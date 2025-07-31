Mary Ida Williams was a Troy civic All-Star.

Although she passed away on July 19th, I would be remiss if I didn’t use the text of The Troy Citizen to remember the inspirational life of the late Mary Ida Wilson Williams, 76.

It’s rare for one person to have exerted such a profound and positive influence on so many important civic organizations, events and local businesses.

In her life, Mary Ida was a fondly-remembered elementary school teacher, the owner of one of Pike County’s most beloved restaurants, a key leader at Troy First Methodist Church, helped manage her husband Jerry’s Radio Shack franchise (for decades, one of Troy’s most important businesses), was the first female board member of First Alabama/Regions Bank and a long-time board member of our community’s hospital.

She was also one of the leading supporters of culture and arts in Troy through her support of the Troy Council of Arts and the Jean Lake Arts Festival and, with her husband, one of the more significant supporters of Troy University.

Her most important job was as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and beloved friend to a cross-section of other community members who make Pike County a wonderful place to live.

Williams made Pike County nationally famous for its Relay for Life …

However, I think where Mary’s selfless character traits and strong leadership skills were most evident was through her work as chairperson or co-chair of Pike County’s Relay for Life event for many years.

Ostensibly the most important fund-raiser for the American Cancer Society, Relay for Life under Mary’s leadership became, arguably, the most memorable and impressive social and civic event in Pike County.

When I was publisher of the original Troy Citizen, our newspaper constantly ran stories and photos about organizations that were raising money for The Relay for Life.

I remember running stories from the National and State branches of the American Cancer Society which noted that Pike County’s Relay for Life event was the most successful event for a community our size in the entire country, or at least in Alabama or our region of the country.

As I recall, no county with a population of approximately 30,000 hosted a Relay Event that raised more money or had more participating organizations than “our” Relay event.

The event was usually held at Troy University (most memorably at the band practice field).

Name a civic or community group in Pike County and this group had a relay “team” at an event that resembled a massive tailgating celebration or a community fair or carnival (complete with non-stop entertainment and games for “the entire family.”)

If my memory is correct, at one time participants (and there were thousands of participants) walked around a track all night, but this was later cut back to just a few twilight hours.

I know that some of the best “Norman Rockwell” type photos I ever took were snapped at the Relay Event.

I also remember that Cancer Society chapters across the state, region and nation were coached on how to make this event fun for everyone by emulating Pike County’s model.

Another memorable feature of the event were the candle-light ceremonies remembering those whose lives had been cut short by the terrible disease of cancer. (Names would be called out over the P.A. System).

I wish I could find stories that told how much money this event raised for the Cancer Society, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this figure was more than $1 million during the years Mary led the event.

Needless to say, such an impressive event - replete with time-consuming logistical and recruitment components - couldn’t have happened without its stellar volunteer leader.

Wilson’s Barbecue …

Before she became a well-known public figure for heading up our Relay event, Mary was already famous because her family owned Wilson’s Barbecue, one of the first Highway 231 restaurants and certainly one of the most famous barbecue restaurants in Alabama. (Famous columnist Lewis Gizzard was one of the restaurant’s many famous customers and the Rice family represented the legions of repeat local customers.)

While Wilson’s offered mouth-watering pork sandwiches and ice-cold bottled Cokes, I remember this restaurant most for its camp stew, which is still the best I’ve ever had.

A 1966 graduate of CHHS, Mary Ida Wilson married Jerry Williams who started an “electronics” business that became our county’s Radio Shack.

While numerous towns in America had a Radio Shack, Troy’s business always struck me as unique and offered all the latest cutting edge electronics “must haves” in an atmosphere that didn’t evoke a chain business.

Mary helped run this business and made sure the “locally-owned” service was impeccable. I know many former employees - all gadget experts - who worked at this business. Like Wilson’s Barbecue, Radio Shack became one of our town’s signature and beloved businesses.

I also know how important Mary was as a leader at Troy First Methodist Church, another vital religious and civic community organization.

Mary’s husband of 54 years was Pike County’s coroner for four decades. I’m sure Jerry’s wife must have been instrumental in helping families through the saddest and most trying moments of their lives and supported her husband in this important but difficult job.

