Sophomore Reese Lemaster of Montgomery will perform the leading role of Professor Harold Hill while Jack Rice is playing Winthrop. Bring your lawn chairs and picnic favorites. The show is going to be terrific with a capital T!

“We’ve got Trouble (with a Capital T) in River City” … and that trouble is coming to the Troy University Amphitheater for four nights in the form of an all-hands-on-deck production of the beloved Broadway and Hollywood classic, “The Music Man.”

Since late January, every member of Troy University’s Theater, Drama, Music and Dance programs have been rehearsing daily to stage a production that promises to thrill theater-lovers of all ages and walks of life.

“If you don’t come, you’re going to miss out on a great show,” said Tori Lee Averett, the production’s director and chairperson of Troy University’s School of Theater and Dance.

“The Music Man” - which will be performed Thursday-Sunday at 7 p.m. - will be only the second major production staged at the University’s Amphitheater.

“We have this wonderful amphitheater and we were looking for the the right opportunity to showcase this beautiful venue in the peak of Spring with a production that involves all of our students,” said Averett.

The production might be the most ambitious ever performed by the University as it involves at least 124 students from the Theater program, Music/Symphony Orchestra, Dance students as well as off-stage support personnel in charge of costumes, lighting, sound and set design.

Seven children from the community are also in the cast.

“It’s been a tremendous team effort,” said Averett. “It’s been exciting to see everyone pull together.”

The source material has stood the test of time, said Averett, who’s directed approximately 20 Troy Theater productions.

“The Music Man,” which was a hit on Broadway in the late 1950s and was made into a hit Hollywood movie in 1962, “is a classic for a reason,” said Averett.

“It’s a standard from the Golden Age of Musical Theater,” said Averett, who described the play as “a wholesome musical with levity and wit that captures small-town life in America in 1912 … It’s a love letter to the ambience of small towns and also a celebrates the power and love of music.”

Added Averett: “Some plays aren’t for everyone, but this one is.”

This is the third production of “The Music Man” staged by the University’s drama and music departments.

Previous efforts were directed by Dr. Phil Kelley with the late Dr. Johnny Long and Dr. William Dennison leading the band in the “pit” orchestra. (However, previous installments didn’t feature nearly as many live musicians as this year’s production.)

“The Music Man was Dr. Long’s favorite musical,” said Averett, which is not surprising since the theme of the movie/play was the importance of music and bands.

Older residents may remember that Andrew Findley, who became a well-known personality at WSFA, previously played the lead role of Professor Harold Hill.

Play was a Broadway smash and then a very popular movie ….

For those who’ve never seen the play or movie, “The Music Man” tells the story of charismatic traveling con man who dupes towns into creating a youth marching band even though the band’s director can’t play a note of music.

However, “Professor Hill” (played by Robert Preston in the Broadway and Hollywood versions) turns over a new leaf when he tries to re-enact his con in River City, Iowa and falls in love with the town’s librarian.

In the movie version, a young Shirley Jones (later the matriarch of “The Partridge Family”) played the librarian Marian, a character who figures out Professor Hill isn’t who he says he is, but also sees how his efforts have positively transformed everyone in town, including her younger brother who is grieving the loss of their father.

Popular songs include “You’ve Got Trouble,” “Seventy Six Trombones,” “Til There was You” and “The Wells Fargo Wagon.”

Staging the “concert version” of the musical at an outdoors venue poses unique challenges, but also should be fascinating to patrons, said Averett.

For example, “there isn’t a backstage,” points out Averett. When cast members aren’t in a scene, they’ll roam the periphery of the amphitheater and “remain in character,” performing activities that were popular in 1912 small towns.

The outdoor venue allows more band members to perform in a full orchestra, which will not be performing in a theater “pit.”

The audience is encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and favorite picnic staples.

Karly Johnson of Panama City plays Marian, a librarian and piano teacher who is onto Professor Hill … but also sees that he’s somehow brought out the best of people in River City. Also pictured: “The Music Man,” Reese Lemaster and Jack Rice, who is Marian’s baby brother.

Cast has been very impressive in rehearsals ….

