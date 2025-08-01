This is the movie that comes to mind when reflecting on the past 60 years. Tonight, for my birthday, we are going to have Family Movie Night and my kids are going to let ME select the movie!

Well, I turned 60 today and I’m receiving many “Happy Birthday” wishes on Facebook, which I sincerely appreciate. (Anyone who wants to give me a gift might consider a free or paid subscription to The Troy Citizen!)

Since this is one of those infamous “decade birthdays,” I’ve decided to knock out one of my list columns. This one is titled: “Sixty Random Troy Events I Remember from my Six Decades on Earth.”

Note: My parents didn’t move back to Troy until 1977, when I was getting ready to turn 12. However, since both sets of grandparents lived in Troy, I visited this gem atop a hill countless times before I became an official resident. I later moved from Troy and lived for a couple of years in Tuscaloosa (as a college student) and then Montgomery and Pike Road for about 10 years, before moving back to Troy eight years ago. But even when I didn’t live in Troy, I visited often and kept up with all the big events happening in my hometown.

So one could say I’ve been a full-time or part-time Trojan for 60 years. I apologize this dispatch is a little long. (I would note it would be 33 percent shorter if I was turning 40 today, but I’m not).

A memory for every year I’ve been alive …

One of my first memories of Troy is my grandmother, Lucy Rice, taking me to Murphree Park. (We would walk to the park from her house on Murphree Street.) I remember the “Baby Pool” and the “Big Pool” down in the woods. (More about that location below).

2. I remember Grandmother’s back yard being an arboretum of big black grasshoppers and rolly pollies, neither of which I see as much these days.

3. I remember going to Colley Pond in Union Springs and Dad and Rush catching baskets of bream and bass. Back in T-Roy, Dad would cook them up on the charcoal grill, which was set up next to Grandmother’s carport. We all sat on those scratchy lawn chairs everyone had. I also remember the adults often drank adult beverages while the fish were frying.

4. Don’t tell anyone, but Dad would sometimes let me have a sip of his beer, which was often Falstaff, which doesn’t exist anymore. (This is when I learned that beer tastes like … beer).

5. KaKa (my other grandmother, Kathryn Chapman) never cooked, but she would take her three grandsons to all of Troy’s dine-in restaurants.

6. One restaurant was at the hotel next to what’s now Jack’s (Grimes’ Hotel). This restaurant was across the highway from the drive-in movie theater, The Star-Lite. One time our family was eating dinner at this restaurant and a movie was playing, which you could watch while you ate your French fries. It was obviously an R-rated movie, because this was the very first time I saw a naked female body (or partially naked body). Of all the memorable meals I’ve enjoyed through the decades, that’s the first one I distinctly remember.

7.For a while, Troy had two indoor movie theaters including a theater at Troy’s first Highway 231 shopping center. I remember seeing only one movie at this theater (maybe around 1973) - one of the sequels to the original “Planet of the Apes.”

Today, whenever our family watches a movie, I always tell the kids and my wife: “What’s crazy about this movie is that this really happened.” I don’t think they still believe me, but I’m telling the truth today when I say that every event shared in in this column really happened.

8. KaKa and Hickey (my grandfather) loved to go to the Riverside Cafe on the Square. Just like Troy kids today, we’d cut out early and go play on the Civil War Confederate Memorial Statue. (The real purpose of that statue is to remind us that this war really happened).

9. Every time I went to the Riverside we saw a friend of KaKa and Hickey’s. This man’s name escapes me, but I remember he had a Telly Savalas-style bald head before this style was common. He was one of Troy’s countless great characters and was always very nice to kids. I don’t know how he did it but, somehow, this man could pull a quarter out of my ear … and then he would give me the quarter!

10. Every time we visited Troy, Dad would go to Green’s and get a huge bag of “Hanchey Burgers.” Note: The Hanchey’s lived across the street from Grandmother.

11. Later, Troy State football Coach Chan Gailey lived in the house diagonally across the street from Grandmother. Yes, a man who would later become the head coach of “America’s Team,” the Dallas Cowboys, used to cut my grandmother’s grass!

12. Hank McLeod lived in the large, distinctive house next door to Grandmother for decades. (The house now owned by Mr. and Mrs. Joel Williams). Hank was another one of Troy’s great characters.

