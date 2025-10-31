The last unit in the parade every year is the Sound of the South. As noted at the bottom of this dispatch, the Sound is going to entertain at a much bigger parade in London on January 1, 2027.

Tonight is Halloween - my son, “Pickle Jack McCoy,” is Trick-or-Treating as a Pickle - and tomorrow is Homecoming at Troy University, which means there’s a Big Parade in downtown Troy, starting at 10 a.m … and then an even-bigger football game tomorrow night at The Vet.

All the main characters of “The Wizard of Oz” in one Halloween Photo … from Flavia Circle in Hillcrest last night. (Photo by Bill Rice, Jr.)

UPDATE: Check back around 3 or 3:30 p.m. for more than 50 photos from this morning’s Appreciation Day Parade. I worked hard on getting names and think this will be a popular collage! - Bill

Brief History of Troy Appreciation Day Parade …

I’ve been on an eclectic research kick lately and, per my research, this will be the 71st “Troy Appreciation Day” Parade.

The parade was the brainstorm of the late George “Real Deal” O’Neal (or “Good Deal” O’Neal), who as a young business man (he owned the Dodge automobile dealership in downtown Troy) was very active in the Troy Chamber of Commerce.

In 1954, Mr. O’Neal and others conceived a parade that would show students and administrators at then Troy State how much the town appreciated being home to this college.

“At that time, there were only about a thousand students on campus and the parade served a two-fold purpose,” said O’Neal in September 2000 feature story in The Messenger. “We invited high school bands from around the area to participate in the parade. While they were here, they toured the campus and hopes were that they would decided to attend Troy State when they graduated.”

O’Neal, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 97, pointed out that “very few communities across the nation have an appreciation day parade for their university. “

O’Neal was the chairman of the Parade for almost 50 years and the Chamber still organizes the event.

Dan Smith - a civic leader who somebody needs to hold a parade for - succeeded O’Neal in recruiting parade entries and making sure everyone knows where to line up on Saturday mornings.

According to Jaine Treadwell’s 2020 article, the parade attracts from 8,000 to 10,000 visitors to downtown Troy every year (figures that probably still hold true). Mr. O’Neal said he tried to limit the number of parade entires to 115 to 125, a number that allows the parade to conclude in approximately one hour.

Aside: I know the Parade is still popular because I ran a photo collage of scores of Parade Photos last fall and the spread got more than 1,000 page views (meaning, I guess, I’ll have to repeat this project again this year.)

And that’s how Norman-Rockwellish, feel-good, small-town traditions are started!

On to the next Big Homecoming Event - a Football Game …

Coach Parker and his team members hope to enjoy another post-game celebration Saturday night.

Troy University Homecoming Games usually kick-off in the afternoon, but not this year as ESPNU is televising the game for its 7 p.m. time slot.

This year’s game matches Troy against Sunbelt rival Arkansas State, coached by former Tennessee Head Coach Butch Jones.

After winning five straight and four straight conference games, Troy (6-2) is tied for first place in the SBC with Southern Miss.

In a Monday press conference, second-year coach Gerad Parker “respectfully” invited Trojan supporters to turn-out in large numbers to give the Trojans a “12th Man” home-field advantage.

“We need our students Troy nation to come back home,” said Coach Parker, who is hoping for an “unbelievable atmosphere” to help Troy beat a team that is also “on a winning streak of their own. We need a great crowd for this nationally-televised game.”

Arkansas State, which has won three straight games, is a “tough, gritty team that got us last year,” said Parker. “Both teams have a lot to play for.”

If Troy can record another victory, this would be five straight conference games where Troy was able to avenge defeats from last season.

While the weather is supposed to be chilly tonight for Halloween, temperatures are supposed to warm up significantly beginning Saturday, meaning fans should enjoy crisp fall football weather at the game and ideal parade weather.

Other Homecoming Events and Game Promotions …

In addition to the 10 a.m. parade, Homecoming festivities include the popular “Kids’ Zone” that opens at 3 p.m. in the outfield of Riddle-Pace Field. A pre-game concert will be held at the Tailgate Terrace from 4 to 6 p.m.

Food trucks will be available along University Avenue as well as a Beer Garden open on Tailgate Terrace. The Trojan Walk on Tailgate Terrace takes place at 4:45 p.m.

