Author’s note: Once I start researching, it’s hard to stop. I hope Troy Citizen readers enjoy these statistical and biographical tidbits …

Aaron Piasecki is one of three Trojans who made first-team All Sun-Belt Conference. The shortstop hit .667 (8-for-15) in a 4-game span in late April when he was named Conference Player of the Week. The Muskegon, Mich., native compiled two triples, a home run, five RBI and eight runs scored. Aaron transferred to TROY from Central Michigan.

Troy Starting Lineup & Batting Order …

Aaron Piassecki (SS) - Senior - .346, 16 doubles, 10 HR, 48 RBI - 9 for 9 stolen bases. Leads team in hits with 93; 39 walks; fewest K’s of starters (24). First-team All SBC.

Josh Pyne (3B) - RS Senior - .291, 23 doubles, 10 HR, 37 RBI.

Blake Cavill (1B) - Senior - .279, 13 HR, 50 RBI, 50 walks (leads team), .431 OBP.

Jimmy Janicki (C) - Sophomore - .341, 19 HR, 24 doubles, 85 RBI, .648 slugging percentage. Sunbelt Conference Player of Year.

Steven Meir (CF) - Senior - .321, 9 HR, 44 RBI; leads team in OBP at .461.

Drew Nelson (LF) - Senior - .307, 6HR, 17 doubles, 49 RBI. First team All SBC utility player.

Sean Darnell (2B) - Senior - .249, 7 doubles, 3 HR, 45 RBI; 6-for-7 stolen bases.

Jabe Boroff (DH) - Junior - .264, 11 HR, 32 RBI, .670 slugging percentage. Note: Started 26 of team’s 68 games. MVP at Florida Regionals.

Houston Markham (RF) - Sophomore - .324, 8 doubles, 3HR. 7-of-8 stolen bases. Note: Started 24 of 68 games.

NOTES:

Entering the CWS, five Troy players have batting averages over .300 and five players have 10 or more home runs.

Troy team batting average for the year: .291

Troy home runs: 93 (Opponents: 77)

Primary Pitchers (all are transfers)

Benjamin Stubbs (senior) - 91.1 innings. The 5-11 184-pound lefty transferred to Troy before the start of this season after playing for three years at Flagler College, a Division II program from St. Augustine, Florida. Is a native of Macon, Georgia. ERA this year: 4.93

Stubbs started on the mound for Troy in its first games in the Regional and Super Regional and, thus, might be the expected starter Friday against West Virginia.

Stubbs earned the win against Arkansas Little Rock, giving up two earned runs in six innings (allowing six hits, recording six strikeouts and no walks). He got a no-decision in the Regional opener against Miami, allowing three earned runs in 5.1 innings pitched with two walks.

Tommy Egan (senior) - 87 innings. Transferred from Illinois-Chicago, where he played two seasons. Also played at Houston for one year and at Iowa Western CC. ERA this year: 5.38. Got the win and pitched into the 8th inning in the final game of the Super Regional, allowing two earned runs with no walks.

Zach Crotchfelt (senior) - 61.2 innings. A native of NJ, Zach transferred to TROY before the start of this season after one year at Texas Tech. He played his first two seasons at Auburn, where he was a teammate of Drew Nelson. ERA this year: 3.50.

Cooper Ellingworth (junior) - 52.2 innings. Transferred to Troy prior to this season from USC Upstate where he played for two years. Pitched 53.2 innings for USC Upstate last year, recording a 4.86 ERA. ERA this year: 6.15

Hayden Smith (junior) - 49 innings. Transferred to Troy prior to the start of this season after three years at Kentucky, where he pitched 13.2 innings in relief for the Wildcats in his last two seasons. ERA this year: 2.94.

Drew Nelson (senior) - The PLAS grad pitched for Auburn for two seasons before transferring home to TROY after last season. This year, Drew compiled 21 innings on the mound, with a 3-2 record and 6.0 ERA. In 21 innings, Drew struck out 24 batters and allowed 18 hits. His opponent’s batting average of .222 is second lowest on the team. Walked 10 batters in 21 innings.

