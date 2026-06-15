CHHS student Ethan Prendergast has been taking many great photos in Omaha. I really like this one.

Author’s note: In yesterday’s post-game press conference Troy head coach Skylar Meade noted his players were probably physically and mentally “exhausted” and, thus, will no doubt benefit from today’s day off.

As a fan and sports scribe, I can relate. To give myself a writing sabbatical today, I hand the prose ball over to several other Trojan fans who have been inspired to put their thoughts into words.

Today’s Troy Citizen batting lineup:

Ryan McCollough writes that Omaha feels a little like Heaven

A Tropolitan feature story from last year tells the unorthodox back-story of Troy first baseman Blake Cavil , a native of Australia who has become a team leader.

Steve Barnes opines that Troy is NOT “lucky” - these guys are good.

Kelley Prendergast reminds us of the work of some of Troy’s athletic support personnel, including the school’s Sports Information staffers led by her husband, Adam. (Kelley is also the mother of Ethan, a high school student who took all of the fantastic photos I’ve run with today’s dispatch.)

Is this Heaven?

By Ryan McCollough (Troy grad 2012, lives in Elba)

Note: I boldfaced names and text I wanted to highlight in this grand slam of Citizen Journalism.

Houston Markham celebrates his RBI single . (Photo by Ethan Markham)

Is this heaven? No it’s Omaha.

I just climbed in the back of a Ford Fusion. It’s still dark out as I head to Eppley Field for a flight from baseball Mecca back to football utopia.

The four short days I spent at the College World Series will be forever engrained into my soul, and for that I thank Troy University, Skylar Meade and each of the young men that make up the Trojan baseball team.

You see, I love baseball. It’s the greatest sport in the world. Around my house, football pays the bills and baseball fills the heart. There isn’t a night that goes by that my three year old doesn’t climb in my lap and ask “I watch the ball game with you, Daddy?” We flip on the Braves and cheer…and boo. Baseball is just what we do.

I started following the Troy baseball team when I was in high school, fell in love with them while in college and have been a diehard fan for years. Early on I learned of the heroics of Riddle, Stephens and Rinaldi. Later I got to see firsthand, the talent of Pierce, Santos, Collins, Smartt, Vaughan and countless others power the Trojans to conference titles and regional appearances.

But this group - the 2026 Trojans - did something different.

This group of Troy players are special. They are talented. They are weird. They are exactly what baseball teams should be.

Troy has colorful characters, quiet role players, psycho relief pitchers (here’s to ya, Crotch), steady defenders and electric offensive threats. They come from near and far, from places like suburban Chicago, the banks of the Columbia River in Washington, and Sydney, Australia to Pike Road, Wetumpka, and yes, even little ol’ Troy itself.

When this team first got together in August of 2025, Troy head coach Skylar Meade told them that Omaha was the goal. Of course it was, he had said that since the day he was hired almost five years ago. But everyone could see the talent was there.

Then came the season. Walked off on opening night in Macon; SEC midweeks for a month; up and down and looking to find consistency.

Heartbreak losses to Georgia Southern, Maryland and East Carolina. Amazing wins over Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, and that team in Mobile.

Then came the magical run through then final three weeks. With its back against the wall multiple times, Meade’s band of Trojans responded with wins in Montgomery, Gainesville, the magical Super Regional at RPF and now Omaha. What a ride.

I stood outside of Rocco’s Cantina - the famous Jell-O shot bar located outside of Charles Schwab Field in Omaha - on Thursday night. I couldn’t help but just stare at the scene before me. It was a dream. My beloved Trojans were at the College World Series.

The Troy faithful showed up and showed out. Hundreds of Trojan fans - including dozens of former players - laughed, cheered and jello shotted their way into Omaha lore. The fun lasted well in to the early morning. Is this heaven? No, it’s Omaha.

We fans climbed the stairs in to Charles Schwab on Friday morning. The grass unfurled like a lush green carpet. The seats glistened under a sparkling Nebraska sun. The organ music, classic rock and country, echoed through concourses. Is this heaven? No, it’s Omaha.

Troy dropped its first game to a scrappy and talented West Virginia club, and found itself exactly where it performs best - back against the wall, do-or-die, must win. The Trojans would have to knock off the Ole Miss Rebels and its multi-million dollar roster or the Omaha dream would come to a close.

On Sunday, legends were made. Sean Darnell, Jimmy Janicki and Blake Cavill went deep. Noah Thigpen shoved on the mound. Jabe Boroff delivered again. Crotchfelt shut the door. The Trojans had won.

Is this heaven? No, it’s Omaha.

