Trojan fans took off from work to greet the Troy Trojans upon their return from Omaha. (Photos by Bill Rice, Jr.)

Six Days after visiting the Meca of College Baseball the Trojans return to Home Base.

Last Wednesday morning, Troy baseball players pulled out of the parking lot next to Riddle Pace Field with a large send-off of well-wishing Trojan fans.

This afternoon - six days later - at 3 o’clock, two more chartered busses pulled back into the same parking lot with hundreds of Trojan fans on hand to once again cheer on and thank the athletes who made Troy sports history this summer.

Players were in the first bus and upon disembarking immediately started signing autographs for Trojan fans young and old. (Second baseman Sean Darnell agreed with me that he had signed more autographs in the past few days than he had in his entire four-year college baseball career).

First Baseman Blake Cavill signs autographs before heading back to his dorm or apartment.

There’s Drew Nelson, our local hero, signing autographs.

Troy Mayor Jason Reeves was on hand to thank players and coaches. Jason visited with Kelly Hawkins Godwin, the wife of assistant coach Adam Godwin. Kelly said Omaha was awesome in every way.

Before the players arrived, I spoke to several Troy fans who had also been in Omaha. All agreed that the College World Series experience and the town and people of Omaha more than lived up to its reputation as being one of the “Bucket List” destinations for sports fans.

al.com sports columnist Michael Casagrande wrote the same thing in a piece published on-line this afternoon.

Excerpts from Michael’s article:

“This week marked the 75th edition of the NCAA crowning a baseball champion here. Made famous by the now-demolished Rosenblatt Stadium, it never lost its energy when moving to this new downtown ballpark in 2011.

“The locals explain how this slice of the city grew around this shrine to the sport. The massive sports bar Blatt Beer & Table is visible over the right-field seats.

“Across the street from that is Rocco’s. That place stays packed and is home to the famous Jello Shot Challenge.

“… Most of all, it was about the memories being made.

“Walking around the ballpark on game day, you saw groups of fathers who traveled in from all over the country.

“Youth league teams in their uniforms.

“This place is an apple pie baking competition away from peak Americana.

“… Troy coach Skylar Meade had his boys on the field with him for practice Thursday before the Trojans began their historic run in Omaha.

“What this place is, like it’s the most unique place in the world,” Meade said Tuesday after the Trojans were eliminated by West Virginia. “It’s the best college sporting event bar none. No offense to the others. Rose Bowl is awesome. It ain’t this.”

Casagrande then writes:

“No venue can match the beauty of a New Year’s Day sunset in Pasadena. Still, even the Tournament of Roses can’t match the hospitality of Omaha.

“They’ve perfected the small-town feel within a city that’s no cow town.

“The NCAA is under contract to play the MCWS here through 2035, but good luck prying this event away from this city.

“This place has it all.

“Make the pilgrimage if you can, because few events are embraced by a city as much as this one.

“Omaha gets it.

“You will too.”

***

Kelly Hawkins Godwin, the wife of assistant coach Adam Godwin, agrees with the al.com sports columnist, telling me she was blown away by events of the last six days.

Kelly’s husband, Coach Godwin, just posted a public thank-you note to the people of Omaha that fits one message from today’s article:

“Charles Schwab Field …. it was an honor!” wrote Coach Godwin.

“The stadium, the fans, the hotel workers, the restaurants-their workers, your zoo, and the City of Omaha, you all made it so much greater and bigger than I expected. Everyone welcomed and adopted us as their own. There is a kindness in this City that is unmatched. My family fell in love with Omaha and we appreciate the experience you gave us more than I can say.

“People always describe the CWS as magical.

“And they are right. “

Faith Ward, director of alumni affairs, said the same thing, telling me there was a tremendous turnout of alumni, former players, alumni association board members and board of trustee members in Omaha.

While in Omaha, the team went 1-2 finishing as the No.6 team in America and winning our school’s first-ever Division I CWS game against Ole Miss. (Troy also had an excellent chance to knock off West Virginia in Game One.)

The players and coaches were the subject of unprecedented national media attention and also local and state media attention, which continued even to this afternoon. (I saw a WSFA film crew at the event and even I was interviewed for a segment on TROY University TV).

Among the swag and gear the players brought back from “the best show on dirt’ were … vials of actual infield dirt from Charles Schwab Field.

After three weeks of intense baseball and preparation, players, coaches and family members can now chill out for a few days before going on to the next chapters of their lives. I’m sure many returning players - and athletes yet to enroll at Troy - will be champing at the bit to make an encore performance in Omaha next year.

The memories of the College World Series will surely last a lifetime.

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Trojan fans come in all ages and sizes - Sonora Holloway gives some love to her brother, Nate Holloway.

Fans wait for the busses to arrive back in Troy. It must have been a long day for players.

Star catcher Jimmy Janicki signs a few more autographs. Jimmy will probably be doing this outside of Major League baseball stadiums in a few years. (Photo by Joey Meredith).

This is a photo of a chartered bus pulling up to its final destination.

I think this is Coach Skylar Meade, but I’m not 100-percent sure due to the travel hat and shades.

I think this is Coach Meade’s wife, Jesse (in black). She was first off Bus No. 2, which included spouses and support personnel.

The team had to pack a lot of gear and clothes for a 6-day stay in Omaha. While in Omaha, someone stole $35,000 worth of camera and videotape gear from the bus luggage compartment. However, local schools quickly loaned the school equipment so Troy photographers could videotape the games.

And … one more scene establishing shot. That sure is a pretty baseball stadium.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Look at all the people at B&E Adventures!

One of Butter & Egg’s Adventures is Climbing this Tower.

Band students from Red Level enjoy a break at the Snack Shack.

This week my 10-year-old son, Jack, is attending a week-long camp at Butter & Egg Adventures.

When picking up Jack this afternoon at 5, I was surprised to see younger local kids as well as older high school students enjoying activities at every part of a complex that is really unlike any other place in Alabama.

One of Jack’s Camp counselors explained to me that 300 high school students attending Band Camp at Troy University were guests of the park started years ago by Ron Pierce.

Among other activities, I saw high school students enjoying the snack bar, climbing the Rock Wall, zipping down the Zip Line, playing kick ball, volley ball and participating in Laser Tag battles.

I’m sure many of these students - many of whom we hope become future Troy students - had no idea Troy had a recreational outlet as fun and unique as Butter & Egg Adventures.

Now, I’ve got to dry Jack’s swimsuit and get him ready for Day 3 of Camp tomorrow. So far, even battling intermittent rain showers, Jack and his 30 or so fellow campers are having a blast.

Even more activities. Trust me. There were kids everywhere you looked this afternoon.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.

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