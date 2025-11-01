The weather couldn’t have been more perfect for the 71st Annual Troy Appreciation Day/Homecoming Parade this morning in downtown Troy.
In today’s photo collage, I will divide photos into different categories including Parade Watchers, Beauty Queens, Bands, Vintage Cars, Floats, Sororities and Miscellaneous. In the captions, I tried to add as many names as possible and ended up finding several interesting vignettes from talking to Parade participants.
Thanks to the Pike County Chamber of Commerce and Dan Smith for organizing another wonderful parade. This year’s parade featured marching bands and cheerleaders from at least 12 area high schools as well as a great collection of vintage antique cars.
Bands and cheerleaders I saw came from Prattville High School (the biggest high school marching band I’ve seen in many years), CHHS, PLAS, Goshen,Pike County High,Zion Chapel, Barbour County High School, Trinity Presbyterian (in Montgomery), Luverne High School, McKenzie High, Ariton High and Geneva High among other schools.
Happy Homecoming! - Bill Rice, Jr., editor, writer, photographer, page-layout designer and subscription salesman for The Troy Citizen.
Let’s start with Parade Watchers …
My Favorite Photo …
Troy’s Bag Piper …
After the parade, I enjoyed a conversation with Mathew Hutchinson who has been playing the bag pipes in the parade the past five years. I learned that Matthew, from Orlando, attended Troy State from 1988-1992 and met his wife, Amy, while a student.
He was not in the band (and once played on the golf team), but learned how to play the bagpipes when he was 30 years old due to his “Scottish heritage.” (Learning this instrument - you never really master it - is not easy, Matthew told me). He is now in a band in Orlando where he plays the bag pipes and is helps lead the drum corp. He said he plays the bag pipes at different parades and funerals and loves coming back to Troy.
The furry white accessory that looks like a belt buckle is called a Sporran and is actually a “man purse,” or small pouch that is worn around the waist and hangs in front of the kilt as part of men’s Scottish Highland dress. (The things you can learn at a parade!)
Floats were excellent this year …
Let’s give some love to all the sororities who participated …
A few Band Photos …
You couldn’t have a parade without cheerleaders …
And the Beauty Queens …
A few vintage antique cars …
And Miscellaneous …
A very long train came through downtown at 10:48 a.m. - 12 minutes before the parade ended. I thought this train was very interesting because every car was identical - like the cargo was all the same for 100 cars! I wonder what the cargo was?
And that’s all for this year! Except this one …
I think I ended up with 53 photos. Taking the photos is pretty easy. Getting the names for the captions makes this a more time-consuming project. If I made any mistakes (which I'm sure I did) I will correct them as soon as readers let me know. - Bill
I didn't get a photo of the WWII-era fighter plane that did several fly-overs during the parade. I've never seen that particular plane before. I wonder if any readers might know what name/model that fighter plane was. Those fly-overs - from the Campbell and Sanders' collection of "vintage WWII aircraft" - are very cool and another unique feature of the parade.