After the win, Trojan fans lingered in the stands and concourse for a long while. The cleanup crew had to politely ask them to move on out of the gate. Outside the stadium, parents and fans celebrated with their team. Hugs and high fives were a plenty. The celebration spilled over in to the local bars and once again continued long in to the morning. Is this heaven? No, it’s Omaha.

I’ve now made it to gate B-11 at Eppley Field. The sun is peeking over the horizon. The realization of this weekend’s culmination has finally set in. A few days at the greatest sporting event in the world is not enough. A truly special team showed that it belongs at a truly special event. A baseball city was invaded by a baseball town. And it’s not over yet.

Is this heaven? Yes, it is.

Troy third baseman Josh Pyne is interviewed by ESPN broadcasters after Troy’s 12-8 victory. Josh was also interviewed - on the field - about 25 minutes before the game started. He’s an articulate ambassador for our program and town. (Photo by Adam Prendergast)

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Blake Cavill speaks on long journey to Troy

Blake Cavill was intense after recording a solo home run that game Troy a key insurance run late in the game. (Photo by Adam Prendergast).





By Maddie Bagdonas, The Tropolitan (Feb. 12, 2025)

Note: Blake hit a key home run Sunday against Ole Miss, his 14th round-tripper of the season, which is second on the team. He is also second on the team in RBI (51) behind Jimmy Janicki who has 86 - the second most in NCAA baseball.

***

Would you move halfway across the world to play the game you love? From Sydney, Australia, to Troy, Alabama, Blake Cavill took a step most could never imagine in their lives…to play baseball.

“I started playing baseball when I was about four,” Cavill said. “When I was 13, I made it to the Little League World Series and that started my journey.

“Then, when I was 19, I flew over to Florida for the first time to go to junior college, and I knew absolutely nobody except the coach, and it was a tough ride but exciting in the end. I ended up finding Troy and ever since then it has been great for me.”

“You get there, and you are 19 only knowing the coach, and it is scary,” Cavill said. “It didn’t take long before the players got around me and helped me out in every way possible.

***

“When I got to Northwest Florida, I was probably one of the worst players there and eventually, I started figuring it out and the coaches helped me develop. The journey was long, but it ended up being worth it.”

Cavill’s junior college experience was not completely normal, and that’s because of his father. For a unique International Challenger series in 2023, Matthew Cavill, Blake’s dad, formed the Aussie Drop Bears -- a team of Australian collegiate, former MLB, and professional players -- to compete against the Savannah Bananas.

For Cavill, this experience changed the way he looked at baseball and helped him build relationships with the Banana players he still has now.

“They are really good friends to this day,” Cavill said. “We met a few years ago and the last three holidays, a few of the players come over to my house for Christmas and we all have a good time in Australia.”

Now in his second year at Troy, Cavill has been named All-Sun Belt First Team and Preseason Player of the Year, securing his name in Trojan history.

“Coming to Troy has changed my whole career,” Cavill said. “The coaching staff has changed me as a person and a player and helped me understand baseball and my full potential.”

Bill Rice, Jr. Note:

Blake Cavill reported that his mother is now in Omaha. His Mom had previously flown all the way from Down Under to watch Troy in the Sunbelt Conference Tournament (because she thought that might be the last time she got to see her son play baseball.)

But now she’s back again in the “Disney Land” of college baseball. See this link for a short interview with Blake talking about his mother. (Note: I also later saw an interview with Blake’s mom, who is in Omaha, but unfortunately I didn’t save the clip.)

Another clip: Call Troy what you want, but “don’t call us Cinderella.” - Excerpts from pre-tourney press conference which includes quotes from first baseman Blake Cavill. (See link here.)

***

This was NOT “luck” ...

Troy fans go wild after Sean Darnell ties the game with a 2-run homer in the second . ( Photo by Adam Prendergast)

Note: Steve Barnes’ two favorite colleges are TROY and Ole Miss. The freelance writer from Pensacola, who attended both colleges, couldn’t lose Sunday.

Facebook post by Steve Barnes:

Well, Ole Miss has been eliminated in the College World Series and that sucks. But the Rebels were eliminated by Troy. And Troy does not suck.

Before the Trojans scored seven unanswered runs to beat Ole Miss, I received a message from someone telling me Troy was lucky to be there in the first place.

Lucky? Or playing their best ball of the season?

Troy is now 5-4 against the SEC this season. The wins have come over then No. 8 Georgia, Alabama, a pair over then No. 8 Florida and now Ole Miss.

The losses were to Bama, UGA, Vandy and Mississippi State.

The Trojans also have multiple wins over Southern Miss and Louisiana, both of whom made the tournament.

The amazing thing to me is Troy did not have a winning record until beating UAB 14-5 May 12th.

That is right, May 12th. Today is June 15th. The Trojans have only been over .500 for 34 days.