Mrs. Averett said cast members have risen to the occasion in rehearsal sessions.

Reese Lemaster, a sophomore from Montgomery, is playing the lead role of Professor Harold Hill.

“The heart and professionalism” Lemaster’s brought to a “very demanding” role has been a “delight” to witness, said Averett.

Karly Johnson, a senior from Panama City, plays Marian and has also impressed in rehearsals.

But everyone in the production has been outstanding, including all the support personnel (lighting, sound, costumes, set designers, stage managers, etc).

For students with aspirations of working in theater, dance or music, this is an opportunity to stage a “professional” calibre production, said Averett.

The cast also includes seven local youth, many of whom are veterans of the Center Stagers Youth Drama Program sponsored by the university every summer.

(When Tori Lee Averett was a Middle School student in Brundidge she was a member of a 1990’s version of “The Music Man.”)

While the weather report is encouraging, if inclement weather develops, that evening’s production will be moved to the Claudia Crosby Theater, said Averett.

Indeed, the cast has rehearsed the musical outdoors and indoors, which is another unique feature of this production.

Tickets are available at the ampitheater on the night of the production (cash and credit cards accepted). Premium tickets are $10 and include outdoor chairs, already set-up. Other tickets are just $5 with patrons asked to bring their own outdoor chairs or blankets.

Tickets are available on-line from the Troy University Speech and Drama Department website. (Click on link in this paragraph).

Tickets are also available at the Barnes & Noble book store at the Trojan Center.

“I think this will be fun for the entire family,” said Averett, noting the production will also highlight Mother Nature “and a beautiful Alabama Spring evening.”

A shout-out to one young cast member …

Jack Rice is playing the role once performed by Ronny Howard!

As a personal note, my wife Carrie and I have been following rehearsals for two-plus months as our son, Jack Rice (a third-grader at Troy Elementary School) is playing the role of Winthrop, Marian’s much younger baby brother.

Jack will appear in 10 or so scenes, plus will sing two songs.

In the 1962 film version, the role of Winthrop was played by Ronny Howard (already famous at the time as Opie Taylor on “The Andy Griffith Show.”)

From glimpses we’ve seen of rehearsals, “The Music Man” is going to be a huge hit, guaranteed to entertain and impress. It’s not every day - or even every year - local residents get the opportunity to enjoy such high-quality theatrical productions.

Don’t miss “The Music Man” at the Amphitheater at the campus of TROY - “which starts with T, which rhymes with P, which stands for pool.”

(As I’ve now leaned, the trouble in River City started with a pool hall!)

Tickets are available at the Ampitheatre, Barnes & Nobles or on-line. See link above.

“The Music Man” - By the Numbers

126 - Approximate number of people involved in production

41 - Number of cast members

7 - Local youth in the cast

53 - Members of the Symphony Orchestra performing the live music

25 - Back-stage support personnel

7 - On-stage management team & director & asst. director

$5 or $10 - Ticket prices (Substantially less than a ticket for a Broadway show or a production of The Alabama Shakespeare Festival).

I couldn’t find a photo of Coach Fountain while he was coach at CHHS, but here he is coaching his alma mater, W.S. Neal High School.

Coach Hugh Fountain was one of the finest people I ever knew ….

By BILL RICE, JR.

I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Coach Hugh Fountain, who passed away at age 61 on March 24th following a battle with cancer.

Anyone who got to spend time around him will agree with me that Hugh Fountain was one of the finest all-around men we had the privilege to know.

Coach Fountain served as the head football coach and athletic director at CHHS for 16 years from 1995-2011. (Ten of his CHHS teams made the playoffs and one team finished 12-1).

He was an excellent football coach, but a better human being. Indeed, in a position where “role models” should be supremely important, the hundreds of student-athletes Coach Fountain coached couldn’t have been affiliated with a finer leader, a person whose life embodied how one should strive to live.

I got to know Coach Fountain when I was editor of the print version of The Troy Citizen and covered his program up-close for seven years.

In all the years I knew Coach Fountain, I never heard him utter a profanity nor say a negative word about another person.

