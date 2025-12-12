The 2025 Troy Christmas Parade had to be postponed twice due to 7 staight days of nasty, rainy weather. However, the Parade went off without a hitch Monday night, with a large and festive crowd in attendance on a chilly evening.

I snapped about 20 photos and will post about 15 of them in two installments. I’m sorry so many photos are blurry or not in tight focus. It’s pretty clear to me I still haven’t mastered my new Apple phone.

“The Christmas Gift” (from dancers of Voltage) is showing Friday night (tonight) and Saturday night at the Trojan Theater. To me, this might have been the coolest entry in this year’s parade. If this double-decker bus gives us a hint, this promises to be a great performance.

Bonus Bus Photo!

Adam Drinkwater played the Tom Hanks’ role from the “Polar Express” in The “Landmark Express.” (Emily Ellis of Landmark Realty also helped spread Christmas cheer on the original float).

I still haven’t figured out how people use so many bright Christmas lights without an electric plug. Somehow batteries must be involved? The mobile lights are certainly pretty.

The PLAS Patriot cheerleaders let everyone know they had the top cheer squad in their division in the entire AHSAA!

A big 18-wheeler lit up with a Merry Christmas message

As always, The Sound of the South was the next-to-last entry in the parade. (I think majorettes are starting to make a comeback … or someone told me this).

Crowd shot in front of Fuse. Per my estimate, attendance was several thousand people.

Santa was, of course, the star of the show. Old Saint Nick looks a little like Jimmy Messick, who was my Dixie Youth baseball coach in 1977!

More bright lights - and big lights too. “Holly Jolly 25” is getting closer by the day!

Christmas came early to the very busy staff at Fuse!

Before the parade, I enjoyed a hot cup of Joe at Fuse - which was doing record business. (Thanks, Dr. Law for buying my large coffee. I enjoyed our conversation!) Jack and Carrie enjoyed hot chocolate - with many extra toppings - from BSweet Desert Boutique. (Did anyone else see Jeanna Barnes, owner of this excellent bakery, on the Food Network’s holiday baking show?)

Not exactly in focus, but I trust readers get the idea.

A new and popular feature of this year’s parade were several units that included snow-making machines. The snow looked very real - just like the snow at Andalusia’s Candy Land.

Another truck all lit up - by Christmas Magic!

Our Trojans need to win this game - and let’s all have fun in Montgomery!

“Whip those Gamecocks!”

Troy, Jacksonville State to Renew Rivalry at IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl

Coming off its third Sun Belt Championship Game appearance in the last four seasons, Troy will take on Jacksonville State in the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl in Montgomery on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 8 p.m. at The Historic Cramton Bowl.

It will be the first meeting between Troy and Jacksonville State since 2001 and the 64th all-time between the two programs, by far the most against any opponent in school history. Troy has won seven consecutive games in the series, but Jacksonville State leads the all-time series by a 33-28-2 margin, thanks to a run of 13 straight wins from 1954-66.

“We are excited to reward our team, staff and fans for a successful season with our 11th FBS bowl appearance and our sixth in the last ten years,” Athletics Director Kyle George said. “This matchup gives our team a meaningful homefield advantage in a bowl that carries deep significance for the Troy Family as we honor the late Johnny Williams and our veterans.”

Troy (8-5) is making its first-ever appearance in the Montgomery bowl game, founded by Johnny Williams, who passed away this past February after a brave fight against leukemia.

Williams was one of the instrumental leaders in Troy’s move from NCAA Division II to Division I. He was named Troy’s Athletics Director in the spring of 1994, following a seven-year stint as the school’s defensive coordinator. In addition to his role on the football staff, Williams assisted in the Athletic Department’s business office and with football promotions and served as the football recruiting coordinator.

Additionally, the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl aligns with Troy’s mission as one of the top military-friendly institutions in the country. Troy received Military Friendly® School designation from G.I. Jobs magazine, earning the organization’s highest gold ranking.

Troy enters the matchup with Jacksonville State after doubling its win total from a season ago and representing the Sun Belt West in the league title game for the third time in the four years it has been on that side of the league.

Jacksonville State (8-5) lost to Kennesaw State in the Conference USA Championship Game on Friday. The Gamecocks feature the nation’s leading rusher in Cam Cook, who has rushed for 1,659 yards this season. Jacksonville State is 0-2 against the Sun Belt this season, with losses to Southern Miss (42-25) and Georgia Southern (41-34).

Troy has faced a C-USA school in a bowl game twice (neither is a current league member), falling to Southern Miss in the 2008 New Orleans Bowl in overtime before blowing out North Texas in the 2017 New Orleans Bowl.

Ticket Information:

Fans are encouraged to purchase all tickets through the Troy Athletics Ticket Office by visiting TroyTrojans.com/BowlTickets.

Troy to play Auburn in 2031!

Troy and Auburn will meet in football for the first time in the history of the two programs on Sept. 6, 2031, at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Troy Director of Athletics Kyle George announced Thursday.



“This is a marquee game that I know will excite our fan base,” George said. “This is a great in-state matchup that our fans will travel exceptionally well to, and that will spark great interest from both fan bases. Thank you to Auburn Director of Athletics John Cohen and his staff for working with us to make this game a reality.”



Troy has played 27 games against the current makeup of the Southeastern Conference, but never against the school less than 90 miles to its northeast despite Auburn beginning football in 1892 and Troy almost two decades later in 1909. In the early years of the program, Troy played against Auburn’s freshman squad and came away with victories in 1931 and 1932.



The meeting will be Troy’s first non-conference game against an in-state foe during the regular season since 2014, when Troy and UAB ended a run of playing in six consecutive seasons.



Troy’s upcoming non-conference schedule features games against Missouri, Miami, Clemson and Mississippi State.

Keeping TES students warm in spirit …

Cold weather is forecast for later this weekend. Maybe this photo will warm everybody up. (The picture is from a video screen at the TES Cafetorium).