Sophomore right fielder Houston Markham signs autographs at a pre-Series practice session yesterday in Omaha. Markham, from Pike Road, has been one of Troy’s start performers in recent weeks.

Drew Nelson, the pride of Troy and PLAS.

Has a nice ring to it.

Facebook Post from Jim Horn (in Omaha at 10:55 a.m): “What a crowd at the pregame party.”

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After two weeks of ever-building and unprecedented media attention, Troy will play its first-ever game in the NCAA Division I College World Series with first pitch today set for 1 p.m. at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (capacity: 24,000).

The opening game of the Series will be televised nationally by ESPN with Barry McKnight and Jerry Miller broadcasting the game on the Trojan Radio Network.

In Troy, a “watch party” will be held at Baumhower’s Victory Grille, which features wall-to-wall TVs for Troy fans to watch the Trojans take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (45-15), who are also making their first-ever appearance in a CWS.

The Trojans punched a ticket to Omaha after sweeping Little Rock in the Troy Super Regional in front of 13,459 fans across two days. Troy topped Little Rock 12-2 in game one before a 7-2 win in Saturday’s clincher.

Troy, which arrived in Omaha riding a season-best six-game winning streak, is the third Sun Belt team to reach the College World Series as a member of the league, joining 2000 Louisiana and 2025 Coastal Carolina.

Per media reports, Troy will start senior left-hander Benjamin Stubbs on the mound. Stubbs has a 6-3 record and 4.93 ERA on the year. (West Virginia is 15-1 this year when facing left-handed pitchers.)

Stubbs has recorded 83 strikeouts and 37 walks in 91 1/3 innings. He has made 18 appearances, including 17 starts.

West Virginia is expected to start 6-4, 185-pound right-hander Chancer Cole on the mound. Cole boasts a 10-1 record, 2.85 ERA and 106-to-30 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 94.2 innings. Cole struck out 11 batters in seven innings in his last start and has a 1.86 ERA in tournament play.

Coach Skylar Meade is finishing his fifth year as Troy skipper. Troy has won at least 37 games in each of the last four seasons and finished third in the competitive Sunbelt four years in a row. Troy is the third Sunbelt team to make it to a CWS.

Troy (38-30) was just two games over .500 after losing to Miami in its first game in the NCAA Tournament before it beat Rider, Miami and Florida twice in the Gainesville Regional and then won both games from Little Rock in the Troy Super Regional.

Troy is the first team to enter the College World Series with 30 losses. In 2008, Fresno State entered the Series with 29 losses before winning the CWS.

Troy is the third Sunbelt Conference team to make it to Omaha. Last year Coastal Carolina was undefeated going into the Finals against LSU, where the SEC Tigers won two straight close games and Coastal finished as runner-ups. (Coastal won the Series in its first-ever appearance in 2016, but the school had yet to join the SBC.)

Troy’s second game at the College World Series will take place on Sunday against either North Carolina or Ole Miss, depending on Friday’s results.

A few Troy hitters who hope to stay hot in Omaha …

Jimmy Just Hits …

Sophomore catcher Jimmy Janicki - the Sunbelt “Player of the Year” who was recently named to an All-American team - enters the College World Series with the third most RBIs in college baseball. He trails Louisville’s Tague Davis (98) and Georgia’s Daniel Jackson (86). Janicki’s next RBI will set a new Troy single-season record.

Janicki has also ripped 24 doubles - the fifth-most nationally - while crushing 19 home runs this season. Janicki’s next homer would make him the first player in Troy history with a 20-double, 20-homer season.

“Jabe Ruth” …

Jabe Boroff continued his torrid postseason in the Troy Super Regional with a two-homer game - including a grand slam - in the opening win over Little Rock.

In 12 postseason games (5 Sun Belt Tournament, 7 NCAA Tournament), Boroff is slashing .386/.491/.932 with 17 hits, seven home runs (two grand slams) and 22 RBIs. Boroff, a signee from Enterprise State CC, had only seven hits all season entering the Sunbelt Conference Tournament. (Boroff has as many home runs in the post-season (7) as he had hits in the entire regular season).

