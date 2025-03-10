Budweiser is now owned by a company based in Belgium.

By Dr. Wayne Curtis

We think of these companies as iconic American brands. But they no longer hold that distinction. They are all owned by foreign firms. As we review some of the familiar ones, let’s divide them into four groups: food and beverage, consumer durables, travel and leisure, and personal care.

Within the first category are such mainstays as Gerber Foods, Hellman’s Mayonnaise, 7-Eleven Stores, Budweiser, and Purina. Gerber, the baby food company, is owned by Nestle, a Swiss company. Hellman’s was bought by British multinational consumer goods firm Unilever.

7-Eleven is owned by a Japanese company, Seven and I Holdings. Budweiser, a unique participant in American history, was purchased by AB InBev — a Belgian multinational drink and brewing establishment. A long-standing American institution, pet food manufacturer Purina is a division of Nestle.

Consumer durables manufacturers such as Chrysler, General Electric, and Frigidaire are all owned by foreigners. Chrysler, founded in 1925, has been sold countless times over the years to several foreign companies. It is now owned by Stellantis N.V., headquartered in Amsterdam.

Established in 1882, General Electric’s appliances are stamped “Made in America,” but the company is owned by the Chinese firm Haier. Frigidaire, which has been around since 1918, sells kitchen appliances and accessories but it is now owned by Sweden’s Electrolux.

Citgo, Hilton, and Holiday Inn are among the travel and leisure group no longer owned by Americans. Formed in 1910 as Cities Service Company, Citgo has changed ownership several times. It is now owned by Petróleos de Venezuela, a Venezuelan state oil and natural gas company.

Legendary Hilton Hotels is no longer associated with the Hilton family. Majority ownership rests with Chinese investment company HNA Group. Holiday Inn has been a part of the landscape since 1952. But it is no longer American. It was bought by the Intercontinental Hotels Group, a British firm, several years ago.

Two standby personal care products are foreign owned. There’s a good chance you have Alka- Seltzer and Vaseline in your medicine cabinet. The antacid Alka-Seltzer is extremely popular and has been around since 1931. But it is now owned by Bayer AG, a German multinational pharmaceutical company.

Vaseline petroleum jelly has multiple uses. Founded in this country in 1859, it no longer has American ownership. It is now held by British firm Unilever.

Foreign ownership of American firms — a byproduct of globalization — is a trend that has accelerated in recent years and will probably continue into the foreseeable future.

Wayne Curtis, former superintendent of Alabama banks, is a retired Troy University business school dean. Email him at wccurtis39 @gmail.com.