Kyle George is the 11th athletic director in Troy University history.

Author’s note: The Troy Citizen reported the hiring of Kyle George as permanent athletic director at Troy University on Monday, but the “official” announcement was just released by the University.

This story from Troy athletics director of communications Adam Prendergast includes much more information - all of it very interesting. The story also includes several quotes from athletic officials who congratulated Troy on this appointment.

***

Kyle George has been named as Troy University’s new Director of Athletics following a three-month tenure as Interim Director of Athletics, Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. announced Wednesday. Prior to his time as Interim Director of Athletics, George served as Deputy Director of Athletics for External Operations and has been a member of the Troy Athletics Department for nearly nine years.

“Kyle George has demonstrated exceptional leadership and vision during his nine years at Troy University, and I am confident he is the right person to lead our athletics program into the future,” Chancellor Hawkins said.

“Throughout my tenure as Chancellor, I have been involved in selecting seven of the eleven Athletic Directors in TROY’s history, and Kyle stands out as someone who truly embodies the Trojan spirit and understands what it takes to build championship programs. His track record of driving record-breaking revenues, attendance, and brand growth speaks for itself, and I know he will continue to elevate TROY Athletics to new heights while maintaining the integrity and excellence that define our institution.”

In his role as Deputy Director of Athletics, George had oversight of marketing, communications, development, revenue share, NIL activations, advertising, ticket sales, Troy Sports Properties, broadcasting, promotions, fan engagement, fan experience, branding, licensing and trademarks. He also served as the sport administrator for the baseball program and was responsible for football scheduling.

“I am humbled and honored to receive this opportunity to lead such an incredible team of people,” George said. “Thank you to Chancellor Hawkins and the Troy University Board of Trustees for entrusting me with this leadership position within our proud institution. It is truly the honor of a lifetime.

“Troy University is home for me and my family, and we are thrilled to be a part of this community for years to come. We have accomplished great things during my time as a Trojan, but I firmly believe that our greatest days are still to come. We will relentlessly pursue excellence in everything we do as we continue to elevate Troy University Athletics to new heights.”

Troy has continued to set numerous benchmarks during his tenure, including record-breaking attendance numbers for Troy football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball and softball. The Troy brand has continued to grow under his watch, with licensing revenues increasing by nearly 140 percent during his time overseeing the licensing program.

Football scheduling has been one of the key portions of his responsibilities with the Trojans. In total, George has negotiated more than $8M in game guarantees for the Troy football program. He has also secured home-and-home future football series against Army, BYU, UAB, Middle Tennessee, Buffalo, Nevada and Sam Houston State.

George has negotiated long-term business partnerships for the athletics department that will continue to drive revenue for years to come. Within the last year, he has negotiated fruitful extensions with Playfly Sports Properties, Affinity Licensing and Learfield AMPLIFY that will continue to pave the way for revenue growth for the department.

As Deputy Director of Athletics, George played a key role in the hiring process for three of the most recent successful coaches to join the athletics department. The selection of Gerad Parker (football), Skylar Meade (baseball) and Clay Bounds (men’s golf) took place with George assisting heavily in the identification and interview process.

In his role overseeing the external units for the athletics department, the Trojans have experienced record revenues over the last five years. Each of the previous five years has resulted in new records established in terms of ticket revenue, sponsorship revenue, licensing revenue and philanthropic donations.

Prior to arriving at Troy, George served in various roles within the athletics department at Southern Mississippi. He began his career with the Golden Eagles in August of 2011 as a graduate assistant. Over the course of six and a half years, George was promoted several times before being elevated to his final role as Associate Athletics Director of Marketing and Communications at Southern Miss. Along the way, he primarily oversaw the marketing efforts for the Golden Eagles and helped establish numerous attendance and revenue records.

A native of Hoover, Ala., George graduated from Samford University with his bachelor’s degree and earned his master’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi.

His wife, Lynne, serves as the Director of the IDEA Bank at Troy University. They have two young boys, Grayson and Graham.

Thanks for reading Troy Citizen! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

What they are saying about Kyle George:

“Congratulations to Troy University and Troy Athletics on the naming of Kyle George as Athletics Director. This is an excellent hire that will benefit the student-athletes, coaches and staff. Kyle has been an integral part of the growth, success and development of Troy Athletics for almost a decade, and he will continue to make a significant impact in the community and on campus. I am thrilled for him, Lynne, and their two sons to continue to serve the Troy community.” – Brent Jones, Associate Vice President / Executive Deputy AD – Georgia Tech

***

“A tremendous hire in Kyle George. Kyle is a relentless worker who has a strong desire to serve student-athletes, coaches and fans at Troy University. He has had a tremendous impact already, and I know he’ll continue to have tremendous success. I look forward to working with him to make the Sun Belt an even better conference.” – Ryan Ivey, Director of Athletics – Louisiana Tech

