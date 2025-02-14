Hamish McKenzie is one of 3 men who started Substack in 2017. The platform now has approximately 40 million users world-wide. However, I don’t think many of these users were in Troy, Alabama.

For the past two weeks, I’ve been spending most of my time as a writer trying to grow the “reach” of my national Substack.

With the daily roll-out of President Trump’s eye-opening initiatives and the confirmation of RFK, Jr. as Secretary of HHS, I’ve had no shortage of subjects to opine about.

But, right now, I’d like to take a break from the saving the world. I’m now going to switch back hard to local, local, local and producing original Troy Citizen articles.

Several of my latest articles at “Bill Rice, Jr.’s Newsletter” have dealt with possible changing trends on Substack itself.

After posting these articles, several of my 7,300 subscribers (and 11,000+ “followers”) made an interesting and germane rejoinder.

Basically, they made the point that almost nobody in their social networks is even familiar with Substack.

This point rings true to me as when I tell people I’m a Substack author, the reply I usually receive is: “What is Substack?”

While I know millions of “influencers” are very familiar with Substack (and either love it or hate it), the Man on the Street has yet to discover this platform.

IMO, Substack is an amazing and important media innovation.

What the company’s founders did was give anyone the chance to be their own publisher - with no start-up expenses at all. Also, every author has the opportunity to make a little extra income from their writing.

Poll question: Would you like more local polls?

One tool Substack offers that I haven’t figured out how to use yet is a “poll” button, which allows authors to come up with their own poll questions which allows readers to instantly see the results.

Once I get Carrie to teach me how to use this tool, I’m going to start creating polls on a variety of topics for … Troy citizens.

My first poll question might be:

Before you were exposed to The Troy Citizen, were you familiar with Substack?

I also wonder how many of my readers have taken the time to explore Substack.

If you haven’t done so yet, I’m sure you’d find many authors you’d enjoy.

While I delve into issues that are somewhat controversial with my national “Stack,” I should note that Substack authors cover just about every conceivable subject.

If someone is interested in topics dealing with culinary treats, health, pop culture, literature, films, politics (left, right and center), humor, business topics, history or national sports, etc. you can easily find a writer or two … or 10 … who might check your interest boxes.

To come? Future podcast interviews …

I’ve also noted that, like everywhere else on the Internet, many more Substack “content creators” are now producing podcasts. In fact, I’m becoming increasingly interested in mastering this technology and offering my own podcast segments for subscribers.

Most of these episodes would be interviews with interesting local citizens.

As a journalist, picking the quotes to include in an article is always a challenge. I often feel that I’m leaving out interesting points because it takes too much space to cover everything discussed in an interview.

Via podcasts, viewers would get to see or hear everything covered in a conversation. And viewers can listen or watch while they do chores or even while in the car.

While I’ve been a Substack newsletter author for 29 months, it was only recently I discovered the outstanding features of the “Substack app.”

The reason I hadn’t discovered this feature was, until three months ago, I didn’t own a fancy Apple-type phone. (Yes, believe it or not, I still had an old-fashioned “flip phone.”)

When I perused the offerings of my favorite Substack authors, I did it on my office desktop computer.

However, I think 95 percent of the world gets their content from their hand-held device and, various apps.

I now use the Substack app all the time and must say Substack’s tech and software experts hit another home run with this content tool.

Substack’s algorithms quickly picked up on my interests and favorite writers and present the offerings of these writers in a scroll at the top of the screen.

If I want to check out a writer, I just type in his or her name and get a list of this author’s recent stories (or podcasts).

Substack has a version of Twitter that might be better than Twitter …

And Substack has yet another feature that is, belatedly starting to take off. This is Substack’s version of X, formerly Twitter, which Substack calls “Notes.”

Any Substack author can post pithy observations or mini op-eds which allow more characters or paragraphs than Elon Musk’s X. Also, any Substack user can comment on these opinions.

A while back I learned that Musk wouldn’t allow X to link to Substack articles. I now understand why he made this corporate decision - he must view “Notes” as a serious potential competitor to the “tweets” that made this platform so famous.

In other words, he doesn’t want to help a company that’s trying to take customers away from his platform.

As you might have noticed already, Substack also doesn’t have any advertising (or very little) … thus Substack doesn’t have the screen clutter of other social media sites.

In Praise of Reader Comments …

The last feature I love about Substack is its excellent Reader Comments Sections.

When I launched the Substack Troy Citizen newspaper, I was hopeful this site would become a daily “go-to” place - not necessarily to read the content I’d provided for that day, but to read comments from neighbors who were sharing opinions and personal anecdotes on any topic of local interest.

Facebook, of course, has benefitted from its Comments feature, which I also enjoy perusing.

However, on Facebook you have to scroll through the home pages of many friends to find a few clever or serious comments. Also, these posts are not presented in a format as easy-to- read as Substack’s version.

Via a Substack newsletter (or by making comments on its “Notes” feature), citizens can enjoy one-stop pontificating.

In the future - as more people become familiar with Substack - hopefully more local readers will share their opinions in The Troy Citizen Comment Section.

As a long-time current events or news junkie, I’ve also noticed that most on-line newspapers no longer offer Reader Comments. Or, if they do, the comments are only for “paid subscribers” and/or are moderated, meaning not every comment gets posted.

At most Substack newsletters, anyone can comment and you don’t have to be a paid subscriber.

Speaking for myself, I often enjoy the Reader Comments as much or more than the article I just read.

Thankfully, America - and the world - is still full of highly-intelligent citizens with interesting things to say. Many of these posters also include story links to articles I otherwise would have missed.

Anyway, If you’ve yet to thoroughly explore Substack, you’ll probably find many content creators you’ll enjoy getting to know. You’ll also probably find some readers who are just as interesting as the writers and you might even make some on-line friends. (I know I’ve made many friends on Substack).

I might be wrong, but I think the future of media is going to be on platforms like Substack.

For many Americans, the so-called legacy or corporate media is about as popular (and trusted) as many of our national politicians.

I think more people are going to search out independent “citizen journalists” who are producing content that interests these authors - subjects that will also appeal to millions of their fellow citizens.

***

