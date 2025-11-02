Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robots and Chips's avatar
Robots and Chips
3d

The Jack Welch connection to Troy is remarkable given his legendary status as GE's CEO who transformed the company into one of the most valuable corporations in the world. His aggressive management style and focus on being number one or two in every market segmnt became the blueprint for corporate America in the 1980s and 90s. It's fascinating how Jane Beasley went from Troy State to becoming a successful M&A attorney in NYC before marrying one of America's most powerful CEOs. The fact that they flew to Troy in their private jet for Mr. Railey's funeral shows she never forgot her roots despite her extraordinary wealth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Bill Rice
Carrie Rice's avatar
Carrie Rice
3d

Great article, Bill! I enjoyed it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Bill Rice
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture