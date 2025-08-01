Troy Citizen

Bill Rice
Part 2 of the 1978 County Fair Nightmare ….

… The tilt-a-whirl finally stopped. Our girlfriends fled in horror, their boyfriends’ vomit covering their pretty blouses. Charles and I, also covered in throw-up, staggered off. I remember I found the shadiest spot at the fair and just sat there, breathing deeply, for about 90 minutes.

Eventually I started to feel a little better. The fair was still going on without me and I had some money so I went to a concession stand and bought myself a candied apple. At the time, I had just gotten braces. I took a giant bite of the apple and, lo and behold, the apple was stuck like cement to my braces.

I tried to pull it out, but it wouldn’t budge. To extract it from my mouth, I would have pulled out six of my front teeth. I mumbled a cuss word and went and found a hiding spot until Mom came and rescued me.

About 4:30 p.m. Mom did come and pick me up. What she saw was her middle son, covered in dried vomit with a candied apple stuck in his mouth.

Like all great mothers, she didn’t panic when faced with an emergency. If she wanted to laugh, she repressed this urge. Thank goodness one local dentist office hadn’t closed yet and the dentist was able to perform emergency surgery and remove the candied apple (btw, the last one I’ve had in my life).

I was not lying when I say I didn’t go to any county fair for 43 years. This fall Carrie and I took Jack and Maggie to the Fair, but this took tremendous courage on my part.

Vicki Schoeder and Jill Brooks will confirm this story is true. It’s a testament to their fine upbringing and character that both of them continued to treat me as a friend after their own traumatic experiences.

When I was editor of the original Troy Citizen, I once wrote a column about this experience. It was one of the most popular I ever wrote. So I eventually got a good column out of the experience.

Klaus Hubbertz
22m

Many thank for your memory-post ...

60 ... a round # indeed !!! 👍👍👍

All the best for you and your family. Get ready for the next leg !!

