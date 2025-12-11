Today, Wolfman Jack probably wouldn’t have become famous to lovers of radio.

“Just about all of life is a never-ending exercise to come up with new ‘inflation work-arounds’ “

***

In a recent dispatch at my national Substack, I listed 16 Maxims I’ve coined in the last three years. However, I forgot the Maxim presented above, which might be one of my more sage observations/truisms.

Perhaps because I’m in a nostalgic mood in the Holiday season, for some reason, I started thinking about all the inflation work-arounds I’ve seen implemented in my working career in newspaper journalism and also in radio advertising sales.

***

As noted in my last Substack ditty (“The Soundtrack of My Life”), I once worked in radio sales for two years for Cumulus Media, which is the second largest radio chain in the world.

In addition to allowing me to meet my future wife, this experience taught me several things about the radio business I hadn’t known when I took the job.

For example, I knew nothing about how disc jockeys could “voice track” all the content in their four or eight-hour shifts in about 45 minutes. I was gobsmacked to learn these well-known radio personalities often weren’t even at the radio station when we heard them on our car radios.

Circa 2004, when I went to work for Cumulus’s six Montgomery radio stations, I got to meet all of Cumulus’s famous disc jockeys - Dr. Sam of Mix 103, Big Bubba and Don Day of I-92, Rick Hendrick of “The Fox” and John and Barry of Sports Radio 740. (I actually already knew John, since we were Sigma Nu pledge brothers at Alabama).

Once upon a time, famous disc jockeys like Wolfman Jack (or Bill J. Moody in Montgomery) would sit for hours in a big radio studio and manually find and then put a record on a turntable, add some hip dialogue before or after the song and even answer the phone and take requests.

In 2004, these same disc jockeys still spent time in a studio, but it seems to me, they spent more time outside enjoying smoke breaks. I was surprised to learn they didn’t even have to be in a studio to do their shows.

They could just go in a booth, about the size of a phone booth, and pre-record their snappy dialogue. They then told a computer program when their dialogue would air after X minutes of songs or commercials. (Nor did the DJ’s select their own songs; Cumulus’s national director of programming picked the songs that fit the station’s format).

In 30 or 45 minutes, a disc jockey could “track” an entire 4-hour show. This meant, sometimes on Friday, the DJ could “track” his or her Saturday show, which meant the DJ’s didn’t even work on Saturday. On Saturday afternoon when I heard Dr. Sam’s prologue comment about Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” I knew that Dr. Sam was actually at the beach or chilling on his couch as he’d pre-programmed his entire show the day before.

It was only later that I realized this innovation was actually an inflation work-around for radio station executives, whose primary goal was to save money by paying their “on-air talent” as little money as possible.

When I was growing up, Y-102 was the most popular radio station in central Alabama. Larry Stevens was Y-102’s most famous disc jockey, but everyone loved all the station’s DJ’s, who came up with entertaining skits, interviewed guests, spoke live to listeners, and even presented headlines from the local news. (A cub DJ at Y-102, Rich Thomas, did the weather report and later became central Alabama’s most popular meteorologist on WSFA-TV).

When I went to work for Cumulus, I was excited to see the actual Y-102 “studios,” which turned out to be a deflating revelation.

By this time, Y-102’s studio was a 4-foot-by-4-foot closet where only one person could fit and the DJ was only in this closet for about 20 percent of his shift.

“Man, Radio must have changed,” I thought to myself.

Gone were the days when a local DJ could make an impressive salary. In fact, many former well-known DJ’s bailed from their first profession.

For example, Larry Stevens left Y-102 and started his own local advertising agency. Bill J. Moody - who, before my time, was a famous DJ on “The Big Bam” - had long ago transitioned to radio commercial sales, which is where some radio employees could make six-figure incomes.

When I started at Cumulus, Bill J Moody was on my sales team and was very nice to me. Bill J still had his great DJ voice and, from time to time, would flip back into his distinctive DJ voice.

“Bill Rice, Jr, the sales rep with the powerful pep; the groover with the tune for June, the Big Bopper of radio sales …”

***

When I worked for this company, Cumulus owned six radio stations in the Montgomery market. One station, WNZZ AM 950, had zero employees. Every song and piece of dialogue on this station was tracked from somewhere “off.” The WNZZ “studio was a 2-foot-by-2-foot closet with one black box, which resembled a stereo component from 1975. Still, somehow, this console made the station work.

I often wondered what a prospective buyer would get if he or she bought WNZZ.

“Well, you get this box …” However, this box happened to work for free. (FWIW, I did sell a fair number of $5 and $10 commercials for the world’s tiniest radio station.)

At one time, at their respective peaks, these six radio stations, together, probably employed 100 people. When I worked for Cumulus, the same stations might have had 12 (part-time) employees and, today, that number has probably been reduced to six.

Apparently, the A.M. sports station - to save money - re-worked the contracts of its lone two employees, John and Barry, co-hosts one of the best sports talk shows in the South. (Fortunately, after deciding to go it on their own, John and Barry’s excellent show - as a work-around - is still available as an Internet podcast.)