Pitcher who signed out of high school …

Noah Thigpen (soph) - 54.1 innings. Signed with Troy out of Lowndes HS in Valdosta and is now in his sophomore season at Troy. ERA this year: 6.29.

Pitcher who signed straight out of JC:

Alonso Dylan (junior) - 46.2 innings. Signed with Troy after last season from Columbus State CC, where Dylan pitched for one year. Alonso played his freshman year at Middle Tennessee State. He is a native of Tiger, Ga. ERA this year: 4.63.

(Thanks for sharing with friends and family members who might not be aware of The Troy Citizen.)

Share

Transfer Contributors (from other D-I teams) for Trojans:

Aaron Piassecki (SS) - First year at Troy, transferred from Central Michigan, where he played one year after two years of junior college ball at Kellogg CC. Started 67 games at shortstop.

Drew Nelson (LF & pitcher) - Played two years at Auburn (as a pitcher) after a heralded career at PLAS. Started 67 games for TROY this season. In his first year at Troy, went 3-1 on the mound and had 10 plate appearances as a hitter.

Steven Meir (CF) - Transferred to Troy from Old Dominion prior to the start of the 2025 season. Now in second year with Troy. Was granted a fifth year of eligibility as a former junior college player.

Josh Pyne (3B) - Transferred to Troy from Indiana where he was a standout player for four years; took a medical redshirt last season after appearing in just five games. Ranks fifth all-time in doubles at Indiana. A native of Bloomington.

In the Super Regional, Pyne got his 300th career hit and now leads the NCAA in career hits as an active player.

Josh Pyne was a star at Indiana, but he made the right call in transferring to Troy for his final year of college baseball.

Pyne’s inspiring story …

Jon Johnson (highly recommended read right here) told the story of how Josh Pyne ended up in Troy after transferring from Indiana, where he enjoyed a stellar career before battling serious injuries (and, briefly, changing positions to pitcher.)

Excerpts:

“From the first time speaking to them, I knew this is where I needed to be,” Pyne said. “Coach Fineman was preaching to me that it’s baseball down here and the community gets behind you. It’s something growing up I wasn’t really used to.

“In Indiana, it was basketball. The fans here have been behind us and always have our back. It’s been such an awesome experience.”

While Troy has had an up-and-down season, Pyne knew from the get-go the talent level was strong enough to make a run to the World Series if things fell into place down the stretch.

“That’s where it was frustrating this season because we weren’t piecing it all together,” Pyne said. “But everyone in that locker room and everyone associated with this team knew that when we started piecing it together that we are an Omaha team. There was never a doubt in my mind.

“ College baseball is so funny. You don’t have to be the best baseball team all year; you have to be the best team at the end of May and into June, and that’s exactly what we’ve done.”

Blake Cavill (1B) - Transferred to Troy from Western Kentucky prior to the 2025 season. Before that, played two years of junior college ball at NW Fla. State. Granted a fifth year of eligibility this year because he played JC baseball. Blake is a native of Australia, where in high school he also played cricket, rugby and volleyball.

Straight to Troy From High School:

Jimmy Janicki - from Downers Grove, Illinois. Was SBC Freshman of Year, started mostly at third base last year before moving to catcher this year. Was the SBC “Player of the Year” this year.

Sophomore right fielder Houston Markham - Was a standout at Pike Road High School, where he also lettered in football and basketball. Started 37 games as a freshman and played in 46 games. Hit .273 as a frosh and had a 13-game hitting streak in the latter part of the season. His grandfather, also Houston Markham, was the head football coach at Alabama State from 1987-97. Currently batting .324 for Troy.

Troy Junior College Signees:

Sean Darnell (2B) - From Elmore County, Sean played two years at Wallace-Dothan CC before signing with Troy prior to last season. Is a two-year starter for Troy.

