real thing as everybody in our group suddenly got a scratchy throat and strange cough during our two-night stay.)

On game day, our group drove the 15 or so miles from Ponte Vedra Beach to Jacksonville and its Stadium, home of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

When Rush’s buddy group makes a football road trip, they do it first class so they had also rented one of the 25 or so train cabooses that sit outside the stadium. These are little party locomotives that a few stadiums utilize to generate extra revenue and enhance the tailgating experience. (The University of South Carolina is also famous for their train-car party cabooses.)

While I was soon going to be part of the game’s “working press,” I also didn’t want to miss out on all the pre-game socializing and, truth be told, I ended up enjoying several pre-game cocktails and beers at the Caboose, which everyone from Montgomery must have learned about as at least 50 Bama fans joined us for our pre-game gathering … RTR!

(Aside Two: I can report that a few adult beverages do help alleviate red tide symptoms).

Sure enough, my press pass was waiting at Will Call, which meant I got to play sports reporter/photographer at a marquee, nationally-televised, big-time college football game.

Since I had acquired a warm little pre-game buzz, I might have been different than most sports scribes covering the game.

For example, I remember I was the only sideline photographer who walked out to mid-field for the pre-game coin toss.

A TV camera man from CBS Sports walked out there with the team captains as well. If you can find a VCR tape of that game, you’ll see me on national TV, with a silly smile on my face, snapping photos of the game captains.

In the first quarter, I took photos from the FSU sideline, including photos of legendary FSU coach Bobby Bowden.

Oddly, my second-most vivid memory is of walking past CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.

Tracy was a little younger than this in 2007, but we are good buddies.

I distinctly remember telling Tracy, “Hi, how are you?” As well as the fetching smile she gave me in response as she said, “I”m fine thank you.” (I also took a photo of Tracy which I later ran in The Montgomery Independent).

At some point, I moved over to the Alabama sidelines.

As many people might not know, sports photographers are only allowed to take photos in designated areas - from the 15-yard-line to the end zone. That is, photographers aren’t supposed to take photos where the players are - in between the 30s.

Perhaps in the second quarter, I had been snapping photos in my designated space near one of the end zones. After a punt or kickoff, I decided to walk to the other side of the field to get closer to the action when FSU had the ball.

While walking to the other side of the field, I walked behind Alabama’s bench and saw Alabama quarterback John Parker Wilson, who was in an an intense conversation with teammates on the bench.

This, I thought, would be a great photo so I stopped at about the 50-yard line and snapped a couple of quick photos.

(Aside 3: Here, I should note that while I’d never covered an Alabama football game as a sports photographer, I had covered scores of Troy State football games from the sidelines. At Troy State games, I could go wherever I wanted and nobody ever said anything to me. In my sports journalist career, I’ve snapped numerous fantastic photos of players conversing with other players and coaches once they were sitting on the bench.)

Alas, I wasn’t in Troy at this game.

Right after I snapped my third picture of John Parker, a Bama assistant coach was walking over to where Alabama’s quarterback was sitting, spotted me, shot me an evil eye that I still remember to this day and, if my memory is correct, barked at me:

“Get your ass out of here.”

Thanks for reading Troy Citizen! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

This response triggered instant conflicting emotions in me, thoughts that, for some reason, still resonate with me 19 years later.

First, I don’t like someone ordering me to do something or barking at me in any kind of condescending manner.

Second, this man didn’t know that I was the world’s biggest Alabama fan and, as I view things, was simply doing my job - trying to get some great photos for The Montgomery Independent’s readers.

I doubt Curt Cignetti (who was Alabama’s receivers’ coach and recruiting coordinator at the time) remembers this, but, before I continued down the field to my designated photog area, I gave Coach Cignetti my hardest stare, my effort to let him know I was not your typical deferential sports journalist.

In fact, I was a sports correspondent who didn’t mind breaking an occasional questionable rule. (What other sports correspondent went out to mid-field for the coin toss and was brave enough to take three pictures of Alabama’s quarterback on the sidelines? (Answer: No sports correspondent).

My default reaction noted, I should also mention that I was also strangely impressed that an Alabama assistant coach was this intense, this much of a hard-ass and would even note a photographer in the background taking a photo of the Tide’s quarterback.

(Somehow, I doubt that if Mike Shula was still coaching Alabama that one of his assistants would have taken the time to enforce the photographer rule).

Anyway, after we locked eyes for an extended period and engaged in an in-game contest of stare-down, I lowered my camera and kept walking to where all the other game photographers were snapping photos and did the best I could with my sorry (non-telephoto lens) camera.

Until today, the only person I’ve ever told these stories to is my wife, who gets a chuckle out of them. (“Well, that’s my husband for you; what a nut.”)

The rest of the story …

Skip forward a couple of decades and I’d almost forgotten that Curt Cignetti was an assistant coach for Nick Saban for several years and that I once engaged him in an in-game, stare-down competition.

Upon reflection, I must say I’m not that surprised Coach Cignetti is now the most famous college football coach in the land.

From recent interviews I’ve heard or quotes I’ve read, Coach Cignetti is an odd bird. He kind of reminds me of his mentor, Nick Saban, who was, sometimes, famous for chewing out sports journalists when he got a question he didn’t like.

Putting myself in Coach Cignetti’s position, he clearly did not want Alabama players distracted by some nosy, contrarian, sports photographer in the middle of a close ball game. (I was also snapping photos of some of his receivers).

In other games involving previous Alabama players, I too had noted players hamming it up on the sidelines for photographers or videographers. I must say my reaction - this connotes “lack of focus” - did leave a bad taste in my mouth.

While the two of us only locked eyes for four seconds, this little anecdote probably did revel something impressive about Coach Cignetti’s personality.

Here was a coach who didn’t care about the feelings of a sports journalist - nor did he care (or know) that my own father had once bled for the same Crimson Tide - he simply wanted Alabama football players to be focussed on winning a game.

Today, I’m not surprised at all such a coach just took the losingest program in college football history to a national title. In fact, in retrospect, I wonder why it took Curt Cignetti so long to get a head-coaching gig at a team in a Power 4 Conference.

Of all the Nick Saban disciples, Coach Cignetti might be the man who is most like his mentor. (He might be even better as Nick Saban probably couldn’t have won a national title at … Indiana).

Don’t take the wrong take-away …

After reading this, you might think I now regret my actions on that early fall 2007 afternoon in Jacksonville.

But this would be the wrong take-away. Except for the fact Alabama lost 21-14, I had a wonderful time that weekend.

Three days later, those pictures of the coin toss and of Alabama’s quarterback ruminating on the sidelines with teammates were published in The Montgomery Independent, something that must have impressed our newspaper’s 3,000 subscribers.

Like Coach Cig, buzzed or not, I was also just doing my job.

Also, I finally got to tell my Curt Cignetti story.

Say what you want to about both of us, but Curt Cignetti and Bill Rice Jr … we did it our way.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.