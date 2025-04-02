The Quad Renovation Project was a signature event in the Beautification of the Campus.

Note: While our son Jack attends rehearsals at the amphitheater for this week’s production of “The Music Man,” our family has been spending a good bit of time on the campus of Troy University. With the flowers in full bloom, the campus is simply breath-taking.

This beautiful scenery made me decide to publish an article I originally wrote four years ago for Troy Life magazine. (The campus is even prettier today with the new Nursing Building and will be even prettier when the Lagoon Project is completed in a few months).

The newest building on campus houses the School of Nursing and other health programs like sports medicine. The building was completed several months ago. (Photo by Bill Rice, Jr.)

By BILL RICE, JR.

When Troy University graduates who’ve not visited campus in years return to their alma matter, their reaction can best be described with with one word. The word, says Nick Cervera, is “astonishment.”

“They are simply amazed by the transformation,” says the local attorney who first set foot on campus in 1961.

“We hear it all the time from former students who haven’t been back to campus in 20 or 30 years,” says Mark Salmon, TROY’S director of facilities since 2000. “They can’t believe what has happened.”

Janice Hawkins - widely credited for spearheading a transformation many believe has made TROY’s main campus the “most beautiful” in our state - reports hearing one sentence more than any other. These words - “I’m blown away” - are invariably followed by four more: “I am so proud.’”

Few achievements in the 31-year presidency of Mrs. Hawkins’ husband Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. are more significant - and will produce longer-lasting benefits to the college (and city) - than the “beautification” of the campus’s grounds and buildings.

The purpose of a university is to positively change the lives of students. However, before this can happen, a college has to have students. According to TROY surveys, about 75 percent of students cite the first impression they formed upon visiting the campus as the main reason they came to Troy.

“We know If we can get them to visit the campus, they’ll probably enroll,” notes Salmon.

The “transformation” of Troy’s campus, which corresponds with the arrival of the Hawkins in 1989, began gradually, each new beautification project creating momentum for the next.

*** (Thank you for sharing with those who haven’t discovered The Troy Citizen Substack newspaper yet.) ***

Share

Move to D-I triggered beautification projects

The metamorphosis of Troy’s “physical plant” also aligns with the 1990 decision to move TROY athletics to Division I.

For a small, “sleepy” college campus, the move was bold, even audacious. As supporters of the move noted, the transition was actually an initiative to enhance the “brand” or image of the university. Long-term, the move was intended to bolster student recruitment and enhance the pride alumni felt about their alma mater.

But to ensure the move to Division I athletics was a success, the University would have to dramatically improve its athletic facilities.

The maxim “necessity is the mother of invention” definitely applied, says Cervera.

The leap to Division I athletics was a “tipping point” that helped trigger the beatification projections that would follow, Salmon says. For most of its existence, TROY qualified as a “suitcase college.” After the move to Division I, “a different enthusiasm” existed on campus, he says.

The long-term “master plan” worked. Campus enrollment grew from approximately 3,200 students to almost 8,000, with many more students opting to live on campus.

Other “signature” or pivotal improvement projects followed

THE RE-DESIGN OF THE CAMPUS’S MAIN QUAD, completed in 2004, was one key project.

Spearheaded by long-time board member Earl Johnson and the Troy Alumni Association, the project’s centerpiece was the placement of the Trojan Warrior statue (created by Troy alum Larry Strickland) on a pedestal within a beautiful fountain.

The project belatedly fulfilled the vision of famed landscape architects the Olmsted Brothers, the children of Fredrick Olmsted, the creator of Manhattan’s Central Park.

The end effect produced a more open Quad, which was now pedestrian only. Juvenile oak trees were planted to replace the fondly-remembered pecan trees and, after 17 years of growth, the Quad’s botanical frame is as beautiful as ever.

“It truly transformed our campus,” says Faith Ward Byrd, director of the National Alumni Association.

By the year 2021, it’s impossible to identify a section of campus that hasn’t been transformed by the construction of new buildings (which often necessitated the demolition of old buildings), renovations and expansions of other buildings, landscaping, road, sidewalk and lighting projects, parking areas strategically moved to “perimeter” areas, the eradication of nuisance vegetation, gullies being filled … or some combination of all of the above.

THE JANICE HAWKINS CULTURAL PARK - once urban jungle overgrown with kudzu - today qualifies as one of the most scenic areas of a campus overflowing with them.

