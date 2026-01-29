Troy Citizen

Bill Rice
Jan 30

UPDATE: Well, this article might have jinxed the Trojans, who fell by nine points to James Madison last night. The shots that had been falling for Troy most of the season did not fall yesterday in Trojan Arena. Troy trailed by 3 at halftime and by 10 with about 6 minutes left in the game.

Troy did make a late charge and cut the lead to 3 with about 2 minutes left in the game. Troy had the ball with a chance to tie the game with a 3-pointer. Victor Valdes, who made many good plays in the game, had an open look from beyond the arc and I thought for sure he would swish the shot and the crowd would erupt. Alas, everyone was stunned when Valdez's shot was an air ball. After that, JMU pushed the lead back up and Troy suffered a tough home-loss to a team that had a 3-5 record in the league.

The good news is that Troy is still in first place in the league by one game. I remember last year, Troy had an inexplicable, tough loss to La-Monroe at home and I thought that loss might eliminate Troy's chances to win the regular season. However, Troy rallied - got some tough road wins, benefitted from some upsets and ended up finishing in a 4-way tie for first place in the league.

There's still eight conference games left so we will see how Troy responds this year. I think this team has pride, excellent team chemistry and camaraderie and will bounce back from this loss.

It won't be easy as we know that any Sun Belt team can beat another Sun Belt team on a given Wednesday, Thursday or Saturday.

Troy plays App State at home Saturday. Tip-off is at 3:33 p.m. Troy does not need to lose back-to-back home games so here's hoping we have a big crowd at this game.

Bill Rice
Jan 29

I'll probably jinx him, but Cobi Campbell's 3-point percentage of the past five games is eye-opening: 66.7 percent, 40 percent, 50 percent; 67.7 percent and 57.1 percent.

In warm-ups before the Arkansas State game, I watched Cobi shoot. He must have shot 20 3-pointers. I think he made 18.