Troy is 7-2 in the NCAA Tournament after barely making the field. Troy is also 5-0 in elimination games.

That bodes well. The Trojans have another elimination game Tuesday against West Virginia.

So, is Troy lucky? Or have the Trojans just gotten hot at the right time?

As an anonymous college baseball coach recently said, “You don’t want to play Troy. All they do is score runs and get you out.”

Will Troy continue this run in Omaha? The odds are not on the Trojans’ side. But 34 days ago, the odds were Troy would not even make the tournament.

Sean Darnell watches the happy results of this swing. The Troy second baseman from Elmore County went 3-for-3 with this home run & 4 RBI and also reached base when he was hit by a pitch.

Kelley Prendergast talks about hard work of Troy’s Sports Info staffers, including her husband …

The Prendergasts do Omaha: Emma Kate, Ethan and Noah with parents Kelley and Adam.

Note: Ethan Prendergast, a student at CHHS, might be following his father into the Sports Media business. His photos from Omaha are some of the best - and most original - I’ve seen in the past four days. (Here is a collage of photos Ethan took Sunday. Highly-recommended photo album. All of today’s photos were taken by young Ethan.)

Facebook Post by Kelley Prendergast:

Within an athletic department there are many smaller departments that function for the whole. One of those departments is the communications department. That department handles all the info you see and hear, as well as all the behind the scenes you don’t even think about.

At Troy, the communications department comprises two full time employees and several GA positions that handle all the sports.

To say Adam and his staff is busy, is an understatement!

Adam’s first sport when he was hired by Troy was baseball. He traveled several seasons with the team. Throughout our 16 seasons here at Troy, he and his team have put in countless hours. They love Troy and sacrifice many hours of personal and family time, and to be honest the content shows their dedication! The staff under Adam have become our Troy family and hearing/seeing them these past couple of weeks has been amazing.

We love Troy and believe in Troy! We are so proud of our guy and how hard he works for the school he loves. His passion is seen throughout all his work and leadership. I’m so excited for him and all of the athletic department, staff, players, coaches and families. This profession is a family profession-each member plays are part.

Let’s go win it all!!! Here’s to the school we love!

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Other Big Baseball News Announced earlier today … Coach Ponder returns to PLAS!

Coach Allen Ponder and his beautiful wife Mary Vance Ponder and their children Matt and Emory are returning to The Hill.

Pike Liberal Arts is proud to welcome Coach Allen Ponder as the new Varsity Head Baseball Coach.

Coach Ponder brings more than two decades of coaching experience and a proven record of success at the high school level. Throughout his career, he has led programs to multiple area, regional, and state playoff appearances, including an AISA State Championship in baseball. Most recently, he served as Head Varsity Baseball Coach and Physical Education Teacher at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School.

Coach Ponder is no stranger to Pike. He previously served as Head Varsity Baseball Coach at Pike Liberal Arts from 2014-2020, leading the Patriots to multiple area championships, state tournament appearances, and a state runner-up finish as well as a state championship in 2018. His familiarity with our school, community, and athletic tradition makes this a special homecoming.

In addition to his coaching accomplishments, Coach Ponder and his family are already a valued part of the Patriot family. His children, Matt (1st grade) and Emory (Kindergarten), are proud Pike students.

Please join us in welcoming Coach Ponder back to The Hill. We are excited for the future of Patriot Baseball under his leadership and look forward to the impact he will have on our student-athletes both on and off the field.

Welcome home, Coach Ponder!

One-time “tips” for the author (of any amount) are also appreciated and can be made via this link:

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.

More Photography by Ethan Prendergast …

Sophomore relief pitcher Noah Thigpen kept Troy in the game with a very strong 6-inning effort on the mound.

Jimmy Janicki hit his second tape-measure home run into the leftfield bleachers in as many games. Janicki now has 86 RBI on the season, second best in the country (300 teams).

Jabe Boroff ripped a double down the leftfield line and also plated two runners when Ole Miss’s shortstop dropped a pop-up, no doubt due to bad sun glare and windy conditions in the stadium. Sometimes teams need a little good fortune.

Young Ethan didn’t take this photo and I trust didn’t partake of any jello shots at Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina. As you can see, Troy - in its maiden voyage to Omaha - is in third place in the jello shot standings. This has to be one of the most brilliant bar marketing initiatives in sports fan history.

An exterior shot of Rocco’s.

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And one more from Ethan …

It takes a talented and sizable grounds crew to keep this Field of Dreams in such immaculate condition.

That’s all for today. I’ll be back tomorrow to preview our rematch with West Virginia and will add some “Bonus Content” in the Reader Comments. - Bill Rice, Jr.