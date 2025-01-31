Authors note: A few weeks ago I was flattered when Dr. Wayne Curtis agreed to let the Troy Citizen Substack newspaper publish a few of his columns. Alas, I got busy and missed two emails he sent me that included excellent columns.

Five easy steps to get our financial houses in order

By Dr. Wayne Curtis

Another year is now here, which is when most of us make our annual resolutions. For 2025, let us all resolve to get our financial houses in order.

While financial planning may seem overwhelming, especially to those who have never attempted it, the process is simple. But it requires will power and determination as well as careful planning and adaptability.

The first step is to set specific and realistic goals. Success occurs one step at a time. Setting specific goals is the initial step. Rather than general, vague statements — "saving more money” — set a specific target.

Your primary goal may be to save $5,000 for a down payment on a house. Or it may be to set aside $100 each month for college tuition. In addition to making sure your goals are realistic, you need to establish appropriate time frames.

Once you have determined your goals, develop a budget. A budget is your financial road map. It allows you to understand where you money goes, ensures you have not spent more than you make, and helps you find uses for your money that will increase your wealth.

Developing a budget requires that you review your income, calculate your monthly expenses, track daily expenditures, and determine how much you spend on a monthly basis.

A third step is to practice systematic saving. Your budget should include saving a percentage of your income. Many financial experts recommend saving 10 percent of your income.

If your employer offers a 401(k) or other retirement plan, be sure to take advantage of it. Automatic deductions can facilitate saving. Use payroll deduction where you work or preauthorized checks at your financial institution.

The next step is to ensure you have an adequate emergency fund — a critical aspect of financial security. Plan for three to six months of living expenses. Keep this in a separate account to prevent your “borrowing” from it for non-emergency items.

A final part of your financial plan is to seize control of your debt. Debt is a tool that must be used wisely. Otherwise, it can get out of control.

With respect to debt, you should strive to pay the full amount of your credit card debt each month. If you borrow — as most of us do from time to time — learn everything you can about the loan, including interest rate, fees, and penalties.

This approach to taking charge of your financial affairs is simple. But despite its simplicity, it works.

Answer these 5 questions to test your ‘financial literacy’

By Dr. Wayne Curtis

Numerous surveys have demonstrated that Americans are not financially literate. They do not possess the skills and knowledge needed to make informed decisions regarding money.

In view of these findings, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority created a test — five questions covering fundamental personal finance concepts — to evaluate financial literacy.

In the past, more than 60 percent of respondents were unable to answer more than three of the five questions correctly. Less than 40 percent achieved high financial literacy by answering four or more questions correctly.

Let’s begin the test …

1. Suppose you have $100 in a savings account, earning 2 percent interest per year. After five years, would you have: (a) more than $102), (b) exactly $102, or (c) less than $102?

2. Imagine the interest rate on your savings account is 1 percent per year and inflation is 2 percent per year. After one year, would the money in the account purchase: (a) more, (b) the same, or (c) less than it does today?

3. Buying a single company’s stock usually provides a safer return than a mutual fund: (a) true or (b) false.

4. A 15-year mortgage typically requires higher monthly payments than a 30-year mortgage. The total interest over the life of the mortgage will be less: (a) true, (b) false.

5. If interest rates rise, what typically will happen to bond prices? Will they: (a) rise, (b) fall, or (c) stay the same?

Let’s review the answers …

Hopefully, you achieved high financial literacy.

The answer to question 1 is (a) more than $102. This illustrates the power of compound interest. You would have exactly $102 after one year, but that amount would be compounded every year thereafter.

Question 2 refers to the effect of inflation. The answer is (c). Since the rate of inflation exceeds the interest rate, your savings would have less purchasing power.

The answer to question 3 is (b) false. A stock mutual fund is safer than an individual stock. It helps you reduce risk by diversifying your investment.

Question 4 is (a) true. A 15-year loan will have higher payments, but the compounding period is only half of that of a 30-year mortgage, resulting is less payment over the life of the loan.

The final question refers to the inverse relationship between bond prices and interest rates. As rates rise, the price of bonds will (b) fall.

For those who failed to achieve high financial literacy, the test will be offered again in the future.

