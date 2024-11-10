Editor’s note: I’m happy to introduce a guest columnist to the roster of Troy Citizen writers. Chris Amos, a long-time Trojan who retired as a Lt. Col with the Alabama National Guard, now lives in Prattville, but his heart remains in Troy.

As I discovered from his weekly college football re-caps on Facebook, Chris is also one of the best, most astute and clever writers and sports pundits in our state.

I’m happy Chris is letting me share his writing with an even larger audience at the on-line Troy Citizen. (I’ve asked Chris to write about topics other than college football … but, also, keep writing about college football! I love these weekly re-caps and think our readers will as well.)

Also in today’s dispatch: PLAS cheerleaders have great week and Troy University basketball off to a 2-0 start (at Arkansas Wednesday on the SEC Network).

Bama makes emphatic statement on ‘Separation Saturday'

By CHRIS AMOS

Takeaways from Week 11 of College Football …

In what amounted to a Separation Saturday, many teams who have plans to attend the next level of playoff competition at the end of the regular season - well, let’s just say some teams don’t test that well.

Gameday at Baton Rouge … Tribute to Ben

Ben was a Good Dog who will be missed.

Not even going to try and describe the emotional story on Herbstreit’s dog, Ben, who died this week. Nope, not going to touch it because I will tear up again. Dog lovers need to use caution when watching that segment on replay - your allergies will take over.

Playoff Hope Meter is a good conversation …

Best sign: “Ryan Williams still breastfeeds.”

One of the great things about the new 12-team playoff system is the ability to make what used to be meaningless games now significantly important. And by important, I mean really interesting.

ALABAMA-LSU - ‘The Milroe Factor’ …

Alabama’s offensive coaches are figuring out if you have a cannon … go ahead and fire it.

Here is a little hint to the story - Alabama loooves playing in Baton Rouge. Just what you picture with a night game in Baton Rouge - smoky, rain, soggy, smell of bourbon lingering in the air and fans in a frenzy.

I have played in the rain in some pretty big flag football games and it can be a factor, but it was not to the Tide. It was also certainly deafening, but not very long.

What LSU did not prepare for was a possessed Alabama team, who must have been told the ramifications of losing another football game. I say this because they executed every facet of their game at full tilt and played up to their potential finally for a full game.

Play-calling dramatically improved on offense, and then there’s just the Milroe factor. He simply salivates on LSU defenses…8 TDs and 345 yards in the last 2 games against the Tigers. That’s a lot.

He ran for 185 yards in just this one game but it felt like 500. When Milroe relies on his strengths (running) and does not try to prove or validate his weaknesses in his passing game or reading a defense, he is a force that nobody can handle.

Bama should win out, but nobody is safe anymore - just ask Kirby Smart.

Ever wonder what would have happened if Saban had stayed at LSU and not taken the jump to the NFL? I’ll tell you what would have happened - LSU would have had at least four more national championships.

*** (Many thanks to those who share this content with their friends, family members and co-workers. Many high-interest and in-depth feature stories to come! - Editor, Bill Rice, Jr.) ***

Share

GEORGIA-OLE MISS - Kiffin’s Rebels tame Dawgs

Everyone snickered a bit when they looked at the level of work Lane Kiffin put in with the transfer portal and NIL this past year. It’s Ole Miss, after all. Well, it paid off Saturday - and he won the Sabanite Bowl.

What he also did was catapult his program into the CFP conversation instantly - expect a big jump into the top 10. The Rebel fans also did something no one else has ever done - they rushed the field twice in one game.

John Grisham’s writing literature class on William Faulkner might be missing a few students on Monday due to the partying still going on in Oxford.

Miami, who hasn’t beaten a ranked team all year, loses to Georgia Tech and receives a dramatic blow to their playoff seeding. Hey - nobody is safe.

Can a player from Boise State win the Heisman?

Through 9 games, Jeanty has rushed for 1,734 yards on 224 carries and scored 23 TDs. He is now just 894 yards short of Barry Sanders' rushing record of 2,628 yards.

Boise State - Ashton Jeanty is the best RB, maybe the best player in CFB. He’s another example of a player not heavily recruited who is making a huge impact - but not playing serious defenses.

His success frames the question in today’s play-for-pay college environment: How much NIL money did he turn down to stay at Boise? Gotta be a higher number than what BSU is paying him. Boise might surprise somebody in the playoffs.

COLORADO-TEXAS TECH: Guess who's back? Coach Prime and Colorado. And they play defense now too. Seems that Prime’s work with the portal, like Kiffin, just takes a little time to mesh. It is a process, remember.

INDIANA-MICHIGAN - Hoosiers were a 14-point favorite - and covered…in a football game. Indiana is 9-0 and is playing like their basketball team did in the ‘80s and ‘90s - tough and aggressive. Their coach is a rising star himself.

OREGON - in the driver's seat, schedule is easy here on out. I did like Saban referencing Dan Lanning on Gameday about Oregon calling a timeout at the end of the Ohio State game, even though the game was in hand, to show his team something - i.e the opposing team (the home team’s fans) leaving the stadium in droves.

The Tide witnessed that too in Baton Rouge Saturday night - the stadium was at less than 25% capacity with 2 minutes left, and many Cajun fans began heading to their post-game wakes at the end of the third quarter.

Tiger Stadium the way Bama fans like it! ( Photo from big Bama fan, Jim Jackson ).

SMU - Coach Rhett Lashlee just signed Matt Leinart’s son as QB. Keep your eye on this program. The Mustangs, the only NCAA team to receive the Death Penalty, are galloping again.

Let’s do it again next week!

***

Great job, PLAS cheerleaders!

PIKE CHEER Varsity placed 3rd out of 18 teams Saturday at the Magic City Regional in Birmingham and secured their bid to UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship at Disney. Congrats ladies on a great week of regional competition!

The Pike Cheerleaders also placed first in two categories in the 2A Classification at the recent regional AHSAA competition held in Mobile. More to come on these outstanding cheer squads.

UPDATE: TROY basketball now 2-0

Coach Scot Cross’s Troy Trojans have opened the season 2-0 after another impressive victory Saturday, this time on the road against New Orleans 78-61.

Troy plays at Arkansas Wednesday night. The game will be televised on the SEC Network. Arkansas is now coached by John Caliperi.

Here's the game story from Troy's Sports Info Staff. - Bill Rice, Jr.

***

(Readers can subscribe for free, for $6/month or $55/year and will receive original content almost every day via email or the Substack ap. Thank you for helping us grow the reach of the on-line Troy Citizen.)

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.