I saw first-hand how much time he devoted to helping his players.

***

All coaches have to deal with young players who might be labelled as “discipline problems” and many quickly run such athletes out of their program.

Coach Fountain never did. He would give second, third and probably fourth chances to athletes.

Far better than myself, Coach Fountain knew many of his players came from impoverished and challenging backgrounds where positive male role models were, sadly, often uncommon.

He knew being a member of a team sport could positively transform the lives of young people and went well beyond the extra mile to give young people a chance to enjoy a positive high school experience, one that might benefit them the rest of their lives.

He didn’t advertise it, but I learned that every day he (and his assistants) would drive players to and from practice.

Players some might have thought should be separated from the program later became successful athletes and upstanding citizens.

Few if any of Coach Fountain’s former players would say a negative word about their coach, a person they all appreciated much more as they grew into adults.

Coach Fountain’s teams were always competitive. His teams played hard and never embarrassed the town or program.

Many of his former players went on to play at the college level and Coach Fountain always tried to help his players earn a scholarship.

However, Coach Fountain had the same positive influence on players who never started a high school game.

He was a man of deep religious faith who practiced his faith through example and not by proselytizing.

If he learned of a family in need, especially a family of one of his players, he would quietly organize projects to help this family.

When interacting with sports reporters like myself, he always exhibited class and and was always eager to promote his players.

As long-time cheerleading coach Michelle Porter Armstrong notes (see below), Coach Fountain always went out of his way to thank others groups who represented CHHS or who helped the football program.

I didn’t know Coach Fountain when he was a player at Troy State, but I know he was an important offensive lineman (a center) on the team coached by Chan Gailey that won a Division II national championship.

(Coach Fountain’s offensive line coach in college was Jay Jefcoat, who was my high school head coach).

I remember the year Coach Fountain hired Bryant Vincent as a young offensive coordinator who Hugh let install a new offense that featured a heavy passing game, something I was skeptical would work at the high school level.

That offense moved up and down the field and lit up the scoreboard. Coach Vincent later became the head coach at UAB and is now the head coach at Louisiana Monroe.

Like their head coach, Coach Fountain’s assistants were outstanding role models who always carried themselves with class.

Coach Fountain was a product of coaching family.

In fact, his brother made, arguably, the most famous coaching call in Alabama football history when, as special teams coordinator at Auburn, he told Coach Gus Malzahn the Tigers should put a return man in the end zone when Alabama tried a 56-yard field goal on the last play of regulation.

After he left CHHS, Coach Fountain became head coach at Escambia Academy, which became an AISA powerhouse, winning two state championships.

Coach Fountain was in his second stint as the head coach of his alma mater, W.S. Neal, when he passed away.

Coach Fountain had a positive influence on high school students for five decades at five different programs. As a head coach, his teams won 276 games in 37 seasons.

However, he coached at CHHS longer than anywhere else. One of his sons is named Troy.

Troy was blessed to be associated with the life of Hugh Fountain, who belongs in the Hall of Fame of the game called life.

Michelle Porter Armstrong pays tribute to Hugh Fountain

Note: Mrs. Armstrong recently made this post on her Facebook page:

Coach Fountain and I came to CHHS at the same time and for 16 years, I got to work alongside one of the best men I know. He invested in CHHS and in the Troy community! He and Susan valued all their students they taught or coached in our school system.

He was best when he talked about his players. Every sports banquet we had, he did not just call the players name and give them their certificate for the season, he told a story about every single player…EVERY SINGLE YEAR! I loved hearing about our kids and he was so good at celebrating them!

He always thanked the cheerleaders for what they did every week. He came to faculty meetings and thanked the teachers for their support and working the gate at home games. He and I had break duty for several years, and we would just get to talk about all the things. From pep rallies, to Trojan walks, pre-game meals, he did whatever was best for those kids.

He was a Trojan and he will always be a Trojan, a True Trojan. I am thankful for all he did for our kids, school and community. I am thankful to have worked with one of the best!! Goodness…I could go on and on!

Many prayers to Susan, Hannah, HT and Troy and his precious grandchildren.

