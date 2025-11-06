Troy Citizen

Bill Rice
Nov 6

Update (November 6): Former Troy Trojan guard Tayton Conerway scored 15 points and had five assists in Indiana's season-opener victory over Alabama A&M. Conerway started at point guard and played 30 minutes in the easy, blow-out victory.

Conerway, a 6th-year senior, played two seasons at Troy and was the Sunbelt Conference's "Player of the Year" last season before entering the Transfer Portal.

Bill Rice
Nov 6

I thought the info on the upcoming home-and-home series was interesting and also the figure about the millions of dollars the athletic department has received from playing larger, wealthier football programs. I hope Troy can continue to secure at least one of these games each season, but it might be harder as the SEC has now mandated that its 16 teams must play nine (not eight) conference games each season. That means these "pay-day" games for "mid-major" programs like Troy will become more infrequent.