During the game proper, In-Game promotions will include:

Conecuh T-shirt Cannon

Half Shell Gift Card for the Half Shell Oyster Shuffle

Top Moments from 25 Years of FBS Football

Vance Law Firm Made Field Goal T-Shirt Toss

Vance Law Firm $1,400 Field Goal Contest

Fan Aux Cord – Fan Music Takes Over Speakers at The Vet

Durden Dance Cam

4th Quarter Fireworks

ALDOT Drive of the Game

Troy Pediatric Clinic and Collegiate Simba Cam

During the game, last year’s Men’s Golf team will be recognized. As I covered extensively in The Troy Citizen, the Trojan golfers made history by qualifying for the Division I national championship tourney.

Also, in addition to this year’s Homecoming Court being recognized, previous HC Courts and past SGA presidents will be recognized.

The coaching pipeline …

As mentioned, when I start surfing the web for “research,” I uncover interesting tidbits (to me, anyway). Since coaching searches are now in the news in college football, I identified several interesting tree branches that involve current Troy Coach Parker (and Notre Dame and Kentucky).

Troy’s Coach Parker previously coached at West Virginia for former Troy head coach Neal Brown.

Parker then took a job at Notre Dame when Marcus Freeman was promoted from defensive coordinator to succeed Chip Kelly, who took the open job at LSU.

Marcus Freeman was hired as Notre Dame defensive coordinator after Clark Lea left Kelly’s staff to become the head coach at Vanderbilt.

An editorial aside: IMO, Clark Lea is the head coach every program should be going after, but he might stay at Vanderbilt, which is his alma mater. I’ve always thought the city of Nashville should be a major recruiting benefit for Vanderbilt … if its alumni and administration simply got excited about football - which is now happening. (I just read Vanderbilt (!) has raised $350 million for athletics.)

For two years, Coach Parker was the tight ends coach and then offensive coordinator for Coach Freeman, who has enjoyed impressive success at Notre Dame.

In December 2023, Coach Parker left Notre Dame to become Troy’s head coach … when Jon Sumrall left Troy to take the Tulane job.

Both Freeman and Sumrall are “hot commodities” on the coaching market and both men have been mentioned as possible successors to Kelly at LSU (although Coach Sumrall’s stock might have declined Thursday night after a 48-26 defeat to UT-San Antonio.

Coach Sumrall and Coach Parker were once teammates at Kentucky. (Coach Parker has strong connections with two of Troy’s most-successful recent coaches - Neal Brown and Jon Sumrall).

Note: Neal Brown, Jon Sumrall and Gerad Parker all played at Kentucky, which will probably be looking for a new head coach soon … unless the Wildcats upset Auburn on the road Saturday.

(Another Troy “Kentucky connection” is former Troy offensive coordinator Tony Franklin, who was the offensive coordinator at Kentucky under Hal Mumme, both of whom are credited with inventing the wide-open, no-huddle “Air-Raid” offense.)

Notre Dame staff helped Troy’s coaches this off-season …

Per a Monday press conference in Troy, Coach Parker and Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman remain “good friends.” In fact, Coach Parker said he and his staff spent several days in the off-season visiting with Notre Dame coaches, where Troy staffers were trying to learn how to do a better job of producing turnovers on defense.

This trip must have paid dividends as Troy is now “+ 3” in the all-important turnover margin statistic and has scored four defensive touchdowns on the season (second most in the country.)

I don’t know if anyone else finds any of the above interesting, but the 2-to-six-degrees-of-separation storylines in sports fascinate me. (As I illustrated with a dispatch yesterday, these connections also apply to basketball).

This is very interesting to me …

Every student at TES will be given a new pair of shoes Monday.

I ran this news brief at the bottom of a recent dispatch, but I think it’s worth repeating today …

Every Troy Elementary School student will receive free shoes and a hat Monday!

“The Lids Foundation, in partnership with Shoes That Fit, will be giving every child at Troy Elementary a new pair of shoes and a hat for the holiday season. Troy Football head coach Gerad Parker, members of Troy Football team, Troy Cheerleaders and T-Roy will be present to assist with the giveaway, which will take place Monday, November 3rd at the school …”

Additional commentary:

Per my understanding, this isn’t just kids from poor or “at-need” backgrounds, but every child at the school - from Pre-K through 6th grade.

If approximately 150 students attend classes in these eight age groups (K-4, Kindergarten and grades 1-6), that represents approximately 1,200 students who will receive a pair of new sneakers and a new hat.

If a pair of new sneakers retails for $50, this would represent a community gift of at least $60,000 (not counting the value of the hats).

And, as the press releases say, every pair of shoes will be the right size for 1,200 students - which means this is a massive logistical project.

I can add today that my wife will be spending a couple of hours Sunday afternoon (working with the TES PTO) to help coordinate this major event.

