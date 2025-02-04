Book Club members enjoy Pub Trivia Night at The Corner

I wish someone would ask me to join a fun Book Club like this. Local residents probably know I’d talk too much or recommend the wrong books!

A local book club group - organized by my wife, Carrie Rice - tries to meet at least once a month at different businesses and coffee shops in Troy.

Recently this erudite and fun group met at The Corner restaurant on the Square. Per my wife, the group hadn’t met in a while due to the holidays. At this gathering, members of the group enjoyed a wonderful meal and fellowship and didn’t even discuss their latest book.

Instead, the ladies had a blast playing “Pub Trivia,” which The Corner offers customers every Tuesday night.

According to Carrie, different teams in the restaurant compete against each other, trying to answer traditional trivial questions as well as more off-the-wall trivia questions.

“A great time was had by all!” reports Carrie (who reads more than 100 books every year!)

If anyone would like to join this monthly book club, please contact Carrie Rice via her Facebook Page or, perhaps, contact me at here at The Troy Citizen. (You can leave a comment in The Reader Comments).

This mini-story/caption also ties into the columns that follow, which deal with restaurant inflation and price inflation in general). It seems to me the owners of The Corner have come up with a great idea to give local residents another reason to enjoy themselves at a wonderful, locally-owned restaurant.

(The Corner is definitely not to be confused with a franchise, fast-food restaurant).

Fast food is now becoming a ‘luxury’ to many families

By Dr. Wayne Curtis

Through the years, most of us have enjoyed visiting a drive-through — or fast-food — restaurant because it was a convenient and an inexpensive means of eating. A fast-food meal was especially enjoyable after a long day of work or when no one felt like cooking.

Rampant inflation, however, has caused most people to view fast food as a luxury item. These are the findings of a random survey involving 2,000 nationwide consumers conducted by Lending Tree, an online lender.

As a result, American consumers are revising their spending patterns. In short, they are reducing their purchases of fast-food items such as hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, and tacos and burritos.

The detailed findings of the Lending Tree survey are revealing. First, while they still love fast food, a majority, 62%, of those responding reported they are eating less fast food because of rising prices.

About two thirds stated they were shocked by the escalating prices that have occurred during the past several months.

Second, 78% viewed fast food as a luxury because of the rising costs. Half of them said this is because they are struggling financially.

This was especially prevalent among those earning less than $30,000 per year, many of whom are living paycheck to paycheck.

Third, and this is especially telling, three-fourths of respondents said eating at home is cheaper than eating fast food. Traditionally, fast food has been a cheaper alternative.

Surprisingly, 46% said fast-food restaurants are similar in cost to sit-down or full-service restaurants. And about 20% believed fast food is more expensive.

Finally, 44% reported that fast-food establishments are now asking customers for tips. This is a recent occurrence that left a bad taste in the mouths of many consumers, and most said they refused to provide a gratuity. They view tipping as adding insult to injury.

Other studies support the findings of the Lending Tree survey. Various surveys report huge increases in the prices of popular fast-food items.

Why the surge in prices? Because of inflation in the economy, wage increases and rising food production costs have caused prices to escalate.

A good example is the law in California that mandates a $20 per hour wage for fast-food employees. Other states require similar wages for fast-food workers.

In the past, the business models of the fast-food restaurants were built on providing fast, convenient meals at low prices. It now appears that their menus are out of reach of many customers.

Wayne Curtis, former superintendent of Alabama banks, is a retired Troy University business school dean. Email him at wccurtis39 @gmail.com.

A few more articles on this unpleasant topic

Bill Rice, Jr. Comments:

I paid particular attention to the above column by Dr. Curtis as I have written many stories on the topic of inflation or “real inflation.”

‘McFlation …’

The menus and prices are telling us a story that doesn’t jibe with the Department of Labor’s official CPI Index.

For example, at my national Substack, I recently posted a story on the major price increases at McDonald’s in the last 10 years. This article was not meant to malign McDonald’s as the same massive price increases have occurred at all fast food restaurants.

‘Shrinkflation’ is becoming even more conspicuous …

The first freelance article I wrote that was published by a national magazine (The American Conservative) was on the topic of “shrinkflation,” which is when manufacturers shrink the size of a product or package in lieu of increasing prices - an effort to conceal real inflation.

While working on this story, I got to interview Ron Paul, who has long called inflation the “cruelest tax” on the working class or those who make an average wage.

While this story was published in 2019, shrinkflation (just like I knew it would) has become far more conspicuous in recent years.

‘Work-arounds’ Galore …

Several years ago, I also wrote another story I think was quite original. This article documented the many “work-arounds” families and businesses must use to deal with real inflation.

In this story, also published at my national Substack newsletter, I identified approximately 25 inflation work-arounds - things like cutting out the maid service, cutting back on dry cleaning, substituting chicken for steak, getting fewer haircuts, getting your teeth cleaned fewer times, dropping out of a civic club or country club or attending a sporting event or the movies fewer times.

Cremation instead of traditional burial is another inflation work-around I’ve recently been told more than half of families are now using.

I provided links to document all of these “work-around” trends.

According to my thesis, it’s the number of work-arounds families (and businesses) must use that’s telling citizens the true story on real inflation.

FWIW, I just saw a picture of a grocery story somewhere in America where a dozen eggs were $12.39 (pre-tax). I was stunned when I went to the store the other day and saw that a dozen eggs cost about $8.50 (with tax) in Troy.

The Bird Flu scare (hysteria?) explains some of the jaw-dropping price in eggs. One wonders if and when real inflation is ever going to come down … or will it, one day, become “hyper inflation?”

(Thank you to everyone who has subscribed to The Troy Citizen, which the vast majority of my readers are getting for FREE (no inflation).)

I also accept and greatly appreciate customer tips.

