Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

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Bill Rice
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Off topic, once you start looking for "chemtrails," you seem to identify them quite easily.

In watching the video clip of the send-off this morning, I notice another real long "trail" that seems much longer than a "contrail." The photo I just included of fans at this morning's event also seems to show some sky trails that criss-cross and extend farther than contrails, which typically evaporate quickly.

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Bill Rice
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It would sure be big if Troy could snag a W in Game One. Yesterday, I spent many hours researching our opponent, West Virginia. Here's my scouting report of what, on paper, is a very formidable team.

One thing that might ease my pre-game jitters is that West Virginia was beat at home in their regional by Kentucky, which was not one of the top-tier teams in the SEC this year. West Virginia then won two very close and exciting games over Kentucky.

The Mountaineers have two fantastic starting pitchers and excel at stealing bases. Although not known as an offensive juggernaut, they were in their Super Regional and the team has a team batting average of .307 (compared to Troy's .291). West Virginia has hit only 50 home runs on the year compared to Troy's 93.

https://thetroycitizen.substack.com/p/on-paper-west-virginia-looks-very

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