International call centers are often the source of endless frustration.

By Dr. Wayne Curtis

Note: Emphasis added by Bill Rice, Jr.

****

What has happened to customer service? Good customer service rarely exists today. It has gone the way of the eight-track player, the floppy disk, and public pay phones. And the paucity of service cuts across all sectors of the economy.

Nowadays, wherever you make a call — to a business firm, professional office, or a government agency — you usually get the same result.

First, you may have to select English or Spanish. Once that happens, there may be a long menu of choices, e.g., press 1 for Department A, 2 for Department B. If you want to speak to an operator, you may be put on hold for several minutes and may never get to speak to anyone. Or you might leave a message and not get a return call in hours, days, or never.

Scheduling a service call is frustratingly similar. In the past, when an appointment was scheduled with a service person, you could expect the individual to be at your location at that time or within a few minutes of it.

Today, scheduling a service call can result in a four-, six- or eight-hour time frame. And, in some instances, the person does not arrive within those time frames. Lateness or failure to show up may not rate an apology.

The service we once received in many stores and offices has largely vanished. Some clerks and receptionists seem to think they are doing customers a favor by acknowledging their presence. Few greet customers with a smile or seem genuinely interested in providing service.

Then, there are the call centers established by large firms and located outside the country in such places as India. Under the best of circumstances, it is difficult and frustrating to communicate with most of the foreigners. It is doubly troubling for those with hearing impairments.

Share

Why have we seen such a precipitous decline in customer service?

To a large extent, it reflects the impersonal times in which we live. Our world of mass communication and high-efficiency processes has largely rendered interpersonal relationships obsolete.

Another reason is cost. Firms cut costs by reducing personal contact. Outsourcing call centers is a good example. Eliminating live operators is another.

And, finally, it is difficult to hire personnel. Many people are not working.

There are, of course, exceptions to this harsh indictment. Good service still exists in many locally owned businesses in smaller towns and communities and in a few large organizations such as Chick-fil-A.

***

Wayne Curtis, former superintendent of Alabama banks, is a retired Troy University business school dean. Email him at wccurtis39 @gmail.com.