In Radio, everything started to change when “media conglomerates” started buying up radio stations. To save on expenses - with the help of new radio technology - they were able to slash their “human resources” overhead … thus - in theory - increasing their profit margins.

I say “in theory” because when I started work for Cumulus I was given the option of investing a portion of my pay in Cumulus stock, which was more than $20 at the time. A few years later that stock was 32 cents a share.

No station had its own sales force. All of Cumulus’s 12 or so sales reps sold commercials for all six stations and two sales managers managed the sales reps. Every radio task that could be farmed out to corporate offices in Atlanta was.

It’s not just radio …

I also soon figured out that the same corporate inflation work-around has been utilized as a cost-saving strategy in virtually all sectors of the U.S. economy.

As a sales rep, I had to make “cold calls” on local businesses. As a newbie sales rep, the prospect list assigned to me wasn’t particularly impressive. (My first “sale” was to a local fortune teller).

I quickly found out the only people who would buy a “flight” of commercials were residents who owned their own local business and thus could make an advertising decision.

In 2004, half the businesses in Montgomery were chains where all the advertising decisions were made by district or corporate marketing directors. Trying to get these strangers to okay an advertising spend was a complete waste of time. (These commercial orders came in via large advertising agencies from “off,” who dealt with Cumulus’s executives in Atlanta.)

The demise of the locally-owned, “Mom and Pop” business is one of the more profound social and economic changes of my lifetime.

Still, in 2004, a go-getter sales rep could find enough locally-owned businesses to make a living on commissions. Two decades later, far more locally-owned businesses have gone out of business.

I occasionally still listen to Cumulus radio stations and have noted the commercials in heaviest rotation are Cumulus’s own commercials, “Help Wanted” spots trying to find new sales reps, who, not surprisingly, don’t stick around long.

In some cities, the pie of good prospects continues to shrink

As an inflation work-around, the locally-owned businesses that still exist have either completely cut out local advertising or reduced this business expense dramatically.

This is probably why the commercials we see or hear the most today are bought by Big Pharma or plaintiff’s trial law firms.

IMO, this anecdote probably tells everyone where the remaining money is in America.

Since few locally-owned businesses have enough disposable income to buy commercials, the Radio, TV and Newspaper companies probably have no choice but to … slash expenses wherever they can - so, tough luck, local DJs. (By now, AI has probably done away with the lady in the “creative” department who used to produce the commercials).

TV stations also now run hours of canned content that comes from corporate, which means local stations don’t need as many TV journalists who are trying to make their names scoring memorable local news scoops.

These trends have produced significant ripple effects …

A media anecdote that’s been shared with me by several journalists is that they often now attend press conferences (for a local sports team or government official) and this person is the only reporter covering the event.

Many smaller college athletic departments now have to write their own game stories because no newspaper has the staff to send reporters to cover the games (or pre-game press conferences).

In all journalism - sports or “news” - we often now receive “news by press release.”

The economic solution makes the product even less attractive to consumers

As it turned out, never-ending inflation-work-arounds rapidly accelerated the demise of media and journalism companies.

As consumers of news picked up on the fact the quality and quantity of news content was evaporating, citizens called their own inflation-work-around audibles and decided, “I’m cancelling this paid subscription.”

Since newspapers couldn’t sell as many ads (because business people were smart enough to know few people were subscribing to the newspapers), publishers had to eliminate even more “journalist” positions.

Two years ago, I wrote a story about the Lafayette, Louisiana newspaper, owned by Gannett. According to a former reporter at this newspaper, The Daily Advertiser employed ONE news reporter to cover a metro area of more than 200,000 people.

To keep everyone in Lafayette buying or reading this daily paper, this person better have been be a superstar reporter, one who never slept.

Another side effect of these “inflation” work-arounds is that local and state politicians no longer lose sleep worrying about a local Woodward or Bernstein who might be busting his fanny trying to expose local corruption.

In today’s America, probably very few City Councils or School Boards have one reporter who covers every one of their meetings. (Many of these local board meetings are never covered by a journalist).

I’m sure at least some national, state and local leaders have thought to themselves: “Hey, we can do whatever we want. It’s not like any watchdog is watching us.”

Substack is a beneficiary of media inflation work-arounds

The reason so many people discovered Substack is that so many citizens had recently “cut the chord” or cancelled their newspaper and magazine subscriptions. Many more decided they couldn’t trust the corporate news organizations.

For content “producers” (like myself), Substack was a media work-around that allowed me to produce journalism and commentary I’d never be hired to produce at the local or state newspaper.

History tells us new unknown inflation work-arounds are still to come in the future. When it comes to inflation work-arounds, people - and businesses - are pretty clever …. because we have to be!

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Parent Lunch Day at TES

Today, I attended “Parent Lunch Day” at Troy Elementary School and got to eat with my son Jack and his 4th grade classmates in Mrs. Mabray’s class.

I must say the baked chicken was some of the best I’ve had in years. Thank you and good job to the chefs in the TES kitchen!

Among those enjoying this special Holiday event were Beckett Wolgamot (with a Rudolph nose) and Rollins Carlisle (with reindeer antlers).

Two of Jack’s big buddies are Walker Davis (aka “Waffle Man”) and Jackson McCall.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

