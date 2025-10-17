The Queen and Her Court - names in story below.

Note: Updated at 10:00 p.m. Friday with Football Game Results and names of the Homecoming Court.

***

CHHS held its homecoming parade this afternoon with the Trojan football team slated to face off against region foe Headland in the Vet tonight.

The game and parade were part of a busy and fun week that included themed events every day at school, a bonfire/pep rally on Thursday evening, the Homecoming Assembly this morning and a tailgate gathering for all CHHS classes ending in the year 6 before tonight’s football game, which CHHS won 16-7.

The Homecoming Dance will be held Saturday night.

Senior Zayle Johnson was crowned Homecoming Queen with Penelope Earnest and Mercedes Sutton, serving as Senior Attendants.

Junior Attendants were Madison Grimes and Abigail Parrish

Sophomore Attendants were Caylie Copeland and Trinity Dulaney.

Freshman Attendants were Chelsea Burden and Skylar Wright

Also, on Friday morning a special ceremony was held to name the CHHS athletic facility in honor and memory of the late Hugh Fountain. Coach Fountain, a universally admired and beloved role model, led the Trojans from 1996 to 2011.

A Class Act to Honor a Class man, Coach Hugh Fountain.

This year’s Homecoming Theme was “Now Streaming … Trojan Victory.”

The Trojan football team is now 4-4 overall and 3-2 in 5A, Region 2 games and qualified for the playoffs with this victory while Region foe Headland falls to 3-4 and 1-4 in Region play.

With Homecoming Festivities wrapping up, toilet paper sells for area yards that have been rolled at CHHS and PLAS’ Homecoming should noticeably decline.

The Troy Citizen’s roving reporter/photographer attended the Parade and snapped a few photos, which follow.

Happy Homecoming from this member of the best class in CHHS history - the Sasquatian Dogs of 1983!

The Frosh Float!

A sophomoric float.

Before you know it, these juniors will be alumni as well.

The Class of 2026 - Top Trojans, Kings and Queens of the Gem on the Hill. This Float won “Best Float.”

“The … Blue … Machine!”

Children at First Methodist Day Care had a front-row seat to the parade.

CHHS cheerleaders have spirit - yes they do!

And so do CHMS cheerleaders (including Maggie Rice!)

Homecoming will be happier if the Trojans get by region foe Headland later tonight.

I gave this photo the file name “Cool Car.”

More Parade Photos …

Freshman Maggie James Brown (left) is secretary of the Freshmen Class. This float was named 2nd best.

One of our “Little Miss” Beauties. The jeep is a beauty too!

Even toddlers love a parade. More little ones from Troy Methodist Day Care.

As soon as I learn who won “best float,” I’ll let my subscribers know! This is the back part of the Class of ‘28 float. It looks like a flower with a big spider climbing a wall in the back.

That’s Mayor Reeves driving the Troy City Council car. He’s probably not going to get a ticket (joke ).

And that’s all the photos I took. I’ll take some more at the football game tonight.

Congratulations to the CHHS Trojans who have now qualified for the playoffs and good luck to the Troy University Trojans tomorrow!

*** Thanks for sharing with those who haven’t yet gotten a free or paid subscription to The Troy Citizen ***

Share

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.