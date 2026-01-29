The ‘Red Mamba’s’ - Cobi (2) and Cooper Campbell (3) - largely explain why Troy’s 3-point shooting has improved dramatically this season.

For some reason, in the past year or so I’ve become a metrics/analytics nerd.I have also thoroughly enjoyed following and covering this year’s Troy University men’s basketball team (and the ladies team as well).

Yesterday, I spent most of the day compiling random statistics and analytics which show how Coach Scott Cross’s 2025-2026 Trojan team has surged to the the top of the 14-team Sun Belt Conference as the Trojans head into the latter part of the conference season. (Troy has a big home game tonight at 6 against surging James Madison - See Reader Comments for Game Info.)

What stands out to me is that this year’s team lost four key starters from last year’s regular-season and conference tournament championship team and - by almost every measure - has dramatically improved. (Note: See bottom of this article for an update on how four former Trojans are doing with their new teams).

The team has made this improvement without significant contributions from any new players who were not members of last year’s squad. In other words, the reserves from last year’s team (or players who were redshirted) have dramatically improved.

As this in-depth analytics analysis will show, Troy has particularly improved its scoring and 3-point shooting.

Note: Dothan junior forward Thomas Dowd is the team’s only returning starter.

Thomas Dowd said his 3-point shooting was going to dramatically improve this season - and it has. Dowd, from Dothan, is the team’s only returning starter.

(If you are an avid fan of Troy basketball, please share this article with other Trojan fans who might enjoy in-depth analysis and commentary. )

Share

Starting line-up - Improvement in points per game from last season to this season

Victor Valdes - 4.4 ppg to 16.5 ppg

Thomas Dowd - 9.5 ppg to 15.7 ppg

Theo Seng - 5.3 ppg to 1 3.1 ppg

Cooper Campbell - 5.2 ppg to 13.1 ppg

Cobi Campbell - 0 ppg to 10. 6 ppg (Note: Cobi redshirted in 2024-25 due to an injury)

Note: All five Troy starters rank in the Top 38 of the Sun Belt Conference in scoring.

Troy’s top scorer from last year was Sun Belt Player of the Year, Tayton Conerway (now at Indiana). Conerway averaged 14.2 ppg. Troy has two starters scoring more points than Conerway and Theo Seng’s scoring average is just 1.1 ppg behind Conerway’s average from a year ago.

Troy lost its top two guards from the 2024-25 team (Conerway and Marcus Rigsby, now at Texas-Arlington). The two guards averaged 21.1 ppg. This year’s starting back court of Cooper and Cobi Campbell is averaging 23.5 ppg.

Last season, Troy’s starting front court (its three inside players) averaged a combined 29.6 ppg. This year’s three inside players (Dowd, Valdez and Seng) are averaging 45.3 ppg. Troy’s front-court scoring per game has increased by 15.7 ppg or by 53 percent.

Jerrell Bellamy, a 6-9 power forward, is one of the team’s key reserves and probably the team’s “most athletic” player, according to Coach Cross. Bellamy averaged 4.6 ppg last year and is averaging 6.5 ppg this year. Most impressively, Bellamy is shooting 64.4 percent from the field, one of the highest field goal percentages in the country. (In a recent game, Bellamy scored 20 points, hitting nine of the 11 shots he attempted.)

One reason Troy is winning at a high clip and is leading the Sun Belt in scoring (86.5 ppg) is that Troy has dramatically improved its long-distance shooting.

Last year, Troy averaged 7.7 made 3-pointers per game. This year, the team is averaging 10.3. Troy’s 3-point FG percentage has also improved significantly.

Cobi Campbell, a redshirt junior, is second in the Sun Belt in 3-pointers made per game (2.5) and first in the league (and 8th in the nation) in 3-point field goal percentage at 45.5 percent. Through 21 games, Cobi Campbell - one of Troy’s two “Red Mamba’s” - has hit at least four trifectas in six games.

Cooper Campbell is hitting 41 percent of his 3-point attempts - an improvement from the prior season of approximately 7 percent.

Made 3-pointers in the season (through 21 games):

Cobi Campbell - 50

Thomas Dowd - 46

Cooper Campbell - 43

Note: Last season, Dowd shot 29.3 percent from 3-point range. This year, he is hitting 39.3 percent of his three-point attempts. (In 10 home games, Dowd is showing 44.8 percent from behind the arc.)

Through 21 games, Cooper Campbell has already made 43 3-pointers. Last year, in 32 games, he made 32.

Victor Valdes, in his third year in the program, has become one of the best players in the Sun Belt Conference.

Troy’s leading scorer so far is Victor Valdes. Valdes is largely scoring points by taking the ball to the glass and getting to the free throw line. Valdes is only hitting 26.2 percent of his 3-point shots (down from 38.8 percent three seasons ago).

However, Valdes is attempting 7.1 free throws every game - a huge increase from the 1.4 free throws he shot in his first two seasons for Troy. (In the past two games, Valdez made 22 free throws).

Troy has eight players with at least 11 3-pointers and seven with at least 18.

Coach Cross’s son, Austin, a redshirt freshman, has made 18 3-pointers on the year and is shooting 34.8 percent from beyond the arc, which is not shabby for a first-year player, but is a lower percentage than his father recorded when he was a senior guard at Texas Arlington (41.5 percent).

Through 21 games, Troy has made 216 3-pointers (35.8 percent). Troy is averaging 10.28 3-point shots made per game. Last season, Troy converted 253 3-point shots in 34 games, an average of 7.44 3-pointers made per contest. Last year, Troy converted 29.7 percent of its 3-point attempts.

