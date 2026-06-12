Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

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Bill Rice
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Here are six recent Troy Citizen articles. I’ve actually published nine articles in the past nine days.

Troy College World Series - By the Numbers …

https://thetroycitizen.substack.com/p/troy-world-series-by-the-numbers

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Deep Dive into Troy’s Baseball Roster ….

https://thetroycitizen.substack.com/p/deep-dive-into-troys-baseball-roster

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My scouting report of West Virginia (these guys look good) …

https://thetroycitizen.substack.com/p/on-paper-west-virginia-looks-very

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Yes, this is the greatest and “most significant” sports story in Troy history (and here’s the reasons I can say this with confidence) …

https://thetroycitizen.substack.com/p/yes-this-is-the-greatest-sports-story

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Troy 12, Little Rock 2 - A Photo Collage …

https://thetroycitizen.substack.com/p/troy-12-little-rock-2-photo-collage

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"Omaha, Here we come!"

https://thetroycitizen.substack.com/p/omaha-here-we-come

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Bill Rice
23m

I keep adding new posts and photos as I find them on the Internet so fans can check back to this story periodically. Jim Horn just reported (at 10:55 a.m.) that there was a great crowd at the pre-game party for Troy fans in Omaha.

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