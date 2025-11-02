Troy didn’t need a national search to find its new Athletics Director - He has been in the building for eight years!

According to multiple sources, Troy interim athletic director Kyle George has been promoted to permanent athletic director.

George has served as the interim AD since August and has been on Troy’s staff since 2017.

He replaces Brent Jones, who left to become associated vice president and executive deputy athletics director at Georgia Tech in July.

A native of Hoover, Kyle George is known for his marketing savvy and held the title of associate athletic director for marketing and sales for two years. He was also the sport administrator for Troy’s baseball and football programs.

According to an al.com article, “in his first year as a member of the Troy staff, George and the marketing team established several new records including the highest attended football season in program history. This also extended to several top-10 highest attended games in sports such as soccer, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball and football.

“New gameday events were introduced such as pregame concerts in tailgate terrace, boy scouts campout, halftime fireworks, T-Roy’s Fall Festival and other fan entertainment options.”

George joined the Troy staff following six years in a variety of roles within the marketing department at Southern Miss.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Samford University in 2011 and completed his master’s degree in sports administration from Southern Miss in 2013.

His predecesor, Brent Jones, served as athletic director since 2019 and previously served as Troy’s associate athletic director since 2017.

Brent Jones, who grew up near Atlanta, took an associate AD position at Georgia Tech after working for Troy for eight years.

Jones, an Atlanta-area native, was instrumental in the hiring of head football coaches Jon Sumrall and Gerad Parker, basketball coach Scott Cross and baseball coach Skylar Meade, among others.

Arkansas State Snaps Troy’s Five-Game Winning Streak

Arkansas State raced out to a 17-point lead in the first quarter en route to a 23-10 victory at Troy on Saturday evening at Veterans Memorial Stadium to snap the Trojans’ five-game winning streak.

The Red Wolves (5-4, 4-1 SBC) racked up 177 yards in the opening quarter and just 120 yards the remaining three quarters, but the opening quarter outburst was enough to carry Arkansas State to its fourth straight victory.

Jaylen Raynor completed 21-of-29 passes for 247 yards and a pair of touchdown strikes but was limited to just five yards on 10 carries on the ground. He led the Red Wolves to scoring drives on their first three possessions of the game before the Troy offense held him and A-State’s offense to just a pair of field goals the rest of the way.

Troy (6-3, 4-1) couldn’t muster anything offensively, finishing with just 187 yards and surrendering nine sacks, the most in the program’s Division I history. Tucker Kilcrease completed 19-of-34 passes for 166 yards, while Tae Meadows rushed for 48 yards on 14 carries for the Trojans.

Scott Taylor Renfroe put the Trojans on the board with a 43-yard field goal in the final seconds of the opening half, and Kilcrease added his fifth rushing touchdown of the season at the 13:02 mark in the fourth quarter to close the gap to 20-10.

A long pass reception - nullified by a holding penalty - and a Kilcrase interception with about 7 minutes left in the game staunched any hopes Troy had of making another dramatic, 4th-quarter comeback victory.

Troy is off next weekend before traveling to Old Dominion on Thursday, Nov. 13.

The announced attendance for the Homecoming contest was 23,391.

Notable:

• The loss snapped Troy’s five-game winning streak, which was the Trojans’ longest since winning 10 straight games in 2023.

• Tucker Kilcrease’s 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was his fifth rushing touchdown of the season and third in the last two games.

• Troy forced two turnovers in the game, its third straight game with multiple turnovers. The Trojans have now forced nine turnovers in the last three games after going four consecutive games without forcing a turnover.

• Troy held Arkansas State to 297 yards of total offense in the game. It marked the 20th time (17-3) since 2002 that the Trojans have done so.

• Jordan Stringer recorded a game-high 12 tackles and added 1.5 tackles for loss; it was his third game this season with double-digit tackles. Stringer moved into 15th place all-time in Troy history with 137 career assisted tackles after recording seven against the Red Wolves.

• Scott Taylor Renfroe improved to 38-of-47 in his career in field goals after booting a 43-yard attempt; he now has 224 career points scored.

• Evan Crenshaw booted a 56-yard punt, his 17th kick this year of 50-plus yards.

• Colton Walls recovered a muffed punt, his first career fumble recovery.

Bonus Content - The Jane Welch story …

If you saw my Homecoming Picture spread yesterday, you’ll see that Dawn Railey is one of the Trojans in the picture spread.

Dawn and I started talking about how pretty Ireland is but we ended up talking about Jack Welch’s former wife, a Troy graduate and friend of Dawn’s.

I bumped into Dawn when we were walking to the Troy Appreciation Day Parade. Dawn told me I should do a story in The Troy Citizen on “The Irish Travelers” - a group from Troy University that travelled to Ireland 25 years ago.

Dawn, who went on the trip (organized by the late Jean Laliberte) told me Ireland is beautiful, which prompted me to tell Dawn my parents once went on a vacation to Ireland and thoroughly enjoyed it. In fact, every person I’ve ever met who has been to Ireland says this is a great “bucket-list” destination for any family that enjoys traveling.

Dawn then told me everyone she’s talked to who has been to Ireland says it’s one of their favorite global destinations. She then shared an anecdote from a close friend of hers - Jane Beasley Welch, who had travelled to Ireland (and many countries) and once told Dawn that Ireland was her favorite country or the most scenic country to visit.

Note the last name - Jane Beasley was married to THE Jack Welch, the famous and ultra-wealthy CEO of General Electric (GE) - arguably the best-known business CEO in America for many years. (Welch died in 2020).

As they say, I did NOT know this.

Jane Beasley Welch in happier times with her famous and very wealthy husband, Jack Welch - who also wrote a major best-selling book.

Jane Beasley Welch, who grew up near Clayton, is a Troy State graduate. When she attended Troy State in the the early 1970s, she became good friends with the Railey family after she asked Dawn’s mother for help in finding a place to live in Troy.

For a while, Jane Beasley lived with the Raileys.

After she graduated from Troy, Jane went to the University of Kentucky School of Law and was a successful attorney in New York City who specialized in mergers and acquisitions. (She worked on the case where Standard Oil acquired Gulf Oil. My father and grandfather both once worked for Gulf Oil).

Jane Beasley, 17 years younger than her former husband, met Jack Welch on a blind date after Welch was divorced from this first wife of 24 years. The date must have gone well because they were married in 1989 on the island of Nantucket.

The couple remained married for 13 years, but Jane filed for divorce when she found out her husband was having a romance with the editor of The Harvard Business Review.

The divorce made major headlines around the country as Welch was one of the wealthiest men in America.

It turned out Beasley had negotiated her own prenup agreement - which expired after the couple had been married for 10 years.

Per my research, Ms. Beasley-Welch made at least $150 million in the divorce settlement. (The couple owned four homes when they were married).

The down-to-earth lawyer who married one of the wealthiest men in America always remained close to her old friends.

When Dawn’s father, Ralph “Bulldog” Railey, passed away, Jane and and her husband Jack Welch flew to Troy in their private jet to attend the funeral. (They visited Troy several times, Dawn told me).

Dawn says she also visted the Welch’s several times. One time she was with Jane when she was talking on the phone.

Once Jane hung up, Dawn asked “who was that?”

It was the Secretary of the Queen of England, who wanted to know if the couple were coming to London to watch Wimbledon and would need the Queen’s Box Seats.

… Anyway, these are the type stories a reporter can learn when he goes to downtown Troy to take photos of the Troy Homecoming Parade!

