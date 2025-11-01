Who wouldn’t want to live in this town?

The weather couldn’t have been more perfect for the 71st Annual Troy Appreciation Day/Homecoming Parade this morning in downtown Troy.

In today’s photo collage, I will divide photos into different categories including Parade Watchers, Beauty Queens, Bands, Vintage Cars, Floats, Sororities and Miscellaneous. In the captions, I tried to add as many names as possible and ended up finding several interesting vignettes from talking to Parade participants.

Thanks to the Pike County Chamber of Commerce and Dan Smith for organizing another wonderful parade. This year’s parade featured marching bands and cheerleaders from at least 12 area high schools as well as a great collection of vintage antique cars.

Bands and cheerleaders I saw came from Prattville High School (the biggest high school marching band I’ve seen in many years), CHHS, PLAS, Goshen, Pike County High, Zion Chapel, Barbour County High School, Trinity Presbyterian (in Montgomery), Luverne High School, McKenzie High, Ariton High and Geneva High among other schools.

Photographer Request from Bill: Please share with friends, family members and neighbors who might not know about the Substack Troy Citizen and people who might be pictured in today’s ambitious photo spread.

Let’s start with Parade Watchers …

The “Child on Dad’s shoulders photo” this year is … father Zack Sexton with daughter Parker, 2. The Sextons are from Dothan.

The Pugh Family was out in force Saturday morning, including Kady, Cortinee, Catherine, Nora, Nellie and Colin. Others who might be shown in this photo are Greer Avant, Lofton Johnson and Willa Shaver.

The Wallace Crew parked near Walnut Street and made their way to downtown. Pictured are parents Bart and Jenni with kids Noah, Thomas, Daniel and Lena. (Bart told me he is a proud Troy Citizen subscriber - thanks, man!)

TOP TROJANS; Chancellor Jack Hawkins, Jr. and Troy Mayor Jason Reeves. Troy has hosted 70 Appreciation Day Parades - and Dr. Hawkins has been chancellor at 35 (half) of them! (Note: No parade was held in 2020 due to Covid).

This looks like a great group of Troy fans - Mallory Johnson, Nash Avant, Drew Johnson and Spencer Avant.

Watch the Parade and then go get a Coke Float or Pimento Cheese Sandwich at Byrd’s!

Dawn Railey is a member of a family that’s always been huge Troy supporters so I wasn’t surprised to run into Dawn. I’m glad I did because Dawn shared some Trojan memories and story ideas I’d never heard - one involving former GE CEO Jack Welch. For a summary of this great anecdote, please see a Reader Comment I will add after the football game tonight!

Walking up Walnut Street on their way to the parade are Charles Rouse with children Juniper and Arwen Rouse.

Chad, Tucker and Kelly Powell of Zion Chapel found the shade of the Gazebo on the Square while they waited to see daughter and sibling Kaydence Southard perform for the Zion Chapel marching band. Kaydence plays the melaphone.

Hadley and Joy Felch attended the parade to support Rilee who is in the Goshen High marching band.

Abby Qualls enjoys the parade with infant Hank (6 months old) and Austin, 2 1/2.

Dogs allowed! Tammy English enjoyed the parade from a great location with her cute little dog, Scooter .

Shelby, John, Jamie, Tyler and Reese Rotton .

Rossi Ratcliffe, 10, and Scarlett Goldsby, 9, staked out a curb in front of Douglas Brothers.

Rita Norman and Logan Criswel l might have won the prize for most eye-catching Troy University clothing. Rita is from Thomasville. Her son, Drew , plays the trumpet in the Sound of the South marching band. Rita told me Drew will be going to London with the band on New Year’s 2027 (Rita is going too!

My Favorite Photo …

When this 1936 Pontiac stalled 10 yards from the Reviewing Stand, seven parade watchers immediately emerged out of the crowd and pushed it to a safe spot until it could start-up again.