Like another great Troy character of his generation, Teen Coleman, Hank rode around Troy on his bicycle. Just about every day he would hit tennis balls against the side of the Troy Bank & Trust building. I don’t know if it’s true, but I always heard Hank was a 2nd or 3rd cousin of Truman Capote. True or not, this makes a good story and I’ve always said this was true. I remember Hank was a fine gentleman and was always kind to Grandmother and her grandchildren.

12. The town’s main movie theater was the Pike Theater, owned by my good friend Wes’s father, Bo Gaylard. Every Halloween, Mr. Gaylard booked a live-act “Horror festival,” which always packed the house and was scary.

13. KaKa took me to the shopping center referenced above. I think the anchor store was a “Big K” which later became Troy’s first Wal-Mart. KaKa let me pick out an album and I bought Billy Joel’s “The Stranger,” so this must have been 1977. Even today, that might be my favorite all-time album. (Aside: Has anyone else seen the excellent new documentary on Billy Joel? In the documentary, Billy said he had to hit a home run with that album … and he hit a grand slam.)

Aside: Elmore’s Five and Dime on the Square was another store where our grandparents spoiled us. I remember that store had a great toy selection, but also freshly-made popcorn and unique candy. That store had a distinctive and evocative aroma that still lingers in my memory.

14. When we had extended summer visits to Troy, my older brother Rush used to go to Eleanor Burnett’s Little Big Top Nursery School. (“Kindergarten” didn’t exist back then … still, kids somehow learned to learn). Eleanor was a life-long friend of my mother’s.

15. For the longest time, I thought Troy was the only town in America that had no kids as the only people I saw when I visited were “grandpas and grandmas” and my parents’ adult friends. Note: The first kid from Troy I remember meeting was Tripp Walters. Trip showed me a .22 revolver that, with supervision, his parents would sometimes let him shoot.

16. My grandfather Hickey Chapman was a big hunter and had quite the shotgun collection. In fact, Hickey was one of the dead-eye local hunters recruited to fix downtown Troy’s pigeon problem. (See future Citizen story on the “Great Pigeon Shoot.”) Hickey also owned a very cool pellet gun, which my brothers and I could shoot off into the woods in his backyard. (This concludes my “growing up gun stories.”)

17. When I’d moved to Troy and got in high school, about 20 percent of my friends were avid hunters. Apparently, they would go hunting for deer or turkey even before school started. I wasn’t a hunter, so I couldn’t contribute to any of these endless hunting conversations. I remember thinking, “Can’t we talk about football?”… “Anyone want to talk about, I don’t know, girls?”

18. Brett Gibson and David Starling were in the hunting clique. Brett’s family owned the “Domino Shack” on the Shellhorn Road. In 8th and 9th grade, a group of friends would get to spend the night in “The Shack.” That’s where I first met Billy Hixon, my first Pike Liberal Arts friend except for Robert Hawkins. My “Shack” memories are some of the fondest of my junior high years.

Aside: I don’t think as many people hunt as they once did. I know this because I see scores of deer in my back yard and neighbors’ yards ever week. Take-away: Nobody is “thinning out” the deer herds like they did in the early 1980s. (But I don’t want anyone thinning out our herd of pet deer, who I’ve enjoyed watching grow up.)

19. Dad used to actually hunt ducks. I can’t remember the last time I heard about anyone hunting ducks in Pike County.

20. Troy story from yesterday: My wife just bought our dog, Annie, some duck-flavored dog food for a “change of pace.” She liked it! Carrie and I agreed we don’t like duck, which actually doesn’t taste like chicken.

21. At least four dogs lived with my family in Troy: Muffin, a peek-a-poo with the coloring of a sheep dog, Gulf, Tyler and now Annie.

22. Gulf was an orphan we adopted after her previous owners abandoned her at the Gulf station my dad owned on 231 (next to the Holiday Inn). I gave Gulf the nickname, “Flug” - which is “Gulf” spelled backwards. I often called Gulf “The Flugger.”

Thanks for reading Troy Citizen! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Bill discovers a rare talent …

23. It was in Troy that I developed my talent for giving people and canines nicknames. For example, it was me who changed the name of Eddie Barnett (Eddie-B) to Eddie G, which became “The G-Man.”

24. But it was Gary Rumph who gave Steve Barras his famous nickname of “She Daddy.” I was in the 8th grade P.E. locker room when Rumph gave Steve this nickname.

25. Rumph shouldn’t laugh, because he was was known as “Tick.” To save space, I won’t tell the back stories on these nicknames.