Mary Ida also co-created the Wilson-Williams Student Emergency Fund for Troy University students, a fund and service that is no doubt very important to students in times of need or crisis.

Lastly, Mary was also my friend. The main image I will always remember about Mary is the sincere and beaming smile that accompanied every conversation she had with a friend.

It seems to me she was always committed to helping others in any way she could and making a hometown she loved a much better place to live - which she certainly did in numerous ways.

While Mary Ida Williams will be greatly missed, she will always be fondly remembered by her many friends.

Thanks for reading Troy Citizen! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Note:

Donations in memory of Mary Ida can be made to the Wilson-Williams Student Emergency Fund or the charity of your choice. Donations for the Wilson-Williams Student Emergency Fund can be mailed to:

Troy University Foundation

301 Adams Administration Building

Troy, AL 36082

Dillard Funeral Home directed services for Mary and her obituary and memory book can be viewed at this website.

ALWAYS SMILING: Mary Ida Williams with her husband of 54 years, Jerry Williams.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Allen Ponder name baseball coach at Montgomery Catholic

Coach Allen Ponder with his wife, Troy native Mary Vance and their two children. Ponder previously led the ultra-successful PLAS baseball program. He succeeds Chandler Avant, a former PLAS and Alabama standout player.

Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School in Montgomery has announced the appointment of Allen Ponder as the school’s new head baseball coach.

Coach Ponder previously was the ultra-successful baseball coach at Pike Liberal Arts School, leading the Patriots to multiple state championships and helping cement the school’s reputation as a high school baseball powerhouse in both AISA and now the AHSAA.

Before joining Catholic, Coach Ponder coached at Pike Road School, where he compiled an impressive 94-39 record over four seasons, including a trip to the state championship series.

A native of Opelika, Coach Ponder is married to the former Mary Vance Ventress of Troy and the couple have two children.

A graduate of Lee-Scott Academy, Ponder began his college career playing for Coach Jim Wells at Alabama, but after several injury-plagued seasons transferred to AUM, where he became one of the school’s most successful baseball players as a pitcher and a hitter. (Ponder is a member of the school’s Sports Hall of Fame).

Succeeds another local product …

Ponder succeeds Chandler Avant, who coached at Catholic for two years and before that was the head baseball coach at Goshen High School. In high school, Avant was a star player for PLAS, leading the school to the 2012 AISA State title. He later starred at Alabama for four years.

According to published reports, Avant resigned after his wife, a local broadcast journalist, accepted a job in her native state of Michigan. Another published report said Avant will pursue a job in Michigan in the fitness business, perhaps providing private baseball instruction.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Ponder and his family to the Montgomery Catholic community,” said Montgomery Catholic Athletic Director Daniel Veres. “While we are sad to say goodbye to Coach Avant and Julia, we couldn’t be more excited to bring in someone of Coach Ponder’s caliber. I truly believe he is one of the best baseball coaches in the state of Alabama.”

“I’m grateful and excited for the opportunity to serve as the next head baseball coach at Montgomery Catholic,” said Ponder. “This is a school with a strong tradition of excellence both academically and athletically, and I’m honored to be a part of it. Go Knights!”

School President, Justin Castanza, shared, "Hiring Coach Ponder is just another step towards excellence at Montgomery Catholic. He will be able to build on the strong foundation built by Coach Avant and continue to elevate our students and our school. We are lucky to have such a high quality man of faith join our Montgomery Catholic family.”

Despite his great success at PLAS and Pike Road School, Ponder did not coach in 2025, reportedly because he had not obtained a public school teacher’s certificate. According to one story, Ponder was working in private business in Troy the past year.

_____

*** (Troy Citizen subscriptions are available at no charge, although monthly paid subscriptions - $6 - or annual subscriptions - $55 - are greatly appreciated. All new readers are encouraged to visit the Citizen’s archive to peruse previous articles. Reader Comments are welcome and always appreciated. One-time donations can be made via the below link.) ***

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

A subscriber just sent me this PSA ad, which I’m happy to publish. Sounds like a great event!