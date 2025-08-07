Bringing the trophy and the flag back home to Sweet Home Alabama and Troy! (Photo courtesy of Dan Smith)

Today, The Troy Citizen joins the chorus of local residents extending our congratulations to 11 special young men who just made local sports history by winning our town’s first-ever Diamond Youth World Series in the 12-and-under age group.

In the approximately 100 years Troy has fielded sports teams, no other team has won a national baseball tournament in this age group (which has long been the pinnacle age for baseball competitions).

The Troy team, representing Alabama, beat all-comers from 11 Southeastern states to claim our first-ever DYB World Serious title in Lexington, SC. (Until this year, Diamond Baseball was known as “Dixie Youth.”)

Not only did the team bring home a prestigious trophy, team members showed impeccable poise and grit by winning several white-knuckle games before edging the state champs from home state South Carolina in back-to-back 1-run contests.

Troy (aka “Alabama”) started the double-elimination tourney looking like one of the teams to beat, knocking off a state champion from Texarkana (12-2) and then the state champions of Florida (12-5).

Troy then tasted defeat when South Carolina, the local crowd favorite, knocked off Alabama’s state champions 10-5.

Troy would now have to run the table, with every ensuing game a win-or-go-home stress-producer.

Troy bounced back, winning an 8-7 thriller over Tennessee in a game that was not decided until the ninth inning (after three, pressure-packed extra frames).

Troy caught a relative breather in the semi-final round, coasting to an 8-2 victory over Georgia.

That victory set up a rematch with South Carolina with the winner earning the right to be called World Series champs the rest of their lives. However, Troy would have to beat the home state team two times in a row.

No one thought winning the town’s first-ever 12-year old World Series title would be easy … and everyone was right.

Troy prevailed in the first game 7-6, with Ethan Ernsberger blasting a grand slam in the late innings to put Troy in the lead. However, SC rallied for two runs in the 6th inning to raise the blood pressure of all the mothers, fathers, siblings and grandparents in attendance.

In the deciding game on Wednesday, Troy built a 5-0 lead only to see South Carolina again rally with four runs - one short of the total needed to send the game into extra innings. With the 5-4 victory secured, Troy’s players piled onto one another as they celebrated the biggest title in the 70 years of the Dixie youth baseball organization.

The team, which, in younger age divisions, had played in four previous World Series, had secured the town’s first-ever Dixie/Diamond World Series title in this age division.

Everyone contributed to the title run ….

The all-star tournament team consisted of 11 players, all of whom took turns making clutch plays in the field and recording big hits at the plate.

The pitching staff was obviously deep and talented as no team at any level can win a championship of this stature without great pitching.

Parker Precise, an 8th grader at CHMS, was the team star at the plate, batting .600 at the World Series, scoring 10 runs and recording one home run.

Ernsberger, Elliot Cochran, Noah Houlton, Barrett Powell, Jaxon Jones, Jaylin Copeland and other excellent players all took turns adding clutch hits, making Big League plays in the field and excelling on the mound.

For the community scrapbook, team members were: Zane Brookins, Noah Houlton, Jaxson Jones, Coggins Brown, Jaylin Copeland, Jud Ross, Barrett Powell, Parker Precise, Cole Cleveland, Ethan Ernsberger and Elliott Cochran. The team was led by three coaches - Adam Brookins, Trey Houlton and Michael Precise.

It should also be noted that six different youth baseball or softball teams from Troy advanced to World Series competition with two of these squads winning World Series titles this summer.

A week ago, the 15U Dixie Belles softball team beat all-comers at a World Series national tournament held in Ruston, La. (belated story to come.)

As others have noted, Troy, Alabama has become a baseball and softball dynasty in the Dixie and now Diamond youth sports organizations.

Congratulations to our World Series champs!

Former CHHS player is creating a buzz in Tuscaloosa …

Watch out for No. 4 on defense at Alabama this fall. His name will probably be called often.