26. Troy is full of people who were known only by their nicknames: People like Boy Motes, Rat McWhorter, Hickey Chapman, Tip Colley, Baba Hendricks, Brother Chapman, Sister Wood/Schubert and Teen Coleman. (My son is “Pickle Jack McCoy.” When I was the B-team QB of CHHS, my position coach Eddie McCarter called me “Snake Rice,” but this nickname never caught on.)

27. When I first moved to Troy in 7th grade, many people thought I lived at the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home because that’s where most of the “new kids” came from.

28. Arguably, the prettiest girl in our class was Lee Aldridge, who lived at the Children’s Home.

29. My best friend growing up was Charles Bradshaw. Charles’ girlfriends in 1978-1983 were Lee, Vicki Schroeder and Pam Weed - all of whom were candidates for “prettiest girl in the school.” Question: How did Charles do that?

30. I knew I had arrived in the social scene of 8th grade Troy when Deanne Brown was my girlfriend for a couple of weeks. I remember I took Deanne to the junior high dance. My brother Rush drove us to the dance in KaKa’s Lincoln Continental!

31. Disco was big that year and I remember doing a split on the dance floor to “Staying Alive” by the Bee Gees. (Or: trying to do a split).

32. I actually enjoyed square dancing in Coach Whitman’s P.E. Classes because I got to dance with some comely girls.

Like this young man, I once took a unit in archery at CHMS. I don’t remember being particularly good at this sport, but I was Robin Hood when we had an archery tournament at Carter’s Pond.

33. In 8th grade, I was one of the honor students in P.E. and, as a reward, got to participate in a camp-out at the Carter’s Land/Pond in Goshen. We had an archery tournament that afternoon and, don’t ask me how, I won that tournament! I don’t know what happened. I couldn’t miss. This would qualify as Snake Rice’s greatest Troy “athletic” feat.

34. My other great athletic claim to fame is that world-renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews operated on my knee ligaments and cartilage not once but twice. I also think nobody in Troy could walk on crutches better than I could in high school.)

It’s still tough to write about this memory …

35. The County Fair has always been a big deal. Every year school officials let students out early to attend. One unseemly hot early fall afternoon in 8th grade, I took my girlfriend, Jill Brooks, and Charles took Vicki Schroeder.

All was fine until we got on the Tilt-a-Whirl and, 20 seconds into the ride, Charles began to lose his lunch. Three seconds later so did I. Charles screamed at the Mexicans operating the ride to “stop this thing!” but they just laughed at us. It took 43 years for me to return to the fair, when we we took our kids, but I didn’t get on one ride. (See bonus content in today’s Reader Comments for Part 2 of this Fair Horror Story).

35. In 9th grade, I was class president. I spearheaded the project to build the homecoming float, which was a disaster. Myself and a few classmates ended up stealing a left-over yard decoration from the Delta Chi’s, but our class was disqualified for theft and cheating and I barely avoided impeachment hearings.

36. I did organize an ultra-successful class car wash to raise money for projects like this. I was the one who generated extra customers because I ordered Lee Aldridge to go stand beside the road with our car wash posters. (Inflation memory: I think we charged $2 for a car wash.)

37. In 10th grade, the CHHS football team went 13-0 and won the school’s only state championship.

38. The team was great, but what I remember most was that school and town spirit was also exceptional. After every pep rally, everyone was hoarse. (We had spirit, yes we did!). Average attendance at each home game was probably 7,500 fans, more than many TSU games. All the students went to the games.

39. The Blue Machine marching band had about 200 members and eight or nine majorettes. My classmate Rhonda Gunter was the feature twirler. I don’t think anyone in Alabama could twirl a baton as well as Rhonda.

40. Years later, I took Rhonda out on a date to dinner at a Montgomery restaurant. But I forgot my wallet or didn’t bring enough money. Before going to the movie and dinner, I made up an excuse and zipped by Martha Bradshaw Gibb’s house (she was living in Montgomery at the time) and asked Martha and her then boyfriend and future husband, Al Gibbs, if they could spot me $50. Lesson: It’s good to have friends your own age - and friends who are 40 years older.

41. The biggest fire I remember was when a deli in downtown Troy (Solomon’s?) burned down.

42. I remember in junior high I would ride my 3-speed bike to that deli. (One thing that distinguishes Troy from other Wiregrass towns is we have a lot of big hills. This is not optimal for bike lovers … although this geographic feature didn’t deter Hank and Teen).

