Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

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Bill Rice
Jun 15

Bailee Mabray Blackmon just made a post on FB that also conveys what a memorable experience this has been for fans who were able to travel to Obama:

Writes Bailee: "I truly can’t say enough about this trip! I’ve always wanted to experience the College World Series in Omaha but felt like we never had a reason to go, until now! To watch Troy baseball make history has been truly incredible and so much dang fun!!! Before making this trip we were told to “take it all in because the atmosphere is awesome” and I believe it now. The CWS experience definitely lives up to the hype! Omaha, I hope to be back!! For now, let’s keep rocking Trojans!!! We start the trip back to T-Roy today but you better believe we’ll be cheering ya'll on from the motorhome tomorrow!"

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Bill Rice
Jun 15

Shoot, I’m losing one of my Citizen correspondents from Omaha …

Writes Belinda Dykes Kitchens:

“Saying goodbye this morning to Omaha! Definitely with a heavy heart! I have a few tears, joyful and sad!

“It’s been an incredible experience to make it here, even better making history with a first win in the CWS! I love this team and their parents! Hopefully we will see each other again! Keep it going Boys of Troy!

“Super proud of how far you have come from Day 1 at Mercer to now! You have it in you to win it all! Let’s do it!!"

***

It's sad, but some people do have to go back to work or don't have the disposable income of Omaha's most famous citizen, Warren Buffett.

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