Jabe Boroff (DH) - Was 2nd team junior college All-American at Enterprise State CC. Had a 1.016 slugging percentage at ESCC after hitting 20 HRs and 62 RBI his sophomore season. (Once hit five home runs in one game at Enterprise State). “Jabe Ruth” was batting under .185 for most of the season, but is now hitting .264 with 11 home runs and a .670 slugging percentage.

Played high school baseball at Macon-East Academy in Montgomery. His family is from Pike Road.

Summary:

Of Troy’s starters for much of the season, five are D-I transfers , two are signees from state community colleges and two were recruited straight out of high school.

Four starters hail from Alabama.

Troy players come from 16 states and two foreign countries

Troy’s 36 players come from all sections of the country and even two countries outside the U.S. Here’s the roster breakdown by state and country:

Alabama (7)

Georgia (6)

Florida (3)

Michigan (2)

Pennsylvania (2)

Illinois (2)

Mississippi (2)

Kentucky (2)

California (2)

Washington

New York

New Jersey

South Carolina

Tennessee

Indiana

Iowa

Australia

Canada (Ontario)

Thanks for reading Troy Citizen! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

By the numbers - Roster Analysis

36 - Players listed on team roster.

16 - Number of seniors (several are RS or 5-year seniors).

10 - Number of juniors.

Note: 26 of 36 players are upperclassmen.

5 - Number of sophomores.

4 - Number of pure freshmen.

1 - Number of RS freshman.

Troy Coaches …

Coach Meade pitched in the College World Series in 2007 when he was a standout performer for his alma mater Louisville.

Head Coach Skylar Meade, 41, is concluding his fifth season ( a somewhat memorable season ) as Troy’s skipper.

In the 2025 campaign, the Trojans achieved a No. 14 national ranking, the highest in program history. The Trojans accumulated 148 wins during Meade’s first four years, the most wins in the first four seasons by a head coach in program history. Troy is coming off three consecutive 37-plus win seasons for the first time since 1996-98. (Troy is 38-30 this year.)

Meade took over Troy’s head coaching role in 2022 following four seasons as the pitching coach at South Carolina.

Prior to Troy: A 14-year coaching veteran, Meade has previous stops at South Carolina, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee and Eastern Illinois following a standout playing career at Louisville, where he pitched in the College World Series in 2007.

Meade’s final season with South Carolina in 2021 saw six Gamecock pitchers selected in the MLB Draft, which was tied with Arkansas for the most pitchers selected from any one school.

Coach Meade and his wife, Jesse, have two children, Kasen and Mikah.

***

Ben Wolgamot - Associate Head Coach - hitting coach - Fifth year with Trojans. Previously coached for three years at Western Kentucky and six years at Valparaiso.

Wolgamot earned a bachelor’s degree in Health and Fitness from Purdue University in 2010 after starring for the Boilermakers as a junior college transfer from Danville Area Community College.

An All-Big Ten standout at Purdue, Wolgamot slashed .368/.479/.458 in 50 games. In conference play, he posted an otherworldly .426/.538/.521 slash line. Overall, the Boilermakers went 30-15 with Wolgamot penciled in the starting lineup and 2-11 otherwise.

He is married to the former Maggie Daly, and the couple have three daughters, Beckett, Dalyn and Quinn.

***

Ryan Fineman - Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator - In second year with the team. On the recruiting trail, Troy’s 2025 transfer portal class ranked No. 19 nationally according to 64Analytics, and was the No. 2 transfer class among mid-majors. Previously coached at Old Dominion and served as the Director of Player Personnel at Alabama in 2022-23.

Fineman was a four-year starting catcher at Indiana from 2016-2019, helping the Hoosiers capture a Big Ten regular-season title in 2019 and make three appearances in the NCAA Regionals. Played one year in the Minor Leagues in the Tampa Bay Rays’ organization.

***

Adam Godwin - Assistant Coach/ Outfield & Base Running Coordinator (and First Base Coach). Fifth year in program.

