Pictured is sophomore guard Cooper Campbell, who has the nickname of “The Red Mamba.” I’m pretty sure the nickname is a reference to a lethal snake (a “Black Mamba”) that was used by Daryl Hannah’s assassin character to kill a character in the Quentin Tarantino cult classic “Kill Bill, Part 2.”

Troy actually has two “Red Mamba’s” in its starting lineup this year as Cooper’s older brother, Cobi, is also now playing for the Trojans. Their father - the third “Red Mamba” - is an assistant coach.

FWIW, I remember writing in one of my game stories last season that Cooper "has the look of a future star." I don't know what compelled me to make this prediction as Cooper only averaged 5 points per game as a reserve last season. Still, I could tell he had moxie or great confidence on the court. He could shoot the rock and he didn't mind taking it to the hole. Cooper is listed as 6-2, but I'm 6-2 and I think I might be an inch taller than Cooper. So those 12 rebounds are pretty impressive too.

HIs older brother sat out last season with an injury, but I've watched his junior college highlight video and know he scored 19 points in an exhibition game against Georgia. Cobi can play too.

While Troy lost four starters from last season's special NCAA team, the returning players have all shown vast improvement from a year ago. I keep telling my readers - "go watch this team play. You'll enjoy watching them."

... And the Troy women's team might even be better. They just blew out Missouri of the SEC on the road.

