As this post card from 1910 depicts, College Street was even prettier 114 years ago.

Within perhaps 50 yards of each other on College Street are the homes that produced a governor, a Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, two U.S. Congressmen and the founders of Golden Flake Potato Chips and Liberty National Life Insurance. In my opinion, this street deserves a historic marker from the Alabama Historical Commission.

Troy’s College Street Was Once Home to Alabama’s Most Influential Citizens

By KASSEY O’HARA

Troy, Alabama was first settled in the 1830s and was originally known as Deer Stand Hill because of the deer that would graze on wild oats atop the hill. From its beginnings as a tiny settlement, it has become a bustling college town with lots of opportunities.

If you’re from this area, you are familiar with the name Charles Henderson. The local high school and middle school are named after him, as well as the city’s first pediatric clinic, and several streets and roads. But who was Charles Henderson and what impact did he have on the future of Troy?

During his residence in Troy, Henderson had a home on College Street, near downtown. However, he wasn’t the only influential person on the block. Oliver C. Wiley, Ariosto A. Wiley, Lucien Gardner, Frank Park Samford, and Sloan Bashinsky all lived within a 100-foot radius at one time or another. You may not recognize their names, but you will recognize their achievements.

Charles Henderson

Charles Henderson became Alabama’s governor. He also got Troy into the electric power business, helped establish Troy Normal School and one of the most successful banks in the state, TB&T.

Born on April 26, 1860, in Henderson, AL, Charles Henderson gained his business sense from helping out his father in his mercantile store. He enrolled in Howard College in Marion at just 15, but had to return home two years later after the death of his father.

Once back in Troy, he founded Troy’s first wholesale grocery company, co-founded the Alabama Midland Railroad Company, and owned a cotton-buying business.

In 1885, at only 26 years old, Henderson ran for mayor of Troy and won. As mayor, he was even more driven to lead his city into greatness.

The next year, Henderson helped to establish the Troy Normal School (now Troy University) to train educators to teach in Alabama schools.

In 1891, he literally brought Troy out of the dark ages by not only bringing electricity to the city but also working to form the Troy Utility Department to produce and sell power. His wife, Laura, did the honor of flipping the switch on May 7, 1891, at 8:10 p.m.

Obviously fond of technology, Henderson brought telephones to Troy and southern Alabama in 1904 by starting the Standard Telephone and Telegraph Company.

Another staple of Troy, Troy Bank & Trust was founded in 1906 by Henderson and his brother Clem. He had it detailed in his will that the bank’s stock could never be sold, but would remain in a trust, managed by Troy Bank & Trust. That means that it will always remain Troy Bank and Trust.

Henderson also served as Inspector General for Alabama Governor William Samford and as the personal assistant to Governor William Jelks. Later in 1906, Henderson resigned as mayor after he was appointed president of the Alabama Railroad Commission, a position he held until 1912.

Charles Henderson then became the 35th Governor of Alabama. Governor Henderson was sworn into office on January 18, 1915. During his time in office, he was dedicated to establishing a worker’s compensation program, new health laws to prevent contagious diseases, and a state child welfare department.

He also adopted several education reforms and worked to improve the state prison system. He became known as “The Business Governor” because of his strong business sense and ethics.

Henderson, who was Alabama’s governor in World War I, left office in January 1919 and spent the rest of his life focusing on community involvement and local business ventures. He created a perpetual trust to fund education and healthcare in Troy and Pike County.

After his death from a stroke in January 1937, Henderson’s contribution went on to fund Charles Henderson High School, Charles Henderson Middle School, and the Charles Henderson Child Health Care Center.

Oliver C. Wiley & Ariosto A. Wiley

Ariosto Wiley became a U.S. Congressman.

Ariosto Appling Wiley was born on November 6, 1848 in Clayton, but then moved with his family to Troy where they lived on College Street. After completing his education, he became a lawyer and practiced in Montgomery.

In June 1898, he was appointed by President McKinley as lieutenant colonel of the Fifth Regiment, United States Volunteer Infantry, and served during the Spanish-American War. He served as a legal advisor and assisted in the establishment of civil government in the eastern province of Cuba.

In addition to his law and military career, Ariosto was also serving in the Alabama State Legislature. He was a member of the Alabama House of Representatives in 1884, 1885, 1888, 1889, 1896, and 1897. He also served in the Alabama Senate from 1890 to 1893, 1898, and 1899.

He represented Alabama's Second Congressional District as a Democrat U.S. Congressman from 1901 to 1908.

Ariosto passed away on June 17, 1908.

Ariosto’s brother, Oliver Cicero Wiley, also served in Congress among other lofty positions.

Oliver Cicero Wiley, Ariosto’s brother, founded the Troy Fertilizer Company and was one of the co-founders of the Alabama Midland Railroad, along with Charles Henderson. He also served as its president from 1887 to 1892. In fact, the first locomotive on the track was named in Wiley’s honor.

Oliver served on Troy’s town council for five years and following his brother Ariosto’s death, was selected to fill out the balance of his brother’s term in the Sixtieth Congress.

Wiley was married to Augusta Murphree and they had four children. He died on October 18, 1917.

Lucien Gardner

Also residing on College Street at one time was former Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, Lucien Dunbidden Gardner. Gardner was born in November 1876 and was an alumnus of Troy Normal School.

He was elected to the Alabama Senate in 1906 and was appointed to the Alabama Supreme Court in 1914. He was elected as Chief Justice in 1940 and again in 1946.

Frank Park Samford

Frank P. Samford started Liberty National Life Insurance. Samford University in Birmingham is named for him.

Joining the College Street crew was Frank Park Samford. Samford was born in Troy on November 1, 1893.

The grandson of former Alabama governor William J. Samford, Samford attended Auburn University and then went into the insurance industry in New York. He returned to Alabama, where he founded the Liberty National Life Insurance Company in Birmingham.

He also served on the Board of Trustees of Auburn University for 27 years and served 34 years as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Howard College. In 1965, Howard College was renamed Samford College in his honor.

Samford, who died in 1986, was inducted into the Alabama Men’s Hall of Fame in 1989 due to his dedication to many educational, civic, cultural, and charitable organizations over the years.

Sloan Bashinsky

Sloan Bashinsky, founder and CEO of Golden Flake Potato Chips.

Also calling College Street home at one time, Sloan Bashinsky was born in Troy in 1919.

He attended Princeton University before joining the Army Air Corps in 1940 where he trained as a pilot and a B-29 navigator and bombardier. He was stationed in Guam during the war and afterward, returned to Alabama, where he and his brother-in-law purchased Magic City Foods in Birmingham.

Bashinsky started as a route driver in 1946 for Magic City Foods and within ten years, had become president of the company that he renamed Golden Flake. He held that position until 1972 when he became Chairman of the Board, which he served until his death. He also served as Chief Executive Officer until 1991.

Bashinsky passed away in August 2005.

It’s truly amazing how one little street in a little town can hold so much history. The street today is lined with historic homes that make you feel as if you are being sucked back in time.

While there are many things about that time that we would want to avoid, it’s obvious that hard work meant more back then. Success was possible, no matter where you were from, as long as you put in the work. I wonder what these men would think about the struggles of today, and how would they work to fix them.