***

“Tremendous hire by Troy and Chancellor Hawkins. Kyle is one of the brightest young administrators in college athletics, and he and Lynne care deeply about the institution and the community. He has been a huge part of Troy’s success over the past eight years and will undoubtedly bring continued success for years to come.” – Jeremy McClain, Director of Athletics – Southern Miss

***

“I’m thrilled for the head coaches, staff, student-athletes and community of Troy. Kyle is an absolute winner and a talented, visionary leader who bleeds Cardinal. He will be an outstanding athletic director and a tremendous ambassador for the university.” – Bill McGillis, Pinnacle Collegiate / Former Director of Athletics at Southern Miss

***

“Troy has got an exceptional leader in Kyle. He is well respected within the athletics industry and will do a tremendous job serving Troy University and its athletic department.” – Tommy McClelland, Director of Athletics – Rice University

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Women’s basketball to play at home Thursday at noon.

With game one in the books following a victory over Toledo on Monday, the Troy women’s basketball team looks toward game two in Trojan Arena, seeking revenge against Mississippi Valley State at noon Thursday, Nov. 6.

The Trojans are 1-0 for the first time since the 2022-23 season as head coach Chanda Rigby improved to 12-2 in home openers and 8-6 in season openers. They look to avenge last season’s 66-65 loss to the Devilettes (0-0) on Dec. 1, 2024, and retake the series lead, which is tied 3-3.

Game Information:

Location: Troy, Ala. – Trojan Arena

Matchup: Troy vs. Mississippi Valley State

When: Thursday, November 6 – 12 p.m. (noon)

Watch: ESPN+

Listen: Troy Sports Radio Network

Stats: troytrojans.com/livestats

Season-Opening Domination:

Troy’s season opener was never in doubt. After the game was tied 4-4 with 7:30 left in the first quarter, the Trojans rolled to a 37-point victory over Toledo in the MAC-SBC Challenge. The second quarter saw Troy shoot 75 percent from the field and 6-of-8 from behind the arc to end the game shooting 46.7 percent from the field while holding the Rockets to 25.9.

Notables:

• With her 16-point performance against Toledo, Zay Dyer earned her 50th career Troy game with 10-plus points.

• Dyer’s eight rebounds over Toledo bumped her into the top-10 for D-I career rebounds at 608.

• Rachel Leggett (11), Saniya Jackson (2), Shakirah Edwards (2) and Kamesha Moore (3) notched their first career points as Trojans in the win over Toledo.

• The Trojans are 3-3 against Mississippi Valley State after their three-game win streak was snapped last season, 66-65 – they look for their first win at home over the Devilettes (0-1).

• Fortuna Ngnawo rejected a career-high four shots in the win over Toledo – her first game with 3-plus blocks to become the second active Trojan with such a feat.

• Rachel Leggett made her first career start as a Trojan (50th career start in D-I) against Toledo and polished it with 11 points and six rebounds.

• With the victory over Toledo, Troy now sits 2-3 in the MAC-SBC Challenge with its first win in the season-opener of the challenge.

• All five of the Trojan starting five ended in double-figures in the season-opener via Emani Jenkins (18), Fortuna Ngnawo (17), Zay Dyer (16), Ashley Baez (12) and Rachel Leggett (11).

• With Dyer earning Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team honors, Troy has had a first-team preseason selection in four of the last five seasons.

• Troy’s 13-player roster features five returners and eight newcomers: Detavia Salter, Saniya Jackson, Shakirah Edwards, Kamesha Moore, Jasmine Timmons, Lana Koricanac, Rachel Leggett and Marianah Achol.

• Despite adding four true freshmen, Troy remains experienced with eight upperclassmen — seven seniors and one junior.

• For the first time since the 2021-22 season, the Trojans’ coaching staff remains unchanged with head coach Chanda Rigby, associate head coach Jennifer Graf, and assistant coaches Stephanie Murphy and Grace Daniels returning.

• The five returners accounted for 55.7% of the team’s points, 50.3% of rebounds, 53.9% of steals, 40.5% of blocks and 35.1% of assists in 2024-25.

• Troy reached the WNIT Championship game last season, falling to Buffalo after a historic run.

• The Trojans led the nation in rebounds per game (49.05) for the seventh consecutive year and led the Sun Belt in scoring (80.1), blocks (4.7) and assists (15.4).

*** (Thank you to everyone who’s already subscribed to The Troy Citizen. I have many unwritten feature stories I look forward to writing and publishing in months to come. All subscribers - and non- subscribers - are invited to peruse the story archives for a sample of past stories. See link here for some of the most popular stories. Also, thanks for sharing recent stories with anyone who might not know about the Substack Troy Citizen yet.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi