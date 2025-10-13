Alabamians love all sports and Ron Ingram became the authority on high school sports in our state.

Ron Ingram, one of the best-known residents of our state who grew up in Pike County, is retiring as director of communications for the Alabama High School Athletic Association, according to al.com.

Ingram, a native of Brundidge, will retire effective December 31 after working for the AHSAA in Montgomery for 18 years.

Before coordinating media relations for the AHSAA, Ingram was one of Alabama’s most prominent sports journalists with The Birmingham News, where he was in charge of coordinating all high school sports for Alabama’s largest newspaper.

Ingram was Prep Sports Editor for The Birmingham News from 1987 to 2007.

Before he worked for The Birmingham News, Ron was a well-known sports journalist in the Wiregrass, working for the weekly Dothan Progress from 1975-1982 and then the daily newspaper, The Dothan Eagle from 1982 until joining the Birmingham News in 1987.

At The Birmingham News, Ingram worked with or got to know all of the state’s most prominent sports journalists and became THE authority on high school sports in Alabama.

Ingram is a 1970 graduate of Pike County High School where he played football, basketball, baseball and ran track.

He attended Troy State University and studied journalism before he was called up to active duty in Army National Guard.

Josh Bean, who also specializes in covering high school athletics, described Ingram as “legendary” sports journalist in our state, one who was “Relentless. Tireless. Resourceful. Intelligent.”

“Ron Ingram’s impact on the AHSAA and high school athletics in Alabama is immeasurable,” said current AHSAA Executive Director Heath Harmon. “His dedication, integrity, and passion for telling the stories of our student-athletes, coaches and administrators have shaped the way high school sports are covered and celebrated in this state.”

According to al.com, “Ingram pioneered a statewide All-State football team at The Dothan Progress, a labor of love that eventually became the annual Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) All-State Teams for football, boys’ and girls’ basketball, baseball. and softball.

Ingram also helped create the ASWA Mr. Football Award in 1982, a program that added Mr. and Miss Basketball, Mr. Baseball and Miss Softball — all awards honoring the state’s best player in each sport.

As girls’ sports became part of the high school sports scene in the 1980s, Ingram legitimized their popularity by covering them with the same passion he had for football, baseball, and boys’ basketball.

Ingram also helped coordinate and produce the Top-10 state rankings for different sports teams in all athletic classifications. (Classifications increased from four to seven during his career).

“Of all the people who have retired from the Alabama High School Athletic Association, he will be the most missed,” said retired AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs, who led the association from 2021-24. “Ron does things in that office that nobody else knows how to do, where to start to do them, and how to begin doing them.”

In numerous Halls of Fame …

Ingram was inducted into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame in 2009, inducted into the ASWA (Alabama Sportswriters Association) Hall of Fame in 2013 and the AHSAA Hall of Fame in 2015. The Alabama Sports Hall of Fame presented him the Mel Allen Media Award for meritorious service in 2017, and Auburn University recognized Ingram as the Alabama Community Journalist of the Year in 2012.

“He was the best,” said former AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese, who met Ingram while coaching at Birmingham’s Ensley High in the 1980s and hired Ron after he retired from The B’ham News.

(Ingram said he was “out of a job for about four hours.”)

While Ingram is retiring after 50-plus years of involvement with Alabama high school sports, he said he plans to work with the AHSAA from time to time when a need arises.

“God has given me a great career, and I’m so fortunate to be able to do what I love for 54 years and get paid to do it,” Ingram said. “I had a great time.”

A brief editorial comment …

I’m one of many sports journalists in our state who was fortunate to get to know Ron, who was always eager to help me with stories about Alabama high school sports history.

Despite being one of our state’s best-known journalists and public figures, Ron was always approachable, friendly and down-to-earth, no doubt a tribute to his Brundidge upbringing.

I also know that he maintained a keen interest in local events and people and was proud to be a product of Pike County.

Ron found his passion and niche in high school athletics and turned that interest into a career that was indeed “legendary.”

Ron Ingram will always remain high on any list of “Most famous Pike Countians.”

Happy retirement, Ron!