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Shortstop and lead-off hitter Aaron Piasecki (who made first-team All Sunbelt) leads Troy with 93 hits and a .346 batting average.

Hometown hero Drew Nelson has enjoyed a memorable season for the Trojans, batting .304 while starting 67 games in left field. Nelson has come through with numerous key hits in the post-season. (Nelson has also pitched in 13 games this season and could see mound action if Troy ends up playing multiple games in Omaha). Nelson was named to the All-Conference team as a “utility player.”

Third-baseman Josh Pyner, a transfer from Indiana, now has 300 career hits - the most of any active player in Division I.

Sophomore right fielder Houston Markham is another Trojan who has been playing elite baseball in recent weeks. Markham is hitting .324 for the season and made several highlight reel catches in right field during the Super Regionals.

Troy Strengths (according to a Sports Illustrated CWS preview story) ..

“Troy is one of the better hitting teams in the College World Series. The Trojans led the Sun Belt in hits and doubles, both marks that rank in the top 10 nationally.

“They also have shown the ability to hit for power. Troy ranks second in the Sun Belt and 26th nationally in home runs (93).”

Weaknesses:

“The Trojans may not have the pitching depth to hold up in Omaha. Only two pitchers have an ERA below 4.60, and eight of the 11 pitchers who have appeared in at least 10 games this season have allowed more hits than innings pitched …”

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West Virginia Tidbits:

West Virginia has won 17 of its last 19 games . (Note: Troy has won 15 of its last 20 games.)

The Mountaineers won 3 straight elimination games in the Regionals (after falling to Kentucky in the second game of the Regionals).

The team’s 45 victories are the most in school history.

West Virginia has played in 4 straight regionals and 3 straight Super Regionals.

Gavin Kelly is the Mountaineers’ star. He enters the College World Series with a .384 batting average, the third highest among players in Omaha. He’s also added 17 home runs and 57 RBI with an impressive .720 slugging percentage. Kelly has spent time at both catcher and second base this season and is Baseball America’s fifth-best college prospect for the 2027 MLB Draft.

Quote from WVU Coach Steve Sabins on Troy …

“Just aggressive hitters, really good arms, a roster that’s been constructed with experience. So veteran players that have experience, and a team that’s really hungry and won’t back down for anybody in any situation. So they’ll certainly come out swinging.”

Most national fans aren’t placing their bets on our Trojans …

FWIW, West Virginia is a prohibitive betting favorite (the “money line” is Troy + 190). At one sports book, Troy’s odds of winning the CWS were 35-to-1, by far the lowest of the eight teams. Per one site, West Virginia has 7-to-1 odds of winning its first national title.

In pre-tournament press conferences, Troy players bristled at the national storyline that Troy was a “Cinderella story,” with players noting they had played one of the toughest schedules in the nation (and beaten many top-ranked teams, including Alabama and Georgia who are also in Omaha.)

Added text/video: Call Troy what you want, but “don’t call us Cinderella.” - Excerpts from pre-tourney press conference/quote from first baseman Blake Cavill. (See link here.)

Excerpt from Houston Chronicle article previewing this year’s CWS:

“Troy epitomizes the smaller, less-heralded program than can more than play with the the big boys. It will be a shock if Omaha doesn’t get behind the Trojans as the crowd favorite.”

Series History:

Troy has never played West Virginia. In fact, Troy has only played three games against Big 12 opponents, winning all three. Troy has an 8-7 win over Kansas State in 2003, a 9-2 win over Oklahoma State in the 2011 Nashville Regional, and a 10-3 win over Texas Tech in 2013.

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Australia native Blake Cavill, Troy’s first baseman, reported that his mother is now in Omaha. His Mom had previously flown all the way from Down Under to watch Troy in the Sunbelt Conference Tournament (because she thought that might be the last time she got to see her son play baseball.)

But now she’s back again in the “Disney Land” of college baseball. Here’s a short interview with Blake (See future Citizen story, originally published in The Tropolitan, on how Blake ended up in Troy.

Good luck, Troy!

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Note: For archived Troy Citizen articles on the Troy baseball team and its magical post-season, please see story links in today’s Reader Comments.

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