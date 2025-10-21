CHHS junior quarterback Kellen Stewart is an impressive passer. (Photo by Dan Smith, via Facebook).

High school football has only two regular-season games remaining and most college teams have five regular-season games remaining, but this season has already produced reasons for excitement for three of my favorite teams. Auburn’s season has been a major disappointment for Tiger fans and one filled with controversy, but even 3-4 Auburn is much better than the Tigers’ record indicates.

Today, I publish a quick-hitter overview of CHHS, Troy University, Alabama and Auburn.

CHHS Trojans …

In his first season as head coach, Phillip Jones’ Trojans have qualified for the playoffs and sport a 4-3 record after a playoff-clenching Homecoming victory Friday night against region foe Headland.

Before I get to my game observations, I want to mention the fantastic turnout in the Tailgate Terrace before last Friday’s game.

I counted approximately 20 CHHS graduating classes that rented tents for tailgating gatherings. Several hundred grads going back more than 40 years enjoyed food, fellowship and sharing fond memories.

Somebody - or a lot of somebodies - did an excellent job contacting fellow graduates and getting them to turnout for the pre-game festivities.

State Champs are in the House!

Among the groups having a mini-reunion were at least nine members of the CHHS 1980 State Championship team.

Emory Ellis, a starting outside linebacker on that team, posted a photo on his Facebook Page.

Special Trojans attend Homecoming 2025.

Pictured are … Left to right (front): Kent Anderson (wide receiver and punt returner), Jacob Money (defensive lineman), Coach Mike Hogan (defensive coordinator), Emory Ellis (outside linebacker), Barry Tucker (quarterback) … Back row: Willie Collins (defensive lineman), Jeff Davis (offensive tackle), Bobby Andress (defensive back), Paul Shiver (middle linebacker) and Jerry Beverly (fullback).

All but Emory, who was a junior that year, were senior leaders on the team, which finished the season 13-0 and defeated Hartselle 14-7 to win Troy’s only state championship. As Emory noted, it’s hard to believe it’s been 45 years since that memorable season.

This is something you don’t see at every game …

In the CHHS-Headlland game I enjoyed the halftime performance of the Headland Rams’ marching band, which I was surprised to see featured two members of the football team!

No halftime break for these Ram football players (Photo by Bill Rice, Jr.)

No. 4, a skill player who got a couple of snaps in the first half, played the trumpet and No. 76, a reserve offensive lineman, played the trombone. Both athletes/musicians must have gotten plenty of practice with the band as they knew all the elaborate marching maneuvers.

As soon as their performance was over, they ran and joined their teammates for warm-up drills before the second half. If I lived in Headland, I’d have to do a feature story on these “double threats.”

The State Champs saw a good game …

On the field, Coach Jones’ team delivered a happy homecoming with a hard-fought victory over Headland.

Troy scored six first, but Headland held a 7-6 lead in the third quarter. CHHS field goal kicker Kaden Simmons hit a clutch 30-yard field goal to give Henderson a 9-7 lead.

Henderson then put together one of its best drives of the year, moving the ball approximately 80 yards in a time-consuming drive that sealed the victory.

The game-sealing TD came on a great call by Coach Jones on fourth down. With CHHS facing a fourth-and-9 around the Headland 22, coaches decided it was too far to risk a field goal attempt.

On the key play, CHHS split four receivers out wide and everyone thought Troy was going to try to pass to get a game-winning first down. Instead, Henderson handed the ball straight up the middle and the tailback scampered untouched into the end zone, giving Troy a 16-7 victory.

Troy is now 4-3 with a home game against region rival Eufaula Friday night and the regular season finale next Friday against Pike Road

This was first game I attended this season although I watched a team scrimmage at “Meet the Trojans” a week before the opener. A few fan observations …

Thanks for reading Troy Citizen!

CHHS QB can spin that pig …

I continue to be impressed by the arm talent and poise of junior quarterback Kellen Stewart (who wears lucky number 13 just like my late father once did for Troy High.)

I could tell right away that Stewart can spin a football. His passes are usually accurate and have impressive velocity. Kellen also throws a very impressive long pass and, indeed, threw three long passes against Headland that were right on the money but his receivers couldn’t quite bring in the ball.

If I was a college coach, I’d be watching Kellen’s game tape and wouldn’t be surprised if he gets the chance to play college football somewhere in the future.

Regarding CHHS football, everyone who knows more than me says the best football seasons are to come as the Trojans have a large number of underclassmen getting most of the snaps, including ultra- talented freshmen and sophomore classes.