This means Troy is scoring 8.52 more points per game from beyond the 3-point arc than it did last season.

Troy is not as deep as last year …

Troy typically plays eight players in a game this season. Last year, Troy routinely played 11 players every game. (11 players averaged at least 8 minutes of playing time per game.) The depth or experience from last year is no doubt paying off this year as Troy lost four starters to the transfer portal. (Several young players who haven’t seen a great deal of playing time have had moments that show bigger things are still to come for them.)

Six different Troy players have scored at least 20 points in a game this year (Valdes, Dowd, both Campbell brothers, Seng and Bellamy). Both Campbell brothers have hit for 30 and 32 points in games.

A major boost in points per game …

As a team, Troy has surpassed the century mark in six games (and finished with 99 points in a recent game against Arkansas State). Troy has scored at least 90 points in 11 games.

Note: Troy has played six overtime games, including one that went to 3 OTs (a heartbreaking loss to USC) and three that went to double overtime.

In 2024-2025, Troy broke the 100-point barrier in only one game - against LaGrange College, an NCAA Division III program.This was also the only game where Troy scored at least 90 points.

This year Troy is averaging 86.5 ppg (tops in the Sun Belt by 4 ppg). Last year’s team averaged 73.4 ppg.

Of the 15 highest scoring games in the Sun Belt this season, Troy has recorded seven of these games.

On all shots, Troy is averaging 46.2 percent from the field, an improvement over last season’s 43.6 percent field goal percentage.

Where Troy players rank in Sun Belt statistical categories

As noted, all five Troy starters rank in the Top 38 of scoring (three are in the Top 25).

3-point field goals made: Cobi Cambell (first), Thomas Dowd and Cooper Campbell are all in the Top 14 in the conference. Re-stated, of the league’s top 14 long-range shooters, three are from Troy.

Assists per game: Cooper Campbell is second in the Sun Belt with 4.9 assists per game. Victor Valdes, a 6-7 forward who can double as a guard, is fourth in assists (4.6). In a recent game against Arkansas State, Valdez had 14 assists - the most of any Troy player in more than two decades.

Note: Point guard Cooper Campbell, a sophomore, is also first in an important metric - “assists-to-turnover ratio.”

Rebounds: Thomas Dowd leads the Sun Belt in rebounding at 10.5 boards per game. Theo Seng ranks 11th in the conference with six rebounds per game. Dowd has recorded 12 “double-doubles” in 21 games, among the national leaders in this category(out of 364 Division I teams.) He also ranks 12th in the nation in rebounds per game.

By the Numbers:

364 - NCAA Division I basketball teams

31 - NCAA Division I basketball conferences

68 - Teams that receive a bid to the NCAA tournament

13 to 15 - Number of scholar-shipped players on a men’s basketball roster

5,096 - Approximate number of Division I scholar-shipped basketball players in America

Roster breakdown:

Troy players from the state of Alabama: 7

Troy international players: 3 (Mexico, Canada, Japan).

Troy players from Texas: 2

Note: Texas has been a recruiting pipeline for Coach Cross, who is from Texas and coached in Texas for approximately 20 years.

New Troy transfer players this season: 1

Update on Players who Transferred…

As noted above, four Troy starters opted to transfer after last season’s memorable NCAA season (the players were no doubt paid handsomely to do so).

I decided to compare the statistics of the departed players at their new schools with the same players’ numbers from last year at Troy.

Tayton Conerway (Indiana) - 11.2 ppg this year compared to 14.2 last year for Troy. Conerway, who was starting at Indiana but hasn’t played much recently due to an ankle injury, is averaging 25.7 minutes for the Hoosiers compared to 30.3 minutes of game time at Troy.

Myles Rigsby (Tulsa) - Rigsby, a small forward, is averaging 8. 5 points per game for Tulsa (which is 17-3). He has played in 15 of Tulsa’s 20 games as a key reserve. At Troy a year ago, Rigsby averaged 12.2 ppg and played in every game. He is averaging 21 minutes of game time this year and averaged 28.1 minutes for Troy as a starter last season.

Jackson Fields (West Virginia) - Fields, a power forward, has played in only nine of the Mountaineers’ 21 games and is averaging 4.3 ppg (compared to 7.9 ppg last year at Troy). Fields’ averaged 21.9 minutes of game time in 34 games for Troy compared to 14.2 minutes in nine games this year.

Marcus Rigsby (UT-Arlington) - Marcus, the older brother of Myles, is averaging 5.6 ppg for his new team compared to his 6.9 ppg average at Troy a year ago. He played 21.4 minutes/game for Troy and is averaging 19.9 minutes at UT-Arlington.

Note: All four teams listed above are experiencing winning seasons and seem to have improved their records compared to last year, which suggests the addition of these four former Trojans seems to have benefitted their teams.

However, Troy is winning more games without these four key players from last year. For example, at this point a year ago, Troy had a 14-7 record (compared to 15-6 at the time I write this article.) Also, Troy is now 8-1 in the Sun Belt (in first place) while at the half-way point of the conference schedule last year Troy was 6-3.

It should also perhaps be noted that Troy has two new assistant coaches this year - Kaleb Canales, who was briefly an NBA head coach (and long-time NBA assistant coach) and Scott Campbell, the father of the “Red Mamba’s” - Cooper, Cobi and Caia, a junior star on the undefeated CHHS girls’ team.

Whatever changes happened from 2024-2025 to 2025-2026, they seem to be working.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.