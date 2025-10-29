Troy closed Tuesday’s practice with a huddle where each team member made a comment about that day’s practice and the importance of communicating well. Good communication habits is one of the core principles of the program. Note the size of the shoulders of No. 22, Corbin Green - one of Troy’s key new transfers. ( Photo by Bill Rice, Jr.)

***

Tuesday was Media Day for the Troy University men’s and women’s basketball teams, which gave me the opportunity to watch a Troy men’s practice session and then interview several coaches and players for both programs.

By participating in this event, I was able to identify several fascinating story-lines which should interest local basketball fans or even readers who don’t follow this sport or these teams.

I’ll start with the press’s interviews of several key men’s Trojan players and Coach Scott Cross, then do the same with Coach Chanda Rigby’s Lady Trojans.

Bottom-line/Overview for the men:

Per comments of Coach Cross and interviews with three Troy players, the 2025-2026 Trojans might be more competitive this year than one might think from a team that lost four of its key starters from last year’s team, which won regular season and tournament titles in the Sunbelt Conference and earned a bid to the NCAA Big Dance for only the third time in program history. (Troy was 23-11 last season).

Even with four key players leaving the program via the Transfer Portal, Troy should be able to compete for another SBC crown and another chance to play on the biggest stage in college basketball, said Coach Cross.

“This might be the funnest group I’ve ever coached,” said Coach Cross, who’s entering his 7th season at Troy (and has produced four consecutive 20-win seasons. Coach Cross also had five 20-win teams at UT-Arlington).

Team chemistry seems to be outstanding and Troy’s roster is replete with excellent, unselfish leaders and plenty of “skilled players,” said Cross.

“Our guys really like each other and they should get better and better as the season progresses,” said Cross. “We want to be playing our best basketball in March.”

Troy should play a more up-tempo brand of basketball this season and hopes to win by playing great team defense and distributing the ball (as opposed to counting on one or two players to create instant offense by themselves.)

Troy might score more points from long-range as every projected starter has the potential to score from beyond the three-point arc.

“We’re going to play faster this year,” said junior Thomas Dowd, a pre-season pick for All-Conference and the team’s lone returning starter.

In pre-season polls, Troy was picked to finish fourth in the conference. Dowd acknowledged many observers might expect this to be rebuilding or “down” year - a view that Dowd does not subscribe to.

“I think we can be an even better team this year,” said Dowd. “We’re going to be a different team, but we have some great players and enough guys returning who have been in our program for several years. Plus, we have Coach Cross.”

A 6-8 forward from Dothan, Dowd’s up-beat attitude and fiery playing style have made him one of Coach Cross’s favorite all-time players.

“He has a very high motor,” said Cross, adding most Division I programs would want a player like Dowd and Troy is fortunate he didn’t opt to transfer.

Speaking of his own game, Dodd said he hopes to improve his 3-point shooting percentage (just 29 percent last year) and thinks he’s improved his ball handling, which should allow him to take the ball to the rim more.

“I’ve been a streaky shooter,” said Dowd. “I know I can shoot better (from 3-point range) than 29 percent.”

2 new coaches with interesting back stories …

Troy also has two new assistant coaches, one of whom is the father of Troy’s starting guards Cooper and Cobi Campbell. According to several Trojans, the elder Campbell (Scott), a long-time high school coach, specializes in teaching offense and has already helped team members with their shooting mechanics.

Another new Troy assistant coach is Kaleb Canales, who has an amazing and inspiring back story.

New Troy Associate Head Coach Kaleb Canales was the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers for 23 games in 2011-2012. He was also the first Mexican-American to be an NBA head coach. He got his basketball start as a manager for Coach Eddie McCarter, a former CHHS coach, at Texas-Arlington.

Canales never played college basketball but was a team manager at UT-Arlington, which was coached by Eddie McCarter (who was the head basketball coach for nine seasons at CHHS in the 1980s).

One of McCarter’s star players was Coach Cross, who later became an assistant under McCarter before being named head coach.

Canales, the former team manager, became an assistant coach on a UT-Arlington team that won the 2004 Sunbelt Conference title.

In 2005, Canales got a job as a “video intern” with the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers.

His work ethic, people skills, positive attitude and love for the game impressed everyone in the Portland basketball office and by 2009 he was named an assistant coach for the team.

In 2011-2012, for 23 games, Canales become the (interim) head coach of the Trail Blazers, becoming the first Mexican-American head coach in NBA history.

He stayed with an organization as an assistant and later worked as an NBA assistant for the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic.

In total, he has at least 15 years of NBA coaching experience.

Before his long-time friend and former fellow assistant Cross hired him to be Associate Head Coach at Troy in early September, Canales was the head coach of the Calgary Surge in the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he led the Surge to a 20-8 record and the CEBL Championship Final.

