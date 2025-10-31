Troy Citizen

Wes Gaylard
5d

What’s more amazing — that Derrick Henry has rushed for 12,000 yards in his 10-year NFL career, or that he still hasn’t surpassed the 12,124 yards he gained in just four years of high school?

Bill Rice
5d

Some might say Vanderbilt's coach, Lea Clark, has become a hot coaching commodity only because of one key player, quarterback Diego Pavia, who will finally run out of eligibility next year.

However, it was Coach Clark's staff that not only targeted Pavia in the Transfer Portal, he also convinced two key New Mexico State coaches and several other good players to come to Vanderbilt as well.

And he has somehow created a fantastic offensive and defensive line - all with transfers he identified, developed ("coached up") and recruited.

And he has single-handedly convinced the Vanderbilt president, athletic director and Nashville business community to invest heavily in Vanderbilt football.

That, to me, is a man who is a great all-around leader.

And, like Coach Parker, he came from Notre Dame.