43. I once lived with my brother Bobby in the house formerly owned by the Starlings at the corner of Maple and Pine Street - right near the top of “Thrill Hill.” I can report that people like to race up and down Thrill Hill in the middle of the night because you get a roller-coaster effect in your stomach when you hit the bottom and start going up again.

I’d never name a daughter Opal …

44. The most memorable natural disaster of my life was, of course, Hurricane Opal.

45. Opal hit about a week before we were going to publish the first edition of the original (print) Troy Citizen. I had to push back the publication date because our office didn’t have power for a week and if we had thrown newspapers nobody could find them with all the tree limbs piled up on curbs in every yard in Pike County.

46. We finally produced that keepsake first edition, which included about four pages of Opal pictures, which I took. I remember it took me forever to drive around Troy and figure out how to get around all the downed trees and power lines to take those photos.

47. The best athlete I remember in Troy was Troy State quarterback Willie Tullis. I got to see Willie up close since I was a water boy for the Trojans (because I’d become buddies with Coach Bradshaw’s son).

48. I didn’t paint the water tower in 1983, but I know who did and watched those three crazy fools climb up and down that thing.

49. The class nickname they painted (in two spots) on the water tower was “Sasquatian Dogs.” Mike Tedder gave our group this name. Mike would ask: “What are you? A Sasquatian dog?” As it should have, this wacky question … stuck.

Homeward bound …

50. When we were living in Pike Road, Troy City Schools hired my wife to be an English teacher at CHHS. For about 10 months, Carrie commuted to Troy every day. It was Carrie who said, “Let’s move to Troy.” I’m not always dumb; sometimes I listen to my wife. “Okay,” I said, “let’s do it. It will be a great place for the kids to grow up.”

51. The house we bought is located on the same street as the house I grew up in (which was next door to the house my mother grew up in).

Someone once said, “you can never go home.” Someone else said, “There are no second acts in America.” Per Bill Rice, Jr., both statements are clearly bogus. Also, Steely Dan sang, “I’m never going back to my old school.” FWIW, I’ve been back to my old schools a million times. It’s no big deal. I enjoy it.

Troy University’s campus is much prettier than it was when I was growing up.

52. The biggest change in the Troy of my youth and the Troy of my last two decades is the beautification of Troy University’s campus.

53. Troy selling out the Army football game a couple of seasons ago at a 31,000-seat stadium, complete with luxury boxes and jumbo-trons might be the picture that best symbolizes these changes.

54. The growth of the Sportsplex and youth sports programs (which are now just as popular with females) is another major change from my childhood.

55. In 60 years of living in or visiting Troy, I never remember a 60-day period where it’s rained on more days than the past 60 days. (I’ve been singing a line from Johnny Cash’s hit “Three Feet High and Rising” quite often recently … “Looks like we’ll be blessed with a little more rain.”)

56. In a couple of days, my daughter Maggie will start 8th grade at CHMS. The school has been renovated, expanded and dropped 6th grade, but this is the same school where I started to feel “at home” in Troy and once did a split at the school dance.)

57. It makes me feel good that many teachers know who Maggie and Jack are because they know or remember their daddy. More interesting to me is that many know them because they know who my wife is - and she grew up in Montgomery, but Troy is now her home too.

58. The Baby Pool and Big Pool at Murphree Park are long gone. However, the building which used to be next to the Big Pool is still there. When I take Jack to the park today, I tell him that structure is a “Zombie shack.” For years, he believed me, but now he doesn’t. (Still, has anyone been inside that building in the last 40 years? How do we know it’s not full of zombies?)

In Conclusion, about today - August 1, 2025 …

59. I remember growing up at 209 S. Hillcrest Boulevard. On Sunday mornings when we didn’t go to church, my father made me watch all the “good old goodies” that Ted Turner played on his Super Station. (This is how I became one of Troy’s most esteemed film historians). Tonight, as my birthday present, the kids say they’re going to let me pick whatever movie I want and have promised they will watch it with me!

60. Before this family movie night, our family is going to try out the new hamburger place on the Square to celebrate my 60th birthday. After we finish our burgers, we will walk across the road and watch the kids play on the Confederate Statue.

…. In my life, some things have changed, which can be a good thing .. However, some things are just like I remember them from 50 years ago, which might be even better.

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.

Share

P.S. Don’t forget my bonus content in today’s Reader Comments. The best thing about some horrific experiences is they seem funny much later.