I didn’t know until this morning that Troy had a Bass Fishing Team. Fittingly enough, the Trojan anglers road through the parade on a bass boat.

The Pride of Prattville was the biggest high school marching band I’ve seen in the Parade in many years.

The floats were outstanding - The theme was Wizard of Oz. The fraternity ATO produced this float. I’ll have photos of every float in my subsequent update.

Troy’s Bag Piper …

After the parade, I enjoyed a conversation with Mathew Hutchinson who has been playing the bag pipes in the parade the past five years. I learned that Matthew, from Orlando, attended Troy State from 1988-1992 and met his wife, Amy, while a student.

He was not in the band (and once played on the golf team), but learned how to play the bagpipes when he was 30 years old due to his “Scottish heritage.” (Learning this instrument - you never really master it - is not easy, Matthew told me). He is now in a band in Orlando where he plays the bag pipes and is helps lead the drum corp. He said he plays the bag pipes at different parades and funerals and loves coming back to Troy.

The furry white accessory that looks like a belt buckle is called a Sporran and is actually a “man purse,” or small pouch that is worn around the waist and hangs in front of the kilt as part of men’s Scottish Highland dress. (The things you can learn at a parade!)

Floats were excellent this year …

Alpha Gam’s always do great work.

Alpha Delta Pi put T-Roy on the Yellow Brick Road.

“There’s No Place like Troy” and “There’s No Day like Gameday,” say the AO Pi’s.

Chi Omega’s float was A+ too.

At least 2 fraternities built floats, including Farm House.

Note the wizard’s balloon that says … Kappa Delta!

I didn’t get the name of this community group, but good job!

Let’s give some love to all the sororities who participated …

Kappa Delta (Carrie Rice’s sorority!)

The Sisters of Alpha Delta Pi.

Chi Omega.

Alpha Omega Pi.

Alpha Gamma Delta.

The Parade Grand Marshall was Barbara Patterson, who was the director of student organizations - including Greek organizations - for several decades.

A few Band Photos …

Ariton Purple Cats!

Pike County High sports purple as well.

Sound of the South - Drum Line.

The Sound of the South will be performing in a London parade on January 1, 2027. That parade is viewed by 600,000 people in person and millions more on TV.

You couldn’t have a parade without cheerleaders …

The PLAS Patriots are a state powerhouse in the sport of cheer.

CHMS cheerleaders - somehow I missed the CHHS cheerleaders.

Troy University apparently has two squads of cheerleaders plus dance teams.

And the Beauty Queens …

The 2024 Troy Homecoming Queen (and King).

Future Miss Troy Everly Loyd McLendon (6) with her mother Aundrea.

Seven Local Queens all on one float!

2025 Troy University Homecoming Queen & King (names to be added later).

Junior Miss Brundidge - Sarah Meadows.

Miss Pike County - Allie Booth, an 11th grader at PLAS.

Miss Troy - Jordan Ogleclark and Little Miss Troy - Clarke Duke.

Young Miss Troy - Grace Royal.

A few vintage antique cars …

1957 Oldsmobile - My parents were seniors in high school in in 1957 .

1951 Studebaker.

Looks like a car ZZ Top could have used in one of their videos.

And Miscellaneous …

A Great Message from The Confetti Crate … Troy kicker Scott Taylor Renfroe continues to be the celebrity athlete endorser of this local retail business!

She’s got spunk!

Train, Train …

A very long train came through downtown at 10:48 a.m. - 12 minutes before the parade ended. I thought this train was very interesting because every car was identical - like the cargo was all the same for 100 cars! I wonder what the cargo was?

And that’s all for this year! Except this one …

Viewing stand for officials and dignitaries who appreciate the excellent “Town-Gown” relationship symbolized by the Troy Appreciation Day Parade.

Thank you to everyone who's already subscribed to The Troy Citizen. I have many unwritten feature stories I look forward to writing and publishing in months to come.