I can already tell that CHHS’s big right offensive tackle Braylon Eutsey is going to be a prospect every college in America will offer a scholarship by the time he’s a junior or senior. As a freshman, Eutsey is 6-4, 280, with a size 17 shoe, little body fat and he can move.

While Stewart is a fine high school quarterback, his understudy - No. 18, freshman Drey Wingard - is also going to be a major star of the future, per my “Spider instincts.” I watched Wingard play several games at CHMS last year and I think he possesses all the tools to be the “dual-threat” quarterback scouts drool over.

In the seasons to come - once CHHS tightens up its defense and if these players stick together - the Trojans might bring home another state title for CHHS.

Troy University Trojans

Coach Gerad Parker and the Troy Trojans will hopefully play in front of a large and vocal crowd Saturday evening against Louisiana (kickoff at 6 p.m.) as this squad now looks like a team that can accomplish big things this season.

After starting last season 1-6, Troy has now won 8 of its last 11 games including four straight.

Troy pulled Houdini-like comebacks in the fourth quarter to stun Buffalo and Texas State on the road. Troy also prevailed over South Alabama in an overtime thriller before taking care of business Saturday on the road against Louisiana-Monroe.

In its most recent victory, Troy led 17-14 in the third quarter and leveraged a pick-six and a La-Mo fumble to pull away late for a more-comfortable 37-14 victory.

Troy won despite the fact that, due to a rash of injuries, four of its five offensive linemen who started in the season opener did not play Saturday.

The Pride of Brantley, quarterback Tucker Kilcrease, continues to lead an offense that has risen from the dead since the fourth quarter of the Buffalo game.

Troy has now avenged four defeats from a year ago, and will try to make that five straight “revenge” victories Saturday against a Rajun Cajun team that won the Sunbelt West Division last season.

While Troy could lose every game remaining on its schedule, the Trojans are now playing with great confidence so it’s not out of the realm of possibility the Trojans could run the table to end the year.

If Troy can pull off that feat - and could win the SBC championship game and a bowl game - Troy could finish 12-2, which would be the most wins in Division I history and would certainly ensure Troy’s second-ever Top 25 finish - which would qualify as an amazing turn-around from 2024.

See you at the Vet Saturday night!

Alabama Crimson Tide …

Speaking of state teams that found their Mojo, Alabama seems poised to put together another national title run, the first under second-year-coach Kalen DeBoer.

After four straight emotional wins against Top 20 opponents, Alabama will see if it has enough fuel in the tank to avoid an upset on the road against South Carolina.

If Bama gets by the Gamecocks, it will enjoy a much-needed Bye Week, to prepare for the November gauntlet against LSU and Oklahoma (at home) and Auburn on the road.

It seems to me that Alabama will go as far as emerging star quarterback Ty Simpson can take the Tide.

While Alabama’s running attack is surprisingly anemic, Simpson is poised and accurate as a passer and has at least three future NFL first-round receivers to throw the ball to and a tight end and another receiver who will also probably be NFL draft picks.

Alabama’s Achilles’ Heel might be a defense that is giving up 5.8 yards per play. So far, an offense that is able to sustain long scoring drives has somewhat camouflaged any concerns Bama fans might have about a defensive team that bends and (sometimes) doesn’t break … and sometimes records 99-yard pick-sixes that blow the roof off a stadium … and produce “Dixie Land Delight.”

Auburn Tigers …

I don’t know what to say to my Auburn friends except “I feel your pain.”

Auburn has lost four games, every one of which the Tigers could have won. You can make that should have won, absent a couple of game-changing terrible calls by refs against Oklahoma and Georgia.

They say “defense wins championships” but that coaching maxim must no longer be true as Auburn, per my eyes, might have the best defense in the SEC and one of the best in the nation.

Auburn’s woes continue to trace to an offense that can’t consistently move the football, protect the passer or find the Tigers’ version of Ty Simpson (or Tucker Kilcrease). This must be depressing to Auburn faithful as current coach Hugh Freeze was long considered an offensive savant.

I will say that if Auburn can get by Arkansas Saturday, the team has enough talent and enough rabid and hungry fan support to salvage the season with a stunning upset or two - maybe against Alabama, where we all know “anything can happen” in that game, especially when it is played on the Plains.

***

I’ll certainly be watching all four teams … and whatever happens - thrilling or demoralizing - won’t surprise me.

None of the drama that comes from high school and college football is scripted … As someone once said, you’ve got to play the games for all four quarters and, often, into overtime.

Then you have to hope the refs don’t make the calls that determine the game’s outcome. If you are a Troy University fan and our Trojans are down by three scores entering the fourth quarter, whatever you do, don’t leave the stadium!