Per further research into the Lids Foundation and Shoes That Fit, I leaned that the latter philanthropic organization has “donated more than 3.4 million pairs of new shoes to students in America since its founding in 1992.”

The Lids Foundation has donated “4 million hats and clothing items.”

From the Shoes that Fit website, I learned that “there are currently more than 100 schools on this waiting list.”

I’m not sure how Troy Elementary got on this list, but whoever coordinated this eye-opening philanthropic event is a community All-Star.

Derick Henry and some NFL Hall of Fame trivia …

More random research … Thursday night former Alabama Heisman Trophy winner, Derrick Henry rushed for 119 yards on 19 carries. This is the 54th time in his NFL career Henry has rushed for at least 100 yards, the most of any active NFL player.

According to this website, Henry has rushed for more than 150 yards in 20 games and more than 200 yards in at least six games. Henry became the first NFL player to reach 12,000 rushing yards since Adrian Peterson hit the milestone on Nov. 5, 2017.

In his 10th NFL season, Henry has 12,053 yards and 112 touchdowns on 2,483 rushing attempts. Henry ranks fifth in NFL history in rushing touchdowns.

Henry currently ranks 17th in all-time rushing yards. However, if he can rush for just 300 more yards in this season’s final games he will pass Jim Brown (11,312 career yards) for 11th best all-time.

Emmitt Smith, who once visited Troy often to see his Troy State girlfriend, is the NFL’s leading career rusher with 18,355 yards.

Henry already seems to be a lock to be a first-ballot inductee into the NFL Hall of Fame.

Per even more research, I learned Alabama has produced eight NFL Hall of Famers (Don Hutson, Bart Starr, John Hannah, Joe Namath, Ozzie Newsome, Dwight Stephenson, Derrick Thomas and Ken Stabler.)

Only six colleges have produced more NFL Hall of Famers, led by Notre Dame and USC (14 each).

Ohio State and Pittsburg are tied for fourth on this list with 10 NFL Hall of Famers.

Assuming Henry and Julio Jones both make the Hall of Fame, Alabama might be able to move up to 4th on this list with 10 HoF members.

Shaun Alexander is another possible future inductee. In the “senior” category, former Cowboys middle linebacker Lee Roy Jordan has been mentioned as another Bama alumni who might be inducted posthumously.

Troy State has produced one NFL Hall of Fame (DeMarcus Ware). I was surprised to learn that Auburn has only two former players who have busts at the Canton, Ohio Hall of Fame - Frank Gataski and Kevin Greene.

Sound of the South to visit London

Troy University’s Sound of the South Marching Band will perform in the London Parade and Festival on January 1, 2027. The invitation to perform is extended to only two university bands per year.

London’s New Year’s Day Parade takes place in Westminster and offers performance opportunities before a street audience of more than 600,000 spectators and a global television audience of up to 600 million viewers. The Sound of the South will also perform in the Festival Concert Series at London’s most prestigious music venues.

Dr. Mark Walker, Director of Bands, said that this is the band’s first international trip, which will be filled with once-in-a-lifetime performances throughout the city of London in both the parade and concert venues.

“Many of our students have not been out of the Southeast region; for these students to have the opportunity to travel to London to perform, study, take in the culture and visit famous sites is a testament to their hard work and commitment to the band, Troy University, and to their education,” he said.

Bob Bone, founder and chairman of the parade, said that marching bands are the highlight for the parade audience.

“The thing that always comes out on top and the thing that is most popular with our audience in London on New Year’s Day is American marching bands,” he said. “The reason is that London does not have anything with the splendor, the spectacular, glittering and terrific entertainment. We have lots of good musicians, of course, but we just don’t have marching bands.”

While in London, students will have the opportunity to visit some of the region’s most iconic landmarks, including the Tower of London and the Crown Jewels, Windsor Castle, Oxford University, take a cruise on the River Thames and more.

The band is raising funds to help cover travel and logistical costs for the trip. Donations will help offset student travel expenses, making the trip more accessible for them. You can learn more about the trip and donate here.

And that’s all, folks (Except for some bonus photos) …

… That’s all I’ve got for today. I hope to see everyone either tomorrow morning at the parade or tomorrow night at the Vet. Be safe trick-or-treating … I’ve just started a low-carb diet so no candy for me … Boo!

Homecoming Week Bonus Photos …

The campus dance competition held on Monday night of Troy Homecoming has become a Major Event with dozens of organizations showing their choreographed moves at Trojan Arena. (Photos Troy Photography/Joey Meredith).

Tuesday Night’s Pep Rally packed Trojan Arena. The Lady Trojans basketball team also played an exhibition game against AUM, which Troy won 114-43!

