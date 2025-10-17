CHHS Parade & Homecoming Photos …
School honors legacy of Coach Hugh Fountain, takes on Headland in a key region contest at The Vet.
Note: Updated at 10:00 p.m. Friday with Football Game Results and names of the Homecoming Court.
***
CHHS held its homecoming parade this afternoon with the Trojan football team slated to face off against region foe Headland in the Vet tonight.
The game and parade were part of a busy and fun week that included themed events every day at school, a bonfire/pep rally on Thursday evening, the Homecoming Assembly this morning and a tailgate gathering for all CHHS classes ending in the year 6 before tonight’s football game, which CHHS won 16-7.
The Homecoming Dance will be held Saturday night.
Senior Zayle Johnson was crowned Homecoming Queen with Penelope Earnest and Mercedes Sutton, serving as Senior Attendants.
Junior Attendants were Madison Grimes and Abigail Parrish
Sophomore Attendants were Caylie Copeland and Trinity Dulaney.
Freshman Attendants were Chelsea Burden and Skylar Wright
Also, on Friday morning a special ceremony was held to name the CHHS athletic facility in honor and memory of the late Hugh Fountain. Coach Fountain, a universally admired and beloved role model, led the Trojans from 1996 to 2011.
This year’s Homecoming Theme was “Now Streaming … Trojan Victory.”
The Trojan football team is now 4-4 overall and 3-2 in 5A, Region 2 games and qualified for the playoffs with this victory while Region foe Headland falls to 3-4 and 1-4 in Region play.
With Homecoming Festivities wrapping up, toilet paper sells for area yards that have been rolled at CHHS and PLAS’ Homecoming should noticeably decline.
The Troy Citizen’s roving reporter/photographer attended the Parade and snapped a few photos, which follow.
Happy Homecoming from this member of the best class in CHHS history - the Sasquatian Dogs of 1983!
More Parade Photos …
And that’s all the photos I took. I’ll take some more at the football game tonight.
Congratulations to the CHHS Trojans who have now qualified for the playoffs and good luck to the Troy University Trojans tomorrow!