According to Coach Cross, the resume’ of Kaleb Canales “is second to none. But what gets me even more fired up is his energy, enthusiasm, and passion for the game. He has a desire to help players become the best version of themselves. I have no doubt that he will help take Troy Trojan basketball to the next level.”

***

Troy opened the season on Sunday in an exhibition on the road against Georgia, an 81-65 loss. (Troy also had a closed scrimmage against Mississippi State).

In the Georgia exhibition game, key inside player Jerrell Bellamy didn’t play.

“He could have helped us,” said Cross, who called “J.B.” the team’s “most athletic player.”

While Bellamy may not start in the Trojans’ first game, he should play just as much as the starters.

Against Georgia, Dowd was joined in the starting lineup by his roommate Theo Seng, a 6-9, 220 former transfer who is now in graduate school.

Seng has become as “close as a brother” to Dowd and the players have the nickname “the snow cones.”

Seng, who looks to have added some muscle this year, is a quality rebounder and defender who used to rotate with Dowd, but has taken over the 5 position (center), which allows the roommates to be on the court at the same time. If left open, Theo Seng can knock down a 3-pointer.

Victor (Vic) Valdez is a small forward from Mexico who will be playing his third year in the program. The 6-7 Valdez will start at small forward but has surprisingly good ball-handling skills and can play guard if needed. Against Georgia, Valdez tallied 14 points.

Against the SEC Bulldogs, the starting backcourt was the Campbell brothers - Cooper who logged many minutes as a freshman last season - and his older brother Cobi, who missed all of last season due to an injury.

Against the Bulldogs, Cobi Campbell led the team in scoring with 21 points in 28 minutes of action and hit four-of-five 3-pointers.

How these two brothers - from Washington state - ended up in Troy and are now joined by their assistant coach father (Scott Campbell) - is quite an interesting story, which I’ll share in a future article.

Joked Coach Cross, “We have the three Red Mamba’s.”

Newcomers who might make a splash this year …

Among the crop of first-year players, it looks like Troy should have several players who get significant playing time this season.

Of greatest interest to local fans, Coach Cross’s son Austin will make his debut. Cross was a 3-year star at PLAS and a one-year star at CHHS. He also played one year of Prep School basketball before joining his father last year, where he was redshirted.

Coach Cross said coaching his son has “been hard at times,” but he’s now “getting used to” coaching his son. “He’s going to have to earn everything; nothing will be given to him” but “he’s getting better” and should be in the player rotation this year as a 6-3 shooting guard with excellent potential.

One of the most intriguing newcomers this year will be 6-4, 230-pound forward Corbin Green, a transfer from Texas Tech.

Green has the broad shoulders of a linebacker or tight end and, according to Dowd, is one of the “most athletic” players he’s ever played with.

Last year, Green played in only six or so games for Texas Tech. However, the two prior seasons he was a stand-out player for the Air Force Academy. According to a member of the Troy SID staff, Green led the conference in blocked shots as a freshman (despite being just 6-4).

The highlight of the practice session I watched was a blocked shot Green made where he soared above the rim and two jaw-dropping dunks.

Kerrington Kiel, who saw significant action last season as a freshman out of Birmingham, is back for his sophomore year. The 6-6 wing man is the athletic, team-oriented players coaches love to have on the roster.

A player to watch in the future is Emanuel Clayton, a 6-5 product of Livingston High School who participated in player interviews and said he views himself as a defensive specialist. (From watching practice, Clayton, by a large margin, led the scout team in steals and does seem to have great defensive instincts.)

Slender freshman guard Javen Colbert, a high school Texas product, averaged 30 points per game his senior season and struck me as the quickest player on the court and a player who could have his moments this season.

Other players will no doubt emerge as the season progresses.

Based on my first impression, this is indeed a close-knit, hard-working team that should improve as the season progresses. It should be a team fans will enjoy watching and pulling for … just like the Troy women’s team …

The Troy Women might be awesome this year …

As successful as Coach Cross has been as Troy’s men’s coach, no coach in the Sunbelt has won more games (in men’s and women’s games) than Chanda Rigby’s squads of the last six years.

Former Troy Athletic Director Steve Dennis knocked it out of the park when he hired Chanda Rigby to lead the Troy women’s basketball program14 years ago. (Photo by Bill Rice, Jr .)

Like the men, the women’s team - which finished 24-10 and was runner-up in the WNIT Tournament last season - also lost many proven players.

However, the team has five returning players - all of whom are super-talented - and added four transfers and four freshmen recruits, including one from Park Crossing High School who might be an instant star.

The Troy women opened play Tuesday night with an exhibition game against AUM, a 114-43 blow-out victory in front of a “jam-packed crowd” at Trojan Arena. (The game doubled as a Homecoming Week Pep Rally).

Coach Rigby is entering her 14th season as Troy’s coach and has led nine teams that won at least 20 games.

Despite all the team’s impressive accomplishments (multiple league and tournament title and post-season appearances), Coach Rigby said “we haven’t been truly elite.”

