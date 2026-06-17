Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

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Bill Rice's avatar
Bill Rice
11h

I just added this quote from Assistant Coach Adam Godwin, speaking about the magic of the CWS and the hospitality of the people of Omaha ...

" Charles Schwab Field ... it was an honor!

"The stadium, the fans, the hotel workers, the restaurants-their workers, your zoo, and the City of Omaha, you all made it so much greater and bigger than I expected. Everyone welcomed and adopted us as their own. There is a kindness in this City that is unmatched. My family fell in love with Omaha and we appreciate the experience you gave us more than I can say.

"People always describe the CWS as magical.

"And they are right. "

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Carrie Rice's avatar
Carrie Rice
11h

Welcome home, Trojans!

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