Now that college and youth baseball seasons are over, it’s time to turn our attention to the sport that’s on deck - football!

In scanning the Internet, I recently found several stories about a former CHHS and CHMS Trojan who could be one of the break-out stars for the Alabama Crimson Tide this fall.

Six years ago in 2019, Jaquavious 'Qua' Russaw was already making his mark as a football player, even though he was just a freshman at CHHS.

According to his middle school coach Fred Burden, “Qua Russaw was a beast in middle school... we always called him a freak of nature - a man amongst boys back then!”

Alas, after seeing significant action as a freshman at CHHS, Qua moved back to his hometown of Montgomery with his mother. He then played for the Carver High Wolverines for three seasons where, by his junior season, he had become one of the most highly-touted defensive end prospects in the state. (Russaw had 16 sacks as a high school junior).

By his senior year, Russaw was the No. 2 rated prospect in the state and a five-star national prospect, according to numerous recruiting services including ESPN.

An excerpt written by well-know state sports writer Randy Kennedy gives us a glimpse of the hype that surrounded this former Troy resident:

“Wow! That’s the reaction of anyone who has seen Qua Russaw play football. His speed and hard-hitting ability makes him a feared pass rusher. Russaw’s highlight tape is as good as any player in the country at any position.”

With his choice of colleges, Russaw opted to sign with Nick Saban at Alabama.

Perhaps surprisingly, the 6-2, 243-pound outside linebacker/edge rusher redshirted as a pure freshman in Tuscaloosa in 2023 (Coach Saban’s final year).

In Coach Kalen DeBoer’s first season, Russaw showed flashes of future greatness, starting eight games and finishing the year with 36 tackles, one sack and two interceptions. In the bowl game against Michigan, Russaw had six tackles.

Now a redshirt sophomore, it seems Russaw might be not only one of Alabama’s best defensive players, but perhaps one of the top defenders in the nation.

“Freaky athlete …”

A couple of days ago, Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack didn’t exactly muffle expectations for Russaw’s third season.

“I think Qua is, on a team full of freaky people, Qua is the freakiest,” Wommack said Wednesday after practice. “He is freaky athletic. I think he’s a special talent in terms of his strength.“

“You watch him at the point of attack,” Wommack said. “When we started talking about violent hands, which is one of our ‘Bama fundamentals we continue to stress and harp on, Qua’s ability to destroy blocks and get off and make plays, there was a play against Auburn a guy came and pulled against him and he absolutely obliterated him at the point of attack.”

From watching this interview of Russaw at Alabama’s recent media day event, Russaw certainly looks like a physical specimen, and also someone who doesn’t lack for confidence and who carries himself as a leader.

If he stays healthy, look for this former CHHS Trojan to put up even more impressive numbers in his second season on the field.

As all football fans know, a dominating pass rusher is a must for any team with conference or national championship aspirations. It looks like Alabama might have just such a player.

BONUS PHOTO:

ALABAMA TEAMS AT SC WORLD SERIES

I bet every hotel in the county was booked!

Alabama’s best known weather man, James Spann, always posts interesting and diverse photos and stories on his Facebook page. From Spann’s Facebook page, I found this photo of all the teams from Alabama that were in Lexington, SC between July 31 and August sixth for various World Series competitions.

From another story, I learned that the city hosted at least three different Diamond Youth World Series Tournaments at the same time. One story I found said 36 teams from 11 states participated (probably right). Another story said the city hosted 71 teams.

Dixie (now Diamond) Baseball is much different than when I was growing up or covering these teams on an almost daily basis when I was sports editor at The Troy Messenger. Still, I know that the 11 and 12-year-old version of Dixie Youth has always had the greatest interest and number of participants. While Troy teams have now won numerous World Series titles (starting with the 1991 Rock Hill, SC Dixie Boys team), this is the first local team that’s won a World Series at this high-interest age group.

Even if your team doesn’t win one game, every one of these young athletes will always remember the experience of competing in a World Series.

