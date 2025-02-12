Coach Maestri came to Troy in 1982 after serving a couple of seasons as an assistant for Coach Wimp Sanderson at Alabama.

In my opinion, it’s a travesty that long-time Troy University basketball coach Don Maestri is not in the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

Coach Maestri, who is now 78 and living in Tuscaloosa, won more games than any NCAA college coach in state history.

His record (501-403) would have been much better as the final half of his coaching career was spent when Troy was making the transition from NCAA Division II to Division I. Before Troy made the decision to go to Division I, Troy basketball had become a powerhouse in Division II.

When Maestri took over the reins of the Troy basketball program in 1982, the Trojans had not posted a winning season in the previous five years.

(Note: Coach David Felix was Coach Maestri’s key assistant (some might even say the co-coach) for all 31 years Maestri was a Troy and deserves the same accolades as his friend and fellow coach.)

Maestri’s teams made two Final Fours in four years and finished as runner-up in 1992-1993. That team included many players who had been on the team that scored 258 points the previous season against DeVry Institute (a record that will probably never be beaten) and averaged 121 points over the entire season.

Coach Maestri coached eight teams that won at least 20 games. Troy averaged 23 wins a year over its final six seasons as a Division II member, including a 72-19 record from 1990-93.

Then Troy went into the basketball wilderness, playing in four different conferences (two based in the Northeast or Chicago area). Troy couldn’t even compete for an NCAA Tournament for eight years.

Maestri had done a remarkable job of building local fan support in the Gulf South Conference era, but then fans were asked to watch teams we’d never heard of playing in leagues we’d never heard of.

Still, he stuck it out - playing in what was a glorified high school gym - and eventually got Troy to its first-ever NCAA Division I “Big Dance” in the 2002-03 season.

In 2002–03, Maestri recorded his best season ever in Division I. He coached his team to a 26–6 record and the Trojans won the Atlantic Sun regular season and conference tournament titles.

During the season, the team defeated a Southeastern Conference opponent for the first time ever, defeating Arkansas 74–66. (Troy fell to Xavier 59–71 in the NCAA 1st round.)

Two of his teams also somehow earned NIT bids.

Five different conferences have called Maestri their Coach of the Year, tying him, at one time, with Bob Huggins for the most among active coaches.

Coach Maestri’s entire head coaching career of 31 seasons was spent at one school. He is still beloved in Troy and is one of the finest gentlemen to ever coach anywhere.

I covered many of his teams in TROY’S Division II glory days and personally know how much he did to promote his players and teams.

Coach Don Maestri should definitely be in the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

Note: In researching Coach Maestri, I found this article by Jed Tai, a basketball writer from Oregon who thinks like I do.

This article, written before Troy’s first Big Dance appearance in March 2003, includes many excellent details about Coach Maestri’s career. It’s well worth the read!

Maestri the Maestro

by Jed Tai

You're somewhat forgiven if you've never heard of Troy State head coach Don Maestri, much less realize that he's on the doorstep of being legendary.

But after his Trojans captured the Atlantic Sun Tournament title with a 80-69 win over Central Florida to send TSU to its first-ever Division I NCAA Tournament, you'll sure to hear more about him.

Why? Because Maestri is a fantastic coach. And has been for a long time.

True, Troy State reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time since they became a Division I member in 1993 is a great achievement. But, it's not as if a Maestri-coached team hasn't reached high heights before.

Before the Trojans made the move up to D-I, they were a powerhouse in Division II under Maestri. When he first arrived prior to the 1982-83 season after a couple of seasons on the Alabama sidelines as an assistant, he immediately made his mark.

He molded TSU into a defensive-minded team, and after a few seasons of development, his 1987-88 squad reached the NCAA Division II Final Four as one of the top defensive teams in the country.

But two seasons later, Maestri made a change in his philosophy, creating a stigma that remains with him and his teams to this day. Switching to a high-octane running game, featuring three-point shooting and pressure defense, the Trojans became one of the top offensive basketball teams at any level.

In 1992, the Trojans set an all-divisions record with 258 points in a single game against DeVry Institute, a season they averaged 121.1 points per game.

And, in 1992-93, Maestri brought the Trojans to the brink of a Division II championship, reaching the championship game before bowing out to Cal State Bakersfield.

At this point, the program made the move up to Division I, with hopes that the bright lights of the big time would bring money and recognition to the school.

However, times were tough for the Trojans when they moved up to play with the big boys. NCAA rules at the time made new D-I members ineligible for post-season play for eight seasons, so the team didn't have much to play for.

And while TSU continued its high-scoring ways, it didn't show in the win-loss column. The first conference the Trojans were a member of, the East Coast Conference, folded. A three year stint in the Mid-Continent Conference resulted in three nondescript seasons.

TSU finally found a home in the Trans-America Atlantic Conference (which has since been renamed the Atlantic Sun) in 1997-98, but struggled its first two seasons there, going 7-20 and 9-18 in two of the worst seasons in school history.

Normally, in the high stakes of Division I basketball, the axe probably would have come down on Maestri. But despite the losing, the TSU administration stuck it out with their long-time head coach, and the move would pay off.

In 1999-2000, TSU bounced back to win 17 games, the most since moving to D-I. The next year, TSU won 19 games and reached the TAAC tournament finals. And last year, the Trojans went 18-10 and captured the #1 seed in the Atlantic Sun Tournament before getting upset by Jacksonville State in the first round.

Then came this season - which was supposed to be a rebuilding year by all accounts. But behind veterans Ben Fletcher and Rob Lewin, and getting key contributions from JC transfers Eddie Baker, Greg Davis, and Kendrick Johnson, the Trojans instead ran out to a 26-5 record.

They tied for the regular season conference title at 14-2, and swept through the competition in Atlanta for the tournament title and automatic bid. In fact, the Trojans enter the NCAA Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country having won 14 of their last 15 games.

If anything, the success of Troy State should be an example to schools out there that are looking to move up to Division I … Instead of going out and getting that young whippersnapper or retread coach to "build" your program, why not stick with the old hand that got you there in the first place.

Troy State might have taken some lumps with Don Maestri along the transition to Division I path, but the administration and fans were patient, and the end result has been well worth their time.

And now, you've heard of Don Maestri. And you'll continue to hear more about him.

Jed Tai is a Hoopville Senior writer living in Portland, Oregon.