The park even qualifies as a tourist attraction thanks to the gift and display of 205 clay terra-cotta warriors donated to the university by the late Chinese artist Dr. Huo Bao Zhu. Sculptures produced by internationally-acclaimed artist Nall (a Troy native) and others further distinguish an area that includes a scenic amphitheater, small pond, green space, all - like the rest of the campus - beautifully manicured and maintained.

The combination of the Janice Hawkins Cultural Park, adjacent to Rushing Hall with its archway that showcases the park, is Cervera’s favorite project.

“The visual effect is amazing,” he says.

According to Jimmy Seay, whose Montgomery architectural firm Seay, Seay & Litchfield designed Rushing Hall, the dining hall and Trojan Fitness Center among other campus buildings, the archway was the brainstorm of Troy University Sr. Vice Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer Dr. Jim Bookout.

Indeed, the contributions of Dr. Bookout were invaluable in ensuring that the construction projects of recent years produced maximum aesthetic bang for the buck.

To be as convenient as possible to students, Dr. Bookout also insisted that the Trojan Dining facility be located on University Avenue, diagonally across the street from Rushing Hall.

As with all recent projects, Trojan Dining was designed to produce beautiful views through windows, balconies or terraces.

While the TROY campus features only a few roads, just about every campus road offers scenic or pleasing views. University Avenue might be the best example of this. Today, every building one sees on the University’s main thoroughfare was either built after 1988 or has been renovated and/or expanded in recent decades.

The architecture - which has earned glowing reviews - displays a consistency that did not exist in prior decades. For example, 20 buildings now feature TROY’s signature cupolas.

Smaller aesthetic details have also been very important

Placing additional (unobtrusive) trash receptacles around campus helps ensure the campus stays litter free.

Attractive lamp posts evocative of the turn of the 20th Century, plus waist-high light fixtures and “up-lighting” ensure the campus is well-lighted. The light fixtures also produce a safer campus, another important factor for students (and parents) when making a college choice.

Flower beds - changed out every season - are everywhere, including in hanging baskets adorned from light posts and sign posts. Floral arrangements add color to the middle of the campus’s three “round-a-bouts,” another feature not seen at many other campuses.

Attractive benches and swings invite students and staff to relax as they enjoy the scenery. Sidewalks - some concrete, and some a more-striking brick - make TROY a campus where students and staff can not only easily walk across campus, but also be invigorated or refreshed by the ambience.

The work required to maintain the garden-like settings is significant, but the 28-person grounds crew clearly takes great pride in their work.

“We tell our grounds crews they are our No. 1 recruiters because what they do, everyone sees every day,” says Seay, who added that as the campus has become prettier “the bar has been raised” for those charged with maintaining this beauty or working on the next project (and there’s always a next project).

Mrs. Hawkins has probably planted as many flowers and pulled as many weeds as many veteran members of the grounds crew.

“The story has become kind of legendary of people who remember her working with our ground crews,” says Seay.

Mrs. Hawkins shares a ‘Then-and-Now’ Anecdote …

A story that dates to her first year on campus might serve as Mrs. Hawkins’ “then-and-now” anecdote.

Mrs. Hawkins was enjoying a campus walk with friend and long-time faculty member Dr. Phil Kelley when they stopped to rest at the football stadium. While sitting on the bleachers, Mrs. Hawkins looked over at the water tower located between CHHS and the fire station.

“If we could only get that water tower painted and at least add a Troy University logo,” she told Kelley.

Kelley proceeded to give his friend a pep talk, imploring her to “not get discouraged.”

Soon after this, Mrs. Hawkins had a conversation with then Troy Mayor Jimmy Lunsford and secured a commitment to re-paint the water tower.

“I was so excited,” she says.

Skip forward years or decades - she can’t date when the thought occurred to her - but “one day, I realized all of this work was beginning to take shape,” she says. “When you are in the middle (of a project), you are thinking only about those things that need to be done. You overlook everything that has already been done.”

Apparently all it takes is time, vision - and the right people working together for the right reasons - to make beautiful achievements possible.

*** (Subscribers receive dispatches via e-mail and/or a Substack Ap. Feel free to scroll through any and all archived stories. Subscriptions are available for no charge. Also, Reader Comments are always welcome.) ***