A program that likes to shock the world and show that the “impossible is possible” wants to make an even bigger splash this year.

The most amazing statistic I learned yesterday is that Troy has led the nation in rebounding five years in a row! (Some stats or stories say eight years in a row).

Troy wants to make that six years in a row, but this year Coach Rigby would also like to lead the nation in “forced turnovers.”

Coach Rigby, a former ultra-successful junior college coach, said this was the first year since she’s been at Troy where she added no junior college transfers to her roster.

The Troy roster will be made up of five returning players, plus four D-I transfers and four high school recruits.

Among the transfers is Rachel Leggett, a 5-8 guard from rival South Alabama who scored 27 points in one game against Troy last year.

A future Trojan star from Montgomery?

Rigby said she’s now focussing more on high school prospects (because of “revenue sharing” and transfer portal trends that have changed the sport). This change in recruiting strategy netted instant dividends when Rigby signed Saniya Jackson, a 5-8 guard from Montgomery’s Park Crossing High school.

Per everyone I listened to yesterday, Jackson has a chance to be one of Troy’s all-time great players.

“She’s amazing,” said the team’s top returning player, Zay Dyer, who herself is already one of the program’s best-ever players. “She wants to be great.”

According to Coach Rigby, the “heart and soul” of the team is the squad’s five returning players, led by Dyer.

Zay Dyer talks to the press on Tuesday. The turnout from local TV stations was excellent. (Photo by Bill Rice, Jr.)

At 6-2, Dyer has the svelte physique of a college high jumper and might strike some as a woman’s basketball version of Dennis Rodman - aka a rebounding machine.

Last year, Dyer recorded a record 18 double-doubles (rebounds and points). However, Dyer said she should have recorded more as she finished several games with nine rebounds.

This year, a personal goal is to be the Sunbelt Conference’s Player of the Year. The school record for rebounds in a game is 27. Dyer once had 22 rebounds in a game and is going to try to break that record as well.

As to how the same team can lead the nation in rebounding almost every single season, Coach Rigby said the answer is simple.

“We emphasize it every day. We teach it every day. We track it every day.”

Apparently, Coach Rigby has also applied analytics to her coaching philosophy.

“In women’s college basketball, 45 to 65 percent of shots are going to be missed,” she said. That means every game there will be around 70 opportunities to get extra shots or prevent your opponent from getting extra shots.

Said Rigby: “If you control the rebounding, it’s like an insurance policy” - one that can prevent game losses.

Another reason players and coaches are excited about this season is this year’s team - similar to the men’s team - has excellent chemistry.

According to several players, team members are also great friends and socialize with each other off the court.

For example, the team members often meet at an apartment and cook for one another, enjoy “movie nights,” “Taco Thursday” and other “bonding” type activities.

The culture Rigby has developed emphasizes the importance of religious faith and the importance of being excellent students. (Last year’s team had the highest graduation rate in Rigby’s tenure).

While at least eight players are new this year, it didn’t take long for the team to come together as a cohesive unit.

According to returning guard Leilani Guion, “team chemistry is significantly better than last year … We are like a tight-knit family.”

***

Zay Dyer said she’s loved every aspect of being a college basketball player for Troy.

“Troy University is amazing. Being on this basketball team has been amazing. I appreciate everyone who has tried to help me become a better person.”

Ashley Baez, the team’s point guard, grew up in the Dominican Republic and transferred to Troy from Florida Gulf Coast College.

“This was the place I was supposed to be,” she said, adding that she thinks this year’s team will play with even “more heart” than last year’s team (which consistently played with great heart in almost winning the WNIT national title).

Troy had many high points last season, including beating SEC opponent Arkansas and winning the prestigious Great Alaska Shootout Tourney before winning four straight games to make it to the finals of the WNIT (where Troy lost by four at Buffalo).

The NIT run proved to Rigsby that a team can win even when its normal routine is disrupted. For several games Troy had to travel non-stop and won two games on the road in overtime in front of large crowds where there might have only been “six fans” pulling for the Trojans.

“It was us against everybody,” she said.

In addition to maybe leading the nation in forced turnovers, Rigby said she hopes this year’s team can start faster than a couple of her previous teams, which had early-season losing streaks before finding their Mojo.

But Rigby likes the combination of talent, heart and leadership she’s seen so far, which might mean Troy women’s basketball team can make the leap from very good to “elite” status this season.

Season and game-tickets are still available and it looks like the Trojans are ready to put on a high-octane show for all area basketball fans between now and the end of March.

Bonus Content to come …

In a separate dispatch, I’ll share a few random observations I gleaned from watching 90 minutes of a pre-season practice session for the men’s team. I can report that I got tired just watching the intense practice. I should also have my story on high-profile local construction projects finished by tomorrow around posting time (5 p.m.).

I’ll explain the reason for the in-practice push-ups in tomorrow’s follow-up piece that will describe a Coach Cross practice session.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