Before upgrading to the assistant coach role, Godwin spent two seasons as Troy’s director of player performance and development.

Godwin began his playing career with Troy in 2004 and quickly climbed the record books in his two years with the Trojans. A member of Troy baseball’s 2013 Hall of Fame class, he still holds Troy’s career record for stolen bases with 112, and his .374 batting average is seventh all-time.

In 2005, Godwin led the NCAA and set Troy’s single-season record with 84 stolen bases. He also set the single season record for singles (75) and is fifth in hits (90). For his efforts, Godwin was named the Atlantic Sun Player of the Year and a second-team All-American.

Following his Troy career, Godwin was selected in the 11th round of the 2005 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers and played professionally for 10 seasons.

Godwin is married to the former Kelly Hawkins, and the couple has one daughter, Micah Mae and one son, Griffey.

***

Joe Bialokoski - Director of Player Development, Analytics & Operations.

Logan Blackmon - Director of Catching & Assistant Player Development.

Logan Ross - Graduate Assistant. Former Troy pitcher Logan Ross joined the Troy coaching staff as a graduate assistant in the summer of 2024 following the conclusion of his playing career. Ross assists with the development and analytics of Troy’s pitching staff in addition to serving as the team’s bullpen coach.

As a Trojan, Ross, a native of Opp,, went 9-3 with a career 4.04 ERA while striking out 134 hitters across 129.1 innings.

Trojan Trivia/Miscellaneous …

At one point last year, Troy was ranked No. 14 in the nation, the program’s highest-ever national ranking. Troy was ranked from the pre-season through Week 14 of the season.

Last year’s catcher, Brooks Bryan , was selected in the eighth round of the 2025 draft by the Kansas City Royals.This year’s catcher, Jimmy Janicki, played third base last season.

Before COVID-19 halted the 2020 season, the Trojans led the Sun Belt and ranked fourth nationally with 46 doubles in 17 games.

Riddle-Pace Field underwent a $12 million renovation project immediately following the 2022 season and the Trojans officially moved into their new stadium prior to the 2024 season.

The addition of the Lott Baseball Complex in 2008 included locker room facilities for the Trojans, coaches offices, a new scoreboard with additional advertising opportunities, a covered batting cage and a new outfield wall.

Troy baseball set a new Riddle-Pace Field attendance record of 3,982 fans during a 6-1 victory over the 17th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on May 5. This milestone surpassed previous venue records set when Alabama visited in prior seasons.

Approximately a month later, Troy smashed the attendance record in back-to-back Super Regional games against Arkansas Little Rock. Game One had an announced crowd of approximately 6,500 followed by an announced crowd of 7,033 in Saturday’s game. Both attendance figures are probably conservative.

Good job, Trojan fans!

Lastly, the Trojans boarded a bus to go to the airport Wednesday morning. A large and excited crowd gathered in front of the stadium to give the team a good-luck send off. See video clip here.

… That’s all, folks!

(Subscriptions to The Troy Citizen are free. Subscribers receive dispatches via email or by a Substack ap. Paid subscriptions, which are $5/month or $55/year, are available for anyone who would like to support the “citizen research” that produced this article. Readers can also “tip” the author any amount by using the below link. Also, thank you for sharing with friends and family members who might not be aware of The Troy Citizen Substack newspaper.)

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.

BONUS PHOTO 1:

Look who made it on national TV Saturday! (Thanks to subscriber Andrew Williams for sending me this photo. My in-laws also told me they saw me on TV “about 20 times.”)

Note that I am cheering for T-Roy and, thus, am NOT one of those impartial journalists.

Share

Bonus Art 2:

I just saw this cartoon published by al dot com, which reinforces the point I made in yesterday’s essay that Troy is benefitting from priceless free advertising. This cartoon was shared on Facebook by Jim Zieglar, a well-known state politician. I’ve now seen several users of Facebook who have shared it.